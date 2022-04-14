Copper Investing News

Aranjin Resources Ltd. is very pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange has approved the previously announced agreement between ION Energy Ltd. and Aranjin whereby the parties granted one another reciprocal exploration rights on their respective exploration licences within Mongolia.Both ION and Aranjin will leverage one another's expertise in their respective metals, with Aranjin being granted a right to ...

Aranjin Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARJN) ("Aranjin") is very pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange has approved the previously announced (see Press Release dated February 1, 2022) agreement between ION Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION") and Aranjin whereby the parties granted one another reciprocal exploration rights on their respective exploration licences within Mongolia.

Both ION and Aranjin will leverage one another's expertise in their respective metals, with Aranjin being granted a right to explore ION's properties for base metals (including copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt and associated metals), and ION being granted a right to explore Aranjin's properties for lithium. This structured approach is aimed at enlarging both Parties' exploration area within the mineral rich regions of Mongolia, thus ensuring that both ION and Aranjin maximize their chances of carrying a property to the development stage.

The Company's consolidated financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021, have been filed on SEDAR. The full version of the consolidated financial statements and associated management's discussion & analysis can be viewed on the Company's website at www.aranjinresources.com or under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Aranjin Resources Ltd.

Aranjin Resources Ltd. is committed to exploring and developing its prospective copper projects, the Sharga Project, theBayan Undur Project, both located in Mongolia. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.aranjinresources.com, or under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Contact Information

Siloni Waraich
Media Relations
+1 416-432-4920

Cautionary Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking information or statements under applicable securities legislation and rules. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the anticipated completion of the Joint Venture, contemplated expenditures of the Parties, anticipated development of mineral projects into the exploitation phase, appointments of certain executives and board members, issuances of common shares of Aranjin in connection with the appointment of Mr. Haji, and completion of acquisitions. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of ION and/or Aranjin to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: (i) any inability of the parties to satisfy the conditions to the completion of the Joint Venture on acceptable terms or at all; (ii) any inability to effect the acquisition of any mineral projects, or produce a favorable feasibility study; (iii) any inability to effect appointments of individuals to the board or management of Aranjin; (iv) any inability to effect a share issuance to Ali Haji, including due to a failure to obtain the requisite regulatory approvals; and (v) receipt of necessary domestic and foreign stock exchange, court, shareholder, and other regulatory approvals. Although management of each of ION and Aranjin has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Neither party will update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws. The parties caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and it does not undertake any obligation to revise and disseminate forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, or to reflect the occurrence of or non-occurrence of any events.

This press release is not and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer to buy or sell securities in the United States. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the ION or Aranjin common shares, nor shall there be any offer or sale of the ION or Aranjin common shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Neither the TSX, the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX and TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/120509

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Aranjin ResourcesTSX.V:ARJNCopper Investing
ARJN:CA
Aranjin Resources

Aranjin Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Ion Energy Ltd. Announces Strategic Alliance with Mongolian Copper Explorer

Ion Energy Ltd. Announces Strategic Alliance with Mongolian Copper Explorer

ION Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a binding term sheet (the "Term Sheet") which sets out the terms for an exploration joint venture (the "Joint Venture") with Aranjin Resources Ltd. ("Aranjin") (TSXV: ARJN). The Joint Venture allows for both companies to grant one another reciprocal exploration rights to their respective exploration licences within Mongolia.

Both ION and Aranjin will leverage one another's expertise in their respective metals, with Aranjin being granted a right to explore ION's properties for base metals (including copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt and associated metals), and ION being granted a right to explore Aranjin's properties for lithium. This structured approach is aimed at enlarging their exploration area within the mineral-rich regions of Mongolia, thus ensuring that both ION and Aranjin maximize their chances of carrying a property to the development stage.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aranjin Resources Announces Joint Venture on New Mongolian Copper & Nickel Discovery

Aranjin Resources Announces Joint Venture on New Mongolian Copper & Nickel Discovery

Aranjin Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARJN) ("Aranjin") is very pleased to announce that it has have entered into a term sheet agreement (the "Term Sheet") which sets out the terms for an exploration joint venture with ION Energy Ltd (the "Joint Venture"). The Joint Venture will consist of both Parties granting one another reciprocal exploration rights on their respective exploration licences within Mongolia.

Both ION and Aranjin will leverage one another's expertise in their respective metals, with Aranjin being granted a right to explore ION's properties for base metals (including copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt and associated metals), and ION being granted a right to explore Aranjin's properties for lithium. This structured approach is aimed at enlarging both Parties' exploration area within the mineral rich regions of Mongolia, thus ensuring that both ION and Aranjin maximize their chances of carrying a property to the development stage.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
"center rock drilling"

Aranjin Resources Announces Promising Drilling Results at the Sharga Copper Project

Aranjin Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARJN) (the "Company" or "Aranjin Resources") is very pleased to announce results from the recent drilling at the Sharga Copper Project ("Sharga" or "Project").

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Lundin Mining Announces Dates of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and First Quarter 2022 Results

Lundin Mining Logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") today announces that its Annual Meeting will be held on Thursday, May 12, 2022 (the "Meeting") at 10:00 a.m. ET via live audio webcast online at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.comlun2022 . The Notice of Meeting, the accompanying Management Proxy Circular (the "Circular") and related meeting materials are now available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at https:lundinmining.cominvestorscorporate-filings . Additionally, the Company announces that the report for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 will be published on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avrupa Minerals Reports First Progress at Kolima Project, Pyhasalmi VMS District, Finland

Avrupa Minerals Reports First Progress at Kolima Project, Pyhasalmi VMS District, Finland

(TheNewswire)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Locates New Copper Discovery Based on Geophysics and Increases Land Package by an Additional 2,924.43 Hectares

Fabled Copper Locates New Copper Discovery Based on Geophysics and Increases Land Package by an Additional 2,924.43 Hectares

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL; FSE:XZ7) announces the results of the 2021 surface field work on it's Muskwa Copper Project where pure geophysics and boots on the ground exploration has led to the discovery of what is believed to be the possible Neil vein extension

Figure 1 - General Location

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
map of South America with Peru magnified

Mining and Geopolitical Risk: A Closer Look at Peru

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo unnerved the copper industry when the Marxist candidate won a narrow election in 2021 by appealing to the working class, especially those working in or affected by the mining industry.

Why does this matter? Peru is the world’s second largest copper producer, having produced 2.2 million metric tonnes of copper in 2021, second only to its neighbor Chile. Peru’s mining industry accounts for 62 percent of all exports and 8.8 percent of its GDP.

Marcial Garcia, mining lead at the consulting firm EY Peru, says many of the issues facing the mining industry in Peru are due to companies that have been in the country for decades and have a bad reputation largely from legacy issues. Conversely, Garcia says companies new to Peru that focus on establishing good relationships with the community from the beginning have quickly obtained a social license to operate.

Keep reading...Show less

Ero Copper to Release First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results on May 9, 2022

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) (the "Company") will publish its first quarter 2022 financial and operating results on Monday, May 9, 2022 after market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 11:30am Eastern time (8:30am Pacific time).

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Kamoa Copper Achieves Record Quarterly Production of 55,602 Tonnes of Copper in Q1 2022, with a Record 19,605 Tonnes of Copper Produced in March

New daily production record of 1,202 tonnes copper produced on April 8

Phase 2 concentrator declared commercial production on April 7; Kamoa Copper to increase annualized copper production to more than 400,000 tonnes

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×