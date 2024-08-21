Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Allup Silica Limited

Allup Silica Boosts Leadership Team with New MD Appointment, Report Says

In a strategic move to bolster its position in the thriving mineral sands market, Allup Silica (ASX:APS) recently implemented significant changes to its leadership team, as the company progresses with its pre-feasibility study (PFS) for the McLaren heavy mineral sands project in Western Australia's Eucla Basin, The Western Australian has reported.

The company has appointed Simon Finnis as its new managing director, bringing over 35 years of mining industry experience to the role. Finnis's expertise in the mineral sands sector, including his leadership of projects such as the Pooncarie mineral sands project in New South Wales and the Grand Cote project in Senegal, positions him well to drive Allup Silica's growth strategy.

Complementing this appointment, Peter Secker has joined the board as a non-executive director. Secker's extensive background in mineral sands operations, including his work at the Cooljarloo mineral sands mine, adds valuable industry insight to the company's leadership.

These boardroom changes align with Allup Silica's focus on capitalizing on the burgeoning demand for mineral sands, particularly in the high-value titanium minerals sector, the report said. The company's flagship McLaren project, acquired for $150,000 and a 1.5 percent royalty, boasts a substantial resource of 280 million tonnes with a 4.8 percent heavy mineral content.


Read the full report here

.

×