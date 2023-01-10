South Star Battery Metals Announces Closing of a Non-Brokered Private Placement

Precious MetalsInvesting News

Augusta Gold Announces C$10 Million Bought Deal Offering

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSX:G; OTCQB:AUGG; FSE:11B) (" Augusta Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Eight Capital, to act as the lead underwriter and sole bookrunner on its own behalf and, if applicable, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the " Underwriters "), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal underwritten basis, 5,847,954 units of Augusta Gold (the " Units ") at a price of C$1.71 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$10 million (the " Offering "). Each Unit will be comprised of one share of the Company's common stock and one-half of one common stock purchase warrant (each whole common stock purchase warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one share of the Company's common stock for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Offering at a price of C$2.30.

In addition, Augusta Gold has agreed to grant the Underwriters an option (the " Over-Allotment Option "), exercisable at any time, in whole or in part, until the date that is 30 days following the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of Units. The Over-Allotment Option may be exercised for the purpose of covering over-allotments made in connection with the Offering and for market stabilization purposes. The Offering is expected to close on or about January 18, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Augusta Gold intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for the advancement of the Bullfrog Project, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Offering is being made in the United States pursuant to a preliminary prospectus supplement to the base prospectus contained in the shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-266055) that was filed by Augusta Gold with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC ") on July 8, 2022 and declared effective by the SEC on August 18, 2022, and in Canada pursuant to the final northbound multijurisdictional disclosure system base shelf prospectus dated August 18, 2022 that was filed with the securities regulators in each of the provinces and territories of Canada other than Québec (collectively, the " Canadian Regulators "). The Offering is being made only by means of a U.S. and Canadian preliminary prospectus and accompanying base prospectus. Prospective investors should carefully read the preliminary prospectus supplement, the final prospectus supplement, when available, the accompanying base prospectus and related registration statement.

An underwriting agreement, as well as the U.S. or Canadian preliminary prospectus supplements, the final prospectus supplements, when available, and accompanying base prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the Offering have been or will be filed with the SEC and the Canadian Regulators, and will be available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and at www.sedar.com under Augusta Gold's profile. Copies of the underwriting agreement, the U.S. or Canadian preliminary prospectus supplements, the final prospectus supplements, when available, and the accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering may also be obtained, when available, by contacting Eight Capital Attention: Enoch Lee at 647-265-8217 or email: elee@viiicapital.com.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these or any other securities. There shall not be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Enquiries

Telephone: 604-638-1468
Email: info@augustagold.com

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold is an exploration and development company focused on building a long-term business that delivers stakeholder value through developing the Reward and Bullfrog gold projects and pursuing accretive M&A opportunities. The Reward and Bullfrog gold projects are located in the prolific Bullfrog mining district approximately 120 miles north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada and just outside of Beatty, Nevada. The Company is led by a management team and board of directors with a proven track record of success in financing and developing mining assets and delivering shareholder value.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information contained in this new release constitute "forward-looking statements", and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These statements appear in a number of places in this news release and include statements regarding our intent, or the beliefs or current expectations of our officers and directors, including the anticipated closing date of the Offering, the anticipated use of proceeds of the Offering and our focus on building a long-term business that delivers stakeholder value through developing the Reward and Bullfrog gold projects and pursuing accretive M&A opportunities. When used in this news release words such as "to be", "will", "planned", "expected", "potential", "anticipated" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to vary materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian Regulators and the SEC. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, including assumptions made with regard to assumptions about future prices of gold, and other metal prices, currency exchange rates and interest rates, favourable operating conditions, political stability, obtaining governmental approvals and financing on time, obtaining renewals for existing licenses and permits and obtaining required licenses and permits, labour stability, stability in market conditions, the impact from the pandemic of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), availability of equipment, the availability of drill rigs, the timing of the publication of any updated mineral resource estimates. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements. If we update any one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. You should not place undue importance on forward-looking statements and should not rely upon these statements as of any other date. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary note.


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Augusta Gold Corp.G:CAPrecious Metals Investing
G:CA

AUGUSTA GOLD ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ITS ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSX: G) (OTCQB: AUGG) (FSE: 11B ) (" Augusta Gold " or the " Company ") announces that all matters presented for approval at Augusta Gold's annual shareholder meeting held today, as more particularly set out in the Company's Management Information Circular and Proxy Statement dated August 15, 2022 have been approved. These matters included:

Augusta Logo (CNW Group/Augusta Gold Corp.)

