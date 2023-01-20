Montfort's TIMIA Capital Originates $35.8 Million of Non-Dilutive Capital in 2022

AUGUSTA GOLD CLOSES C$11.5 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL OFFERING

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSX: G) (OTCQB: AUGG) (FSE: 11B ) (" Augusta Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal offering (the " Offering ") of units of Augusta Gold (the " Units ") for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$11.5 million including the full exercise of the over-allotment option in the amount of C$1.5 million .

Augusta Gold (CNW Group/Augusta Gold Corp.)

Pursuant to the Offering, a total of 6,725,147 Units were sold at a price of C$1.71 per Unit. Each Unit was comprised of one share of the Company's common stock and one-half of one common stock purchase warrant (each whole common stock purchase warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one share of the Company's common stock at a price of C$2.30 until January 20, 2026 .

The Offering was made through a syndicate of underwriters led by Eight Capital and including National Bank Financial and TD Securities Inc. (collectively, the " Underwriters "). The Underwriters received a cash commission equal to 5.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering. In addition, the Underwriters were issued an aggregate of 336,257 compensation warrants, equal to 5.0% of the number of Units sold under the Offering (the " Compensation Warrants "). Each Compensation Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one share of the Company's common stock at a price of C$1.71 until January 20, 2024 .

Augusta Gold intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for the advancement of the Bullfrog Project, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The securities described above were offered pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-3 (file no. 333-266055) that was filed in the United States with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC ") and declared effective on August 18, 2022 and in Canada pursuant to the "northbound" multi-jurisdictional disclosure system. Augusta Gold filed a final prospectus supplement with the SEC in connection with the Offering and a Canadian final prospectus supplement to the base shelf prospectus dated August 18, 2022 with securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada other than Québec. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC web site at www.sec.gov or by visiting the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com . Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus related to the Offering may also be obtained by contacting Eight Capital, Attention: Enoch Lee by telephone at 647-265-8217 or by email at elee@viiicapital.com .

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these or any other securities. There shall not be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold is an exploration and development company focused on building a long-term business that delivers stakeholder value through developing the Reward and Bullfrog gold projects and pursuing accretive M&A opportunities. The Reward and Bullfrog gold projects are located in the prolific Bullfrog mining district approximately 120 miles north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada and just outside of Beatty, Nevada . The Company is led by a management team and board of directors with a proven track record of success in financing and developing mining assets and delivering shareholder value.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information contained in this new release constitute "forward-looking statements", and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These statements appear in a number of places in this news release and include statements regarding our intent, or the beliefs or current expectations of our officers and directors, including the anticipated use of proceeds of the Offering and our focus on building a long-term business that delivers stakeholder value through developing the Reward and Bullfrog gold projects and pursuing accretive M&A opportunities. When used in this news release words such as "to be", "will", "planned", "expected", "potential", "anticipated" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to vary materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian Regulators and the SEC. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, including assumptions made with regard to assumptions about future prices of gold, and other metal prices, currency exchange rates and interest rates, favourable operating conditions, political stability, obtaining governmental approvals and financing on time, obtaining renewals for existing licenses and permits and obtaining required licenses and permits, labour stability, stability in market conditions, the impact from the pandemic of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), availability of equipment, the availability of drill rigs, the timing of the publication of any updated mineral resource estimates. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements. If we update any one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. You should not place undue importance on forward-looking statements and should not rely upon these statements as of any other date. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary note.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/augusta-gold-closes-c11-5-million-bought-deal-offering-301727020.html

SOURCE Augusta Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/20/c5768.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Augusta Gold Announces C$10 Million Bought Deal Offering

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSX:G; OTCQB:AUGG; FSE:11B) (" Augusta Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Eight Capital, to act as the lead underwriter and sole bookrunner on its own behalf and, if applicable, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the " Underwriters "), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal underwritten basis, 5,847,954 units of Augusta Gold (the " Units ") at a price of C$1.71 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$10 million (the " Offering "). Each Unit will be comprised of one share of the Company's common stock and one-half of one common stock purchase warrant (each whole common stock purchase warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one share of the Company's common stock for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Offering at a price of C$2.30.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

AUGUSTA GOLD ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ITS ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSX: G) (OTCQB: AUGG) (FSE: 11B ) (" Augusta Gold " or the " Company ") announces that all matters presented for approval at Augusta Gold's annual shareholder meeting held today, as more particularly set out in the Company's Management Information Circular and Proxy Statement dated August 15, 2022 have been approved. These matters included:

Augusta Logo (CNW Group/Augusta Gold Corp.)

