Steppe Gold Announces Filing of Early Warning Report

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe") announces that on September 27, 2023, Aranjin Resources Ltd. ("Aranjin"), with a head office address of Suite 202, 2438 Marine Drive, West Vancouver, British Columbia, V7V 1L1,converted the $1,814,400 principal amount of the outstanding convertible debenture held by Steppe to common shares of Aranjin ("Common Shares") at a price of $0.055 per Common Share, resulting in the issuance of 32,989,090 Common Shares to Steppe (the "Debenture Conversion"). Further, Steppe announces that it has entered into an agreement with Aranjin whereby Aranjin converted accrued interest of $543,574 on the outstanding debentures at a price of $0.055 per Common Share, resulting in the issuance of an additional 9,883,163 Common Shares to Steppe (the "Interest Conversion" and, together with the Debenture Conversion, the "Conversions").

Immediately before the completion of the Conversions, Steppe did not own or control any Common Shares. Immediately after the completion of the Conversions, Steppe owned 42,872,253 Common Shares, representing 11.06% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The purpose of the Debenture Conversion was to enable Steppe to, among other things, convert the amount of all convertible debentures held by Steppe into Common Shares. The purpose of the Interest Conversion was to enable Steppe to, among other things, settle the accrued interest on all convertible debentures held by Steppe by converting such interest amount into Common Shares. Steppe has no current intention to increase its beneficial ownership of, or control or direction over, securities of Aranjin. Potential purchases or disposition of securities of Aranjin will be reviewed on a continuing basis by Steppe, and holdings may be increased or decreased in the future.

This press release is being issued pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues and National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids of the Canadian Securities Administrators. For further information and to obtain a copy of the early warning report that will be filed under applicable Canadian securities laws in connection with the transactions hereunder, please see Steppe's profile on the SEDAR+ website www.sedarplus.ca or please contact:

Jeremy South, Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer
Steppe Gold Ltd.
Shangri-La office, Suite 1201, Olympic street
19A, Sukhbaatar District 1,
Ulaanbaatar 14241, Mongolia
Tel: +976 7732 1914

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/182736

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

ARJN:CA
Aranjin Resources
Aranjin Resources (TSXV:ARJN)

Aranjin Resources


Aranjin Announces Completion of Debt Settlement and Conversion of Debenture Interest

Aranjin Announces Completion of Debt Settlement and Conversion of Debenture Interest

Aranjin Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARJN) (the "Company" or "Aranjin") is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated August 16, 2023, it has completed the previously announced debt settlement and conversion of accrued interest on convertible debentures ("Debentures") held by Steppe Gold Ltd. ("Steppe") into common shares ("Shares") of the Company.

The Company has issued 9,883,163 Shares at a deemed price of $0.055 per Share to Steppe, representing accrued interest of $543,574 on the Debentures issued to Steppe on August 10, 2021. After conversion of the principal amount of the Debentures and issuance of Shares representing accrued interest, Steppe now holds 42,872,254 Shares of the Company, representing approximately 11.06% of the Company's issued and outstanding Shares.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Aranjin Resources Announces Corporate Update: Exploration Update, Debenture Conversions, Debt Settlement and Board Changes

Aranjin Resources Announces Corporate Update: Exploration Update, Debenture Conversions, Debt Settlement and Board Changes

Aranjin Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARJN) (the "Company" or "Aranjin") is pleased to provide an update on recent and upcoming developments at the Company.

With the successful completion of the upsized recent private placement, the Company is pleased to announce the conversion of outstanding debentures and settlement of outstanding debt to simplify the balance sheet. This will reduce the debt burden and allow investment capital to be directed to our exciting exploration projects.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Aranjin Resources Completes Private Placement

Aranjin Resources Completes Private Placement

Aranjin Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARJN) (the "Company" or "Aranjin") announces that it has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of 53,782,668 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.02 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $1,075,653 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant").

Each Warrant will be exercisable for one Share at a price of $0.05 per Share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering, provided that in the event that the daily volume weighted average closing price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") or a recognized Canadian stock exchange equals or exceeds $0.10 for a period of 20 consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by issuing a press release announcing the reduced Warrant term and in such case, the Warrants will expire on the 30th calendar day after the date such press release is issued.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Aranjin Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement

Aranjin Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement

Aranjin Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARJN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that due to interest from potential investors its previously announced non-brokered private placement has been increased by $100,000 to up to an aggregate total of 55,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at an offering price of $0.02 per unit, for gross proceeds of up to $1,100,000 (the "Private Placement"). Each Unit will comprise one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable for one common share at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of 24 months from closing. The terms of the Private Placement and the Units otherwise remain as previously disclosed.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Aranjin Resources Ltd. Announces Private Placement

Aranjin Resources Ltd. Announces Private Placement

Aranjin Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARJN) ("Aranjin Resources" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to $1,000,000 (the "Private Placement") through the sale of units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.02 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant with each warrant exercisable for one common share at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of 24 months from closing.

