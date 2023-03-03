Forte Minerals Stakes Ground and Inks Deal to Acquire an Additional 1300 ha of Prospective Ground at Esperanza Porphyry Cu-Mo Project, Perú

ACR Introduces New Tournament Schedule

Americas Cardroom (ACR) updates tournament schedule to benefit all players with special added focus on low-stakes and European players.

While the new tournament schedule is focused on the lower/micro stakes lineup, some events worth noting have also been added to the higher stakes schedule.

To ensure our European players can get in on the action we have increased weekly events during favorable European timeframes by 35%. Such as the new Euro High Roller every Sunday at 9:30am ET . Additionally, the Sunday morning $215 buy-in $100k GTD Sunday morning tournament has been increased from $100k to $150k and renamed the Euro Special.

Some of the other new schedule highlights include:

  • 13% increase in total weekly guaranteed prize pools to $10.6 Million .

  • 37% increase in weekly low-stakes and micro-stakes events with a 62% increase in guarantees.

  • 27.9% increase in total MTTS.

ACR Team Pro, Chris Moneymaker , said "ACR have really listened to its players and developed this new schedule to work for every type of player. The added value across the board is just awesome. See you at the tables!"

Find out more here: https://www.americascardroom.eu

For further information, please contact: Melania Moser , 1-877-314-4195, 354825@email4pr.com

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has one of the longest and trusted online names in the industry and has been in existence since 2001. Americas Cardroom accepts players from the US market and the rest of the world. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, Americas Cardroom offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acr-introduces-new-tournament-schedule-301762345.html

SOURCE Americas Cardroom

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

GHOST® and FaZe Clan Team Up to Help GNC Expand Its Gaming Products Portfolio

GNC grows gaming assortment with two new "FAZE POP™" flavor products coming March 2

GNC and GHOST ® are no strangers to coming up with epic collabs that disrupt the category and get consumers hyped for new products. Now, together with FaZe Clan , the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and internet culture, the three brands are helping GNC's gaming product category to boom with the launch of two new products in a unique GHOST ® x FAZE CLAN ™ "FAZE POP™" flavor. "FAZE POP™" is available in both GHOST ® GAMER and  GHOST ® ENERGY product lines. Introducing new ways to fuel gaming, these products have a combination of brain-boosting nootropics, natural energy, epic flavors, and a stacked, transparent formula now available in both powder and ready-to-drink formats.

Premium global brands sign up for 3rd Hainan Expo

According to a press release from the Hainan Provincial Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports, the third China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE, also known as the Hainan Expo) will be held in Haikou—the capital city of China's southern Hainan Province—from April 11-15 .

As preparations for the much-anticipated event are moving ahead smoothly, the exhibitor recruitment phase is basically completed and—last Monday—local authorities publicized the first list of global brands already signed up for this year's event.

Phanteks Introduces Glacier One T30 Gen 2 CPU Coolers Powered by Asetek's Most Advanced Liquid Cooling Technology To Date

- Glacier One T30 Gen 2 AIOs Provide the Ultimate in Silent Cooling with Extreme CPU Overclocking Capability

Asetek, innovator of gaming hardware for next-level immersive gaming experiences and the creator of the all-in-one (AIO) liquid cooler, today announced that OEM Partner Phanteks is introducing its second generation of Glacier One T30 CPU Coolers featuring Asetek's bold new advancements in liquid cooling. The new Phanteks AIOs provide extreme overclocking capability and virtually silent operation for PC enthusiasts, gamers and content generators.

Ultra PRO and Critical Role Join Forces to Launch a New Line of Gaming Accessories-Available Now

Ultra PRO International LLC ("Ultra PRO"), a California -based manufacturer known for high-quality gaming accessories, has partnered with Critical Role, a media company dedicated to storytelling and worldbuilding, to introduce a new line of accessories that both Critters and newcomers will love. That's right: for the very first time, the fan favorite adventuring parties from Critical Role are getting a gaming accessory collection of their very own, featuring characters from every Critical Role campaign. Vox Machina (Campaign 1), Mighty Nein (Campaign 2), and Bells Hells (Campaign 3, currently airing) will all see their own gaming accessories, perfect for tabletop RPGs of all kinds!

The Romans Named Global Consumer PR Agency of Record for the Candy Crush Franchise

Sweeeeeet

King, makers of Candy Crush the top grossing mobile gaming franchise in U.S. app stores 1 has appointed creative agency The Romans as its retained consumer PR agency. The appointment is the result of a competitive pitch process which began in December, 2022.

Magic Eden Announces 'Mint Madness', Over a Dozen Projects Partnering on Free Mints This Month

Leading cross-chain NFT platform launching free mints for over a dozen gaming projects across Polygon, Ethereum , and Solana, beginning March 3 rd

Today, Magic Eden ("The Company"), the leading cross-chain NFT platform, announced a series of free mints for over a dozen web3 gaming projects that will be rolled out during the month of March. 'Mint Madness' will begin on Friday, March 3 with Planet Mojo, exclusively on Polygon.

