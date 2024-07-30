Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

Uranium Price Update: Q2 2024 in Review

Trending Press Releases

$12M Proposed Cash Asset Sale to Strengthen Balance Sheet, with $2.2M of Earn Outs

Silver Crown Royalties Commences Trading On Cboe Canada

Option to Acquire Niobium/REE Project in British Columbia, Canada

Nova Announces Closing of US$3.3m NASDAQ IPO

Cyprium and Glencore Announce Commercial Strategic Partnership

Wiluna Uranium Project Update

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Silver Crown Royalties

SCRI:CC

Atlantic Lithium

A11:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Anax Metals Limited

June 2024 Quarterly Activities Report

Anax Metals Limited – “consolidating base metals production in the Pilbara”

Anax Metals Limited (ASX: ANX, Anax, or the Company) continues to advance its flagship Whim Creek Copper-Zinc JV Project (the Project) located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia (Figure 1).

Highlights of the Quarter ended 30 June 2024

  • Whim Creek production hub strategy gathering momentum
  • Promising heap leach results from Sulphur Springs
  • Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) executed with GreenTech Metals Ltd over the Whundo VMS Project
  • Drilling contract with part payment of drilling services in equity up to $1 million executed with Topdrill Pty Ltd
  • Rig mobilised to the high-grade Evelyn deposit in July (post quarter)
  • Expanded focus on base metal exploration in the next quarter
Project Development – Whim Creek Project (ANX 80% - DVP 20%)

The Whim Creek DFS (April 2023) demonstrated a technically and economically robust polymetallic project and strategic processing hub development in the Pilbara.1 The DFS considered processing sulphide ore from the Mons Cupri, Whim Creek, Evelyn and Salt Creek deposits through a proposed new 400 kilo-tonnes per annum (ktpa) concentrator.

In addition to the sulphide concentrate production, Anax also intends to use the fully permitted existing heap leach facility to produce copper cathode and zinc sulphate. Heap leaching is anticipated to begin in the second year of operation and the modest refurbishments costs would be funded out of operational cashflow.

The heap leach Scoping Study (September 2023), was underpinned by column leaching test work that achieved copper extraction of 80% and zinc extraction of 90% from low grade sulphide ore.2,3

Figure 1: Whim Creek Project Location in the Pilbara Region of Western Australia

The Whim Creek Project is forecast to produce an average of 12,000 tonnes of Copper Equivalent** (CuEq) per annum consisting of 62Kt of copper, 97Kt of zinc and 20Kt of lead over an 8-year mine-life

A summary of the key financial metrics of the previously released studies are presented below in Table 1.

Table 1: Key financial metrics of the combined sulphide and heap leach Whim Creek Project*

*Reported on a 100% Project Basis. ANX has an 80% interest in the project and will contribute 80% of costs and receive 80% of financial outcomes.
*Copper US$9,100, Zinc US$3,000, Lead US$2,100, Silver US$25, Gold US$1,800 US AUD 0.68.
**Refer to Copper Equivalent calculation later in this announcement.

The Whim Creek Project remains a robust development option that would be highly profitable in the current commodity price environment.

The Company is continuing Project financing discussions with several parties, including commodity traders, mining funds, and multi-nationals. Indicative non-binding terms have been received from several parties. Anax will continue to evaluate the options received to date and those that the Company expects to receive in the coming quarter.

While financing discussions continue, the Company will focus on pursuing Project growth opportunities, through Consolidation and Exploration.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Anax Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

copper investingasx:anxresource investingzinc investingCopper Investing
ANX:AU
The Conversation (0)

Ero Copper Confirms Fatality in Non-Operational Area on Surface at the Caraíba Operations

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) ("Ero" or the "Company") is deeply saddened to confirm the tragic loss of a member of its team, who succumbed to injuries sustained in a light-duty truck accident at the Caraíba Operations. A second team member is in critical condition. Details surrounding the incident, which occurred in a non-operational area on surface, are still under investigation.

In response to this tragedy, the Company immediately activated its emergency response and safety protocols which included suspending operations, notifying the relevant government authorities, and undertaking a full investigation. Operations at Caraíba are expected to resume tomorrow.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BHP and Lundin Mining to Acquire Filo for C$4.5 Billion

Consideration for the Acquisition to be $33.00 per share in a mix of cash and Lundin Mining shares; concurrently, Filo announces a C$115 Million Private Placement to BHP and Lundin Mining in connection with the Acquisition

Filo Corp. (TSX: FIL) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: FIL) (OTCQX: FLMMF) ("Filo", or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a binding agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") with BHP ("BHP") and Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining", together with BHP, the "Purchaser Parties") (TSX: LUN) (OMX: LUMI) whereby the Purchaser Parties will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Filo that they do not already own (the "Filo Shares") through a plan of arrangement (the "Transaction"). PDF Version

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bars of copper.

Cyprium and Glencore Join Forces to Restart Copper Production at Nifty

Copper-focused Cyprium Metals( ASX:CYM,OTC Pink:CYPMF) announced a commercial strategic partnership with global commodities giant Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF) on July 26.

In a press release, Cyprium said the deal is geared at accelerating the resumption of production from its Nifty copper complex, located in Western Australia's Pilbara region. Nifty was placed on care and maintenance in November 2019.

“This commercial partnership gives us certainty of revenue during the crucial startup phases of Nifty’s two processing plants, removes uncertainty in sourcing a key input into cathode production, and aligns with creating and maintaining a strong Australian job base in the ultimate critical mineral, copper,” said Matt Fifield, executive chair at Cyprium.

Keep reading...Show less
Copper bars.

Copper Price Update: Q2 2024 in Review

The second quarter of 2024 saw copper prices surge on the London Metals Exchange (LME) on the back of supply bottlenecks and elevated demand, particularly from energy sectors.

Copper markets saw momentum from the first quarter with prices on April 3 sitting at US$8,728 per metric ton, but supply and demand dynamics provided critical support for the base metal and by the end of the month, the price had climbed to US$9,973.50.

With an improving macroeconomic environment in the United States increasing the likelihood of a rate cut and continued cuts at Chinese refiners in May, the copper price encountered a perfect storm that helped the metal set a record high on the LME of US$11,104.50 per metric ton on May 20, and it hit an even higher price on the COMEX of US$5.20 per pound, or US$11,464 per metric ton, the same day.

Keep reading...Show less

Ero Copper Achieves First Saleable Copper Concentrate Production and Initiates Ramp-up at the Tucumã Project

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) ("Ero" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a significant commissioning milestone at the Tucumã Project (the "Project") with the production of saleable copper concentrate, which exceeded process design concentrate grade targets. This milestone was achieved following the successful commissioning of the milling and flotation operations prior to the end of Q2 2024. Remaining work on site is focused on concluding non-critical path surface installations and ramping up to commercial production.

2024 commissioning milestones:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Miramar Resources

Entitlement Offer Closes and JMEI Credits Granted

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that the non- renounceable rights issue (Entitlement Offer) announced on 21 June 2024 has raised $1.58 million (before costs).

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report for the Quarter ended 30 June 2024

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ending 30 June 2024

New Dog-Leg Target Delivers Increase to Ewoyaa MRE

Related News

Lithium Investing

Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report for the Quarter ended 30 June 2024

Resource Investing

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Resource Investing

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ending 30 June 2024

Lithium Investing

New Dog-Leg Target Delivers Increase to Ewoyaa MRE

Resource Investing

Quarterly Activities Report for the period ending 30 June 2024

Resource Investing

Auric Mining Ltd - NWR Perth Presentation

Gold Investing

Sale of Surplus Plant Commenced

×