  • Electing each of the Company's six nominees as directors of the Company;
  • Re-appointing Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration; and
  • Approving the repricing of certain Company stock options.

A summary of the results for the election of the Company's directors is provided below:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Number

%

Number

%

John Boehner

40,280,915

99.98 %

8,529

0.02 %

Lenard Boggio

40,158,112

99.67 %

131,332

0.33 %

Daniel Earle

40,158,407

99.67 %

131,037

0.33 %

Poonam Puri

40,162,485

99.68 %

126,959

0.32 %

Donald R. Taylor

40,158,252

99.67 %

131,192

0.33 %

Richard Warke

40,279,592

99.98 %

9,852

0.02 %

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold is an exploration and development company focused on building a long-term business that delivers stakeholder value through developing the Reward and Bullfrog gold projects and pursing accretive M&A opportunities. The Reward and Bullfrog gold projects are located in the prolific Bullfrog mining district approximately 120 miles north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada and just outside of Beatty, Nevada . The Company is led by a management team and board of directors with a proven track record of success in financing and developing mining assets and delivering shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.augustagold.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/augusta-gold-announces-results-of-its-annual-shareholder-meeting-301637509.html

SOURCE Augusta Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/30/c7150.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AUGUSTA GOLD COMPLETES FINAL PAYMENT FOR REWARD PROJECT

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSX: G) (OTCQB: AUGG) (FSE: 11B ) (" Augusta Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has completed the remaining payment aggregating US$22,121,398 due to Waterton Nevada Splitter LLC for the Reward project under the previously announced purchase agreement (refer to the Company's news release dated April 21, 2022 ).

Augusta Logo (CNW Group/Augusta Gold Corp.)

Donald Taylor President and CEO said, "Making the final payment for the Reward acquisition is a significant milestone as we move to completing our engineering studies for both Reward and Bullfrog with the goal of commencing production from the fully permitted Reward project in late 2023."

The Company also announces a loan (the " Loan ") with a company (the " Lender ") owned by the Company's Executive Chairman for US$22,232,561 . The Loan bears interest at a rate of prime plus 3%, is for a maximum period of 12 months, and is secured by the Company's Bullfrog and Reward Projects. An origination fee of 0.5% of the amount of the Loan was paid to the Lender on closing.

The Reward Project is a fully permitted heap leach project with measured and indicated mineral resources of 426,700 oz gold grading 0.75 g/t gold and inferred mineral resources of 27,100 oz gold grading 0.68 g/t gold with sufficient water rights to commence construction and operations.

Scientific and Technical Information

The mineral resource estimate in this news release is derived from the technical report titled, "Mineral Resource Estimate for the Reward Project, Nye County, Nevada , USA" with an effective date of May 31, 2022 , prepared by Michael Dufresne and Timothy Scott , each of whom are qualified persons as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold is an exploration and development company focused on building a long-term business that delivers stakeholder value through developing the Reward and Bullfrog gold projects and pursing accretive M&A opportunities.  The Reward and Bullfrog gold projects are located in the prolific Bullfrog mining district approximately 120 miles north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada and just outside of Beatty, Nevada . The Company is led by a management team and board of directors with a proven track record of success in financing and developing mining assets and delivering shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.augustagold.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements and information contained in this new release constitute "forward-looking statements", and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These statements appear in a number of places in this new release and include statements regarding our intent, or the beliefs or current expectations of our officers and directors, including the Company's goal of pouring gold from the Reward Project in 2023. When used in this news release words such as "to be", "will", "planned", "expected", "potential", "anticipated" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to vary materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, including assumptions made with regard to the preparation of up to date economic studies, financing and an affirmative board construction decision. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect.  Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward- looking statements. If we update any one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. You should not place undue importance on forward-looking statements and should not rely upon these statements as of any other date. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/augusta-gold-completes-final-payment-for-reward-project-301623958.html

SOURCE Augusta Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/14/c7521.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AUGUSTA GOLD CLOSES ACQUISITION OF THE REWARD PROJECT

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSX: G) (OTCQB: AUGG) (FSE: 11B ) ("Augusta Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the acquisition of the Reward Project (refer to the Company's news releases dated April 21, 2022 and June 7, 2022 for further information).

