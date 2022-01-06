Battery Metals Investing News
Azincourt Energy Corp. (TSXV: AAZ) (OTCQB: AZURF Alex Klenman, CEO & President, speaks about the company's East Preston Project and its significant potential.

Azincourt Energy Corp. (TSXV: AAZ) (OTCQB: AZURF)

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Azincourt Energy's 2021 Winter Exploration Program on its East Preston Uranium Project in Western Athabasca Basin - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Azincourt Energy (TSXV: AAZ) (OTC Pink: AZURF) (FSE: A0U2) has mobilized a drill rig and crew to begin the 2021 winter exploration program on its East Preston uranium project. The company recently completed the acquisition of a 70% interest in the 25,000+ hectare East Preston uranium project located in the western Athabasca basin in Saskatchewan, Canada. The project, one of the largest tenure land positions in the Patterson Lake region, is strategically located near NexGen Energy's high-grade Arrow deposit, Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit and the AREVACamecoPurepoint joint venture.

Azincourt Energy Announces First Tranche Closing of $887,500 and Additional Flow Through Private Placement

Azincourt Energy Corp. (TSXV: AAZ) ("Azincourt" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has closed on $887,500 being the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement of units (each a "Unit") to raise gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 and, due to strong market interest, it has elected to conduct an additional offering of flow through units (each, a "FT Unit") for gross proceeds of $100,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit and FT Unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share for 5 years at a price of $0.07 per common share.

Azincourt Energy Closes Fully-Subscribed Flow-Through Offering

 Azincourt Energy Corp. (TSXV: AAZ) ("Azincourt" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the offering of 30,000,000 flow-through units (each, an "FT Unit") by way of non-brokered private placement at a price of $0.05 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of $1,500,000. Each "FT Unit" is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant") exercisable to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.07 until January 19, 2026. The placement was fully-subscribed and included participation from a significant institutional investor.

The gross proceeds from the placement will be used to fund Canadian Exploration Expenses (within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada)) which shall qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures", for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). It is anticipated that expenditures will largely be focused on continuation of the Company's ongoing diamond drilling program at the East Preston Uranium Project, located in the western Athabasca basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

Azincourt Energy Announces Grant of Incentive Stock Options

Azincourt Energy Corp. (TSXV: AAZ) (OTC: AZURF) ("Azincourt" or the "Company") announces it has granted an aggregate of 7,250,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the Company, subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance. Each option is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company until January 5, 2026 at a price of C$0.05 per common share in accordance with the terms of the Company's stock option plan.

About Azincourt Energy Corp.

Azincourt Energy Announces Closing of Private Placement

Azincourt Energy (“Azincourt” or the “Company”; TSXV: AAZ) is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement of 3,000,000 Units (“Units”) of the Company at a price of C$0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$150,000 (the “Offering”).

Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share until April 20, 2025 at a price of C$0.07 per common share.

Skyharbour Appoints Dr. Andrew J. Ramcharan as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development

Skyharbour Resources Ltd . (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTC QB : SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company" or "Skyharbour") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Andrew J. Ramcharan (Ph.d., P.Eng, FAusIMM), a well known and respected global Mining Executive, as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development.

Jordan Trimble, President and CEO of Skyharbour stated: "We are excited to have Dr. Ramcharan join us at Skyharbour Resources as SVP Corporate Development. Andrew brings a wealth of experience to Skyharbour in both the technical and corporate side of the business and we look forward to his contribution to the success of the Company. We have a lot planned for the upcoming year and we look forward to leveraging Andrew's industry knowledge, business acumen and strong network to help grow Skyharbour."

Skyharbour Closes Private Placement of Flow-Through Units for $500,000

Skyharbour Resources Ltd . (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTC QB : SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the " Company " or "Skyharbour" ) is pleased to announce it has closed its non-brokered private placement financing for total gross proceeds of CAD $500,000 (the "Private Placement"). The majority of this smaller financing was led by insider participation with an independent director providing the lead order.

Skyharbour has allotted and issued 1,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of CAD $0.50 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one flow-through common share and one-half of one warrant (each whole, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one non-flow through common share for a period of three (3) years at a price of CAD $0.75 per share.

Azincourt Energy Road & Camp Access Nearing Completion at the East Preston Uranium Project

Azincourt Energy Corp. ("Azincourt" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AAZ, OTCQB: AZURF) is pleased to update shareholders and others on the preparation of the winter road for the upcoming 2022 exploration program at the East Preston uranium project, located in the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

Accurate Industries is preparing and will maintain the winter access road under the supervision of TerraLogic Exploration Inc. The 73 km road allows access from Provincial Highway 955 along a portion of the Cree Lake Road then to the planned Snoop Lake camp site on the East Preston Project. The road has been successfully opened beyond the Mirror River, approximately 55 km along the route to camp.

Skyharbour Announces Fully-Subscribed Private Placement of Flow-Through Units for $500,000

Skyharbour Announces Fully-Subscribed Private Placement of Flow-Through Units for $500,000

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd . (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTC QB : S Y HBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1 P ) (the " Company " or "Skyharbour" ) is pleased to announce it is proceeding on a fully-subscribed, non-brokered private placement financing for total gross proceeds of CAD $500,000 (the "Private Placement"). The majority of this smaller financing is being led by insider participation with an independent director providing the lead order.

ValOre Drills 21 m at 1.67 g/t 2PGE+Au from 27 m at Massapê and 22 m at 1.40 g/t 2PGE+Au from 13 m at Santo Amaro South, Pedra Branca

ValOre Metals Corp. ("ValOre"; TSX ‐ V: VO; OTC: KVLQF; Frankfurt: KEQ0, "the Company") reports core drilling assay results from the Massapê and Santo Amaro South targets at ValOre's 100%-owned Pedra Branca Platinum Group Elements ("PGE", "2PGE+Au") Project ("Pedra Branca") in northeastern Brazil.

"ValOre's proven exploration methodology has led to exciting near-surface 2021 drilling results at both Massapê and Santo Amaro South," stated ValOre's VP of Exploration, Colin Smith. "Both targets will be considered in the resource update planned for Q1 2022 and remain wide open for expansion with further drilling."

