AUGUSTA GOLD COMMENTS ON TRADING ACTIVITY

 Augusta Gold Corp. (TSX: G) (OTCQB: AUGG) (FSE: 11B ) (" Augusta Gold " or the " Company ") is issuing this press release in response to recent trading activity of its stock.

Augusta Gold Logo (CNW Group/Augusta Gold Corp.)

Augusta Gold is not aware of any material, undisclosed information related to the Company that would account for the recent decrease in the market price and increase in level of trading volume of its shares of common stock.

The Company further confirms that it has no agreements, paid research relationships or any other marketing arrangements with any parties to provide marketing services to the Company.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold is an exploration and development company focused on building a long-term business that delivers stakeholder value through developing the Reward and Bullfrog gold projects and pursuing accretive M&A opportunities. The Reward and Bullfrog gold projects are located in the prolific Bullfrog mining district approximately 120 miles north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada and just outside of Beatty, Nevada . The Company is led by a management team and board of directors with a proven track record of success in financing and developing mining assets and delivering shareholder value.

Augusta Gold Corp.G:CAPrecious Metals Investing
G:CA

AUGUSTA GOLD CLOSES C$11.5 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL OFFERING

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSX: G) (OTCQB: AUGG) (FSE: 11B ) (" Augusta Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal offering (the " Offering ") of units of Augusta Gold (the " Units ") for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$11.5 million including the full exercise of the over-allotment option in the amount of C$1.5 million .

Augusta Gold (CNW Group/Augusta Gold Corp.)

Pursuant to the Offering, a total of 6,725,147 Units were sold at a price of C$1.71 per Unit. Each Unit was comprised of one share of the Company's common stock and one-half of one common stock purchase warrant (each whole common stock purchase warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one share of the Company's common stock at a price of C$2.30 until January 20, 2026 .

The Offering was made through a syndicate of underwriters led by Eight Capital and including National Bank Financial and TD Securities Inc. (collectively, the " Underwriters "). The Underwriters received a cash commission equal to 5.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering. In addition, the Underwriters were issued an aggregate of 336,257 compensation warrants, equal to 5.0% of the number of Units sold under the Offering (the " Compensation Warrants "). Each Compensation Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one share of the Company's common stock at a price of C$1.71 until January 20, 2024 .

Augusta Gold intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for the advancement of the Bullfrog Project, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The securities described above were offered pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-3 (file no. 333-266055) that was filed in the United States with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC ") and declared effective on August 18, 2022 and in Canada pursuant to the "northbound" multi-jurisdictional disclosure system. Augusta Gold filed a final prospectus supplement with the SEC in connection with the Offering and a Canadian final prospectus supplement to the base shelf prospectus dated August 18, 2022 with securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada other than Québec. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC web site at www.sec.gov or by visiting the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com . Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus related to the Offering may also be obtained by contacting Eight Capital, Attention: Enoch Lee by telephone at 647-265-8217 or by email at elee@viiicapital.com .

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these or any other securities. There shall not be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold is an exploration and development company focused on building a long-term business that delivers stakeholder value through developing the Reward and Bullfrog gold projects and pursuing accretive M&A opportunities. The Reward and Bullfrog gold projects are located in the prolific Bullfrog mining district approximately 120 miles north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada and just outside of Beatty, Nevada . The Company is led by a management team and board of directors with a proven track record of success in financing and developing mining assets and delivering shareholder value.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information contained in this new release constitute "forward-looking statements", and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These statements appear in a number of places in this news release and include statements regarding our intent, or the beliefs or current expectations of our officers and directors, including the anticipated use of proceeds of the Offering and our focus on building a long-term business that delivers stakeholder value through developing the Reward and Bullfrog gold projects and pursuing accretive M&A opportunities. When used in this news release words such as "to be", "will", "planned", "expected", "potential", "anticipated" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to vary materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian Regulators and the SEC. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, including assumptions made with regard to assumptions about future prices of gold, and other metal prices, currency exchange rates and interest rates, favourable operating conditions, political stability, obtaining governmental approvals and financing on time, obtaining renewals for existing licenses and permits and obtaining required licenses and permits, labour stability, stability in market conditions, the impact from the pandemic of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), availability of equipment, the availability of drill rigs, the timing of the publication of any updated mineral resource estimates. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements. If we update any one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. You should not place undue importance on forward-looking statements and should not rely upon these statements as of any other date. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary note.

Augusta Gold Announces C$10 Million Bought Deal Offering

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSX:G; OTCQB:AUGG; FSE:11B) (" Augusta Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Eight Capital, to act as the lead underwriter and sole bookrunner on its own behalf and, if applicable, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the " Underwriters "), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal underwritten basis, 5,847,954 units of Augusta Gold (the " Units ") at a price of C$1.71 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$10 million (the " Offering "). Each Unit will be comprised of one share of the Company's common stock and one-half of one common stock purchase warrant (each whole common stock purchase warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one share of the Company's common stock for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Offering at a price of C$2.30.