Augusta Gold Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Augusta Gold Corp.)

The Company also announces that it has received TSX approval to hold its annual shareholder meeting after June 30, 2022 . The Company will file a notice on SEDAR in the coming weeks setting the date for its annual shareholder meeting.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold is an exploration and development company focused on building a long-term business that delivers stakeholder value through developing the Reward and Bullfrog gold projects and pursing accretive M&A opportunities. The Reward and Bullfrog gold projects are located in the prolific Bullfrog mining district approximately 120 miles north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada and just outside of Beatty, Nevada . The Company is led by a management team and board of directors with a proven track record of success in financing and developing mining assets and delivering shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.augustagold.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements and information contained in this new release constitute "forward-looking statements", and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These statements appear in a number of places in this new release and include statements regarding our intent, or the beliefs or current expectations of our officers and directors, including that the Company will file a notice on SEDAR in the coming weeks setting the date for its annual shareholder meeting. When used in this news release words such as "to be", "will", "planned", "expected", "potential", "anticipated" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to vary materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, including assumptions made with regard to the timing of the Company's board approving the Company's shareholder meeting date. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect.  Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward- looking statements. If we update any one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. You should not place undue importance on forward-looking statements and should not rely upon these statements as of any other date. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/augusta-gold-closes-acquisition-of-the-reward-project-301567274.html

SOURCE Augusta Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/14/c8311.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AUGUSTA GOLD ANNOUNCES REWARD MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSX: G) (OTCQB: AUGG) (FSE: 11B ) ("Augusta Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its mineral resource estimate at the Reward Project located in Nevada, USA . Closing of the Company's acquisition of the Reward Project is expected imminently.

Highlights

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Augusta Gold Appoints Jim Wickens as VP Operations

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSX: G) (OTCQB: AUGG) (FSE: 11B ) ("Augusta Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jim Wickens as Vice President of Operations effective immediately.

Augusta Gold Logo (CNW Group/Augusta Gold Corp.)

Jim Wickens brings over 35 years of experience in mining and operations.  He has spent most of his career in operations with major gold producers Placer Dome and Barrick Gold in Canada and the United States.

He was the Process Manager for Haile Gold Mine through the feasibility study and detailed engineering phases of the project.  In addition to operations, Mr. Wickens has worked as a consultant to the mining industry in the fields of equipment supply and metallurgical laboratory testing. Mr. Wickens is active at the SME section level, serving as the current Chairman of the Nevada Mineral Processors subsection of SME.

Don Taylor , President & CEO commented, "It is with great pleasure we announce adding Jim to the Augusta Gold team.  His skill sets and prior experience will help to solidify our team as we launch into advanced studies, detailed engineering and anticipated construction of the Reward and Bullfrog gold projects. The only way these projects can be advanced on time and within budget is with well-connected, quality staff and management.  Jim will be an important and integral part of the team leading the projects forward."

In 2022, Mr. Wickens was awarded a SME President's Citation for Individual Service for his work pioneering the Nevada Mineral Processors Subsection. He obtained his B.A.Sc. in Mining and Mineral Process Engineering from the University of British Columbia in 1987.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold is an exploration and development company focused on building a long-term business that delivers stakeholder value through developing the Reward and Bullfrog gold projectsand pursing accretive M&A opportunities.  The Reward and Bullfrog gold projects are located in the prolific Bullfrog mining district approximately 120 miles north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada and just outside of Beatty, Nevada . The Company is led by a management team and board of directors with a proven track record of success in financing and developing mining assets and delivering shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.augustagold.com .

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements and information contained in this new release constitute "forward-looking statements", and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These statements appear in a number of places in this new release and include statements regarding our intent, or the beliefs or current expectations of our officers and directors, including that construction of the Reward and Bullfrog projects is anticipated to occur, and that Mr. Wickens will be an important part of the team going forward. When used in this news release words such as "anticipated" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to vary materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, including assumptions made with regard to the ability to secure adequate financing; the Company maintaining its current strategy and objectives; the Company's ability to achieve its growth objectives; the Company completing its acquisition of the Reward gold project; and a positive construction decision being made at each of the Reward and Bullfrog gold projects. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements. If we update any one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. You should not place undue importance on forward-looking statements and should not rely upon these statements as of any other date. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/augusta-gold-appoints-jim-wickens-as-vp-operations-301558617.html

