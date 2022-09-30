Precious MetalsInvesting News

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSX: G) (OTCQB: AUGG) (FSE: 11B ) (" Augusta Gold " or the " Company ") announces that all matters presented for approval at Augusta Gold's annual shareholder meeting held today, as more particularly set out in the Company's Management Information Circular and Proxy Statement dated August 15, 2022 have been approved. These matters included:

Augusta Logo (CNW Group/Augusta Gold Corp.)

  • Electing each of the Company's six nominees as directors of the Company;
  • Re-appointing Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration; and
  • Approving the repricing of certain Company stock options.

A summary of the results for the election of the Company's directors is provided below:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Number

%

Number

%

John Boehner

40,280,915

99.98 %

8,529

0.02 %

Lenard Boggio

40,158,112

99.67 %

131,332

0.33 %

Daniel Earle

40,158,407

99.67 %

131,037

0.33 %

Poonam Puri

40,162,485

99.68 %

126,959

0.32 %

Donald R. Taylor

40,158,252

99.67 %

131,192

0.33 %

Richard Warke

40,279,592

99.98 %

9,852

0.02 %

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold is an exploration and development company focused on building a long-term business that delivers stakeholder value through developing the Reward and Bullfrog gold projects and pursing accretive M&A opportunities. The Reward and Bullfrog gold projects are located in the prolific Bullfrog mining district approximately 120 miles north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada and just outside of Beatty, Nevada . The Company is led by a management team and board of directors with a proven track record of success in financing and developing mining assets and delivering shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.augustagold.com .

Augusta Gold Corp.G:CAPrecious Metals Investing
G:CA

AUGUSTA GOLD COMPLETES FINAL PAYMENT FOR REWARD PROJECT

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSX: G) (OTCQB: AUGG) (FSE: 11B ) (" Augusta Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has completed the remaining payment aggregating US$22,121,398 due to Waterton Nevada Splitter LLC for the Reward project under the previously announced purchase agreement (refer to the Company's news release dated April 21, 2022 ).

Augusta Logo (CNW Group/Augusta Gold Corp.)

Donald Taylor President and CEO said, "Making the final payment for the Reward acquisition is a significant milestone as we move to completing our engineering studies for both Reward and Bullfrog with the goal of commencing production from the fully permitted Reward project in late 2023."

The Company also announces a loan (the " Loan ") with a company (the " Lender ") owned by the Company's Executive Chairman for US$22,232,561 . The Loan bears interest at a rate of prime plus 3%, is for a maximum period of 12 months, and is secured by the Company's Bullfrog and Reward Projects. An origination fee of 0.5% of the amount of the Loan was paid to the Lender on closing.

The Reward Project is a fully permitted heap leach project with measured and indicated mineral resources of 426,700 oz gold grading 0.75 g/t gold and inferred mineral resources of 27,100 oz gold grading 0.68 g/t gold with sufficient water rights to commence construction and operations.

Scientific and Technical Information

The mineral resource estimate in this news release is derived from the technical report titled, "Mineral Resource Estimate for the Reward Project, Nye County, Nevada , USA" with an effective date of May 31, 2022 , prepared by Michael Dufresne and Timothy Scott , each of whom are qualified persons as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold is an exploration and development company focused on building a long-term business that delivers stakeholder value through developing the Reward and Bullfrog gold projects and pursing accretive M&A opportunities.  The Reward and Bullfrog gold projects are located in the prolific Bullfrog mining district approximately 120 miles north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada and just outside of Beatty, Nevada . The Company is led by a management team and board of directors with a proven track record of success in financing and developing mining assets and delivering shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.augustagold.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements and information contained in this new release constitute "forward-looking statements", and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These statements appear in a number of places in this new release and include statements regarding our intent, or the beliefs or current expectations of our officers and directors, including the Company's goal of pouring gold from the Reward Project in 2023. When used in this news release words such as "to be", "will", "planned", "expected", "potential", "anticipated" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to vary materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, including assumptions made with regard to the preparation of up to date economic studies, financing and an affirmative board construction decision. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect.  Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward- looking statements. If we update any one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. You should not place undue importance on forward-looking statements and should not rely upon these statements as of any other date. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

AUGUSTA GOLD CLOSES ACQUISITION OF THE REWARD PROJECT

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSX: G) (OTCQB: AUGG) (FSE: 11B ) ("Augusta Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the acquisition of the Reward Project (refer to the Company's news releases dated April 21, 2022 and June 7, 2022 for further information).

