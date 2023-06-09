Appia Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire up to a 70% Interest in Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Lithium Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Alpha Lithium Advises Shareholders to TAKE NO ACTION on Tecpetrol's Significantly Undervalued Takeover Bid

Alpha Lithium Advises Shareholders to TAKE NO ACTION on Tecpetrol's Significantly Undervalued Takeover Bid

• Offer is below Alpha Lithium's current market price, as well as its trailing 10 and 20 day average prices

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) (" Alpha Lithium " or the " Company ") announces that it has received an unsolicited takeover bid from TechEnergy Lithium Canada Inc., a subsidiary formed five days ago by the Spanish firm Tecpetrol Investments S.L. (" Tecpetrol ") (the " Tecpetrol Offer ").

The board of directors of Alpha Lithium (the " Board ") and its special committee of independent directors (the " Special Committee ") will review the Tecpetrol Offer and related takeover bid circular with their financial and legal advisors; after which, the Board will respond in detail and make a recommendation to the Company's shareholders through a news release and a directors' circular, in accordance with applicable securities laws, within the next 15 calendar days.

As noted in the Company's June 5, 2023 press release, Alpha Lithium has been involved in an ongoing and comprehensive process to explore the potential sale of the Tolillar asset, with a focus on maximizing value for shareholders.

The Tecpetrol Offer appears to be a transparent attempt to frustrate an ongoing and robust competitive process, at a price significantly below precedent transactions.

Accordingly, Alpha Lithium urges shareholders to take no action and not to deposit any Alpha Lithium shares in relation to the Tecpetrol Offer. Additionally, Alpha Lithium shareholders should not take any action on the Tecpetrol Offer until Alpha Lithium's Special Committee and Board have had the opportunity to fully review the Tecpetrol Offer (including other possible alternatives) in detail and make a formal recommendation to shareholders.

The Tecpetrol Offer will remain open until 5:00 pm on September 22, 2023, which will provide ample time for shareholders to reach a decision.

Tecpetrol first made an unsolicited non-binding offer on May 15, 2023, which was rejected by the Board after determining the bid to be opportunistic with a low and declining premium to the trading price of the Company's common shares and not in the best interests of Alpha Lithium shareholders.

Subsequently on June 2, 2023, Tecpetrol announced its intention of taking the same undervalued bid directly to shareholders via a formal takeover bid to be made by a Canadian subsidiary that did not then exist.

Advisors

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC is serving as the Company's financial advisor, Cozen O'Connor LLP is serving as the Company's legal advisor and McMillan LLP is serving as the Special Committee's legal advisor. Longview Communications & Public Affairs is serving as government and public relations advisor and Kingsdale Advisors is serving as strategic shareholder and communications advisor.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Alpha Lithium CORPORATION

"Brad Nichol"

Brad Nichol
President, CEO and Director

For more information:
Alpha Lithium Investor Relations
Tel: +1 844 592 6337
relations@alphalithium.com
www.alphalithium.com

About Alpha Lithium (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1)

Alpha Lithium is a team of industry professionals and experienced stakeholders focused on the development of the Tolillar and Hombre Muerto Salars. In Tolillar, we have assembled 100% ownership of what may be one of Argentina's last undeveloped lithium salars, encompassing 27,500 hectares (67,954 acres), neighboring multi-billion-dollar lithium players in the heart of the renowned "Lithium Triangle". In Hombre Muerto, we continue to expand our 5,000+ hectare (12,570 acres) foothold in one of the world's highest quality, longest producing, lithium salars. Other companies in the area exploring for lithium brines or currently in production include Orocobre Limited, Galaxy Lithium, Allkem Ltd., Livent Corporation, and POSCO in Salar del Hombre Muerto; Orocobre in Salar Olaroz; Eramine SudAmerica S.A. in Salar de Centenario; and Gangfeng and Lithium Americas in Salar de Cauchari.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning the Tecpetrol Offer and maximizing shareholder value. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the results of further discussions, if any, between the Company, Tecpetrol and other third parties, the ability of the Company to successfully complete the process to explore the potential sale of the Tolillar asset or to do so on a timely basis, global economic conditions and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, include numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

No securities regulatory authority has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Alpha LithiumNEO: ALLIBattery Metals Investing
ALLI:AQL
The Conversation (0)
Alpha Lithium Responds to Tecpetrol Announcement of Intention to Make Below Market Tender Offer

Alpha Lithium Responds to Tecpetrol Announcement of Intention to Make Below Market Tender Offer

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) (" Alpha Lithium " or the " Company ") today responded to the June 2, 2023 announcement by Tecpetrol Investments S.L. (" Tecpetrol ") of its intention to make an unsolicited takeover bid offer to acquire all of Alpha Lithium's issued and outstanding shares at $1.24 per share (the " Offer ").