  • Electing each of the Company's six nominees as directors of the Company;
  • Re-appointing Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration; and
  • Approving the repricing of certain Company stock options.

A summary of the results for the election of the Company's directors is provided below:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Number

%

Number

%

John Boehner

40,280,915

99.98 %

8,529

0.02 %

Lenard Boggio

40,158,112

99.67 %

131,332

0.33 %

Daniel Earle

40,158,407

99.67 %

131,037

0.33 %

Poonam Puri

40,162,485

99.68 %

126,959

0.32 %

Donald R. Taylor

40,158,252

99.67 %

131,192

0.33 %

Richard Warke

40,279,592

99.98 %

9,852

0.02 %

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold is an exploration and development company focused on building a long-term business that delivers stakeholder value through developing the Reward and Bullfrog gold projects and pursing accretive M&A opportunities. The Reward and Bullfrog gold projects are located in the prolific Bullfrog mining district approximately 120 miles north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada and just outside of Beatty, Nevada . The Company is led by a management team and board of directors with a proven track record of success in financing and developing mining assets and delivering shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.augustagold.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/augusta-gold-announces-results-of-its-annual-shareholder-meeting-301637509.html

SOURCE Augusta Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/30/c7150.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

AUGUSTA GOLD COMPLETES FINAL PAYMENT FOR REWARD PROJECT

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSX: G) (OTCQB: AUGG) (FSE: 11B ) (" Augusta Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has completed the remaining payment aggregating US$22,121,398 due to Waterton Nevada Splitter LLC for the Reward project under the previously announced purchase agreement (refer to the Company's news release dated April 21, 2022 ).

Augusta Logo (CNW Group/Augusta Gold Corp.)

Donald Taylor President and CEO said, "Making the final payment for the Reward acquisition is a significant milestone as we move to completing our engineering studies for both Reward and Bullfrog with the goal of commencing production from the fully permitted Reward project in late 2023."

The Company also announces a loan (the " Loan ") with a company (the " Lender ") owned by the Company's Executive Chairman for US$22,232,561 . The Loan bears interest at a rate of prime plus 3%, is for a maximum period of 12 months, and is secured by the Company's Bullfrog and Reward Projects. An origination fee of 0.5% of the amount of the Loan was paid to the Lender on closing.

The Reward Project is a fully permitted heap leach project with measured and indicated mineral resources of 426,700 oz gold grading 0.75 g/t gold and inferred mineral resources of 27,100 oz gold grading 0.68 g/t gold with sufficient water rights to commence construction and operations.

Scientific and Technical Information

The mineral resource estimate in this news release is derived from the technical report titled, "Mineral Resource Estimate for the Reward Project, Nye County, Nevada , USA" with an effective date of May 31, 2022 , prepared by Michael Dufresne and Timothy Scott , each of whom are qualified persons as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold is an exploration and development company focused on building a long-term business that delivers stakeholder value through developing the Reward and Bullfrog gold projects and pursing accretive M&A opportunities.  The Reward and Bullfrog gold projects are located in the prolific Bullfrog mining district approximately 120 miles north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada and just outside of Beatty, Nevada . The Company is led by a management team and board of directors with a proven track record of success in financing and developing mining assets and delivering shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.augustagold.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements and information contained in this new release constitute "forward-looking statements", and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These statements appear in a number of places in this new release and include statements regarding our intent, or the beliefs or current expectations of our officers and directors, including the Company's goal of pouring gold from the Reward Project in 2023. When used in this news release words such as "to be", "will", "planned", "expected", "potential", "anticipated" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to vary materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, including assumptions made with regard to the preparation of up to date economic studies, financing and an affirmative board construction decision. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect.  Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward- looking statements. If we update any one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. You should not place undue importance on forward-looking statements and should not rely upon these statements as of any other date. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/augusta-gold-completes-final-payment-for-reward-project-301623958.html

SOURCE Augusta Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/14/c7521.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

AUGUSTA GOLD CLOSES ACQUISITION OF THE REWARD PROJECT

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSX: G) (OTCQB: AUGG) (FSE: 11B ) ("Augusta Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the acquisition of the Reward Project (refer to the Company's news releases dated April 21, 2022 and June 7, 2022 for further information).

Augusta Gold Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Augusta Gold Corp.)

