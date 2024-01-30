- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
A$19.5 Million Equity Raising to Fund Ongoing Development of HMW Phase 1
Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is very pleased to announce that it is undertaking an equity raising of A$19.51 million having secured firm commitments of A$18.0 million to institutional, sophisticated and professional investors (Placement) and intends to undertake a non- underwritten Share Purchase Plan (SPP) offer of A$1.5 million to existing Galan shareholders.
Highlights:
- Galan has received firm commitments to raise A$18 million at A$0.46 per share
- Strong support received from offshore and domestic institutional and sophisticated investors, with the Placement oversubscribed
- Galan board and management to subscribe for A$1.5 million subject to shareholder approval
- Funds will be used for ongoing HMW Phase 1 development costs, exploration and resource work, corporate overheads and working capital
The equity raising enhances Galan’s balance sheet by providing additional working capital and financial flexibility during Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Phase 1 construction and provides sufficient working capital headroom whilst Galan finalizes negotiations of alternative funding solutions including debt and prepayment facilities that will enable completion of HMW Phase 1. Proceeds from the Placement will be applied to:
- Remaining HMW phase 1 developments costs;
- Exploration and resource work; and
- Corporate overheads, working capital and transaction costs
Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited and Jett Capital Advisors LLC acted as Joint Lead Managers and Bookrunners to the Placement.
Galan’s Managing Director, Juan Pablo (JP) Vargas de la Vega, commented: “We are very pleased with the outcome of the placement considering the tougher market conditions at the moment. The strong support from both new and existing institutional investors is a clear endorsement of Galan’s timely path to low cost, Phase 1 production at its 100% owned Hombre Muerto West lithium brine project in Argentina.”
Placement
Under the Placement, the Company will issue 35,869,565 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company at A$0.46 per share (New Shares) plus 35,869,565 quoted options (exercisable at $0.65 with a 5 year exercise period) (New Options), raising a total of A$16.5 million (before costs), to institutional, sophisticated and professional investors. Additionally, Galan director’s will be subscribing for 3,260,870 New Shares plus 3,260,870 New Options on the same terms raising a total of A$1.5 million (before costs) (“Director Placement”) in a second tranche that will be subject to shareholder approval at a forthcoming General Meeting (GM).
The issue price of A$0.46 per share, represents a 14.8% discount to the last closing price of A$0.54 on 25 January 2024 and a 23.5% discount to the 15-day VWAP of A$0.60 as at the same date.
The New Shares and New Options will be issued under the Company’s existing placement capacity under ASX Listing Rules 7.1 and 7.1A. The Placement is not underwritten.
Indicative Placement Timetable
*These dates are indicative only. The Company reserves the right to vary the dates without notice.
Share Purchase Plan (SPP)
In addition to the Placement, the Company will offer all eligible existing Australian and New Zealand shareholders (including retail shareholders) the opportunity to apply for new GLN shares, at the same issue price and same terms and conditions as the Placement. The issue price will be $0.46 per share and will include one listed option (exercisable at $0.65 with a 5 year exercise period) on a one for one basis, without brokerage fees.
Galan intends to raise up to A$1.5 million and retains discretion over the allocation of shares per investor. The SPP will allow eligible shareholders to apply for the maximum allowed of $30,000 of new fully paid ordinary shares, per shareholder.
The SPP is not underwritten. An SPP booklet containing further terms and conditions of the SPP is expected to be provided to eligible shareholders in the next week or so.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Galan Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Overview
Argentina is no stranger to lithium mining. The South American nation is one of three encompassed in the prolific Lithium Triangle, a region that holds more than half of the world’s lithium deposits. Argentina ranks third in the world in terms of lithium reserves at 2.2 million MT, concentrating lithium operations in the provinces of Jujuy, Salta and Catamarca.
