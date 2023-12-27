Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Veritas Securities Recommends XReality Group as a Buy

Veritas Securities Recommends XReality Group as a Buy

Independent investment research firm Veritas Securities has initiated coverage on XReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG) with a buy recommendation, citing that the company's virtual reality software is well positioned in a competitive market and set to disrupt the US$3.4B simulation training market

Established as a training via simulation business in 2011, XReality Group has launched FREAK Entertainment which is focused on the company's indoor skydiving brand iFLY and free roam virtual reality. FREAK Entertainment has forecasted a revenue growth of 63 percent in FY23. XReality Group's FY22 sales were reported as at $6.6m with 93 percent from entertainment.

Veritas Securities also highlighted the company's other business stream focused on virtual reality in military and law enforcement training. The report says that although there has been a rise in competition in the virtual reality in training space, XReality Group remains to have "developed the most realistic software for participants to meet their training needs. Combines with the slimmest hardware, ability to use in any location and functioning on a secure offline network means Operator should be the most suited provider amongst its peers."

For the full analyst report, click here.

This content is intended only for persons who reside or access the website in jurisdictions with securities and other applicable laws which permit the distribution and consumption of this content and whose local law recognizes the scope and effect of this Disclaimer, its limitation of liability, and the legal effect of its exclusive jurisdiction and governing law provisions [link to Governing Law section of the Disclaimer page].

Any investment information contained on this website, including third party research reports, are provided strictly for informational purposes, are general in nature and not tailored for the specific needs of any person, and are not a solicitation or recommendation to purchase or sell a security or intended to provide investment advice. Readers are cautioned to seek the advice of a registered investment advisor regarding the appropriateness of investing in any securities or investment strategies mentioned on this website.

XReality Group

XReality Group

XReality Group Ltd is engaged in building immersive XR products and experiences. Its product portfolio includes physical and digital simulation used across the enterprise, defense, and consumer markets. The company has expanded its simulation portfolio from indoor skydiving to include out-of-home virtual reality entertainment, defense XR training, and XR software development. The three segments are Entertainment, Enterprise, and Corporate.
×