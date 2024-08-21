- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Allup Silica Boosts Leadership Team with New MD Appointment, Report Says
The company has appointed Simon Finnis as its new managing director, bringing over 35 years of mining industry experience to the role. Finnis's expertise in the mineral sands sector, including his leadership of projects such as the Pooncarie mineral sands project in New South Wales and the Grand Cote project in Senegal, positions him well to drive Allup Silica's growth strategy.
Complementing this appointment, Peter Secker has joined the board as a non-executive director. Secker's extensive background in mineral sands operations, including his work at the Cooljarloo mineral sands mine, adds valuable industry insight to the company's leadership.
These boardroom changes align with Allup Silica's focus on capitalizing on the burgeoning demand for mineral sands, particularly in the high-value titanium minerals sector, the report said. The company's flagship McLaren project, acquired for $150,000 and a 1.5 percent royalty, boasts a substantial resource of 280 million tonnes with a 4.8 percent heavy mineral content.
Read the full report here
.
Battery materials and the growing importance of urban ore
Why existing minerals and metals in batteries will change the dynamics of the mining industry
For millennia, we’ve mined and refined materials to power our civilisations and industries, and feed consumer demand for products. This has traditionally been a linear process: dig material from the ground, purify and convert it into useful forms, manufacture products for use and then dispose of these products.
However, with electric vehicles – which are subject to technology disruption, changing regulations and uncertain geopolitical factors – driving a surge in demand for battery materials, is it time to rethink the mining value chain?
“The scale of the decarbonisation task requires a lot of new mines,” says Worley vice president, battery materials, Greg Pitt.
“But it also depends on a greater role for recycled materials already mined, which exist in batteries and other electronic devices.”
These devices – currently found within homes, warehouses, aging electrical infrastructure and more – make up the “urban orebody”. Their materials could be worth tens of billions of dollars. And if the industry can recycle these materials, it could reduce both the time to get metal to market and environmental impacts compared with traditional mining and materials processing.
So, if more minerals, metals, and battery grade materials needed for the energy transition come from recycling, rather than new mines and facilities, how will this impact established players within the mining industry?
Assessing the urban orebody
Modern technologies are capable of recycling certain commodities, such as steel, aluminium, copper and lead. As Pitt explains, when existing technologies and devices reach end of life, the materials can be economically placed back into service to create more products for consumption.
“If we consider high nickel cathode variants, the importance of recycling is emerging quickly,” he says. “This is partly because of policy settings, such as the minimum threshold for recycled content mandated by the European Battery Regulations. It’s also being driven by feedstock security needs, and some part by pure economics to maximise value streams from off spec material and production waste.
“Value chain players, particularly cathode material manufacturers, are now conceiving ‘closed loop’ systems in their investment strategies to capture and re-purpose battery waste back into their processing facilities,” says Pitt.
“This is good news for reducing the environmental impact of battery production, as it’s possible to achieve greater sustainable outcomes by using more recycled content, but there is still a hill to climb for recycling technologies to deliver efficient yield recovery economically. The battery value chain is no longer linear.”
How could the urban orebody impact the traditional mining industry?
The emergence of recycling means miners of the future can extract value from both ends of the value chain: natural resources in the earth’s crust, and the urban ore body that exists in recovered batteries, off spec cathode materials and black mass.
“This has some big implications,” says Pitt.
“Recycling materials brings an entirely new set of opportunities and challenges for miners to tackle, which could change the role miners play.”
Pitt explains why.
“For centuries, mining has involved extracting value from variable single digit ore grades, which need a lot of capital investment and involve long payback periods to bring virgin material to market.
“However, the urban orebody of the future has an extremely high content of key minerals – Cu, Ni, Li, Co, Mn, Al, Fe – which are widely distributed but relatively easily transportable to central processing. It’s also ever increasing in volume as more products are made and then reach end of life.
“And yet we don’t currently see the mining industry actively participating in taking full advantage of this opportunity.”
So, what implications could this urban ore body have on traditional miners that follow a linear mining process?
Investing in a new mine asset is typically a long and high-risk process, mainly due to the uncertainty in the quality and quantity of the ore body involved and the cost of mining and refining it. Imagine a world where these are known, and the mine life is set to infinity.
