Augusta Gold Corp. (TSX: G) (OTCQB: AUGG) (FSE: 11B ) (" Augusta Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has completed the remaining payment aggregating US$22,121,398 due to Waterton Nevada Splitter LLC for the Reward project under the previously announced purchase agreement (refer to the Company's news release dated April 21, 2022 ).

Augusta Logo (CNW Group/Augusta Gold Corp.)

Donald Taylor President and CEO said, "Making the final payment for the Reward acquisition is a significant milestone as we move to completing our engineering studies for both Reward and Bullfrog with the goal of commencing production from the fully permitted Reward project in late 2023."

The Company also announces a loan (the " Loan ") with a company (the " Lender ") owned by the Company's Executive Chairman for US$22,232,561 . The Loan bears interest at a rate of prime plus 3%, is for a maximum period of 12 months, and is secured by the Company's Bullfrog and Reward Projects. An origination fee of 0.5% of the amount of the Loan was paid to the Lender on closing.

The Reward Project is a fully permitted heap leach project with measured and indicated mineral resources of 426,700 oz gold grading 0.75 g/t gold and inferred mineral resources of 27,100 oz gold grading 0.68 g/t gold with sufficient water rights to commence construction and operations.

Scientific and Technical Information

The mineral resource estimate in this news release is derived from the technical report titled, "Mineral Resource Estimate for the Reward Project, Nye County, Nevada , USA" with an effective date of May 31, 2022 , prepared by Michael Dufresne and Timothy Scott , each of whom are qualified persons as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold is an exploration and development company focused on building a long-term business that delivers stakeholder value through developing the Reward and Bullfrog gold projects and pursing accretive M&A opportunities.  The Reward and Bullfrog gold projects are located in the prolific Bullfrog mining district approximately 120 miles north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada and just outside of Beatty, Nevada . The Company is led by a management team and board of directors with a proven track record of success in financing and developing mining assets and delivering shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.augustagold.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements and information contained in this new release constitute "forward-looking statements", and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These statements appear in a number of places in this new release and include statements regarding our intent, or the beliefs or current expectations of our officers and directors, including the Company's goal of pouring gold from the Reward Project in 2023. When used in this news release words such as "to be", "will", "planned", "expected", "potential", "anticipated" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to vary materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, including assumptions made with regard to the preparation of up to date economic studies, financing and an affirmative board construction decision. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect.  Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward- looking statements. If we update any one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. You should not place undue importance on forward-looking statements and should not rely upon these statements as of any other date. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

AUGUSTA GOLD CLOSES ACQUISITION OF THE REWARD PROJECT

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSX: G) (OTCQB: AUGG) (FSE: 11B ) ("Augusta Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the acquisition of the Reward Project (refer to the Company's news releases dated April 21, 2022 and June 7, 2022 for further information).

Augusta Gold Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Augusta Gold Corp.)

The Company also announces that it has received TSX approval to hold its annual shareholder meeting after June 30, 2022 . The Company will file a notice on SEDAR in the coming weeks setting the date for its annual shareholder meeting.

AUGUSTA GOLD ANNOUNCES REWARD MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSX: G) (OTCQB: AUGG) (FSE: 11B ) ("Augusta Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its mineral resource estimate at the Reward Project located in Nevada, USA . Closing of the Company's acquisition of the Reward Project is expected imminently.

Highlights

Augusta Gold Appoints Jim Wickens as VP Operations

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSX: G) (OTCQB: AUGG) (FSE: 11B ) ("Augusta Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jim Wickens as Vice President of Operations effective immediately.

Augusta Gold Logo (CNW Group/Augusta Gold Corp.)

Jim Wickens brings over 35 years of experience in mining and operations.  He has spent most of his career in operations with major gold producers Placer Dome and Barrick Gold in Canada and the United States.

He was the Process Manager for Haile Gold Mine through the feasibility study and detailed engineering phases of the project.  In addition to operations, Mr. Wickens has worked as a consultant to the mining industry in the fields of equipment supply and metallurgical laboratory testing. Mr. Wickens is active at the SME section level, serving as the current Chairman of the Nevada Mineral Processors subsection of SME.

