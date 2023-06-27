Labyrinth Receives $796,000 Refund From Quebec Government

Cobalt Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Acquisition of Securities of Fortune Minerals Limited

Acquisition of Securities of Fortune Minerals Limited

LRC-AUN LLP ("LRC") announces that it has sold in a private transaction, 75,500,000 common shares of Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (the "Company") at a price of approximately $0.01 per share (the "Transaction").

Immediately prior to the Transaction, LRC beneficially owned 75,500,000 common shares, representing approximately 15.8% of the issued and outstanding common shares. LRC now owns zero shares.

LRC's sale of the common shares in the Transaction was made in the ordinary course of its business operations. Depending on market conditions, LRC's view of the Company's prospects and other factors considered relevant by LRC, LRC may acquire securities of the Company from time to time in the future, in the open market or pursuant to privately negotiated transactions, or may sell all or a portion of its securities of the Company.

This news release is being issued under the early warning reporting provisions of applicable securities laws. An early warning report with additional information in respect of the foregoing matters will be filed and made available under the SEDAR profile of the Company at www.sedar.com. LRC's address is c/o 15928 Canada Inc., 199 Bay Street, Commerce Court West, Suite 5300, Toronto, Ontario, M5L 1B9.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept
responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/171539

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Fortune MineralsTSX:FTBattery Metals Investing
FT:CA
The Conversation (0)
Fortune Minerals (TSX:FT)

Fortune Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
Fortune Minerals Files Year-end and Q1 Financial Results

Fortune Minerals Files Year-end and Q1 Financial Results

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to announce that its audited annual financial statements, management discussion and analysis, the related officer certificates, and the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2022 (collectively, the " Annual Filings ") were filed on May 19, 2023. The Company also filed its March 31, 2023, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis. The documents are available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) or through the Company's web site ( www.fortuneminerals.com ).

The filing of the documents constitutes the application to revoke the Cease Trade Order currently in effect on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fortune Minerals Confirms Year-end Filing Delay

Fortune Minerals Confirms Year-end Filing Delay

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) can now confirm that there will be a delay filing its audited annual financial statements, management discussion and analysis, the related officer certificates, and the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2022 (collectively, the " Annual Filings ") by the March 31, 2023 deadline (the " Filing Deadline ").

The audit is in progress and Fortune's board of directors and its management are working expeditiously to meet its continuous disclosure obligations in relation to the Annual Filings as soon as possible. The auditors have provided an update on their progress and the Company expects a delay of approximately three weeks for completion of the audit. Receipt of the audit report is required for the Company to complete the Annual Filings.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fortune Minerals Provides Corporate Update

Fortune Minerals Provides Corporate Update

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to provide an update of current activities toward development of the NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper critical minerals project (" NICO Project ") in Canada. The NICO Project consists of a planned open pit and underground mine and concentrator in the Northwest Territories (" NWT ") and a related refinery in Alberta where the Company will process concentrates from the mine to value added metals and chemicals. The vertically integrated NICO Project is an advanced development stage critical minerals asset that has received environmental assessment approval and the major mine permits for the facilities in the NWT. The NICO Project has also been assessed in positive Feasibility and Front-End Engineering and Design (" FEED ") studies that will be updated to reflect recent project optimizations and the new proposed refinery site.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fortune Minerals Announces Potential Year-end Filing Delay

Fortune Minerals Announces Potential Year-end Filing Delay

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) announces that the filing of its audited annual financial statements, management discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022, the related certifying officer certificates, and the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2022 (collectively, the " Annual Filings ") may not be completed by the prescribed filing deadline, March 31, 2023 (the " Filing Deadline ").

A delay in completing the Annual Filings would be as a result of a delay in the commencement of the audit, however the Company has completed a private placement and has addressed its short-term cash requirements, and the audit is in progress. Following the commencement of the audit, the Company determined that the Annual Filings may not be completed by the Filing Deadline. Fortune applied to the Ontario Securities Commission (the " OSC ") for the issuance of a management cease trade order (" MCTO ") in connection with the Company's possible delay in the Annual Filings. However, the OSC determined that it would not grant the Company's application because the request was made less than two weeks prior to the Filing Deadline. As a result, the Company anticipates that, in the event it is unable complete the Annual Filings by the Filing Deadline, the OSC would impose a failure to file cease trade order (" CTO ") pursuant to National Policy 11-207. A CTO would prohibit the trading by any person of any securities of the Company in Canada, including trades in the Company's common shares made through the Toronto Stock Exchange. Once issued, the CTO will remain in place until such time as the Annual Filings are filed by the Company.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
 Fortune Minerals Announces Completion of 2015 Debentures Settlement