Pitt says: “Several key questions then emerge: will the urban orebody miners of the future be an entirely new set of players, or will miners diversify their models and influence both ends of the value chain?
“Will heritage miners become pure upstream suppliers of incremental virgin materials to ‘top up’ the increasingly circular system?”
Explaining the leased mineral model for battery materials
Consider the fundamental economics influencing the commercial landscape. Cathode material is the major contributor to battery cell cost. This is primarily driven by the purchase price of the key mineral feedstocks used.
“Major producers of cathode material have seen the immediate economic benefit of producing their own feedstocks from recycled materials and reducing their reliance on upstream material supply,” says Pitt.
“This is also being driven by OEM obligations to recover end of life batteries and find a partner to take and feed them back into the value chain. It’s an obvious strategy to ask cathode companies to recycle.”
But what if you didn’t need to buy the key minerals to make a battery, and could lease them instead?
This shift in mindset opens new possibilities and commercial models to drive down product costs and incentivise even more circularity throughout the system.
“For example, nickel in a nickel manganese cobalt [NMC] battery cell could be on loan, so you pay only for the time during which you used it. This would end when you return the molecule back to its original owner,” says Pitt.
“We can, with some effort, find more minerals at reasonable grades from the traditional mining process. But it’s actually a going-out-of-business model if you take a long-term perspective and consider declining ore grades and scarcity.
“Instead, we could view the minerals themselves as a perpetual asset, within a closed or near closed system, to be recirculated infinitely. They could generate cash every time they cycle through, eventually becoming a sustainable, long term business model.”
The benefits of a mineral leasing model
Pitt says an opportunity exists to generate longer term recurring revenue streams that move away from a life-of-mine model and to a life-of end product model.
“This would typically enable around 10 years of rental income after virgin material has entered the system before an end-of-life battery returns,” he says.
“Deferred cash flows from a leasing model for the new urban miners would enable them to pass on a lower ultimate cost of product through sub-leasing arrangements, to cathode material, to battery, to EV.
“Over time, overall product costs should reduce as recycled content percentages increase, needing only to recover incremental costs to recycle. This is what the cathode players are already banking on in their closed loop system strategies.”
Pitt says this system should further incentivise increased sustainability of battery products, as the economics of returning minerals for reprocessing will drive the environmental footprint down to the bare minimum involved to reprocess.
“It also offers a different perspective on supply chain security and control,” he says.
“Bans on certain material exports – as we’ve seen recently in China and Indonesia – could be reconceived if the original resource owner remains the owner, even after material has left the border.
“This system is complex and would rely on a deep foundation of trust, to provide visibility and traceability of material flows around the world,” Pitt says. “Thankfully the technology already exists to track which materials go where today.”
Every option will play a role meeting demand for battery materials
As with energy transition being a multi-solution endeavour, Pitt believes there is no single approach to meeting growing demand for battery materials.
“We need to consider every available option,” he says. “There’s a role for greenfield mines. And there’s a role for recycling materials that are already in the system, too.
“The challenge for both traditional and emerging players supplying the battery value chain is how to participate in both greenfield and recycling opportunities in an integrated way.
“Boards should be evaluating the right balance to extract value from today’s linear economy while setting up their business to benefit from tomorrow’s circular economy.”
This article was reproduced with the permission of Worley, a lead sponsor of this year’s IMARC conference and exhibition in Sydney from October 29-31.
Fig Tree IP Survey Results
Australian manganese explorer, Black Canyon Limited (Black Canyon or the Company) (ASX:BCA) is pleased to announce the results of Induced Polarisation (IP) Surveys across subcropping mineralisation and structural targets at the Fig Tree Project, part of the Carawine Joint Venture with Carawine Resources Ltd (ASX: CWX).
HIGHLIGHTS
- Induced Polarisation (IP) surveys have been completed at Fig Tree targeting hydrothermal manganese mineralisation similar to the high-grade Woodie Woodie manganese mine.
