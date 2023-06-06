Precious MetalsInvesting News

AUGUSTA GOLD ADVANCES REWARD FEASIBILITY STUDY AND PROVIDES OPERATIONAL UPDATE

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSX:G) (OTCQB: AUGG) (FSE: 11B ) (" Augusta Gold " or the " Company ") announces that it is advancing on its plan to complete a Feasibility Study at its 100% owned Reward Project and continues to push forward environmental studies to support advanced permitting activities and support a mine plan of operations at its Bullfrog Project, both located in the Walker Lane district of southern Nevada .

Reward Project

Augusta Gold is advancing completion of the final Feasibility Study on its 100% owned Reward open pit/heap leach project in the Walker Lane district of southern Nevada.  Reward has all major federal and state permits in place, sufficient water rights for construction and operation, and existing power supply to the project site.  Prices for goods and services have stabilized sufficiently allowing the Company to advance completion of the Feasibility Study.  Kappes, Cassiday and Associates, based in Reno, NV is the primary contractor for the study, which is scheduled for completion in Q4/2023.  Other contractors contributing to the Feasibility Study are Respec, Newfields, Apex Geosciences, Knight Piésold and SRK.

Don Taylor , President and CEO commented, "The decision to advance directly to a Feasibility Study for the Reward Project was pivotal in bringing the Company closer to its plan to get the mine in production for late 2024.  Additionally, moving forward the permitting, metallurgy and environmental studies at the Bullfrog project will help in the timely progression of making Augusta Gold a substantial Nevada gold producer."

In addition to the Feasibility Study, drill plans are in place to test additional mineral resource growth potential extending adjacent to and below the current pit shell (see Figures 1 and 2).  Environmental studies continue on the project to support planned development schedules.

Figure 1. Reward Expansion Potential, Section 4500 N Location Map (CNW Group/Augusta Gold Corp.)

Figure 2. Reward Expansion Potential, Section 4500 N Cross Section (CNW Group/Augusta Gold Corp.)

Bullfrog Project

At the Company's 100% owned Bullfrog property, located 7 miles west of Reward, the Company continues to advance environmental studies to support advanced permitting activities and support a mine plan of operations which is expected mid-2024.  The metallurgical testing program is nearing completion.  Column percolation tests remain active with preliminary results indicating metal recoveries for the ore tested grading from 0.23 g/t to 0.80 g/t will range from 74% to 82% at the finer crush of 1.7 mm. The testing indicates that leaching of these ores is expected to have low to moderate sodium cyanide and lime consumption. Final test results are expected in Q3 2023.

Additionally, drill plans are in place to test high potential targets in the Gap target area located north of the planned mining areas at Bullfrog where intense alteration, preserved lithocap and significant surface gold mineralization occur along a major fault corridor (see Figures 3 and 4).  Two previously completed core drill holes (BFG21-IS39 1.02m of 1.74 g/t Au; BFG21-IS30 1.56m of 0.83 g/t Au) are interpreted to have drilled over the fault intersection with the favorable TR-8 host rock.

Figure 3. Bullfrog Exploration, Gap Target Cross Section Location (CNW Group/Augusta Gold Corp.)

Figure 4. Bullfrog Exploration, Gap Target Cross Section (CNW Group/Augusta Gold Corp.)

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold is an exploration and development company focused on building a long-term business that delivers stakeholder value through developing the Reward and Bullfrog gold projects and pursuing accretive M&A opportunities. The Reward and Bullfrog gold projects are located in the prolific Bullfrog mining district approximately 120 miles north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada and just outside of Beatty, Nevada . The Company is led by a management team and board of directors with a proven track record of success in financing and developing mining assets and delivering shareholder value.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information contained in this new release constitute "forward-looking statements", and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These statements appear in a number of places in this news release and include statements regarding our intent, or the beliefs or current expectations of our officers and directors, including that a Feasibility Study will be prepared at Reward and timing for release of such Feasibility Study, future drill plans, that environmental studies, metallurgical studies, advanced permitting and a mine plan of operations will be completed and timing of completion thereof, that the decision to advance directly to a Feasibility Study for the Reward Project was pivotal in bringing the Company closer to its plan to get the mine in production for late 2024; and that moving forward the permitting, metallurgy and environmental studies at the Bullfrog project will help in the timely progression of making Augusta Gold a substantial Nevada gold producer. When used in this news release words such as "to be", "will", "planned", "expected", "potential", "anticipated" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to vary materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian Regulators and the SEC. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, including assumptions made with regard to assumptions about future prices of gold, and other metal prices, currency exchange rates and interest rates, favourable operating conditions, political stability, obtaining governmental approvals and financing on time, obtaining renewals for existing licenses and permits and obtaining required licenses and permits, labour stability, stability in market conditions, the impact from the pandemic of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), availability of equipment, the availability of drill rigs, the timing of the publication of any updated mineral resource estimates. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements. If we update any one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. You should not place undue importance on forward-looking statements and should not rely upon these statements as of any other date. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary note.