Tecpetrol's Offer price represents a discount to the current 10-day weighted average price of $1.27 per share and a premium of only 7.8% to the share price immediately prior to Tecpetrol's May 22, 2023 announcement.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alpha Lithium Comments on Unsolicited and Non-Binding Acquisition Proposal

Alpha Lithium Comments on Unsolicited and Non-Binding Acquisition Proposal

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) (" Alpha " or the " Company "), wishes to comment on the announcement by Tecpetrol Investments S.L. (" Tecpetrol ") of its unsolicited and non-binding offer to acquire the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company for cash consideration of $1.24 per share (the " Offer "). Tecpetrol is a company incorporated in Spain, and is a part of the Techint Group of Companies.

In consultation with its financial and legal advisors, Alpha's board of directors has conducted a review and assessment of the Offer and determined it to be opportunistic, and not in the best interests of Alpha or its shareholders. In addition to a low and declining premium to the trading price of the Company's common shares on the NEO Exchange (13% on receipt of the Offer, 7.8% as of the date hereof), the Offer, which was non-binding and subject to due diligence, included a request for Alpha to enter into a binding 30 day exclusivity agreement with Tecpetrol, which would preclude Alpha from engaging with interested third parties who appropriately value the Company's unique and compelling assets.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TECPETROL ANNOUNCES PREMIUM ALL-CASH PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE ALPHA LITHIUM CORPORATION

TECPETROL ANNOUNCES PREMIUM ALL-CASH PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE ALPHA LITHIUM CORPORATION

Proposal Represents Immediate, Cash Premium of 26% over Alpha's 20-day Volume-Weighted Average Price as of May 12, 2023

Opportunity for Alpha Shareholders to Realize Compelling, Immediate and Certain Value No Financing Contingency and Credible Transaction Partner with a Clear Path Towards Obtaining Any Regulatory Approvals

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alpha Lithium Nears Completion of Pilot Plant at Tolillar Salar, Argentina

Alpha Lithium Nears Completion of Pilot Plant at Tolillar Salar, Argentina

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (Germany WKN: A3CUW1) (" Alpha " or the " Company "), a company with two substantial lithium assets in the Salta region of Argentina and over $35 million of cash on hand, is pleased to report that construction of the Company's 120 tonne per annum ("tpa") pilot plant is nearing completion and is expected to commence test production of high-quality lithium carbonate ("Li 2 CO 3 ") in Q2Q3 2023.

The pilot plant has the potential to utilize brine from both the 27,500-hectare Tolillar Salar and the Company's 5,000-hectare asset in nearby Salar del Hombre Muerto.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alpha Lithium Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan

Alpha Lithium Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (Germany WKN: A3CUW1) (" Alpha " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the board of directors of the Company (the " Board ") has approved the adoption of a shareholder rights plan (the " Rights Plan ") pursuant to a shareholder rights plan agreement entered into with Computershare Trust Company of Canada, as rights agent (the " Rights Agent ") dated February 14, 2023 (the " Effective Date ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel / Falcon Option Baie Verte Projects to Carmanah Minerals Corp.

Marvel / Falcon Option Baie Verte Projects to Carmanah Minerals Corp.

MARV:TSX.V)(O4T:GR)(MARVF:OTCQB); and Falcon Gold Corp. (FG:TSX.V)(3FA:GR)(FGLDF:OTCQB) together (the Alliance), jointly hold 1402 claims (the "Property") totaling 35,050 hectares located along the Baie Verte Brompton Line ("BVBL") in Central Newfoundland. Marvel and Falcon have agreed to option their interests in the Property to Carmanah Minerals Corp. ("Carmanah"). Carmanah recently announced the acquisition of the Hare Hill Pluton Rare Earth Project covering 162 claims totaling 4,050 hectares in Western Newfoundland. The property is directly contiguous to the recent "Bottom Brook Acquisition" by York Harbour Metals Inc. announced December 21, 2022

The Hare Hill granitic system is prospective for Rare-earth mineralization, as recently reported by York Harbour Metals whose grab rock samples returned total rare earth oxide grades (TREO) grades between 3.45% and 21.63% TREO. Previously, Kirrin Resources Inc. reported drilling results that included 4.47% TREO over 5.64m core lengths and 1.16% TREO over 15.3m core lengths on the Bottom Brook project in February 2011.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