The proceeds of the Private Placement will primarily be used to fund the ongoing exploration program at the Victory Nickel Discovery where an active exploration program is currently underway. The Company also plans to complete a deep drill hole on the Bayan Undur Copper Project mining licences.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Forte Minerals Presents at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference on October 3

Forte Minerals Presents at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference on October 3

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") ( OTQB: FOMNF ) ( CSE: CUAU ) ( Frankfurt : 2OA ) is pleased to announce that Patrick Elliott President & CEO, will make his debut presentation at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 3, 2023 . Mr. Elliott is looking forward to formally introducing Forte's story to the U.S. investment community and stated, " I'm excited to connect with a new group of investors and showcase why Forte Minerals stands out as a unique player in copper and gold exploration in Peru ."

(CSE: CUAU) (OTQB: FOMNF) (Frankfurt: 2OA) (CNW Group/Forte Minerals Corp.)

DATE : October 3, 2023

TIME: 12:00 pm EDT

LINK: https://bit.ly/44FOnTd

Available for 1x1 meetings: October 3 , 4, and the morning of the 5.

Key Discussion Points
  • Importance of Copper in Peru : The strategic importance of copper exploration and Peru's untapped minerals potential.
  • Collaborative Expertise: The corporate partnership with GlobeTrotters Resources Perú SAC brings together 215 years of combined experience in exploration and mining throughout the Americas.
  • Exploration Strategy: Focused on advancing early-stage prospects and drill-ready targets strategically located in previously explored areas to minimize risk.
  • Community and Corporate Stewardship: Building on a legacy of active involvement with local communities, Forte continues its dedication to community engagement, eco-conscious practices, and social accountability.
  • Future Outlook - Late 2023 & Early 2024: Overview of upcoming projects, milestones, and strategic initiatives scheduled for the next two quarters to sustain growth and value creation.

Forte Minerals Corp. invites investors to participate in the upcoming live, interactive online event. Mr. Elliott will address questions in real time during the conference. For those unable to attend live, a recorded webcast will also be accessible post-event.

To facilitate a smooth experience and stay updated, we strongly advise online attendees to pre-register and conduct an online system check beforehand. FREE Registration here: Virtual Investor Conferences.

About Forte Minerals Corp.

Forte Minerals Corp., a junior exploration company with blended assets in partnership with GlobeTrotters Resources Perú SAC, has built a robust portfolio of high-quality copper and gold assets in Peru . The Company strategically focuses on advancing early-stage prospects through to drill-ready targets, combined with a historically discovered and drilled porphyry system for developing copper and gold resources. In conjunction with its resource focus, Forte is deeply committed to community engagement, environmental stewardship, and fulfilling its societal responsibilities.

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors. Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access.  Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

On behalf of Forte Minerals CORP.
"/s/" Patrick Elliott
Chief Executive Officer

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, including the effects of COVID-19. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forte-minerals-presents-at-the-metals--mining-virtual-investor-conference-on-october-3-301943820.html

SOURCE Forte Minerals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2023/02/c0037.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forte Minerals Corp. Presents at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference on October 3, 2023

Forte Minerals Corp. Presents at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference on October 3, 2023

The Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Forte Minerals Corp. ( OTQB: FOMNF ) ( CSE: CUAU ) ( Frankfurt: 2OA ) based in Vancouver, British Columbia, is focused on exploring and advancing high-quality copper & gold projects in Peru. The Company is pleased to announce that Patrick Elliott, President & CEO, will present live at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 3, 2023.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forte Minerals Corp. Presents at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference on October 3, 2023

Forte Minerals Corp. Presents at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference on October 3, 2023

The Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Forte Minerals Corp. ( OTQB: FOMNF ) ( CSE: CUAU ) ( Frankfurt: 2OA ) based in Vancouver, British Columbia, is focused on exploring and advancing high-quality copper & gold projects in Peru. The Company is pleased to announce that Patrick Elliott, President & CEO, will present live at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 3, 2023.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper Announces Closing of Private Placement Financing

Interra Copper Announces Closing of Private Placement Financing

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of September 22, 2023, it has closed the non-brokered private placement with the issuance of a total of 1,985,000 units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of $0.20 per Unit for proceeds of $397,000 (the "Private Placement").

Each Unit consists of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one (1) Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), whereby each Warrant is exercisable at $0.25 into an additional Share until September 29, 2026, being the date that is 36 months from the date of issuance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forte Minerals Receives Environmental Impact Statement Approval for its Pucarini High Sulphidation Epithermal Gold Project, Southern Perú

Forte Minerals Receives Environmental Impact Statement Approval for its Pucarini High Sulphidation Epithermal Gold Project, Southern Perú

Forte Minerals Corp . ( " Forte " or the " Company " ) (CSE: CUAU) (OTCQB: FOMNF) ( Frankfurt : 2OA) is pleased to announce receipt of the Environmental Impact Statement (" DIA ") approval for its 100% owned Pucarini Gold Project (" Pucarini "), a high sulphidation epithermal Au system located in the department of Puno, in Southern Perú. The Company is delighted to be awarded the DIA approval by the Peruvian Ministry of Energy and Mines (" MINEM ") after more than 2 years of environmental baseline studies, archeological assessments, social engagement, and government processing. The DIA is an extensive environmental authorization that enables the Company to drill up to 40 platforms over a 5-year timeline. The final drill permit will be delivered by MINEM upon completion of the prior consultation process (Consulta Previa) with the local indigenous communities.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. Announces Update to Brokered Financing

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. Announces Update to Brokered Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:BAY);(OTCQB:ATBHF) (the "Company" or "Aston Bay") announces revised terms of its previously announced brokered private placement

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aranjin Resources
×