Augusta Gold Logo (CNW Group/Augusta Gold Corp.)

AUGUSTA GOLD COMMENTS ON TRADING ACTIVITY

 Augusta Gold Corp. (TSX: G) (OTCQB: AUGG) (FSE: 11B ) (" Augusta Gold " or the " Company ") is issuing this press release in response to recent trading activity of its stock.

Augusta Gold Logo (CNW Group/Augusta Gold Corp.)

Augusta Gold is not aware of any material, undisclosed information related to the Company that would account for the recent decrease in the market price and increase in level of trading volume of its shares of common stock.

The Company further confirms that it has no agreements, paid research relationships or any other marketing arrangements with any parties to provide marketing services to the Company.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold is an exploration and development company focused on building a long-term business that delivers stakeholder value through developing the Reward and Bullfrog gold projects and pursuing accretive M&A opportunities. The Reward and Bullfrog gold projects are located in the prolific Bullfrog mining district approximately 120 miles north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada and just outside of Beatty, Nevada . The Company is led by a management team and board of directors with a proven track record of success in financing and developing mining assets and delivering shareholder value.

AUGUSTA GOLD CLOSES C$11.5 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL OFFERING

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSX: G) (OTCQB: AUGG) (FSE: 11B ) (" Augusta Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal offering (the " Offering ") of units of Augusta Gold (the " Units ") for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$11.5 million including the full exercise of the over-allotment option in the amount of C$1.5 million .

Augusta Gold (CNW Group/Augusta Gold Corp.)

Pursuant to the Offering, a total of 6,725,147 Units were sold at a price of C$1.71 per Unit. Each Unit was comprised of one share of the Company's common stock and one-half of one common stock purchase warrant (each whole common stock purchase warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one share of the Company's common stock at a price of C$2.30 until January 20, 2026 .

The Offering was made through a syndicate of underwriters led by Eight Capital and including National Bank Financial and TD Securities Inc. (collectively, the " Underwriters "). The Underwriters received a cash commission equal to 5.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering. In addition, the Underwriters were issued an aggregate of 336,257 compensation warrants, equal to 5.0% of the number of Units sold under the Offering (the " Compensation Warrants "). Each Compensation Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one share of the Company's common stock at a price of C$1.71 until January 20, 2024 .

Augusta Gold intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for the advancement of the Bullfrog Project, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The securities described above were offered pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-3 (file no. 333-266055) that was filed in the United States with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC ") and declared effective on August 18, 2022 and in Canada pursuant to the "northbound" multi-jurisdictional disclosure system. Augusta Gold filed a final prospectus supplement with the SEC in connection with the Offering and a Canadian final prospectus supplement to the base shelf prospectus dated August 18, 2022 with securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada other than Québec. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC web site at www.sec.gov or by visiting the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com . Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus related to the Offering may also be obtained by contacting Eight Capital, Attention: Enoch Lee by telephone at 647-265-8217 or by email at elee@viiicapital.com .

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these or any other securities. There shall not be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold is an exploration and development company focused on building a long-term business that delivers stakeholder value through developing the Reward and Bullfrog gold projects and pursuing accretive M&A opportunities. The Reward and Bullfrog gold projects are located in the prolific Bullfrog mining district approximately 120 miles north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada and just outside of Beatty, Nevada . The Company is led by a management team and board of directors with a proven track record of success in financing and developing mining assets and delivering shareholder value.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information contained in this new release constitute "forward-looking statements", and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These statements appear in a number of places in this news release and include statements regarding our intent, or the beliefs or current expectations of our officers and directors, including the anticipated use of proceeds of the Offering and our focus on building a long-term business that delivers stakeholder value through developing the Reward and Bullfrog gold projects and pursuing accretive M&A opportunities. When used in this news release words such as "to be", "will", "planned", "expected", "potential", "anticipated" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to vary materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian Regulators and the SEC. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, including assumptions made with regard to assumptions about future prices of gold, and other metal prices, currency exchange rates and interest rates, favourable operating conditions, political stability, obtaining governmental approvals and financing on time, obtaining renewals for existing licenses and permits and obtaining required licenses and permits, labour stability, stability in market conditions, the impact from the pandemic of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), availability of equipment, the availability of drill rigs, the timing of the publication of any updated mineral resource estimates. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements. If we update any one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. You should not place undue importance on forward-looking statements and should not rely upon these statements as of any other date. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary note.