Don Taylor , President & CEO commented, "It is with great pleasure we announce adding Jim to the Augusta Gold team.  His skill sets and prior experience will help to solidify our team as we launch into advanced studies, detailed engineering and anticipated construction of the Reward and Bullfrog gold projects. The only way these projects can be advanced on time and within budget is with well-connected, quality staff and management.  Jim will be an important and integral part of the team leading the projects forward."

In 2022, Mr. Wickens was awarded a SME President's Citation for Individual Service for his work pioneering the Nevada Mineral Processors Subsection. He obtained his B.A.Sc. in Mining and Mineral Process Engineering from the University of British Columbia in 1987.

TSXV:SOI

Sirios Resources’ “Gold Discoverers” Video Series

Sirios Resources Inc. (TSXV:SOI) is releasing a video series called “Gold Discoverers” based on its exploration work at the company’s Cheechoo gold project in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec. Episode 1 of the video series provides an in-depth look at the operations at Cheechoo and provided an overview of the drilling process.

Sirios’ Cheechoo project is adjacent to Goldcorp’s (TSX:G) Eleonore gold mine which is one of the largest gold mines in Quebec and has been in production since 2015. Cheechoo is one of the few exploration projects currently being developed in Quebec. The company has recently completed its 11,322-meter winter drill program at Cheechoo. Sirios has received assay results for 16 core samples and is currently awaiting the results of the remaining 16 samples. Drilling highlights to date include 19.5 meters grading 0.7 g/t gold at the Contact zone, which was extended over 100 meters to the northwest.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:SOI

Sirios Resources: Pioneer Gold Explorer in James Bay Quebec

Sirios Resources Inc. (TSXV:SOI) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Sirios Resources is a junior exploration company with a portfolio of gold assets in James Bay, Quebec. The company’s most advanced project, Cheechoo, is adjacent to Goldcorp’s (TSX:G) Eleonore gold mine. Goldcorp is currently providing Sirios with expertise and access to infrastructure as the company develops its Cheechoo property. In 2018 Sirios completed a drill program on the project which included 2.4 meters grading 97.5 g/t gold, 8.2 meters grading 56.4 g/t gold and 6.8 meters grading 26.8 g/t gold. The company is working towards the development of a resource estimate, with plans to improve the roads surrounding the property as the project progresses.

Keep reading...Show less
Southern Silver Reports Thick Zone of Copper Mineralization at Oro, Cu-Au Project, New Mexico

Southern Silver Reports Thick Zone of Copper Mineralization at Oro, Cu-Au Project, New Mexico

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV) ("Southern Silver" and the "Company") reports that it has received assay results from the first two drill holes of its approximate 4,000-metre diamond drilling program currently underway to test several Laramide-age copper porphyry and skarn targets at its wholly owned Oro property, located in southwestern New Mexico, USA. The first two deep holes tested the main porphyry target on the Oro property, identified through earlier geological compilation, clay-alteration studies and ZTEM airborne geophysics.

Drilling successfully intersected:

Newrange Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Coricancha Au-Ag-Cu-Pb-Zn Mine in Peru

Newrange Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Coricancha Au-Ag-Cu-Pb-Zn Mine in Peru

(TheNewswire)

Newrange Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - September 13, 2022 (TSXV:NRG ) (OTC :NRGOF ) ( Frankfurt:X6C) Newrange Gold Corp. (" Newrange " or the " Company ") announces that, on September 12, 2022, it signed a non-binding Letter of Intent with Great Panther Mining Limited ("Great Panther") to acquire a 100% interest in the Coricancha Gold-Silver-Copper-Lead-Zinc ("Au-Ag-Cu-Pb-Zn") Mine in Central Peru ("Coricancha") .  It is anticipated that a Definitive Agreement will be signed in the coming weeks.