Amidst electrification and decarbonization, analysts are forecasting a global supply deficit of 89,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) in 2023 and the Argentinian government aims to double down on lithium to meet the increasing demand. Argentina has committed to $7 billion worth of investment for lithium production with strong growth projected for exports at $1.1 billion in 2023.Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN, FSX:9CH) is an Australia-based international mining development company focused on its high-quality lithium brine projects in the world-class Hombre Muerto region in Argentina and its highly prospective lithium project in Australia – Greenbushes South.
The company’s flagship Hombre Muerto West (HMW) project hosts some of Argentina’s highest grade and lowest impurity levels with an inventory of 6.6 million tonnes (Mt) lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE). The 100-percent-owned property also leverages close proximity to Livent Corporation’s El Fenix operation and Allkem’s Sal de Vida projects.
Pilot Plant at HMW
The pilot plant has validated the production of lithium chlorine concentrate, adding reagents to eliminate impurities, and generating a concentrate at 6 percent lithium. The plant comprises pre-concentration ponds, a lime plant, a filter press and concentration ponds.
A definitive feasibility study (DFS) for phase 2 was released in October 2023 with a 20.85 ktpa LCE operation at HMW, targeting a high-quality, 6 percent concentrated lithium chloride product (equivalent to 12.9 percent lithium oxide or 31.9 percent LCE) in 2026. The DFS also indicated phase 2 will deliver a post-tax NPV (8 percent) of US$2 billion, IRR of 43 percent and free cash flow of US$236 million per year. Phase 2 provides an exceptional foundation for significant economic upside in phases 3 and 4, targeting 60 ktpa LCE production by 2030.
Construction for phase I has already commenced for 5.4 ktpa LCE production at HMW, and aims to deliver lithium chloride production in H1 2025. The fourth long-term pumping test (PBRS-03-23) results at HMW record an outstanding lithium mean grade of 981 mg/L - the highest reported grade from a production well in the Hombre Muerto Salar.
Galan’s secondary Candelas project comprises a sizable valley-filled channel with a potential indicated presence of substantially high-volume brine characteristics. The project’s maiden resource estimates stand upwards of 685 kilotons (kt) LCE, based on surveying from October 2019, and demonstrate exceptional discovery opportunities across this underexplored asset. Candelas has been rolled into Phase 4 of Galan’s targeted expansion plans, towards 60 ktpa LCE production by 2030
Galan’s 100-percent-owned Greenbushes South Project is located in Western Australia and boasts advantageous positioning 3 kilometers south of the prolific Greenbushes lithium mine owned by Talison, Tianqi, IGO and Albermarle. Drilling of the first target was completed in July 2023. Galan is currently developing land access agreements for future drilling campaign at Greenbushes South.
In 2023, Galan entered into an exclusive binding agreement with Redstone Resources to acquire 100 percent of the Camaro-Taiga-Hellcat property blocks from Infinity Stone Ventures (CSE:GEMS, GEMSF, FSE:B2I). The assets are located in the world-class James Bay Lithium Province in Quebec, collectively covering 5,187 hectares. The joint venture also includes an option to acquire 100 percent of the PAK East and PAK Southeast Lithium Project, spanning 1,415 hectares in Ontario’s Electric Avenue near Frontier Lithium’s PAK Lithium Project.
Galan has a highly experienced management team with over a century of professional expertise in the resource, finance and energy sectors. This results-oriented board and their vested interest in the company's success prime Galan for exceptional discovery potential and advanced development of its high-quality projects.
Company Highlights
- Galan Lithium is an ASX-listed company developing lithium brine projects within South America’s lithium triangle on the Hombre Muerto salar in Argentina.
- The company has three high-quality projects in the works: its flagship Hombre Muerto West (HMW) and the Candelas lithium project, both in Argentina, and the Greenbushes South lithium project in Australia.
- The Hombre Muerto West project leverages advantageous positioning near notable mining operations, including Livent Corporation’s El Felix project and hosts exceptional high-grade lithium and low impurity resources.