- A Dipole-Dipole IP survey (DDIP) extended over a 1,400m long northwest extension of the HD1 prospect where previous RC drill results included:1
- 7m @ 33.2% Mn from 2m (HADRC017)
- 3m @ 17.0% Mn from surface (HADRC018)
- The DDIP survey detected a number of near surface targets coincident with outcropping manganese mineralisation (34.2% Mn1) and subsurface IP responses interpreted to represent shallow down dip extensions.
- A Gradient Array IP (GAIP) survey, located about 35 km south and along strike of the Woodie Woodie mine was designed to test for mineralisation within an interpreted “Woodie” structural corridor and identified several chargeability anomalies that warrant follow-up
- The Fig Tree IP survey was co-funded to a maximum of $57,875 under the State Government’s 2024-2025 geophysics co-funded Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS).
Surface mapping, sampling and RC drilling completed by previous explorers identified and returned high-grade manganese results from multiple prospects across the Fig Tree tenement which is located 35km south of the Woodie Woodie operations. The IP results have generated a number of targets that require infill geophysical surveys prior to drill testing.
Black Canyon’s Managing Director Brendan Cummins said:
“After the success of discovering large shale-hosted manganese deposits across the Balfour Manganese Field, the Company is now turning some of its attention to exploring for near-surface high grade mineralisation at its Wandanya and Fig Tree projects. Several prospects along the Fig Tree Manganese Trend have been mapped and drilled in the past, establishing the tenement's potential to host higher-grade, hydrothermal-style mineralisation. Its geological similarities to Woodie-Woodie and previous RC drilling have confirmed the prospectivity of the tenement, which is located only 35km south of Woodie-Woodie. Manganese deposits are often associated with chargeability anomalies which can be detected using IP techniques, so we were keen to deploy IP to the area and now have several new targets that warrant follow-up.”
Black Canyon used the high-quality historic exploration datasets at Fig Tree to evaluate the known manganese prospects, and then used this information to generate new IP survey targets. The DDIP survey has confirmed chargeable responses co-incident with outcropping manganese mineralisation and extending down dip. The GAIP surveys have also yielded several large sub- surface chargeable anomalies. Further IP surveys are planned to better resolve the size and strength of these new chargeable anomalies and establish their significance prior to refining potential drill targets in addition to other prospects across the Fig Tree tenement.
Figure 1. LHS - Fig Tree Project areas tenement showing the location of Woodie Woodie and RHS - completed DDIP, GAIP geophysical surveys and historic exploration data.
HW1 Dipole-Dipole IP Survey Results
The DDIP survey was designed to test a 1,400m long zone of subcropping manganese mineralisation along strike from the historic HD1 prospect where rockchip samples and limited RC drilling encountered medium to high grade manganese. The DDIP lines were spaced between 200 and 600m apart along the target horizon providing a cross-strike coverage between 600m and 950m.
Several near-surface chargeable anomalies, coincident with outcropping manganese mineralisation (Figure 2) and subsurface chargeable anomalies were detected with the DDIP survey. The subsurface responses are interpreted to represent shallow down-dip extensions to the surface mineralisation. are estimated to range between 10 to 25m thick from surface to depths of 50m and persist across 4 sections extending over 1,000m of strike (Figure 3) (Appendix 1).
The underlying geology is dominated by ferruginous chert and Pinjian Chert inferred to overlie close to surface Carawine Dolomite. The area is also bisected by a number of northeast and northwest trending faults and fractures. The manganese lenses form isolated subcrops 50 to 100m long and manganese disperses 20 to 40m from the subcrops.
Infill DDIP lines are required to provide more detailed chargeability mapping to resolve the potential strength and continuity of the anomalies. The HW1 target has never been drill tested and subject to further evaluation a drill program can be planned.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Black Canyon, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Moving fast vital in mining’s open era: Hexagon leaders
‘We’re seeing organisations share more in order to learn and grow’
Wendy Hodgetts, safety manager at the Rosebery zinc-copper mine in western Tasmania, gave a warts-and-all deep dive on the historic mine’s introduction of a state-of-the-art operator alertness system (OAS). Senior Gold Fields operations leader, Michael Place, provided equally eye-opening insights into the gold major’s digital and automation journey in Australia.
