Acrelec K27 kiosks transform into a gaming system to promote Burger King and Activision's global marketing campaign for the highly anticipated launch of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II"

Acrelec, a leader in quick-service restaurant (QSR) technology, is powering a global promotional campaign between the original Home of the Whopper, Burger King, and popular gaming franchise, Activision, for the release of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II." Acrelec self-service kiosks will be used to redesign Burger King restaurants in the style of the video game, which is now live in over 35 countries.

As an extension of the new Call of Duty-themed Whopper Meal, Burger King is redesigning certain store locations into immersive experiences and a branded "skin." The highly customizable Acrelec K27 kiosk in Burger King Paris Alésia will transform into a video game where customers can experience playing Modern Warfare II on October 29 and 30. When customers buy a "Call of Duty"-branded Whopper Meal through the kiosk, they can redeem codes for in-game rewards such as burger-themed skin and additional experience points. Fans will also be invited to demonstrate their video gaming abilities to track down hidden QR codes in an interactive game played on the kiosk.

"We are thrilled to be a part of this first-of-its-kind creative marketing campaign between two of the biggest names in their industry, Burger King and Activision," said Acrelec Vice President Global Marketing Reda El Khayer . "Having deployed our kiosk solutions in Burger King's around the world and built a strong relationship with the brand, this is the perfect opportunity to show our agility and reactivity to both Burger King and its parent company, Restaurant Brands International (RBI), and showcase our kiosks' robust integrations, customizable hardware design, and user interface."

Acrelec has been a trusted partner of the world's largest QSR brands for over a decade and has deployed over 50,000 kiosks across the globe. Interactive technology elevates the dining experience, or in this case, the gaming experience, while a sleek design and personalized branding maximize marketing efforts. Acrelec collaborates with customers and partners to develop and integrate new platforms that increase customer engagement, optimize efficiency and improve operations.

"It has been a pleasure working with Iwo Zakowski, Global Head of Brand Marketing at Burger King, Andre Toledo , Chief Creative Officer at David New York, and his team to bring this campaign to life," added El Khayer. "We hope to be a part of more breakthrough campaigns in the future as we continue to fill the world's leading smart stores with Acrelec technology."

Modern Warfare II launches Friday, Oct. 28 , with themed restaurants across the Middle East , South America , and Europe , complete with minimaps and scenes from the game.

For more information or to speak with an executive from Acrelec about the campaign, please reach out to reda.el-khayer@acrelec.com .

About ACRELEC

Acrelec is a global technology company focused on reinventing the customer experience for restaurant and retail brands. Leveraging decades of software, hardware, and service/support expertise, Acrelec develops and integrates new platforms that increase customer engagement, optimize efficiency, and improve operations.

Serving nearly 70 global customers-including iconic brands such as McDonald's and Dunkin'-Acrelec counts over 80,000 installations and 1,000 employees around the globe, bringing its robust tech ecosystem for drive-thru solutions, self-order kiosk, self-checkout, and click and collect to people worldwide. Never satisfied with the status quo, Acrelec's passion is delivering breakthroughs that drive business results for their customers. Learn more at acrelec.com .