- HMW Phase 2 definitive feasibility study (DFS) delivers compelling economics with 21 kilo-tonnes per annum (ktpa) lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) operation at HMW, targeting a high-quality, 6 percent concentrated lithium chloride product (equivalent to 12.9 percent lithium oxide or 31.9 percent LCE) in 2026.
- The HMW Phase 1 (5.4 ktpa LCE) execution plan is progressing well with the delivery of the first evaporation-ready pond expected by Q1 2024, production in H1 2025.
- Geophysics has indicated Candela’s potential to host a substantial brine volume and provide significant amounts of processing water through low-grade brine treatment without using surface water from the Los Patos River.
- Galan has 100 percent ownership of the Greenbushes South lithium project, located 3 kilometers from the Greenbushes lithium mine, the largest hard-rock lithium mine in the world.
- Galan aims to transition into a major lithium project developer and remains committed to conducting fast-tracked lithium development in its prolific projects with a target production of 60 ktpa LCE from HMW and Candelas by 2030.
- The company entered into a joint venture with Redstone Resources Ltd (ASX:RDS) to acquire 100 percent of some highly prospective lithium projects in Quebec and Ontario.
Key Projects
Hombre Muerto West Project
The 100-percent-owned Hombre Muerto West project is a large land property that sits on the west coast of the Hombre Muerto salar in Argentina, the second-best salar in the world for the production of lithium from brines. The property also leverages strategic positioning adjacent to notable competitors like Livent Corp. to the east.
The project has an updated resource of 6.6 Mt LCE @ 880 mg/l lithium (72 percent in measured category.Galan has completed a definitive feasibility study, which indicates a competitive capex of US$429 million and a low OPEX of US$3,510/t LCE, as well as a production rate of 21 ktpa targeting battery-grade lithium carbonate across the property.
Galan now has 100 percent full ownership of the Catalina tenement that borders the Catamarca and Salta Provinces in Argentina. The newly secured Catalina tenure has a strong potential to significantly add to the existing HMW resource. The Catalina tenure also covers the Catalina, Rana de Sal II, Rana de Sal III, Pucara del Salar, Deseo I and Deceo II tenements.
Greenbushes South Lithium Project
The 100-percent-owned Greenbushes South lithium project is located near Perth, Western Australia, and is three kilometers south of the world-class Greenbushes lithium mine, managed by Talison Lithium. The Greenbushes South tenements can be found along the Donnybrook-Bridgetown Shear Zone geologic structure, which hosts the lithium-bearing pegmatites at the Greenbushes Lithium Mine.
Greenbushes South covers nearly 315 square kilometers, and hosts elevated pathfinder elements with well-defined anomalies adjacent to the property.
Management Team
Richard Homsany - Non-executive Chairman
Richard Homsany is an experienced corporate lawyer and has extensive board and operational experience in the resources and energy sectors. He is executive chairman of ASX-listed uranium exploration and development company Toro Energy Limited, executive vice-president of Australia of TSX-listed uranium exploration company Mega Uranium and the principal of Cardinals Lawyers and Consultants, a boutique corporate and energy & resources law firm. He is also the chairman of the Health Insurance Fund of Australia (HIF) and listed Redstone Resources and Central Iron Ore and is a non-executive director of Brookside Energy Homsany’s past career includes time working at the Minera Alumbrera Copper and Gold mine located in the Catamarca Province, northwest Argentina.
Juan Pablo (‘JP’) Vargas de la Vega - Founder and Managing Director
Juan Pablo Vargas de la Vega is a Chilean/Australian mineral industry professional with 20 years of broad experience in ASX mining companies, stockbroking and private equity firms. JP founded Galan in late 2017. He has been a specialist lithium analyst in Australia, has also operated a private copper business in Chile and worked for BHP, Rio Tinto and Codelco.
Daniel Jimenez - Non-executive Director
Daniel Jimenez is a civil, industrial engineer and has worked for a world leader in the lithium industry, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile, for over 28 years. He was the vice-president of sales of lithium, iodine and industrial chemicals where he formulated the commercial strategy and marketing of SQM’s industrial products and was responsible for over US$900 million worth of estimated sales in 2018.