Hexagon’s Mining division Asia Pacific vice president Ben Rogers says the openness of the industry’s leaders today – on display at the technology company’s recent regional mining forum in Perth, Western Australia – is worth savouring.
“The willingness of our customers to talk openly and to share information and provide feedback in these forums, exactly as you saw in Perth, and as we saw later in Almaty [Kazakhstan], is not something I’ve been used to in my career,” says Rogers, who spent more than a decade in senior technology management roles at Rio Tinto.
“Where mining houses wouldn’t previously want to talk about this technology, be it productivity or safety, we’re seeing organisations share more and more in order to learn and grow. It is a lot more accepted now.
“I think the other takeaway for me from these forums is that the technology vendors – and I joined Hexagon because it has technology that spans the whole mining and metals value chain – are less about product focus and more about delivering a value proposition. How can technology be applied to drive business value?”
Mining’s need to accelerate learning and solve material problems – many with the aid of software, automation and possibly artificial intelligence – is no doubt a key factor in the industry’s surging connectivity.
Dave Goddard, acting president of Hexagon’s Mining division, sees generally higher levels of technological literacy as another factor. “There’s familiarity with the various technologies that perhaps wasn’t there in the past,” he says.
“There’s a lot of mobility in the mining industry. People are moving around from company to company and getting experience with different solutions and there is probably more general agreement on the value of the solutions.
“I think that migrates more readily into an open forum.”
Rogers and US-based Goddard, who will share their experiences and insights at IMARC in Sydney in October, have had different vantage points but have both watched the mining technology landscape change significantly in the past decade.
Major international mining equipment manufacturers have been big buyers of niche mining tech firms. Hexagon and Canada’s Constellation Software have built large mining tech stacks. The likes of Australia’s Imdex and Orica have also been prominent players in the M&A arena.
There is a race among the leading mining tech players to integrate products and position themselves for a long-term uptick in digital and automation technology adoption.
“The vision we have is a relentless focus on value for the customer,” Goddard says.
“How can we help our customers operate in the most productive and most safe manner?
“Fundamentally, mining hasn't changed. It’s making the big rock smaller.
“You have larger machines so that you can lower your labour cost per tonne and you can increase your throughput in order to meet the commodity demands of a growing world. But fundamentally, the process hasn't changed.
“The cost drivers have evolved with the advent of technology.
“You have to be more efficient. The way you do that is by adding technology to eliminate the waste – both the wasted movement and the wasted process – and do so in a manner that provides a safe environment.
“One of the advantages of being a technology company and not an iron manufacturer is that we’re a lot more agile. We’re able to provide solutions that have value to the customer in a shorter period of time.”
Rogers said: “That agility extends to Hexagon AB, the broader parent company. Hexagon is a technology company in multiple sectors and industries, with the ability to bring to bear other technologies that may sit in other industries in an agile format, to mining.
“I think that gives us a tremendous advantage as we work to deliver value across mining and metals supply chains.”
Dave Goddard
Chief Product Officer
Hexagon
Why I’m positive about Mongolia’s future: Dr Battsengel Gotov
‘The new generation of industry personnel in Mongolia is increasingly fluent in the international language of mining’
Mongolian mining industry and government leaders will be part of a powerful international presence at this year’s IMARC event in Sydney, Australia. Dr Battsengel Gotov, Mongolian National Mining Association chair, speaks here with Beacon editor Richard Roberts in what is a pivotal year for the country’s economy and mining sector.
Dr Gotov (pictured right), CEO of Mongolian Mining Corporation since May 2010, received a master’s degree in science and a PhD in organic chemistry from Comenius University in Slovakia. He started working as an assistant professor at the university before entering the brewing industry and then moving into mining.
Richard Roberts: You have been involved in Mongolia’s mining industry for about 20 years. What makes you more optimistic than pessimistic today about the future prospects for the industry?