The Company also announces that it has received TSX approval to hold its annual shareholder meeting after June 30, 2022 . The Company will file a notice on SEDAR in the coming weeks setting the date for its annual shareholder meeting.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold is an exploration and development company focused on building a long-term business that delivers stakeholder value through developing the Reward and Bullfrog gold projects and pursing accretive M&A opportunities. The Reward and Bullfrog gold projects are located in the prolific Bullfrog mining district approximately 120 miles north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada and just outside of Beatty, Nevada . The Company is led by a management team and board of directors with a proven track record of success in financing and developing mining assets and delivering shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.augustagold.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements and information contained in this new release constitute "forward-looking statements", and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These statements appear in a number of places in this new release and include statements regarding our intent, or the beliefs or current expectations of our officers and directors, including that the Company will file a notice on SEDAR in the coming weeks setting the date for its annual shareholder meeting. When used in this news release words such as "to be", "will", "planned", "expected", "potential", "anticipated" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to vary materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, including assumptions made with regard to the timing of the Company's board approving the Company's shareholder meeting date. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect.  Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward- looking statements. If we update any one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. You should not place undue importance on forward-looking statements and should not rely upon these statements as of any other date. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/augusta-gold-closes-acquisition-of-the-reward-project-301567274.html

SOURCE Augusta Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/14/c8311.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

AUGUSTA GOLD ANNOUNCES REWARD MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSX: G) (OTCQB: AUGG) (FSE: 11B ) ("Augusta Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its mineral resource estimate at the Reward Project located in Nevada, USA . Closing of the Company's acquisition of the Reward Project is expected imminently.

Highlights

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Puma Exploration Discovers a 4th Gold Zone at Williams Brook With Samples* Grading Up to 9.87 g/t Au

Puma Exploration Discovers a 4th Gold Zone at Williams Brook With Samples* Grading Up to 9.87 g/t Au

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to report the discovery of a 4 th gold zone on its 100%-owned Williams Brook Gold Project in Northern New Brunswick, Atlantic Canada (Figure 1). Grab* samples from the new Panthera Gold Zone (" PGZ" ) returned up to 9.87 gt gold . The zone was explored briefly last fall, and more work is planned for 2023. Puma's work continues to prove the presence of a large porphyryepithermal gold system at Williams Brook with the potential for multiple deposits on the large land package.

Figure 1: Main Gold Zones of the Williams Brook Property is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f9ed9b18-e6be-49db-8135-90e41a81cca5

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Gold Port Initiates Metallurgical Test Program

Gold Port Initiates Metallurgical Test Program

Gold Port Corporation (CSE: GPO) (OTCQB: GPOTF) (the "Company") has initiated a metallurgical test program regarding the Groete Gold Project, located in Guyana SA. The Company has arranged with P&E Mining Consultants Inc. of Brampton, Ontario, Canada to provide Qualified Person supervision for updated leach test work on Groete Gold Project drill core. Test work will be performed by SGS Laboratories of Lakefield, Ontario, Canada . A site visit has been completed and 100 kilograms of drill core has been acquired for testing at SGS.

Gold Port Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Gold Port Corporation)

Recent developments in leaching reagents may offer an alternative to cyanide leaching or grind and float recovery methods. The Company will provide further information upon completion of the vendor selection process for alternative reagents.

The Company is well funded to continue its evaluation of the Groete Gold Copper Project located in Guyana . The Project was last explored in 2012, which included a drill program that allowed the calculation of an Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.57 million gold copper equivalent ounces within 74 million tonnes, at a grade of 0.66 grams per tonne gold equivalent. A cutoff grade of 0.25 gold equivalent grams per tonne, a gold price of US$1,275 per ounce and copper price of US$3.00 per pound was used in the calculation of the Inferred Mineral Resource. Details of the Mineral Resource are contained in a National Instrument 43-101 report titled, Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate on the Groete Gold Copper Deposit, Groete Property, Guyana , South America by P&E Mining Consultants Inc., dated April 16, 2019 , available on SEDAR and the Company website at www.goldportcorporation.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Adrian F. C. Hobkirk
President, CEO and Director

T: 954-684-8040
E: info@goldportcorporation.com
W: www.goldportcorporation.com

Mr. William Feyerabend , a Consulting Geologist and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, participated in the writing of, and has reviewed and approves of the technical disclosure contained in this press release.