POWER METALS COMPLETES AIRBORNE GEOPHYSICAL SURVEYS AT CASE LAKE

Power Metals Corp. (" Power Metals " or the " Company ") (TSXV: PWM) (FRANKFURT: OAA1) (OTCQB: PWRMF) is pleased to announce the completion of high-resolution airborne magnetic and LiDAR surveys on its 100% owned Case Lake Property ("The Property") in northeastern Ontario . The two surveys were completed in May 2023 and will be followed by field-based prospecting and mapping programs that are expected to start later this month. The Company has drilled a total of 15,700 meters of core between 2017 and 2022 and is fully-funded for an upcoming 15,000-meter drill program. The Company has in excess of $10 million in the treasury.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Ramps Up for Pumping Test After Installation of Test Well TW-1 at Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Brine Project

ACME Lithium Ramps Up for Pumping Test After Installation of Test Well TW-1 at Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Brine Project

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that the Company has completed drilling, construction, and development of Dissolved Mineral Resource Exploration (DMRE) test well TW-1 as part of the Phase 2 expanded drill program at ACME's Clayton Valley Nevada lithium brine project.

TW-1 targets the Lower Gravel Unit (LGU) which extends from approximately 1250 to 1820 feet below ground surface (bgs) at the test well location. As announced in August 2022, the LGU presented some of the highest lithium values, up to 130 mg/L in brine samples collected in ACME's Phase 1 program, which was completed in July 2022. The LGU presents a deep, laterally expansive aquifer, which overlies bedrock throughout a significant portion of Clayton Valley.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Provides Update on Lithium Exploration in Quebec and Nova Scotia - Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum Biogeochemical Anomaly Identified at Anchor Lithium Project

ALX Resources Corp. Provides Update on Lithium Exploration in Quebec and Nova Scotia - Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum Biogeochemical Anomaly Identified at Anchor Lithium Project

 ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") announced today an update on its lithium exploration activities at the Hydra Lithium Project ("Hydra") in the James Bay region of Quebec, Canada, and the results of a biogeochemical survey carried out at the Anchor Lithium Project ("Anchor") located in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Hydra Lithium Project, James Bay Region, Quebec

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hertz Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Exploration of The Lucky Mica Project and Sympathizes with James Bay Lithium Exploration Halt

Hertz Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Exploration of The Lucky Mica Project and Sympathizes with James Bay Lithium Exploration Halt

Hertz Lithium Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTC Pink: HZLIF) (FSE: QE2) (the "Company"), a Company focused on lithium exploration and novel extraction technologies, is pleased to provide an update on the field exploration activities that commenced on May 2, 2023, at its Lucky Mica Property (the "Property") in Maricopa County in Arizona, USA.

To date the field team has completed general prospecting, mapping and sampling of pegmatite outcrops and structural mapping on the Property. The team has identified an abundance of 'new' previously unmapped and sampled pegmatites in three clusters as shown in Figure 1 below. These pegmatites are described to occur as 2-6m wide bodies potentially up to 50-100m long and appear to occur conformant with the local metamorphic foliation and may vary in dip from shallow to steeply dipping. The predominant quartz, feldspar pegmatites are more resistant to erosion and weathering and are frequently exposed along ridgelines, and within creek beds, and the identified pegmatites appear to be hosted within weathered greenstone locally mapped as amphibolite (Figure 2). The pegmatitic mineralogy is generally consistent with the lepidolite and spodumene bearing pegmatite identified in the Lucky Mica region on the Property which have returned results up to 7.5% Li2O.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Announces Temporary Pause to Activities in Eeyou Istchee-James Bay Quebec

Brunswick Exploration Announces Temporary Pause to Activities in Eeyou Istchee-James Bay Quebec

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW; " BRW " or the " Company ") has temporarily suspended exploration activities across its three camps in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec in accordance with a directive from the Ministère des Ressources Naturelles et des Forêts which has banned forest access on Crown land and closure of roads to help combat forest fires across the province.

At this time, the Company will focus on other segments of its portfolio not currently impacted by forest fires. Work is expected to continue unimpeded in Manitoba, Ontario and Atlantic Canada. Saskatchewan is also dealing with major forest fires and the Company has decided to temporarily suspend activities in the region until it can properly assess the situation.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Appia Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire up to a 70% Interest in Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Moab Acquires Initial ~15% Equity Interest In Highly Prospective Ghanian Lithium Projects

Black Rock Mining Limited (ASX: BKT) – Trading Halt

MQR And Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN) Agree To Accelerate Farm-In At WSP

Related News

Resource Investing

Black Rock Mining Limited (ASX: BKT) – Trading Halt

Resource Investing

MQR And Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN) Agree To Accelerate Farm-In At WSP

Copper Investing

Alvo Minerals Limited (ASX: ALV) – Trading Halt

Precious Metals Investing

JZR Gold Enters into Loan Agreements

Base Metals Investing

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Gold Investing

Chris Temple: 3 Factors for a Gold Price Rise, Uranium's Compelling Outlook

×