Battsengel Gotov: Mongolia's mining industry has always been the backbone of our country’s economy, and over the past two decades we witnessed its growth and transformation in remarkable ways. I am very confident that the mining industry will continue to play a vital role in Mongolia’s economy in the foreseeable future. The global demand for critical minerals is increasing sharply in connection with the green transition, which opens to Mongolia a unique opportunity to emerge and establish itself as a key player in the global supply chain. International cooperation and trade will be boosted if Mongolia will be able to unlock its potential by developing copper, rare earth elements, uranium and other mineral deposits.
Moreover, Mongolia’s government is putting a stronger emphasis on geological survey work required to better understand the potential mineral resources prospects in the country. This shall serve as a base for future discoveries and investments in the sector.
Another key reason for my optimism is the gradual but consistent resolution of infrastructure challenges. During the last decade the country has managed to advance step by step multiple infrastructure projects. I believe that such progress will allow easier access for export products from Mongolia to China and other international markets as well. This logistical advantage is crucial for maintaining our competitiveness on the global stage.
Finally, the industry is moving towards more responsible and sustainable mining practices, which is not only reducing environmental impacts but also strengthening relationships with local communities. This shift is also an important factor to attract growing interest from international investors, who became extremely sensitive to ESG metrics as one of key investment criteria as well.
Sure, there will always be challenges, but resilience and adaptability, combined with focus on critical minerals, infrastructure development, and responsible business practices, will be instrumental drivers for the future of the mining industry.
Richard Roberts: I understand you have a chemical science background. You entered the mining industry not too long after you got your PhD. What are the most compelling/positive messages you can convey to Mongolia’s youth about the future of the mining industry in the country, and the future prospects for them?
Battsengel Gotov: My journey from chemical science to the mining industry has shown me how deeply connected these two areas are. They’re not separate worlds at all.
If I were to give a message to Mongolia’s youth it would be that the future of our mining industry hinges on sustainable and innovative practices. However, one of the big challenges I’ve faced is the gap between what our workforce is trained for and what the industry actually needs. This experience has underscored the importance of aligning our workforce preparation with the demands of the industry, rather than producing graduates in fields where there are fewer opportunities.
For young professionals this means there are significant opportunities in areas critical to the future of mining, like environmental management, digitalisation, and compliance with safety and environmental regulations. These fields not only offer great career prospects but also provide the chance to make a real impact on the sustainable development of our country. Moreover, the new generation of industry personnel in Mongolia is increasingly fluent in the international language of mining. This capability enables them to play a significant role in managing investors' activities responsibly and consistently from the very beginning.
The mining industry is evolving, and it needs people with the right skills to drive this change. If Mongolia’s youth can align their education and training with what the industry really needs, they won’t just be entering the workforce, they’ll be leading and innovating within it.
Richard Roberts: Do you expect this year to be the pivotal point in relation to Mongolia’s mining/investment law – the regulatory landscape – or do you see that changing further into the future?
Battsengel Gotov: This year is important for Mongolia’s regulatory landscape, particularly with the recent election of a new parliament. Our primary focus is on ensuring that the regulatory environment remains stable and predictable, which is crucial for attracting and retaining investment. Members of the new coalition government will be attending this year's IMARC to emphasise our commitment to consistency and transparency within the legal framework. While there may be gradual improvements and updates to the laws in the coming years, the key message is that we are committed to maintaining a stable environment that investors can rely on. This approach will support long-term growth and sustainability in Mongolia’s mining sector.
Richard Roberts: I note the association’s recent comments about its priorities for 2024-25, including improving foreign cooperation and attracting foreign/other investors. What steps are you taking on these fronts?
Battsengel Gotov: For 2024-25, we're really focused on boosting Mongolia’s presence in the global mining community and attracting sustainable long-term investments. To step up our foreign cooperation, we’re actively connecting with international mining associations like those in Canada and Chile to share knowledge and learn from each other. We’re also working on setting up more bilateral agreements to make cross-border collaboration and investment easier.
When it comes to attracting foreign investors, our top priority is making our regulatory environment more transparent and stable, because we know that’s key to building investor confidence. We’re also highlighting Mongolia’s rich resource base and the potential for new discoveries at events like IMARC and Mongolian Mining Week. These events will showcase projects looking for new investments and are great opportunities to demonstrate what our industry has to offer.