No stock exchange or securities regulatory authority has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We seek safe harbor.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1730048/Gold_Port_Corporation_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gold-port-initiates-metallurgical-test-program-301725642.html

SOURCE Gold Port Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/19/c3600.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Strategic Metals Announces Alotta Property Option

Strategic Metals Announces Alotta Property Option

Strategic Metals Ltd. (TSXV:SMD) ("Strategic") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a property option agreement with Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. (CSE:BNN)(OTCQB:BNNHF) ("Benjamin") under which Benjamin can acquire a 60% interest in the Alotta project, located in the Whitehorse Mining District, Yukon Territory

The Alotta project hosts an un-drilled porphyry prospect that is situated in a similar geological setting and in close proximity to Western Copper and Gold's Casino Deposit. Alotta is marked by a pronounced magnetic low that coincides with a strong, multi-element soil geochemical anomaly. The core of the geochemical anomaly is enriched in copper, gold and molybdenum and measures 4 km by 1 km. It is surrounded by a distal halo with high lead, zinc and silver values. The Alotta soil geochemical signature exhibits classical features commonly associated with large porphyry deposits. The property is permitted for advanced exploration and only requires an induced polarization survey prior to drill testing.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Snowline Gold Intersects 189.2 M Of 1.2 Grams Per Tonne Gold Near Surface In 170 M Step-Out and Commences Metallurgical Testing at Its Valley Discovery, Rogue Project, Yukon

Snowline Gold Intersects 189.2 M Of 1.2 Grams Per Tonne Gold Near Surface In 170 M Step-Out and Commences Metallurgical Testing at Its Valley Discovery, Rogue Project, Yukon

  • Hole V-22-026 returned 1.25 g/t Au over 189.2 m from surface within a broader mineralized interval averaging 0.90 g/t Au over 289.7 m in 170 m step-out
  • Hole V-22-027 returned 1.01 g/t Au over 250.0 m, within a broader mineralized interval averaging 0.69 g/t Au over 481.5 m
  • Results extend strike length of the mineralized core of the Valley intrusion to southeast, adding significant tonnage to known mineralization
  • Metallurgical testing of Valley drill core set to advance understanding of gold recovery and project economics
  • Assays still pending for 13 of 32 holes (6,003 m of 13,320 m) drilled at Valley and Gracie in 2022

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE: SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce additional preliminary assay results from its 2022 drilling program at the Valley Zone, Rogue Project, Yukon, and the commencement of metallurgical testing. Holes V-22-026 and V-22-027, drilled to the southeast of previously announced holes V-22-014 (285.2 m @ 1.45 gt Au) and V-22-007 (410.0 m @ 1.89 gt Au), extend the strike length of the near-surface, well-mineralized corridor at Valley by 172 m to at least 550 m (open). V-22-027 returned the longest mineralized intersection seen at Valley to date, with potential for higher grades immediately above this hole based on nearby results. Assays remain pending for 6,003 m of the 2022 Rogue drill program

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

FireFox Gold Tests New Drill Orientation and Hits More High-Grade, including 13.09 g/t gold over 15.5m, at Mustajärvi Project, Finland

FireFox Gold Tests New Drill Orientation and Hits More High-Grade, including 13.09 g/t gold over 15.5m, at Mustajärvi Project, Finland

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF)("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from the first three drill holes of the fall 2022 core drilling campaign at the Company's 100%-held Mustajärvi Gold Project in Lapland, Finland. These three holes were part of a six-hole program (977.1 metres) that tested a new near-surface high-grade gold zone at the East Target (see Figure 1). All three of the holes returned high-grade gold assays, including some of the richest intercepts yet reported from the project

Drillholes 22MJ021 and 22MJ022 both encountered significant high-grade gold at depths of less than 20 metres below surface. The best intercept in this round of results was 15.5m of 13.09 g/t gold in 22MJ021, which began just below the covering glacial sediments at 11m downhole depth. Importantly, these holes were drilled perpendicular to the drilling orientation favoured in the previous campaigns and appear to have successfully confirmed that the observed cross-structures host significant mineralization.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

FREEGOLD INTERSECTS 2.56 G/T AU OVER 44 METRES AND 1.58 G/T AU OVER 128.1 METRES AT GOLDEN SUMMIT

FREEGOLD INTERSECTS 2.56 G/T AU OVER 44 METRES AND 1.58 G/T AU OVER 128.1 METRES AT GOLDEN SUMMIT

HIGHLIGHTS:

VANCOUVER, BC , Jan. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Freegold Ventures Limited (Freegold) (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) is pleased to report results from an additional eleven holes ( 9,042.1m ) from its drill program designed to expand, upgrade and increase the overall resource grade at the Golden Summit Project ("Golden Summit" or the "Project") through systematic drilling. Results continue to demonstrate a robust mineralized system at Golden Summit.