SOURCE Augusta Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/01/c9901.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Firefox Gold Welcomes Dr. Andor Lips to Its Board of Directors

Firefox Gold Welcomes Dr. Andor Lips to Its Board of Directors

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF) ("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Andor Lips to its board of directors. Dr. Lips is an experienced geologist who resides in the Netherlands. Dr Lips holds advisory and board positions across the globe. HCF International Advisories, Western Tethyan Resources, 79th Group, Spectral Industries, and Verde Magnesium are a few of the groups that are benefiting from his expertise in strategic, technical, financial and governance matters

Prior to his current consulting and advisory activities, he worked for Eldorado Gold as VP European Strategy & Corporate Sustainability. He also held prior positions with the Commodity Discovery Fund (Fund Manager), ING Bank N.V. (Senior Banker), Lydian International Ltd (Technical Director), and BRGM (Senior Geologist and Program Manager) whilst also providing external expert advice to the European Commission over the past decade. Dr. Lips earned his PhD and Master's degrees in Structural Geology and Geodynamics at Utrecht University in the Netherlands.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA SILVER COMPLETES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN PRISMO METALS

VIZSLA SILVER COMPLETES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN PRISMO METALS

NYSE: VZLA TSX-V: VZLA

Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) ( Frankfurt : 0G3) (" Vizsla " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed its strategic investment (the " Strategic Investment ") into Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (" Prismo ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals and Vizsla Silver Complete Strategic Investment

Prismo Metals and Vizsla Silver Complete Strategic Investment

Prismo Metals announces new assay results and provides corporate update

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo") is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced strategic investment (the "Strategic Investment") by Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) (FSE: 0G3) ("Vizsla").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
UPDATE: Red Pine Reports its Thickest High Grade Intersection in the Hanging Wall of the Jubilee Shear Zone: 5.13 g/t gold over 37.47m, including 25.20 g/t gold over 3.41m

UPDATE: Red Pine Reports its Thickest High Grade Intersection in the Hanging Wall of the Jubilee Shear Zone: 5.13 g/t gold over 37.47m, including 25.20 g/t gold over 3.41m

Red Pine Exploration Inc. ( TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF ) ("Red Pine" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from its continuing exploration program. Hole SD-22-396 intersected significant mineralization in the Surluga North Vein Network above the Jubilee Shear Zone (hanging wall) of the current resources of the Wawa Gold Project. All reported drill widths are core length unless otherwise stated.

  • High-grade mineralization in the Surluga North Vein Network extended laterally to the north by 115 m
    • Gold mineralization is associated with a network of multidirectional quartz-tourmaline veins
    • The vein network is in the hanging wall of the Jubilee Shear Zone and was intersected at 165 m vertical depth
    • Contains 5.13 g/t gold over 37.47 m, including 25.20 g/t gold over 3.41 m in SD-22-396 (see table 1)
    • Other intersections of significance in the Surluga North Vein Network includes that have previously been released includes:
      • 8.46 g/t gold over 6.42 m in SD-22-321 (see news release of March 30, 2022) located approximately 200 m SW of SD-22-396
      • 11.19 g/t gold over 2.61 m in SD-22-326 (see news release of April 19, 2022) located approximately 200 WSW of SD-22-396
    • Possibility that Surluga North Vein Network is related to a comparable quartz-tourmaline vein network intersected 610 m north in 2016 in SD-16-43.

Quentin Yarie, President and CEO of Red Pine Exploration commented: "These results from the Surluga North Vein Network demonstrate that significant mineralization exists in the hanging wall of the Jubilee Shear Zone and validates the potential for a hybrid pit and underground project (Figure 2). The hanging wall of the Jubilee Shear Zone remains unexplored to the north of the intersection in SD-22-396, leaving the Surluga North Vein Network open for further extension toward the intersection of a comparable network of quartz-tourmaline veins 610 m north in SD-16-43."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Red Pine Reports its Best Intersection in the Hanging Wall of the Jubilee Shear Zone: 5.13 g/t gold over 37.47m, including 25.20 g/t gold over 3.41m

Red Pine Reports its Best Intersection in the Hanging Wall of the Jubilee Shear Zone: 5.13 g/t gold over 37.47m, including 25.20 g/t gold over 3.41m

Red Pine Exploration Inc. ( TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF ) ("Red Pine" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from its continuing exploration program. Hole SD-22-396 intersected significant mineralization in the Surluga North Vein Network above the Jubilee Shear Zone (hanging wall) of the current resources of the Wawa Gold Project. All reported drill widths are core length unless otherwise stated.