Trenching and Mapping Program underway at Haldane Silver Project, Keno Hill District, Yukon

Trenching and Mapping Program underway at Haldane Silver Project, Keno Hill District, Yukon

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - September 13, 2022 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) is pleased to announce that crews have commenced exploration work at the 100% owned Haldane Silver Project in the historic Keno Hill District in Yukon Territory. This first phase program will consist of mapping, prospecting and trenching of targets in preparation for drill testing. The 8,579 hectare Haldane project is located in the western portion of the Keno Hill silver district, 25 kilometres west of Keno City, Yukon.  Exploration at Haldane is investigating the extensions of historical high-grade silver production on the property as well as recently defined targets, such as the West Fault where Alianza is outlining  high-grade silver mineralization which recently returned 3.14 m (true width) averaging 1,351 gt silver, 2.43% lead and 2.91% zinc in drilling.

GOLDEN SHIELD DRILlS 10 M AT 2.68 G/T GOLD AND 4 M AT 7.77 G/T GOLD, CONFIRMING HIGH-GRADE DEPTH EXTENSION AT MAZOA HILL DEPOSIT AND DISCOVERS FIVE ADDITIONAL PROSPECTS, TWO DRILL READY

GOLDEN SHIELD DRILlS 10 M AT 2.68 G/T GOLD AND 4 M AT 7.77 G/T GOLD, CONFIRMING HIGH-GRADE DEPTH EXTENSION AT MAZOA HILL DEPOSIT AND DISCOVERS FIVE ADDITIONAL PROSPECTS, TWO DRILL READY

  • 4m grading 7.77 g/t gold confirms high-grade depth extension at Mazoa Hill.
  • Two new areas of gold host rock QMC identified – both larger than Mazoa Hill.
  • Drilling starting mid-September to year end and trenching ongoing.

Golden Shield Resources Inc. (CSE: GSRI) (FRA: 4LE0) (the "Company" or "Golden Shield") is pleased to announce assay results from the final four holes of the Company's eleven-hole 3,100 metre Phase Two drill program and recent trenching results at its flagship, 5,457-hectare Marudi Mountain gold project located in the Rupununi District of southwestern Guyana . The Phase Two drill program was designed to test the extension of mineralization at depth and laterally at the previously identified Mazoa Hill prospect.

MAZOA DRILL RESULTS

Drill holes MH-22-24, MH-22-25 and MH-22-26 were drilled to test the southern extension of Mazoa Hill Deposit. This area had seen limited historical drilling. Drillhole MH-22-27 was drilled to infill a previously undrilled panel in the northern part of the deposit. Detailed geological logging and interpretative work has shown that a high-grade mineralized envelope (the "Main Zone") within the Quartz Metachert ("QMC"), plunges shallowly to the south. The Main Zone is interpreted to be down dropped vertically to the south, by a steeply dipping fault (Figure 3). The next (third) phase of drilling will target the down-dropped extension of the Main Zone, as shown in Figure 3.

American Pacific Mining Announces Filing of 43-101 Technical Report for the Gooseberry Project and Receives Amended Drill Permits

American Pacific Mining Announces Filing of 43-101 Technical Report for the Gooseberry Project and Receives Amended Drill Permits

American Pacific Mining Corp. (CSE: USGD OTCQX: USGDF FWB: 1QC) ("American Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the filing of a 43-101 technical report (the " Technical Report ") which has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 "), on the Company's Gooseberry Silver Project in Nevada, USA.

The Technical Report, entitled "Technical Report, Gooseberry Property, Storey County, Nevada, USA" and dated August 15, 2022 (effective date of June 15, 2022), has been prepared for the Company by Van Phu Bui, P. Geo., of Azalea Geoservices, who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined in NI 43-101. The Technical Report is available on www.sedar.com under American Pacific's profile and on the Company's website at Gooseberry | American Pacific Mining Corp.

Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Steppe Gold Ltd.

Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Steppe Gold Ltd.

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO): The full report can be accessed by clicking on the following link: https:stonegateinc.comreportsSTGO_Q2FY22.pdf

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • Flagship project starts commercial production
  • ATO property projected to generate positive cash flow
  • Management team experienced

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/136813_figure1.png

Click image above to view full announcement.