Participation of our member organizations will be significant, reinforcing the strong interest and involvement of our industry in these initiatives. By strengthening our relationships with global partners and ensuring a favourable investment climate, we’re aiming to bring in the kind of investment that will fuel sustainable growth in our mining sector.
Richard Roberts: What are the core messages you will bring to the IMARC event in Sydney in October and who will they be aimed at?
Battsengel Gotov: At the IMARC event in Sydney our main message will be about the incredible opportunities and partnerships that Mongolia has to offer. Mongolia is set to become a key player in the global mining sector, especially in supplying the critical minerals needed for the world’s transition to green energy. We’ll emphasise that Mongolia isn’t just rich in resources—we’re also deeply committed to sustainable and responsible mining practices.
One of our key focuses right now is advancing geological surveys to better understand and tap into our vast mineral wealth. By investing in these surveys we’re not only identifying new opportunities for discovery but also demonstrating our commitment to providing accurate and reliable data to potential investors and partners.
Additionally, our advantage in solving infrastructure problems step by step and our strategic proximity to China, the world's largest importing country, enable us to supply minerals at a low cost and short distance. This logistical edge is crucial for our competitiveness.
Our message is clear: we’re open for business and eager to connect with investors, mining companies, and technology providers looking to tap into emerging markets. We’re seeking partners who share our vision of long-term sustainable growth. We’ll also highlight the progress we’ve made in building a stable and transparent investment environment, which is essential for creating strong, mutually beneficial relationships with our international partners.
Richard Roberts: The association’s CEO Erdenetuya Ganbold said recently: “One of the major challenges confronting the mining industry in our country is the disparity in stakeholder understanding and the insufficient accessibility and transparency of information about the mining industry. As our association believes that the solution to these problems is responsible mining, we focused on localizing and promoting responsible mining within the industry. To achieve this objective, we have examined the experiences of associations in highly developed mining countries like Australia and Canada. Since 2018, we have developed the Responsible Mining Code and introduced it to approximately 40 organizations within the mining sector.” Firstly, can you please talk about the code … What are its primary aims? What is it based on?
Battsengel Gotov: The Responsible Mining Code was created because we recognised the need for a more consistent and transparent approach to mining in Mongolia. The goal is simple: to ensure that mining operations are socially, environmentally, and economically responsible. We took inspiration from international best practices, especially from countries like Australia and Canada, which have strong frameworks for responsible mining. However, we didn’t just copy and paste. We adapted these practices to fit Mongolia’s unique situation, focusing on aspects like environmental care, engaging with local communities, and ethical business practices.
The code acts as a guide for our members, helping them align with global standards while also addressing local challenges. By promoting responsible mining we’re aiming to build trust with stakeholders, minimise environmental impact, and ensure that the benefits of mining are shared fairly across society.
Richard Roberts: What are some of the tangible/visible outcomes from the introduction of the Responsible Mining Code that you’ve seen so far?
Battsengel Gotov: Since we introduced the Responsible Mining Code we’ve seen real positive changes in the industry. Companies that have adopted the code are noticeably improving their environmental management practices. This includes more rigorous monitoring of their environmental impact, better waste management, and more effective land reclamation efforts. It’s clear they’re taking these responsibilities seriously.
We’ve also seen a significant increase in community engagement. Mining companies are now more proactive in involving local communities in their decision-making processes, ensuring that their voices are heard and their concerns are addressed. This has been a game-changer in building stronger relationships with the people directly affected by mining activities.
Another big win is the increased transparency in reporting and operations. This has gone a long way in building trust between mining companies and stakeholders, including local communities, government agencies, and investors. These outcomes show that the Responsible Mining Code isn’t just a set of guidelines, it’s a catalyst for meaningful change in Mongolia’s mining industry.
Richard Roberts: What next steps might you take with this code, or what additional steps need to be taken (if any) in an evolutionary sense?
Battsengel Gotov: As we continue to promote and refine the Responsible Mining Code, our focus now is on expanding its adoption and weaving it more deeply into the fabric of Mongolia's mining industry. We’re particularly eager to see more companies, especially smaller and emerging ones, embrace the code’s principles.