  • High-grade mineralization in the Surluga North Vein Network extended laterally to the north by 115 m
    • Gold mineralization is associated with a network of multidirectional quartz-tourmaline veins
    • The vein network is in the hanging wall of the Jubilee Shear Zone and was intersected at 165 m vertical depth
    • Contains 5.13 g/t gold over 37.47 m, including 25.20 g/t gold over 3.41 m in SD-22-396 (see table 1)
    • Other intersections of significance in the Surluga North Vein Network includes that have previously been released includes:
      • 8.46 g/t gold over 6.42 m in SD-22-321 (see news release of March 30, 2022) located approximately 200 m SW of SD-22-396
      • 11.19 g/t gold over 2.61 m in SD-22-326 (see news release of April 19, 2022) located approximately 200 WSW of SD-22-396
    • Possibility that Surluga North Vein Network is related to a comparable quartz-tourmaline vein network intersected 610 m north in 2016 in SD-16-43.

Quentin Yarie, President and CEO of Red Pine Exploration commented: "These results from the Surluga North Vein Network demonstrate that significant mineralization exists in the hanging wall of the Jubilee Shear Zone and validates the potential for a hybrid pit and underground project. The hanging wall of the Jubilee Shear Zone remains unexplored to the north of the intersection in SD-22-396, leaving the Surluga North Vein Network open for further extension toward the intersection of a comparable network of quartz-tourmaline veins 610 m north in SD-16-43."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
White Gold Corp. Intersects Significant Additional Gold Mineralization including 5.34 g/t Gold over 10.85m Further Extending Mineralization Along Strike at the Ryan's Surprise Target on its Flagship White Gold Property, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. Intersects Significant Additional Gold Mineralization including 5.34 g/t Gold over 10.85m Further Extending Mineralization Along Strike at the Ryan's Surprise Target on its Flagship White Gold Property, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W ) (the "Company") is pleased to report positive assay results for its 2022 diamond drilling program on the Ryan's Surprise target, which is located approximately 2km west of its flagship Golden Saddle and Arc deposits and 11km south of the Company's VG deposit on the Ryan's Trend, a 6.5km long x 1km wide north-northwest trend of anomalous gold and arsenic in soils (Figure 1). Hole WHTRS22D029 encountered several zones of significant gold mineralization including 5.34 gt Au over 10.85m and represents a 50m extension of mineralization along strike to the southeast. A mineralized footprint at the Ryan's Surprise target of approximately 450m east-west by 450m north-south and to a vertical depth of 450m has been defined to date which remains open in all directions (Figure 2). The Golden Saddle and Arc deposits have a combined mineral resource of 1,139,900 ounces Indicated at 2.28 gt Au and 402,100 ounces Inferred at 1.39 gt Au (1) and the VG deposit hosts an Inferred gold resource of 267,600 ounces at 1.62 gt Au (2) . These assays represent positive results from the Company's $6 million 2022 exploration program on its extensive and underexplored 350,000 hectare land package in the emerging White Gold District, Yukon, supported by strategic partners including Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM, NYSE: AEM) and Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Retention License 00007 Renewal Approved For Makuutu Western Zone

Updated DFS NPV Showing An Extremely Robust US$1.5B For Wolfsberg Lithium Project

Lake Resources NL Kachi M&I Resource Update 2.2mT LCE 3.1mT Inferred Resource

Renforth Presenting to Emerging Growth Conference at 10:50am EST Wednesday January 11, 2023

Related News

NEW! Download Our FREE 2023 Zinc Outlook Report [Updated Jan. 10]

Battery Metals Investing

Coloured Ties Capital Provides Lithium Portfolio Update and Substantial Issuer Bid Tender Deadline Update

Battery Metals Investing

Infinity Stone Intersects Gold Mineralization at Rockstone Project

Battery Metals Investing

ION Energy to Present at Future Minerals Forum in Saudi Arabia

Energy Investing

Drilling Resumes at Forum's Wollaston Uranium Project

Energy Investing

CanAlaska Commences West McArthur Winter Drill Program

×