Terry Gardiner - Non-executive Director
Terry Gardiner has 25 years’ experience in capital markets, stockbroking and derivatives trading. Prior to that, he had many years of trading in equities and derivatives for his family accounts. He is currently a director of boutique stockbroking firm Barclay Wells, a non-executive director of Cazaly Resources, and non-executive chairman of Charger Metals NL. He also holds non-executive positions with other ASX listed entities.
María Claudia Pohl Ibáñez - Non-executive Director
María Claudia Pohl Ibáñez is an industrial civil industrial engineer with extensive experience in the lithium production industry. Until recently, she worked for world leader in the lithium industry Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM, Santiago Stock Exchange:SQM-A, SQM-B) for 23 years, based in Santiago, Chile. During her time at SQM, she held numerous senior leadership roles including overseeing lithium planning and studies. Ibáñez brings significant lithium project evaluation and operational experience whilst joining the board at a critical juncture in Galan’s journey to becoming a significant South American lithium producer. Since leaving SQM in late 2021, Ibáñez has been managing partner and general manager of Chile-based Ad-Infinitum, a process engineering consultancy, with a specific focus on lithium brine projects under study and development, and the associated project evaluations.
Graeme Fox - Chief Financial Officer
Graeme Fox is an Australian CPA-qualified accountant and experienced business analyst, with over 25 years of experience in the mining, contracting and transport industries, with a focus on strategic planning, financial modeling, investment evaluation, management accounting and compliance. During the last 20 years, Fox’s career has been focused on the resources sector, including diverse roles throughout the value chain, working with BHP, WMC and Macmahon.
NASDAQ Listing Update
European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA:PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) advises that Sizzle Acquisition Corp, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (Nasdaq: SZZL) (Sizzle), has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) an extension relating to the special meeting of Sizzle stockholders to vote on the approval and adoption of the business combination agreement for the Transaction, and related proposals. The meeting previously scheduled to be held on 31 January 2024 has been rescheduled to be held on 6 February 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Sizzle’s stockholders of record as of the close of business on 26 December 2023 are entitled to vote at the special meeting.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Special Meeting of Sizzle’s stockholders to approve the proposed business combination with Critical Metals Corp (Critical Metals or CRML) rescheduled to be held on 6 February 2024
- The reason for the postponement is that EUR and Sizzle are evaluating potential investments from certain strategic parties in connection with the closing of the Transaction
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from European Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
DLE Process Test Work - Adsorbent Selection
CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile, reports the results of recent completed Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) process test work. The positive results have informed the selection and ordering of the lithium adsorbent to be used in the Company´s pilot plant, which has finished construction at the Company´s R&D Centre in Copiapó and is in the process of being commissioned and tested.
DLE Process Work Highlights:
- Extensive Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) work undertaken in 2023 to optimise the process
- Progress in the process work has now led to the selection of adsorbent from Xián Lanshen New Material Technology (Lanshen) as the preferred adsorbent for the Company´s pilot plant
- Recently completed multi-cycle tests on Laguna Verde brine produced very positive results for key DLE metrics: adsorbent capacity, lithium recovery rates, and eluate composition
- These results are achieved without pH adjustment in pre-treatment or heating of the brine or eluant, with distilled water used for desorption
Process Test
Result
Comment
Pre-treatment
Filtering only
No pH adjustment required
Adsorption recovery rate
>95%
Desorption recovery rate
>95%
Lithium Loading Capacity
3.5g Li per kg
Target is 4.6g Li per kg
Eluate Composition
Li Concentration Factor
>3X
Na
<100mg/l
Very low
TDS
<4,000mg/l
Very low
- The results indicate that brine from Laguna Verde has low contaminants and is conducive to DLE
- The Company´s dedicated DLE testing laboratory in Antofagasta, Chile, has played an important role in testing adsorbents
- Lanshen is a leader in DLE and has signed an agreement with Koch Technology Solutions (Koch), a subsidiary of Koch Industries (USA), to exclusively distribute Lanshen adsorbent for Koch´s DLE process in the North American and European markets
· The Company´s pilot plant has now been filled with Lanshen adsorbent and is in the latter stages of commissioning
Commenting, Aldo Boitano, Chief Executive Officer, of CleanTech Lithium PLC, said:
"The DLE sector is rapidly evolving, we are seeing developments from several companies all around the world to advance the production of lithium. Our trip to China towards the end of last year was enlightening, we were able to see on the ground the remarkable opportunity DLE provides for the lithium sector and the adoption of electric vehicles and clean energy storage solutions.