AUGUSTA GOLD ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ITS ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSX: G) (OTCQB: AUGG) (FSE: 11B ) (" Augusta Gold " or the " Company ") announces that all matters presented for approval at Augusta Gold's annual shareholder meeting held today, as more particularly set out in the Company's Management Information Circular and Proxy Statement dated August 15, 2022 have been approved. These matters included:

Augusta Logo (CNW Group/Augusta Gold Corp.)

  • Electing each of the Company's six nominees as directors of the Company;
  • Re-appointing Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration; and
  • Approving the repricing of certain Company stock options.

A summary of the results for the election of the Company's directors is provided below:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Number

%

Number

%

John Boehner

40,280,915

99.98 %

8,529

0.02 %

Lenard Boggio

40,158,112

99.67 %

131,332

0.33 %

Daniel Earle

40,158,407

99.67 %

131,037

0.33 %

Poonam Puri

40,162,485

99.68 %

126,959

0.32 %

Donald R. Taylor

40,158,252

99.67 %

131,192

0.33 %

Richard Warke

40,279,592

99.98 %

9,852

0.02 %

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold is an exploration and development company focused on building a long-term business that delivers stakeholder value through developing the Reward and Bullfrog gold projects and pursing accretive M&A opportunities. The Reward and Bullfrog gold projects are located in the prolific Bullfrog mining district approximately 120 miles north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada and just outside of Beatty, Nevada . The Company is led by a management team and board of directors with a proven track record of success in financing and developing mining assets and delivering shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.augustagold.com .

AUGUSTA GOLD COMPLETES FINAL PAYMENT FOR REWARD PROJECT

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSX: G) (OTCQB: AUGG) (FSE: 11B ) (" Augusta Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has completed the remaining payment aggregating US$22,121,398 due to Waterton Nevada Splitter LLC for the Reward project under the previously announced purchase agreement (refer to the Company's news release dated April 21, 2022 ).

Augusta Logo (CNW Group/Augusta Gold Corp.)

Donald Taylor President and CEO said, "Making the final payment for the Reward acquisition is a significant milestone as we move to completing our engineering studies for both Reward and Bullfrog with the goal of commencing production from the fully permitted Reward project in late 2023."

The Company also announces a loan (the " Loan ") with a company (the " Lender ") owned by the Company's Executive Chairman for US$22,232,561 . The Loan bears interest at a rate of prime plus 3%, is for a maximum period of 12 months, and is secured by the Company's Bullfrog and Reward Projects. An origination fee of 0.5% of the amount of the Loan was paid to the Lender on closing.

The Reward Project is a fully permitted heap leach project with measured and indicated mineral resources of 426,700 oz gold grading 0.75 g/t gold and inferred mineral resources of 27,100 oz gold grading 0.68 g/t gold with sufficient water rights to commence construction and operations.

Scientific and Technical Information

The mineral resource estimate in this news release is derived from the technical report titled, "Mineral Resource Estimate for the Reward Project, Nye County, Nevada , USA" with an effective date of May 31, 2022 , prepared by Michael Dufresne and Timothy Scott , each of whom are qualified persons as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold is an exploration and development company focused on building a long-term business that delivers stakeholder value through developing the Reward and Bullfrog gold projects and pursing accretive M&A opportunities.  The Reward and Bullfrog gold projects are located in the prolific Bullfrog mining district approximately 120 miles north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada and just outside of Beatty, Nevada . The Company is led by a management team and board of directors with a proven track record of success in financing and developing mining assets and delivering shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.augustagold.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements and information contained in this new release constitute "forward-looking statements", and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These statements appear in a number of places in this new release and include statements regarding our intent, or the beliefs or current expectations of our officers and directors, including the Company's goal of pouring gold from the Reward Project in 2023. When used in this news release words such as "to be", "will", "planned", "expected", "potential", "anticipated" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to vary materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, including assumptions made with regard to the preparation of up to date economic studies, financing and an affirmative board construction decision. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect.  Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward- looking statements. If we update any one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. You should not place undue importance on forward-looking statements and should not rely upon these statements as of any other date. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

AUGUSTA GOLD CLOSES ACQUISITION OF THE REWARD PROJECT

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSX: G) (OTCQB: AUGG) (FSE: 11B ) ("Augusta Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the acquisition of the Reward Project (refer to the Company's news releases dated April 21, 2022 and June 7, 2022 for further information).

Augusta Gold Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Augusta Gold Corp.)