Looking ahead, we’re excited about the adoption of the Towards Sustainable Mining (TSM) initiative by our board members, which is set to begin next year. This is a big step forward as TSM provides a solid framework for sustainability, boosting accountability and transparency across the mining sector. The adoption of TSM will be a significant milestone, raising the bar for responsible mining practices in Mongolia.
We’re also exploring ways to strengthen the monitoring and enforcement mechanisms associated with the code to ensure it’s applied consistently and rigorously across the industry. As we move forward we’re considering how the code can evolve to tackle new challenges, such as integrating renewable energy into mining operations and managing critical minerals. As the industry changes, so too must our approach to responsible mining, ensuring it stays relevant and continues to promote sustainable development effectively.
Richard Roberts: Mining Week 2024 in October will be the third time this event has been held. How has it evolved in that time (reflecting change in the industry)?
Battsengel Gotov: Mining Week has really grown since it first started, evolving alongside Mongolia's mining industry. What began as a straightforward event to showcase the country's mining potential and attract investment has expanded into something much bigger. Now, it’s not just about bringing in investors, it's about sustainability, innovation, and collaboration.
One of the most exciting changes this year is the addition of the MinePro event. This new segment dives deeper into the latest technologies and provides specialised industry training, making the whole week even more valuable. With this expansion, we're seeing more international participation and a wider range of topics, from digitalisation to responsible mining practices.
What’s even more impressive is that this year, the International Mining Associations' Roundtable Meeting and the Ambassadors' Roundtable Meeting will be hosted during Mining Week. We’ve also extended invitations to corporate investors, capital market analysts, financial market experts, international exchanges, and metal exchanges, all with the support of embassies in Mongolia and Mongolian embassies around the globe.
Mining Week has truly become the go-to platform for discussing the industry's biggest challenges, such as navigating regulatory changes, addressing environmental concerns and meeting the demand for skilled labour. By keeping up with the industry's evolving needs, Mining Week, now enhanced with MinePro, has solidified its role as a key forum for dialogue, learning, and partnership, helping to shape the future of mining in Mongolia. And just a heads up—the event is happening from October 2-5, 2024.
Richard Roberts: Why is IMARC an important platform for Mongolia’s mining industry/the association?
Battsengel Gotov: IMARC is such a vital platform for Mongolia’s mining industry because it gives us incredible access to a global audience of industry leaders, investors, and innovators. For our association, being part of IMARC is a fantastic opportunity to put Mongolia's mining potential in the spotlight, attracting interest and investment from international markets. Plus, it’s a chance for us to tap into global trends and technologies, which are crucial for keeping our industry competitive and future-ready.
What’s great about IMARC is that it also opens doors for networking and collaboration with other mining nations. We get to learn from their experiences and apply the best practices that fit our context. The event is also a perfect stage to showcase our commitment to responsible mining and sustainable development, which are top priorities for Mongolia as we strive to balance economic growth with environmental care.
By participating in IMARC, we can strengthen our international partnerships, highlight our ongoing efforts to improve the investment climate, and ensure Mongolia remains a key player in the global mining sector. Additionally, this year, members of the new coalition government will be present at IMARC to discuss how we can work consistently within the legal framework and further attract investment. It’s a clear demonstration of our commitment to maintaining a stable and transparent regulatory environment that fosters long-term growth
Let the Games Begin: Suzy Urbaniak on the Value of Connection
‘It’s hard to put a value on this type of national and international platform’
“We’re a blue chip investment,” says CoRE Learning Foundation co-founder and lead, Suzy Urbaniak, a geologist and former school teacher whose belief in the power of primary and secondary school students to change the future of the mining industry is inspired and inspiring.
“The resource in the Centre of Resource Excellence isn’t just the Earth, it’s the human energy: the students,” she says.
“They’re our future leaders.”
The 2016 Prime Minister’s Prize winner and feature host and presenter in this year’s expanded IMARC NextGen program has been vigorously promoting the value of contemporary Earth science education for the past 20 years and channelling her knowledge and distinct talents through the acclaimed CoRE foundation for the past seven.