Informed by the results we have announced today, our DLE pilot plant has now been loaded with Lanshen's adsorbent, and plant commissioning is in process. This is a significant milestone for the Company as we aim to achieve process and product verification in 2024."
Process Work Progress Update
CleanTech Lithium´s process team is comprised of lithium process experts in Chile with additional expertise provided by DLE sector consultants Peter Ehren and Forward Water Technologies. DLE process trials have been completed with a multitude of adsorbent* suppliers, from emerging technologies to established petrochemical companies, both at supplier facilities and at the Company´s dedicated DLE testing laboratory in Antofagasta, Chile. Globally, China has a significant presence in the DLE sector with five or more commercial scale adsorbent suppliers, all of which were visited by CleanTech Lithium in October 2023.
At the Company´s laboratory, a series of tests were carried out starting with beaker tests, then single column tests and finally multi-cycle tests using a multi-valve carousal unit. The in-house testing has given CTL the ability to directly compare different adsorbents and to verify adsorbent performance data from trials conducted at supplier facilities. A laboratory scale trial on a Lanshen carousal unit in Santiago, Chile, is shown in Figure 1.
Click here for the full Press Release
This article includes content from CleanTech Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report for the Quarter Ended 31 December 2023
White Cliff Minerals Limited (White Cliff or the Company) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Secured 61 highly prospective mineral claims covering an area of 805km2 within the province of Nunavut, Canada. The license area includes multiple historic high grade copper projects in the Coppermine River area (“Coppermine Project”).
- The Coppermine Project area is host to numerous extraordinarily high-grade copper lodes located along the same structural trend, primarily consisting of chalcocite, bornite, chalcopyrite and native copper.
- Previous exploration has validated dozens of highly prospective occurrences of copper and silver mineralisation; some high-grade copper rock chip results (See Table 2) include:
- 30.24% Cu, 34g/t Ag at Halo Prospect
- 30.25% Cu, 43g/t Ag at Halo Prospect
- 35.54% Cu, 17g/t Ag at Cu-Tar Prospect
- >40% Cu, 115g/t Ag at Don Prospect (above Cu detection range)
- >40% Cu, 107g/t Ag at Don Prospect (above Cu detection range)
- Post the December quarter, the Company secured the Radium Point, Iron Oxide Copper Gold Uranium project (“Radium Point Project”). The Radium Point Project area has been identified by the Northwest Territories (“NWT”) Geoscience Office to have the highest potential for IOCG-Uranium style mineralisation in Canada.*
- Historical production (pre-1982) from within the Project area includes:
- 13,700,000lbs Uranium oxide (“U3O8”),
- 34,200,000oz refined silver and
- 11,377,040 lbs of copper with gold credits.
- 104,000kg lead, 127,000kg Nickel & 227,000kg Cobalt
- The acquisitions are part of an ongoing review of the entire portfolio of projects with a focus now on large scale projects with compelling metrics in stable and transparent jurisdictions.
- Cash and cash equivalents of $2.96 million as of the end of December 2023.
- Post quarter-end, non-executive director Dan Smith and certain KMPs of the Company exercised 42.5 million options at $0.015 per share raising $637,500.