The past two years have seen the most concerted exploration effort Golden Summit ever undertaken on the project with the drilling of over 83,000 meters holes in 130 holes, additional geophysics (CSAMT and AMT) and soil sampling. The drill program focused exclusively on the Dolphin Cleary Zone and has extended gold mineralization over 1.5 km along strike and to depths of over 1,000 metres. Mineralization in the Dolphin/Cleary is hosted within a broad structural corridor of gold mineralization comprised of the Dolphin stock, a multiphase intrusive complex, and metasedimentary rocks comprised of various schists within which are discrete high-grade veins, veinlets, and areas of vein stockwork which effectively form a vein swarm.  The main Cleary Hill Vein swarm (CVS) mineralization dips to the south. It plunges southwest towards the Dolphin intrusive, with the mineralization increasing in intensity closer to the Dolphin intrusive and especially along the contact margins.

The Dolphin Cleary is the only area of the project to have a resource delineated. The deposit remains open, particularly to the west/southwest, where Freegold outlined a strong gold in soil geochemical anomaly has not  been drill tested.  Further southwest lies the historic Newsboy Mine, which produced 40,000 ounces at an average grade of 1oz/t.

Additional geophysics was completed on the Saddle Zone, which lies 4km east of the Dolphin/Cleary Zone. The Saddle Zone is comprised of series of narrow veins that correlate well with strong gold in soil geochemistry. Like the Cleary Hill Zone, the Saddle Zone also hosts a historic high-grade gold producer, the American Eagle (60,000 ounces at 1.6 oz/t Au).

DOLPHIN

Zone

Hole Number

Depth
(m)

Dip

Azimuth

From
(m)

To
(m)

Interval
(m)

Au
g/t

Dolphin

GS2220

371.9

-70

360

49.6

70

20.4

0.61






135.2

153.5

18.3

1.97






215.9

251

35.1

0.97











GS2216

821.6

-70

360

128.1

569.6

441.5

0.62


including




437.6

473.6

36

1


including




517.5

569.6

52.1

1.22






636.4

638.4

2

58.5











GS2219

715.7

-70

360

329

648

319

0.63


including




329

374

45

0.96


including




450.4

533

82.6

0.87











GS2224

1074.1

-70

360

604.4

955.2

350.8

0.58


including




604.4

668.7

64.3

0.85











GS2210

1188.4

-70

360

523.3

840.3

317

0.67











GS2228

537.7

-70

360

241.3

259.3

18

0.96


including




273.5

317.5

44

2.56


including




298.7

300.9

2.2

25.2






352.7

456.9

104.2

1.23


including




352.7

354.5

1.7

17.3











GS2230

1229.6

-70

360

421.2

866.9

445.7

0.81


including




738.8

866.9

128.1

1.58


including




738.8

741.9

3.1

17.1


including




812

815.4

3.4

17.8






1217

1220

3

13.2











GS2163

732.4

-70

360

121

163.7

42.7

1.1






339.9

370.9

31

2.29






502.2

593.4

91

1

The width refers to drill hole intercepts; true width cannot be determined due to the uncertain geometry of mineralization .

Holes GS2228, GS2230, and GS2163 were drilled on the Dolphin side of the CVS, while GS2229 was drilled on the Cleary side.  Holes GS2228 was entirely within schists in the northern part of the CVS, while GS2230 and GS2163 were within intrusive for the upper part of the holes, with the stronger mineralization occurring within the schists in the footwall of the intrusive. GS2229, on the Cleary side, was drilled as a deeper test of the CVS and located approximately 600 metres south of the historic Cleary Hill Mine workings.

Kristina Walcott , President and CEO stated : "The 2020 – 2022 program continues to be tremendously successful returning broad intercepts of higher-grade mineralization, and demonstrates the existence of a broader higher grade corridor within the interpreted CVS".

CLEARY

Drilled in a north-south fence line, GS2229, GS2233, and GS2235 were aimed at testing the downdip extent of the CVS. Results continue to demonstrate the expansion potential of Golden Summit intersecting narrow high-grade veins within a broader envelope of mineralization.