Urbaniak said at last year’s World Mining Congress in Brisbane the Australian mining industry, with its rich resource endowment, was expected to play a key role in the 21st century global energy transition. “But the natural gift of resources can’t be realised without a robust STEM [science, engineering, technology and mathematics] talent pipeline,” she said. “It is critical that … more primary and secondary students become familiar with the role that the resources sector plays and the diversity of careers on offer.”
Connection and engagement with Gen Alphas needed a “significant shift” in curriculum development and CoRE’s Gamifying Earth Science approach met part of that need while also being aligned with digitised future resource-sector work environments.
More than 110 national and international students field trips for more than 4000 primary and secondary school students have been another primary component of CoRE’s immersive teaching and learning approach, which today extends to over 20 schools. About 70 schools around Australia use the foundation’s game modules.
CoRE’s Gamifying Earth Science Initiative and Urbaniak’s collaborative classroom and field science teaching style will both take centre stage at IMARC.
“It's a good platform to celebrate our achievements and to give companies and people an opportunity to understand what we’re doing,” she said.
“We have a booth on the floor and we're going to have nearly 400 students go through and play our games on the floor.
“On the middle day we will have 160 or 170 students from nine schools involved in the Resources Engagement Day, with half the kids spending time on the expo floor and playing our games, and half hearing about career opportunities from industry people in a roundtable area: a career speed-dating type thing.
“This is an international conference with over 120 companies and 9000 delegates. The current federal minister for science, innovation and technology, Ed Husic, will accompany the students into the Gamifying Booth in the afternoon.
“This is amazing exposure for CoRE.
“It’s hard to put a value on this type of national and international platform.
“We’ve had international interest in our program. I do see CoRE growing and evolving; I see us changing our business model. We are dependent on donations and sponsorships. We've got a number of industry companies that support us wholeheartedly and that has been fantastic.
“CoRE has been successful in creating a channel of students that otherwise wouldn’t have been exposed to the industry or even know anything about the industry, and then delivering an integrated learning model that is about future-proofing the workforce.”
One thing that doesn’t faze Urbaniak is the prospect of trying to engage with a new cohort of students, and educators, in Sydney.
“That’s the blessing of being an educator, because for so many years you had to, every hour, you had a bunch of 30 new students come in that were different, had different moods on, and you had to learn to adjust and wing it and facilitate the relationship,” she says.
“Where does it start? My name is Suzy, I love rocks and I climb volcanos in my spare time. I love the Earth.
“Nothing happens without a relationship. You need to have trust and to remember that anything that comes out of your mouth, even if it’s one statement, it is something that can be absorbed and maybe reflected on later.
“I’ve got to engage them and demonstrate by the end of the session that, yes, I'm a scientist; yes, I was a miner; yes, I promote the industry; and yes, we need the industry to sustain our lives. We do need to do what we do in a way that is sustainable and has governance over it: environmental governance and social governance.”
Appointment of Matt Healy as Chief Executive Officer
Astute Metals NL (ASX: ASE) (“ASE”, “Astute” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew Healy as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately.
Mr Healy was appointed as an Executive Director of the Company on 29 November 2023, having previously held the role of General Manager – Exploration since November 2022.
Mr. Healy’s appointment as CEO reflects his successful oversight and management of the Company’s key projects in North America and Australia, particularly over the past year. With the full support of the board and joint company secretaries, it is considered that Mr. Healy can lead the Company into the next important phase of its development.
Mr Healy’s credentials were provided in the Company’s ASX announcement concerning his appointment as an Executive Director, which also sets out his remuneration, on 29 November 20231. There is no change to Mr. Healy’s remuneration due to his appointment as CEO.
Commenting on the appointment, Astute’s Chairman, Tony Leibowitz, said: “We are delighted to announce Matt’s appointment as CEO”.
“Matt’s track record in identifying the Red Mountain lithium discovery with minimal capital outlay reflects his ability to create real value for shareholders. His strong leadership and well-controlled temperament will be invaluable as we work to further enhance our asset portfolio".
“I would like to congratulate Matt on his appointment and look forward to working closely with him to progress Astute to the next level.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Astute Metals NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
TOP STOCKS