Augusta Gold Announces C$10 Million Bought Deal Offering

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSX:G; OTCQB:AUGG; FSE:11B) (" Augusta Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Eight Capital, to act as the lead underwriter and sole bookrunner on its own behalf and, if applicable, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the " Underwriters "), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal underwritten basis, 5,847,954 units of Augusta Gold (the " Units ") at a price of C$1.71 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$10 million (the " Offering "). Each Unit will be comprised of one share of the Company's common stock and one-half of one common stock purchase warrant (each whole common stock purchase warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one share of the Company's common stock for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Offering at a price of C$2.30.

AUGUSTA GOLD ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ITS ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSX: G) (OTCQB: AUGG) (FSE: 11B ) (" Augusta Gold " or the " Company ") announces that all matters presented for approval at Augusta Gold's annual shareholder meeting held today, as more particularly set out in the Company's Management Information Circular and Proxy Statement dated August 15, 2022 have been approved. These matters included:

Augusta Logo (CNW Group/Augusta Gold Corp.)

  • Electing each of the Company's six nominees as directors of the Company;
  • Re-appointing Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration; and
  • Approving the repricing of certain Company stock options.

A summary of the results for the election of the Company's directors is provided below:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Number

%

Number

%

John Boehner

40,280,915

99.98 %

8,529

0.02 %

Lenard Boggio

40,158,112

99.67 %

131,332

0.33 %

Daniel Earle

40,158,407

99.67 %

131,037

0.33 %

Poonam Puri

40,162,485

99.68 %

126,959

0.32 %

Donald R. Taylor

40,158,252

99.67 %

131,192

0.33 %

Richard Warke

40,279,592

99.98 %

9,852

0.02 %

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold is an exploration and development company focused on building a long-term business that delivers stakeholder value through developing the Reward and Bullfrog gold projects and pursing accretive M&A opportunities. The Reward and Bullfrog gold projects are located in the prolific Bullfrog mining district approximately 120 miles north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada and just outside of Beatty, Nevada . The Company is led by a management team and board of directors with a proven track record of success in financing and developing mining assets and delivering shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.augustagold.com .

AUGUSTA GOLD COMPLETES FINAL PAYMENT FOR REWARD PROJECT

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSX: G) (OTCQB: AUGG) (FSE: 11B ) (" Augusta Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has completed the remaining payment aggregating US$22,121,398 due to Waterton Nevada Splitter LLC for the Reward project under the previously announced purchase agreement (refer to the Company's news release dated April 21, 2022 ).

Augusta Logo (CNW Group/Augusta Gold Corp.)

Donald Taylor President and CEO said, "Making the final payment for the Reward acquisition is a significant milestone as we move to completing our engineering studies for both Reward and Bullfrog with the goal of commencing production from the fully permitted Reward project in late 2023."

The Company also announces a loan (the " Loan ") with a company (the " Lender ") owned by the Company's Executive Chairman for US$22,232,561 . The Loan bears interest at a rate of prime plus 3%, is for a maximum period of 12 months, and is secured by the Company's Bullfrog and Reward Projects. An origination fee of 0.5% of the amount of the Loan was paid to the Lender on closing.

The Reward Project is a fully permitted heap leach project with measured and indicated mineral resources of 426,700 oz gold grading 0.75 g/t gold and inferred mineral resources of 27,100 oz gold grading 0.68 g/t gold with sufficient water rights to commence construction and operations.

Scientific and Technical Information

The mineral resource estimate in this news release is derived from the technical report titled, "Mineral Resource Estimate for the Reward Project, Nye County, Nevada , USA" with an effective date of May 31, 2022 , prepared by Michael Dufresne and Timothy Scott , each of whom are qualified persons as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold is an exploration and development company focused on building a long-term business that delivers stakeholder value through developing the Reward and Bullfrog gold projects and pursing accretive M&A opportunities.  The Reward and Bullfrog gold projects are located in the prolific Bullfrog mining district approximately 120 miles north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada and just outside of Beatty, Nevada . The Company is led by a management team and board of directors with a proven track record of success in financing and developing mining assets and delivering shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.augustagold.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements and information contained in this new release constitute "forward-looking statements", and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These statements appear in a number of places in this new release and include statements regarding our intent, or the beliefs or current expectations of our officers and directors, including the Company's goal of pouring gold from the Reward Project in 2023. When used in this news release words such as "to be", "will", "planned", "expected", "potential", "anticipated" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to vary materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, including assumptions made with regard to the preparation of up to date economic studies, financing and an affirmative board construction decision. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect.  Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward- looking statements. If we update any one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. You should not place undue importance on forward-looking statements and should not rely upon these statements as of any other date. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

iMETAL Makes New Gold Discovery at Gowganda West

iMETAL Makes New Gold Discovery at Gowganda West

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR) (OTCQB:IMRFF) (FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from phase 1 of its 2023 drilling at the Company's Gowganda West ("GW") project. Drilling included seven holes totaling 2,490m. All seven holes intersected gold mineralization. Highlights include

  • 48.5m of 0.85 g/t Au starting at 316.5m
    • Including 20m of 1.56 g/t Au, which includes 8.0m of 2.97 g/t Au
  • Intersection is 350m west of previously known mineralization

"This discovery rewards our faith in Gowganda West and strongly suggests the area hosts significantly more gold than just the bordering Juby deposits. We will be mobilizing for further drilling in the immediate future and permits are already in place to follow up on this result," commented iMetal President and CEO Saf Dhillon.