The Company also announces that it has received TSX approval to hold its annual shareholder meeting after June 30, 2022 . The Company will file a notice on SEDAR in the coming weeks setting the date for its annual shareholder meeting.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold is an exploration and development company focused on building a long-term business that delivers stakeholder value through developing the Reward and Bullfrog gold projects and pursing accretive M&A opportunities. The Reward and Bullfrog gold projects are located in the prolific Bullfrog mining district approximately 120 miles north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada and just outside of Beatty, Nevada . The Company is led by a management team and board of directors with a proven track record of success in financing and developing mining assets and delivering shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.augustagold.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements and information contained in this new release constitute "forward-looking statements", and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These statements appear in a number of places in this new release and include statements regarding our intent, or the beliefs or current expectations of our officers and directors, including that the Company will file a notice on SEDAR in the coming weeks setting the date for its annual shareholder meeting. When used in this news release words such as "to be", "will", "planned", "expected", "potential", "anticipated" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to vary materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, including assumptions made with regard to the timing of the Company's board approving the Company's shareholder meeting date. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect.  Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward- looking statements. If we update any one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. You should not place undue importance on forward-looking statements and should not rely upon these statements as of any other date. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Alianza Minerals Outlines Drilling Plans for 2023 at Haldane Silver Property, YT

Alianza Minerals Outlines Drilling Plans for 2023 at Haldane Silver Property, YT

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - January 30, 2023 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) is pleased to provide an outline of drilling and other exploration activities planned for the Haldane silver project in the historic Keno District, Yukon Territory. Work will include airborne electromagnetic and magnetics surveys and drilling at the high grade West Fault silver discovery and the emerging Bighorn silver target.

RETRANSMISSION: Prismo Metals Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Majority Interest in Hot Breccia Property in the Arizona Copper Belt

RETRANSMISSION: Prismo Metals Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Majority Interest in Hot Breccia Property in the Arizona Copper Belt

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo") is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") with Infinitum Copper Corp. (TSXV: INFI) (OTCQB: INUMF) ("Infinitum") to acquire a 75% interest in the Hot Breccia porphyry copper-skarn project (the "Project" or "Hot Breccia") located in the Arizona Copper Belt which is home to some of the largest copper deposits in the world.

The Project consists of 227 mining concessions that lie about four kilometers from the historic Christmas mine which recorded production of about 481.6 Mlbs of copper from 20.2 M tons at a grade of 1.2% Cu plus significant gold and silver (Sources: Arizona Geological Society Spring Field Trip Guide in 2014). The Company has not been able to verify the production information and it is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Hot Breccia property. It is believed that the Hot Breccia property may contain high grade skarn mineralization similar to that originally mined at the Christmas mine and the historical information is being used by the Company solely to plan and guide future exploration.

Nevada Sunrise Engages McClelland Laboratories Inc. for the Gemini Lithium Project

Nevada Sunrise Engages McClelland Laboratories Inc. for the Gemini Lithium Project

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the "Company", formerly Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp.) (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce that it has contracted McClelland Laboratories Inc. of Sparks, NV ("MLI") to perform metallurgical leach tests on samples of lithium mineralization intersected by the Company at the Gemini Lithium Project ("Gemini", or the "Project") in Esmeralda County Nevada. Gemini is located in the Lida Valley, approximately 25 miles (38 kilometres) southwest of the only producing lithium mine in the United States at Silver Peak, Nevada .

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation logo (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation)

"Nevada Sunrise looks forward to the ongoing collaboration between MLI and our Nevada -based metallurgical consultant, Mr. Willem Duyvesteyn ", said Warren Stanyer , President and CEO of Nevada Sunrise. "We anticipate that the work of MLI's technical team will provide critical information about the lithium mineralization and extractability from sample material generated during our 2022 drilling campaign, to help guide future exploration and development at Gemini."

MLI has offered metallurgical, environmental, analytical testing and consulting services to the mineral exploration industry since 1987 and operates an ISO 17025 accredited facility that provides quality laboratory services during all phases of project development and operation. Willem Duyvesteyn, M.Sc.,  is renowned as an innovator in his field of and is the primary inventor and author of over 100 patents for mineral and hydrocarbon extractive technologies, including numerous applications for the extraction and leaching of metals and minerals from ores, brines, and solutions (see Nevada Sunrise news release dated November 15, 2022 ).

About Gemini

Gemini consists of 582 unpatented placer and lode claims (covering about nine square miles) located in the western Lida Valley, Esmeralda County , approximately 6 miles (10 kilometres) east of the town of Lida, Nevada . The Lida Valley is a flat, arid basin with a similar geological setting to the better-known Clayton Valley basin where Albermarle Corporation operates the Silver Peak lithium brine mine, which has operated continuously since 1966.