*Geotectonic Interpretation of the Echo Bay Stratovolcano Complex, Northern Great Bear Magmatic Zone, A.H. Mumin, A. Phillips, C.J. Katsuragi, A. Mumin, and G. Ivanov., 2014,
OPERATIONS
Radium Point Project
Post the December quarter, the Company announced the acquisition of the Radium Point IOCGU Project (ASX announcement 15 January 2024).
The Radium Point Project covers more than 3300km2 in the Echo Bay district of the northern Great Bear magmatic zone (GBMZ) comprises extensive, hydrothermally altered and mineralised, Proterozoic continental andesites and volcano-plutonic complexes. Radium Point, specifically the Eldorado/Echo Bay Mine is recognised as a significant source of uranium and other metals during World War II and is recorded as being one of Canada's largest uranium mining districts at the time as well as being the first ever recorded mine to open within the North West Territories.
The Radium Point project has seen several phases of production over several decades. The most notable was uranium production between the 1930’s to the 1970’s.
Total Historical production (pre-1982) from the project area is recorded as follows;
- 13,700,000lbs Uranium oxide (“U3O8”),
- 34,200,000oz of refined silver and
- 11,377,040 lbs of copper with gold credits.
- 104,000kg lead, 127,000kg Nickel & 227,000kg Cobalt
- Using current prices this conservatively represents more than US$2bn worth of metal production on the licence area.
This production was focussed around three large scale production centres at Radium Point:
The Eldorado Mine
The Eldorado mine saw active production between 1933-1940, 1942-1960 &1975-1982. Total mine production was 1,366,602 tons milled for 13,402,000 lbs U3O8, 450g Ra, 13,371,382 oz Ag, 2,389 tons Cu, 140 tons Ni, 250 tons Co, 8 tons Pb. The mine is located in the Echo Bay area of Great Bear Lake, on Port Radium. Eldorado is credited as being the first mine in the Northwest Territories.
Echo Bay Mine
Years of primary development: 1934-1936, 1964-1974 with mine production occurring between 1964-1974 total mine production recorded at 363,140 tons milled 23,564,461 oz Ag & 4,505 tons Cu at a head grade of 65oz Ag/t. The Echo Bay Mine is located near Port Radium on Great Bear Lake. It is 440 kilometres northwest of Yellowknife, NWT. The mine is adjacent to the famous Eldorado Mine.
The Contact Lake Mine
Years of primary mining: 1932-1939, 1947-1949, 1969, 1979-1980 with total production recorded as 16,995 tons milled for 678,000 oz Ag & 6,933 lbs U3O8. A 25-ton per day mill was shipped to Contact Lake with the purpose of recovering a silver concentrate.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Cashflow Report - December 2023
Jindalee Lithium Limited (Jindalee or the Company) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Jindalee Lithium Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities Report - December 2023
In February 2023, Jindalee Lithium Limited (Jindalee or the Company) announced an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) at Jindalee’s 100% owned McDermitt Lithium Project (USA) (Figure 1)1.
- Jindalee management team strengthened with appointment of Ian Rodger as CEO and Wayne Zekulich as Non-Executive Chair
- Shareholders approved the Company being renamed Jindalee Lithium (ASX: JLL)
- Exploration Target (announced November 2023) highlighted further upside at McDermitt
- Exceptional metallurgical testwork results to feed into McDermitt PFS
McDermitt Lithium Project (Jindalee 100%)
The 2023 MRE for McDermitt contains a combined Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource Inventory of 3.0 Billion tonnes at 1,340 ppm lithium (Li) for a total of 21.5 Million tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) at 1,000 ppm cut-off grade. At 21.5 Mt LCE, McDermitt is the largest lithium deposit in the United States (US) by contained lithium in Mineral Resource, and a globally significant resource (Table 1), with the deposit remaining open to the west and south (Figure 1).
Table 1 – Summary of 2023 McDermitt MRE1 at the reporting cut-off of 1,000 ppm. Note: totals may vary due to rounding.