 Fortune Minerals Announces Completion of 2015 Debentures Settlement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's news release dated December 1, 2022, it has completed the settlement (the " Settlement ") of its debentures issued in 2015 and amended in 2022 (the " 2015 Debentures "). With the Settlement complete, Fortune can now focus on advancing the NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper critical minerals development project (" NICO Project ") in the Northwest Territories (" NWT ") and Alberta.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Critical Elements Lithium Announces Appointment of Ms. Nancy Duquet-Harvey as Senior Director of Sustainable Development and Environment

Critical Elements Lithium Announces Appointment of Ms. Nancy Duquet-Harvey as Senior Director of Sustainable Development and Environment

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSXV:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Nancy Duquet-Harvey as Senior Director of Sustainable Development and Environment

Ms. Duquet-Harvey holds a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Management from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia and a Mining Engineering Technician from the Haileybury School of Mines. Ms. Duquet-Harvey brings to the Company extensive environment experience at mining operations and obtaining environmental permits in northern Canada and Nunavut. She has over 25 years' experience in environmental studies, environmental monitoring and working closely with local aboriginal groups. She has contributed to the successful implementation of numerous environmental programs at several mining companies, including Agnico Eagle - Nunavut, Alamos Gold - Young-Davidson, Kirkland Lake Gold - Macassa Mine, New Britannia Mine - Manitoba and Kinross Gold - Macassa Mine, Bell Creek Mill.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TINONE CLOSES ADDITIONAL TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING AND EXTENDS CLOSING

TINONE CLOSES ADDITIONAL TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING AND EXTENDS CLOSING

TSX.V: TORC   OTCQB: TORCF

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES ./

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options

ALX Resources Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") announced today that the Board of Directors has granted 4,800,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees, and advisors of the Company. The options are exercisable at $0.05 per share for a period of five years from issuance, and are subject to the following vesting provisions one third (13) of the options will vest in four months, one third (13) in eight months and one third (13) vesting one year from the grant date.

About ALX

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Beyond Lithium Provides Project Update Following Management and Technical Team Field Visit

Beyond Lithium Provides Project Update Following Management and Technical Team Field Visit

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Management and technical teams including Allan Frame, President and CEO, Lawrence Tsang, VP Exploration, Graeme Evans, Technical Advisor, Paul Baxter, Senior Geologist, Alain Lambert, Cofounder and Courtney James, IR Associate, visited and reviewed several of the Company's properties in the Dryden-Mavis Lake and the McKenzie Bay Districts last week.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Advances Lithium Discovery With Additional Lab Results From Test Well TW-1 at Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Brine Project

ACME Lithium Advances Lithium Discovery With Additional Lab Results From Test Well TW-1 at Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Brine Project

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") announced today results from the recently completed Dissolved Mineral Resource Exploration (DMRE) test well TW-1 as part of the Phase 2 expanded drill program at ACME's Clayton Valley Nevada lithium brine project.

The results indicate a total lithium concentration of 110 mg/L was present in fluids airlifted from approximately 496 feet of perforated casing crossing the Lower Gravel Unit (LGU). The adjacent operator's property, contiguous to ACME's project area, has a reported cut off grade of 50 mg/l.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Andrew Watson Joins Lancaster Resources as VP, Engineering and Operations to Propel Lithium Exploration and Solar Development

Andrew Watson Joins Lancaster Resources as VP, Engineering and Operations to Propel Lithium Exploration and Solar Development

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF) ("Lancaster" or the "Company" is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Watson, P.Eng., as its Vice President of Engineering and Operations. Mr. Watson brings with him 21 years of rich technical leadership, operations, corporate strategy, and commercialization experience in lithium, hydrogen, and conventional oil and gas production.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7646/171222_1890b016d4d879f8_001.jpg

Andrew Watson, P.Eng VP, Engineering & Operations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7646/171222_1890b016d4d879f8_001full.jpg

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Centurion Updates Private Placement Status

Centurion Updates Private Placement Status

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING AND MANAGEMENT CHANGES

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Interra Copper Corp. Announces Voting Results from 2023 AGM and Welcomes New Directors and Chief Financial Officer

Base Metals Investing

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING AND MANAGEMENT CHANGES

Precious Metals Investing

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Enters Into an Advertising and Investor Awareness Campaign with Dig Media Inc. dba ?Investing News Network

Energy Investing

GLOBAL ATOMIC PROVIDES DASA PROJECT UPDATE

Base Metals Investing

Sama Resources Doubles Mineral Resources at the Samapleu-Grata Nickel-Copper Deposits in Cote d'Ivoire, West Africa

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Confirms Optimization of Baptiste Process Flowsheet, Improving Recovery by 4% for Upcoming Preliminary Feasibility Study

×