Steppe Gold Announces New Chairman

Steppe Gold Announces New Chairman

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the chief executive officer of the Company (the "CEO"), Mr Bataa Tumur-Ochir will also assume the role of Chairman, effective immediately.

Mr Bataa Tumur-Ochir is a founding Director of Steppe Gold and he has led the Company as CEO since December 2019. He is also now the largest shareholder of the Company, on a partially diluted basis.

Silver Hammer Mining Commences Property-Wide Airborne Magnetic and Radiometric Survey at Its Eliza High-Grade Silver and Copper Project in Nevada

Silver Hammer Mining Commences Property-Wide Airborne Magnetic and Radiometric Survey at Its Eliza High-Grade Silver and Copper Project in Nevada

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR) (OTCQB: HAMRF) (FSE: 7BW0) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer") is pleased to announced that it has commenced a property-wide airborne magnetic and radiometric survey at its 100%-owned high-grade Eliza Project in Nevada. The geophysical survey that commenced at the Silverton Project is now complete and awaiting analysis. The Company has engaged Precision GeoSurveys to complete surveys at both its Silverton and Eliza projects in Nevada.

"We are pleased to commence an airborne magnetic and radiometric survey at our high-grade silver and copper Eliza Project ahead of schedule,"commented, President & CEO, Peter A. Ball."With the completion of a survey at our Silverton Project a few days ago, we continue to accelerate exploration efforts at our projects in Nevada, as we prepare for a busy season at our three projects located in Idaho and Nevada. Eliza continues to be of high interest to explore noting the significant silver and copper grades sampled in 2022. After the Eliza geophysical survey, the Company will be onsite in June in Idaho at our Silver Strand Project completing a property review based on the 15 priority exploration targets identified from the spring data compilation of the last 20 plus years of geophysical surveys."

New Break Announces Closing of Property Acquisition, Grant of Stock Options and Early Warning Notice

New Break Announces Closing of Property Acquisition, Grant of Stock Options and Early Warning Notice

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the acquisition of an additional 2,460 hectares of mineral claims contiguous with its Moray property, located approximately 49 km south of Timmins, Ontario and 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine operated by Alamos Gold Inc. The acquisition, which increases the Company's land position at Moray to approximately 5,354 hectares, closed on May 23, 2023 through the issuance of 1,500,000 common shares of New Break and aggregate cash payments of $80,000 to the property vendors (see news release dated May 15, 2023).

FREEGOLD EXTENDS MINERALIZATION 400 METRES TO THE NORTH AT GOLDEN SUMMIT

FREEGOLD EXTENDS MINERALIZATION 400 METRES TO THE NORTH AT GOLDEN SUMMIT

Highlights
1.02 g/t Au over 56.7m (GS2301)
1.29 g/t Au over 60.1m (GS2302)
1.43 g/t Au over 88.7m (GS2241)

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (" Freegold " or the " Company "), is pleased to report more positive results from the Golden Summit Project.  The drill program, which began in March, is ongoing with three rigs currently operating. Nine holes have been completed and submitted for assay in the area immediately to north of the Dolphin Zone where the mineralization remains open and is projecting to surface. Assays have been received for three of the nine holes submitted and are reported below.

New Break Announces Closing of $500,700 Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing

New Break Announces Closing of $500,700 Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement flow-through financing (the "FT Offering") on May 31, 2023, for proceeds of $500,700. The funds will primarily be used by New Break to conduct a planned drilling program at its Moray gold project located in Ontario on the Cadillac Larder-Lake Fault Zone, approximately 49 km south of Timmins and 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine operated by Alamos Gold Inc.

The Company issued 3,338,000 common shares that qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada)) (the "FT Shares") at a price of $0.15 per FT Share. In connection with the Offering, the Company paid aggregate finder's fees of $12,915 and issued an aggregate of 51,000 finder warrants. Each finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 for a period of twenty-four (24) months. All securities issued pursuant to this private placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day expiring on October 1, 2023, in accordance with applicable Canadian Securities Laws. The completion of the Financing is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all required regulatory approvals including final approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

North Arrow Minerals: Unlocking the Lithium Potential of Canada's Far North