Exploration Target
On 21 November 2023 Jindalee announced an independently estimated Exploration Target Range (ETR) at McDermitt of 300 – 700 Million tonnes at 1,100 – 1,400 ppm Li (at 1,000ppm Li cut-off) (Table 2, Figure 1)2.
The Exploration Target surrounds and abuts the 2023 MRE and is extrapolated from 62 holes drilled at McDermitt from 2018 to 2022. Material for the MRE extends to a maximum distance of 1,200m from the nearest hole, with the ETR extending to a maximum of 1,500m from the nearest hole (Figure 1).
Cautionary Statement
The Exploration Target has been prepared and reported in accordance with the 2012 edition of the JORC Code. The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource for all target areas reported. It is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.
Table 2 – Summary of Exploration Target Range at cut-off of 1000ppm. LCE calculated using the midpoint of the range.
Furthermore, sampling of weathered sediments exposed in drainages west and south of the Mineral Resource and Exploration Target areas has returned strongly anomalous lithium values, indicating excellent potential to locate additional lithium mineralisation in these areas over and above the Exploration Target (Figure 1).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Jindalee Lithium Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
License Approval Received from Nunavut Planning Commission for Coppermine Project
White Cliff Minerals Limited (White Cliff or the Company) is pleased to announce it has received a positive conformity determination (“the Approval”) for its licences from the Nunavut Planning Commission (NPC) for the high-grade Coppermine project. This critical regulatory approval marks a major step in the permitting process and allows the company to now appoint contractors for 2024 exploration initiatives and complete the logistical planning phase. This approval also ensures that any proposed activities align with regulatory expectations and underscores White Cliffs’ demonstrable commitment to responsible resource development with local, territorial and federal stakeholders.
The Company is now fully permitted and will take up where state, public & private sponsored historical exploration previously identified dozens of outcropping occurrences of copper and silver mineralisation as well as non JORC mineral estimates along more than a 100km long structural trend.
- Previously reported high grade copper results include1 but are not limited to:
- 30.24% Cu, 34g/t Ag at Halo Prospect
- 30.25% Cu, 43g/t Ag at Halo Prospect
- 35.54% Cu, 17g/t Ag at Cu-Tar Prospect
- 30.7% Cu, >200g/t Ag at Don Prospect
- >40% Cu, 115g/t Ag at Don Prospect (above Cu detection range)
- >40% Cu, 107g/t Ag at Don Prospect (above Cu detection range)
Coppermine contains numerous historical non JORC or NI 43-101 and ‘blue sky’ mineral estimates that will be a priority during 2024.
The company will leverage recent advancements in airborne sensing & data gathering technologies as well as undertaking detailed mapping and sampling to identify areas for further detailed study within the licence area. Ultimately, this work will culminate in extensive drilling on higher priority areas identified throughout this large-scale mineralised structure.
Negotiations with several Canadian based service providers continue for various work programmes on what will be the first systematic exploration at this project area in decades. The Company will base its logistical hub initially in Kugluktuk, a town of approximately 1,500 people, located to the northeast of the project area. Kugluktuk is accessible by both plane and ship.
Once finalised, these work programmes will be announced to market and will run in close collaboration with planned work at Radium Point, the companys’ recently acquired district scale uranium project.
While focus will move to finalising operational aspects of the upcoming exploration programme the Company will also continue to work closely with local communities, indigenous groups and other stakeholders to ensure activities align with community expectations and these considerations are actively integrated into all activities.
Commenting on the transaction, White Cliff Chairman, Roderick McIllree said:
"With this Nunavut Commission licence approval, we are now fully permitted and can move to finalise our exploration initiatives including contractor selection. This milestone was a critical component of our strategic planning phase and is now delivered. We can now focus on validating a significant database of historical mineral resources, high grade outcrop samples and ultimately prepare for drilling. We look forward to updating shareholders in the coming months on further developments both in terms of field activities for 2024 at our current and future project acquisitions.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
