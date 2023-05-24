Overview The uranium market is on the rise. Market research expects global demand for the mineral to continue to grow in the coming years, with more than a dozen nuclear reactors slated to come online, followed by steady rollouts. These changes in the energy space pose great growth opportunities for junior companies. As the market expects price adjustments for uranium to accommodate a limited supply and growing demand, companies developing uranium assets could be an integral part of producing the building blocks of energy futures. Azincourt Energy (TSX.V:AAZ, OTCQB:AZURF, FSE:A0U2) is a Canadian resource company focused on acquiring, exploring and developing critical alternative energy projects for uranium and lithium. The company is currently developing its joint venture East Preston uranium project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as the Escalera Group uranium-lithium project located in Peru’s Picotani Plateau.

The company’s joint venture partners for the East Preston uranium project include Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH) and Dixie Gold (TSXV:DG), both with 15 percent ownership. Azincourt controls a majority interest of 70 percent in the asset, having spent C$2.5 million on the project and paid C$1 million in cash payments since 2017. The surrounding Athabasca Basin region is a world-class district with the largest, highest grade uranium deposits in the world. The property leverages a rich uranium mining history, a stable political climate and pro-mining policies on the federal and provincial government levels. The East Preston project is adjacent to NexGen Energy (TSX:NXE), which has a market cap of C$1.69 billion, and Orano, the second largest uranium producer in the world. The overall area surrounding the property contains over C$10 billion in market capitalization. In Peru, Azincourt’s Escalera Group property consists of three concessions: Escalera, Lituania and Condorlit. They cover a combined area of 7,400 hectares of prospective exploration targets for volcanic-hosted supergene/surficial uranium and lithium on the Picotani Plateau in the Puno district of Southeastern Peru. The properties are located in a mineral-rich district where mining giants like Minsur and Rio Tinto operate alongside growing mid-tiers and juniors like Bear Creek Mining and Plateau Energy Metals. A world-class leadership heads Azincourt Energy. The team brings years of expertise in mineral exploration, venture capital markets and geology. Together they have vested institutional support and built a highly attractive mining project portfolio prepped for success.

Key Projects East Preston Uranium Project The flagship East Preston uranium project covers over 25,000 hectares in the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, a premier location for uranium mining. The property consists of a large inventory of priority drill targets identified within 25 kilometers of prospective exploration corridors. Over C$3 million in exploration expenditures has been spent on the project over the past three years. Groundwork in 2018 returned samples as high as 8,061 ppm uranium and delineated over 6.5 kilometers of prospective trends. A geophysical program the same year completed 51 kilometers of grid preparation and 46 kilometers of horizontal loop electromagnetic to identify multiple shallow conductive systems across the property. These targets point to potential basement-hosted unconformity uranium deposits. In March 2021, the company announced its 2021 winter exploration program had ended ahead of schedule. Warm weather and unseasonably limited snowfall helped fast-track development and push project advancement further. Azincourt is excited for the future of this project. The 2018 ground geophysical program confirmed the interpretation of the previous airborne data and has yielded drill targets within previously untested corridors. Another 2021 drill campaign is underway with a planned 12 holes up to 2,500 meters and a diamond drill program targeting its conductive corridor. Escalera Group Uranium-Lithium Project The Escalera Group covers 7,400 hectares located in the Macusani-Crucero-Picotani volcanic field of Puno, southeast Peru. The project leverages the district’s mining-friendly conditions and reputation as an emerging uranium-lithium district with a strong base metal presence. Historical samples taken from the Escalera project have yielded values of up to 6,812 ppm uranium. Additionally, a 2017 sampling program produced values up to 3,560 ppm uranium and 153 ppm lithium with 2018 samples returning as high as 8,061 ppm uranium. The sampling has identified two new prospective uranium areas measuring a combined 6.5 kilometers.

The proposed uranium mineralization at Escalera is similar to that found at the Macusani uranium deposit held by Plateau Energy Metals, which reported a measured and indicated resource of 52.9 million pounds of uranium and an inferred resource of 72.1 million pounds. Azincourt intends to continue its exploration and rock analysis of the asset.