Augusta Gold Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Augusta Gold Corp.)

The Company also announces that it has received TSX approval to hold its annual shareholder meeting after June 30, 2022 . The Company will file a notice on SEDAR in the coming weeks setting the date for its annual shareholder meeting.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold is an exploration and development company focused on building a long-term business that delivers stakeholder value through developing the Reward and Bullfrog gold projects and pursing accretive M&A opportunities. The Reward and Bullfrog gold projects are located in the prolific Bullfrog mining district approximately 120 miles north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada and just outside of Beatty, Nevada . The Company is led by a management team and board of directors with a proven track record of success in financing and developing mining assets and delivering shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.augustagold.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements and information contained in this new release constitute "forward-looking statements", and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These statements appear in a number of places in this new release and include statements regarding our intent, or the beliefs or current expectations of our officers and directors, including that the Company will file a notice on SEDAR in the coming weeks setting the date for its annual shareholder meeting. When used in this news release words such as "to be", "will", "planned", "expected", "potential", "anticipated" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to vary materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, including assumptions made with regard to the timing of the Company's board approving the Company's shareholder meeting date. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect.  Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward- looking statements. If we update any one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. You should not place undue importance on forward-looking statements and should not rely upon these statements as of any other date. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

AUGUSTA GOLD ANNOUNCES REWARD MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSX: G) (OTCQB: AUGG) (FSE: 11B ) ("Augusta Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its mineral resource estimate at the Reward Project located in Nevada, USA . Closing of the Company's acquisition of the Reward Project is expected imminently.

Highlights

Augusta Gold Appoints Jim Wickens as VP Operations

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSX: G) (OTCQB: AUGG) (FSE: 11B ) ("Augusta Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jim Wickens as Vice President of Operations effective immediately.

Augusta Gold Logo (CNW Group/Augusta Gold Corp.)

Jim Wickens brings over 35 years of experience in mining and operations.  He has spent most of his career in operations with major gold producers Placer Dome and Barrick Gold in Canada and the United States.

He was the Process Manager for Haile Gold Mine through the feasibility study and detailed engineering phases of the project.  In addition to operations, Mr. Wickens has worked as a consultant to the mining industry in the fields of equipment supply and metallurgical laboratory testing. Mr. Wickens is active at the SME section level, serving as the current Chairman of the Nevada Mineral Processors subsection of SME.

Don Taylor , President & CEO commented, "It is with great pleasure we announce adding Jim to the Augusta Gold team.  His skill sets and prior experience will help to solidify our team as we launch into advanced studies, detailed engineering and anticipated construction of the Reward and Bullfrog gold projects. The only way these projects can be advanced on time and within budget is with well-connected, quality staff and management.  Jim will be an important and integral part of the team leading the projects forward."

In 2022, Mr. Wickens was awarded a SME President's Citation for Individual Service for his work pioneering the Nevada Mineral Processors Subsection. He obtained his B.A.Sc. in Mining and Mineral Process Engineering from the University of British Columbia in 1987.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold is an exploration and development company focused on building a long-term business that delivers stakeholder value through developing the Reward and Bullfrog gold projectsand pursing accretive M&A opportunities.  The Reward and Bullfrog gold projects are located in the prolific Bullfrog mining district approximately 120 miles north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada and just outside of Beatty, Nevada . The Company is led by a management team and board of directors with a proven track record of success in financing and developing mining assets and delivering shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.augustagold.com .

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements and information contained in this new release constitute "forward-looking statements", and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These statements appear in a number of places in this new release and include statements regarding our intent, or the beliefs or current expectations of our officers and directors, including that construction of the Reward and Bullfrog projects is anticipated to occur, and that Mr. Wickens will be an important part of the team going forward. When used in this news release words such as "anticipated" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to vary materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, including assumptions made with regard to the ability to secure adequate financing; the Company maintaining its current strategy and objectives; the Company's ability to achieve its growth objectives; the Company completing its acquisition of the Reward gold project; and a positive construction decision being made at each of the Reward and Bullfrog gold projects. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements. If we update any one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. You should not place undue importance on forward-looking statements and should not rely upon these statements as of any other date. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