Zone

Hole Number

Depth
(m)

Dip

Azimuth

From
(m)

To
(m)

Interval
(m)

Au
g/t

Cleary

GS2229

796.9

-70

360

485

746

261

0.76


including




572

662

90

1.25


including




656

659

3

13











GS2233

827.8

-70

360

211.3

244.5

33.2

0.86






542

574.1

32.1

0.88











GS2235

746

-70

360

512

557.8

45.8

0.84






594.7

677.8

83.1

1.17


including




665.8

666.8

1

56.8

The width refers to drill hole intercepts; true width cannot be determined due to the uncertain geometry of mineralization.

Links to Drill Plan Map & Cross Section – 479350E
https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/6141/drill_plan_map.pdf
https://freegoldventures.com/site/assets/files/6141/section_479350e.pdf

The highway-accessible Golden Summit project is located approximately 32 km northeast of Fairbanks, Alaska , and was the subject of an intensive drill campaign between January 2011 and August 2013 in which 36,159 metres were drilled. Three resource updates were completed each in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). In January 2016 , a preliminary economic assessment ("2016 PEA") prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 was produced for the Company by Tetra Tech. Limited drilling was conducted between 2013 – 2020 (1,890 metres – of shallow oxide drilling). Since 2020 over 83,826 meters have been drilled, representing the most focused exploration effort ever undertaken on the Golden Summit project.

A sample quality control/quality assurance program was implemented. Drill cores were cut in half using a diamond saw, with one-half placed in sealed bags for preparation and subsequent geochemical analysis by ALS Chemex. All assays were performed by ALS Global Ltd., with sample preparation conducted at the ALS facility in Fairbanks, Alaska , with subsequent studies conducted primarily using its Vancouver and Reno laboratories.

Core samples were prepared using the PREP-31BY package in ALS's Fairbanks facility. Each core sample is crushed to better than 70 % passing a 2 mm (Tyler 9 mesh, US Std. No.10) screen. A split of 1kg is taken and pulverized to better than 85 % passing a 75-micron (Tyler 200 mesh, US Std. No. 200) screen; a portion of this pulverized split is digested by Four Acid and analyzed via ICP-AES (method code ME-ICP61). Fire Assay analyzes all samples with an AAS finish, method code Au-AA23 (30g sample size) and over 10 g/t are automatically assayed using a FA Grav method, Au-GRAV21. Additional Au screening is performed using ALS's Au- SCR24 method; select samples are dry-screened to 100 microns. A duplicate 50g fire assay is conducted on the little fraction and an assay on the entire oversize fraction. Total Au content, individual assays, and weight fractions are reported. Analytical and assay procedures are conducted in ALS's North Vancouver and Reno facilities. A QA/QC program included laboratory and field standards inserted every ten samples. Blanks are inserted at the start of the submittal, and at least one blank every 25 standards, with additional blanks inserted following samples of visible gold.

Freegold has a full-service camp at Golden Summit with COVID-19 protocols in place.

The Qualified Person for this release is Alvin Jackson , PGeo – Vice President of Exploration and Development for Freegold.

About Freegold Ventures Limited

Freegold is a TSX-listed company focused on exploration in Alaska and holds the Golden Summit Gold Project near Fairbanks and the Shorty Creek Copper-Gold Project near Livengood through leases.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information, including, without limitation, statements as to planned expenditures and exploration programs, potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, the completion of an updated NI 43-101 technical report, and any other future plans. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule, and the success of exploration programs. See Freegold's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31st, 2021 , filed under Freegold's profile at www.sedar.com , for a detailed discussion of the risk factors associated with Freegold's operations. On January 30, 2020 , the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global health emergency. Reactions to the spread of COVID-19 continue to lead to, among other things, significant restrictions on travel, business closures, quarantines, and a general reduction in economic activity. While there has been a reduction in these effects in recent months, the continuation and re-introduction of significant restrictions, business disruptions, and related financial impact, and the duration of any such disruptions, cannot be reasonably estimated at this time. The risks to Freegold of such public health crises also include risks to employee health and safety and a slowdown or temporary suspension of operations in geographic locations impacted by an outbreak. Such public health crises, as well as global geopolitical crises, can result in volatility and disruptions in the supply and demand for various products and services, global supply chains, and financial markets, as well as declining trade and market sentiment and reduced mobility of people, all of which could affect interest rates, credit ratings, credit risk, and inflation. As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, Freegold has implemented a COVID management program and established a full-service Camp at Golden Summit to attempt to mitigate risks to its employees, contractors, and community. While the extent to which COVID-19 may impact Freegold is uncertain, it is possible that COVID-19 may have a material adverse effect on Freegold's business, results of operations, and financial condition.

SOURCE Freegold Ventures Limited

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/18/c3572.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

