Opyl Signs New Service Agreement with Commercial Eyes

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Black Mountain: Strategy & Drilling Plans

Black Mountain Drilling Results: First Significant Lithium Intersections in Wyoming; and Base Metals (Cu, Zn and Pb) Potential Identified

Red Metal Resources Signs LOI to Acquire Mineral Claim Package in Ville Marie, Quebec, Contiguous to Recent Hydrogen Discovery

Results of Placing, PDMR Dealing and Total Voting Rights

Retraction of Forecast Financial Information Plus Announcement on New Metallurgical Testwork Results

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Shares

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Saga Metals

SAGA:CA

Chariot Corporation

CC9:AU

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Element79 Gold Corp

ELEM:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Opyl

Opyl Signs New Service Agreement with Commercial Eyes

Opyl Limited (ASX: OPL) a leader in clinical trial design and biostatistical validation, is pleased to announce the signing of a service agreement with Commercial Eyes Pty Ltd, a ProductLife Group company and prominent Australian pharmaceutical and medical device commercialisation company.

Commercial Eyes is a leading lifesciences consultancy that offers full end-to-end commercialisation services. As part of ProductLife Group, an international leader in the life sciences industry, Commercial Eyes has expanded its global presence, enabling broader market access and expertise across the JAPAC region and beyond.

This collaboration will leverage global insights to enhance Commercial Eyes’ market research and competitive intelligence capabilities.

This agreement signifies a major milestone in Opyl's ongoing commitment to enhancing clinical trial outcomes through AI-driven solutions.

Under the terms of this agreement, Opyl will provide Commercial Eyes with market research, and competitive intelligence analysis to assist in a range of client projects, across the pharmaceutical, medtech and biotechnology sectors.

Key Highlights

  • AI-Driven Clinical Trial Information: The service agreement enables Commercial Eyes to utilise Opyl’s TrialKey platform, which provides data-backed recommendations and boasts over 92% accuracy in forecasting clinical trial outcomes.
  • Comprehensive Services: The paid partnership covers market research, and competitive intelligence analysis to support Commercial Eyes in offering strategic insights to its clients in the pharmaceutical and medical device sectors.
  • International Exposure: Commercial Eyes, as part of the ProductLife Group (PLG), extends Opyl’s reach to international markets, particularly across Europe and the JAPAC region.
  • Increased Domestic Exposure: The partnership also increases Opyl’s presence in the domestic market by leveraging Commercial Eyes’ strong reputation and client base within the Australian healthcare sector.
  • Strategic Market Positioning: TrialKey’s data analytics empower Commercial Eyes to navigate the complex trial landscape, providing their clients with informed, strategic guidance that enhance commercial positioning and success.

Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Opyl, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:oplemerging tech investingartificial intelligence investingtechnology investingTechnology Investing
OPL:AU
The Conversation (0)
FBR Limited

Next-generation Hadrian X® Completes US Site Acceptance Testing

Robotic technology company FBR Limited (ASX: FBR; OTCQB: FBRKF) (‘FBR’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to announce that it has received confirmation from CRH Ventures that the first next-generation Hadrian X® has successfully met their requirements and has completed Site Acceptance Testing at the Fort Myers facility in Florida, United States.

Keep reading...Show less
Cypher Metaverse

Cypher Metaverse Inc. Announces Financing

Cypher Metaverse Inc. (CSE:CODE) ("CODE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is undertaking a non-brokered private placement of up to $1,000,000. The Company will issue up to 11,764,705 units at a price of $0.085 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one additional common share for $0.15 for a period of 2 years from the date of closing, subject to the Corporation's option to accelerate the expiry date if the stock trades at $0.20 for 10 trading days.

The Company has completed the first closing of the private placement. The Company accepted subscriptions for 1,357,061 units at a price of $0.085 per unit, for gross proceeds of $115,350. Securities issued pursuant to this tranche are subject to trading restrictions until December 7, 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Low-angle photo of US flag placed on gray pole.

US Markets Rebound as Biden Drops Re-election Bid, Gold Price Drops Below US$2,400

The American stock market rebounded on Monday (July 22) following significant downturns last week, and after Sunday's (July 21) news that US President Joe Biden will not seek re-election.

Biden announced on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, that he is exiting the presidential race, and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his replacement. He plans to complete his term as president.

By midday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI) was up 0.36 percent, reaching 40,433.02 points. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) had increased by 0.86 percent to hit 5,552.57 points, and the Nasdaq Composite (INDEXNASDAQ:.IXIC) had climbed 1.23 percent to come in at 17,944.98 points.

Keep reading...Show less
US flag on computer processor chip.

Biden Administration Pledges Half a Billion for Tech Hubs in Underserved Communities

The Biden administration on Tuesday (July 2) announced plans to allocate US$504 million to establish 12 regional technology and innovation hubs across underserved regions in the US.

Spearheaded by the US Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration, the initiative aims to spur America's leadership in cutting-edge industries, create new jobs and stimulate economic development.

"Every American deserves the opportunity to thrive, no matter where they live,” underscored Vice President Kamala Harris in a press release. “Today’s announcement will ensure that the benefits of the industries of the future — from artificial intelligence and clean energy, to biotechnology and more — are shared with communities that have been overlooked for far too long, including rural, Tribal, industrial, and disadvantaged communities,” she added.

Keep reading...Show less
Poniterra 3d (ASX:3DP)

Pointerra Awarded US$1.63 Million US DOE Contract

Pointerra Limited (ASX: 3DP, “Pointerra” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a US$1.63 million (A$2.47 million) contract by the US Department of Energy (DOE) for an R&D program (Program), collaborating with select Northeast US region electric utilities and university partners.

Keep reading...Show less
Laptop displaying unicorn silhouette.

Tech Unicorns in Australia (Updated 2024)

Aussies are a pretty tech-savvy bunch, and this business is key to the country's economy.

Australia has created its fair share of tech unicorns in recent years. But what exactly does that mean?

The term "tech unicorn" is thought to have first been coined by a venture capitalist named Aileen Lee in California back in 2013. It refers to a privately held startup company whose value exceeds $1 billion.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Nova High Grade Gold Target Reached

Entitlement Offer Fully Subscribed

Approval to Mobilise and Commence

Recommended Takeover of Mako Gold By Aurum Resources: Bid Implementation Agreement

Related News

Resource Investing

Nova High Grade Gold Target Reached

Lithium Investing

Entitlement Offer Fully Subscribed

Uranium Investing

Approval to Mobilise and Commence

Gold Investing

Recommended Takeover of Mako Gold By Aurum Resources: Bid Implementation Agreement

Gold Investing

New Gold Vein System Discovery at Grenadier Prospect, Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania

Uranium Investing

More High-grade Drill Results at Alta Mesa Uranium Project, Texas

Uranium Investing

C29 Metals Limited (ASX: C29) – Trading Halt

×