Gemini is situated adjacent to the Gold Point Solar Energy Zone, a Bureau of Land Management land reserve set aside for solar and wind power generation projects until 2033. Exploration at Gemini is complemented by the Company's 80.09 acre/feet/year water right, a pre-requisite for the exploration and development of lithium brine projects in Nevada . Under the laws of Nevada , water cannot be pumped from a subterranean source without a valid water permit.

In March 2022 , Nevada Sunrise began drilling geophysical targets at Gemini and intersected significant zones of lithium mineralization in sediment and groundwater in the first two holes (see Nevada Sunrise news release dated June 6, 2022 ). Drilling continues in 2023 with a Phase 2 drilling program of up to six additional holes. Final geochemical analyses for lithium-in-sediments and groundwater are pending for hole GEM23-03, which was completed in mid-December 2022 .

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert M. Allender, Jr. , CPG, RG, SME and a Qualified Person for Nevada Sunrise as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC , Canada , that holds interests in lithium, gold, copper and cobalt exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA .

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini and Jackson Wash lithium projects, both of which are located in Esmeralda County, NV. The Company owns Nevada water right Permit 86863, located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, NV.

The Company's key gold asset is a 20.01% interest at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project ("Kinsley Mountain") near Wendover, NV. Kinsley Mountain is a joint venture with Copaur Minerals Inc. ("Copaur"), following the completion of a plan of arrangement between Copaur and the Company's former joint venture partner, New Placer Dome Gold Corp.  Kinsley Mountain is a Carlin-style gold project hosting a National Instrument 43-101 compliant gold resource consisting of 418,000 indicated ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes), and 117,000 inferred ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes), at cut-off grades ranging from 0.2 to 2.0 g/t Au 1 .

1 Technical Report on the Kinsley Project, Elko County, Nevada , U.S.A., dated June 21, 2021 with an effective date of May 5, 2021 and prepared by Michael M. Gustin , Ph.D., and Gary L. Simmons , MMSA and filed under New Placer Dome Gold Corp.'s Issuer Profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

Nevada Sunrise has the right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project, located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV. The Company owns a 15% interest in the historic Lovelock Cobalt Mine and the Treasure Box copper properties, each located approximately 150 kilometers (100 miles) east of Reno, NV , with Global Energy Metals Corp. holding an 85% participating interest.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may contain forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and include disclosure of anticipated exploration activities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to the exploration plans at our Nevada lithium projects; reliance on technical information provided by third parties on any of our exploration properties; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays encountered due to pandemic; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing, or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Year Ended September 30, 2022 , which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Although Nevada Sunrise has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nevada Sunrise disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exc hange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Prismo Metals Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Majority Interest in Hot Breccia Property in the Arizona Copper Belt

Prismo Metals Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Majority Interest in Hot Breccia Property in the Arizona Copper Belt

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo") is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") with Infinitum Copper Corp. (TSXV: INFI) (OTCQB: INUMF) ("Infinitum") to acquire a 75% interest in the Hot Breccia porphyry copper-skarn project (the "Project" or "Hot Breccia") located in the Arizona Copper Belt which is home to some of the largest copper deposits in the world.

The Project consists of 227 mining concessions that lie about four kilometers from the historic Christmas mine which recorded production of about 481.6 Mlbs of copper from 20.2 M tons at a grade of 1.2% Cu plus significant gold and silver (Sources: Arizona Geological Society Spring Field Trip Guide in 2014). The Company has not been able to verify the production information and it is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Hot Breccia property. It is believed that the Hot Breccia property may contain high grade skarn mineralization similar to that originally mined at the Christmas mine and the historical information is being used by the Company solely to plan and guide future exploration.

Aben Resources Announces Share Consolidation, Name and Symbol Change

Aben Resources Announces Share Consolidation, Name and Symbol Change

Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN ) (OTC QB : ABNAF ) (Frankfurt: E2L2 ) ("Aben" or "the Company") announces that the Board of Directors have approved a consolidation of the Company's common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated shares (the "Consolidation").

Currently, the Company has 136,697,345 common shares issued and outstanding. Following the Consolidation, the Company will have approximately 13,669,734 common shares issued and outstanding. No fractional shares will be issued but will instead be rounded as provided for in section 83(1) of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia).

Advance United Holdings Q1 2023 Shareholder Update

Advance United Holdings Q1 2023 Shareholder Update

Advance United Holdings Inc. (CSE: AUHI) (OTCQB: AUHIF) (FSE: 9I0) (the "Company" or "Advance United") is pleased to provide an update report from James Atkinson, CEO and Chairman.

Dear fellow shareholders, service providers, and followers of Advance United,

