Energy Plug Technologies

Energy Plug Launches Off-Grid EV Charging Station Powered by Renewable Energy and Advanced Battery Technology


Energy Plug Technologies Corp. (CSE: PLUG) (OTCQB: PLGGF) (FSE: 6GQ) ("Energy Plug" or the "Company") is proud to unveil its latest innovation, the Off-Grid EV Charging Station, designed to support electric vehicle infrastructure in remote and underserved areas. Energy Plug's advanced battery systems enable portable charging solutions with a reliable and eco-friendly alternative to traditional grid-dependent stations.

The Off-Grid EV Charging Station leverages the company's state-of-the-art Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) and renewable energy technology to create a fully self-contained, modular charging unit. Units can range in size from 20 kWh up to 500 kWh and be equipped with solar panels, wind turbines, or a general grid connection giving the station the ability to operate independently of the electrical grid. This makes it ideal for remote highways, rural communities, and urban areas seeking sustainable solutions, all within the durable and secure structure of Energy Plug's specialized system.

The station includes multiple charging ports compatible with Level 2 and Level 3 fast charging, ensuring seamless compatibility with all major electric vehicle models. Energy is stored and managed within the advanced battery container, which is engineered for optimal safety and efficiency. The container integrates remote monitoring and diagnostics capabilities, enabling real-time tracking of energy production, usage, and system health to ensure seamless operation and minimal downtime.

President and CEO Brodie Gunning expressed his enthusiasm for the project: "The Off-Grid EV Charging Station reflects our commitment to sustainability and innovation. By combining our proven battery container technology with renewable energy and EV charging, we're delivering a transformative solution that meets the growing demand for reliable, eco-conscious infrastructure, especially in areas where traditional grids fall short."

The Off-Grid EV Charging Station is designed for flexibility and scalability. It can be deployed in remote locations with limited infrastructure, such as national parks and rural highways, providing EV drivers with peace of mind. Urban areas can use the station to support sustainability initiatives, while its modular, containerized design makes it suitable for emergency use during power outages or natural disasters.

About Energy Plug Technologies Corp.

Energy Plug Technologies Corp. is an energy technology company dedicated to innovation and sustainability. With a focus on residential, commercial, and utility energy storage applications, our goal is to advance battery technologies to enhance energy management and grid resiliency. Based in British Columbia, we seek to leverage strategic partnerships with Indigenous communities and the development of a vertically integrated supply chain involving industry-leading companies in Taiwan to provide advanced solutions to our customers and partners. For more information about Energy Plug, visit our website at https://energyplug.com.

Contact Information

Energy Plug Technologies Corp.
Broderick Gunning
President & CEO
brodie@energyplug.com

Investor Relations
Renmark Financial Communications Inc.
1900 - 130 King Street West, Toronto, ON M5X 1E3
John Boidman: jboidman@renmarkfinancial.com
Tel.: (416) 644-2020 or (212)-812-7680
www.renmarkfinancial.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "will", "proposes", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", "aim", or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding any objectives and strategies of the Company) are forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information in this news release includes but is not limited to the statements about the benefits, capacity, application, suitability, certification and availability of the Off-Grid EV Charging Station.

The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various risk factors, including, but not limited to obtaining financing, ability to build the battery assembly factory on Vancouver Island, ability to secure suppliers of batteries and obtaining batteries at desired prices, supply chain disruptions, changing government plans, policies regarding clean energy, batteries, electric power grid, electric vehicles and other electric transportation devices, elimination or reduction of government subsidies for electric vehicles and other electric transportation devices, solar panels, and wind power installations; changes in the Canadian and/or the U.S Government policies, rules and regulations, and potential war conflicts which may disrupt supply of the components required to produce batteries.

The material assumptions used to develop forward-looking information include, but not limited to general business and economic conditions, financial markets conditions, the Company's ability to fund its operations through financings and joint ventures, procurement of consulting, technical and related services and supplies on favourable terms, attraction and retention of key staff members, market demand for the Company's products, growth prospects in the market for its products, accessibility of raw materials and battery pack supplies to meet market demand, facility profitability, the anticipated terms of the consents, permits, certifications and authorizations necessary to carry out the planned operations and the Company's ability to comply with such terms on a cost-effective basis, and the ongoing relations with the industry regulators.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Investment in the securities of the Company is risky.

Source

HighCom Limited

HighCom Limited Receives A$5.6m SUAS Spare Parts Order from Defence

HighCom Limited (ASX: HCL, ‘HighCom’, ‘Group’) is pleased to announce that it has received a new spare parts order for A$5.6m (including GST) from the Commonwealth of Australia’s Department of Defence, as part of the Small Uncrewed Aerial Systems (SUAS) Support Contract. The order will be completed during H2 FY2025.

Opyl

Opyl Signs New Service Agreement with Commercial Eyes

Opyl Limited (ASX: OPL) a leader in clinical trial design and biostatistical validation, is pleased to announce the signing of a service agreement with Commercial Eyes Pty Ltd, a ProductLife Group company and prominent Australian pharmaceutical and medical device commercialisation company.

FBR Limited

Next-generation Hadrian X® Completes US Site Acceptance Testing

Robotic technology company FBR Limited (ASX: FBR; OTCQB: FBRKF) (‘FBR’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to announce that it has received confirmation from CRH Ventures that the first next-generation Hadrian X® has successfully met their requirements and has completed Site Acceptance Testing at the Fort Myers facility in Florida, United States.

Cypher Metaverse

Cypher Metaverse Inc. Announces Financing

Cypher Metaverse Inc. (CSE:CODE) ("CODE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is undertaking a non-brokered private placement of up to $1,000,000. The Company will issue up to 11,764,705 units at a price of $0.085 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one additional common share for $0.15 for a period of 2 years from the date of closing, subject to the Corporation's option to accelerate the expiry date if the stock trades at $0.20 for 10 trading days.

The Company has completed the first closing of the private placement. The Company accepted subscriptions for 1,357,061 units at a price of $0.085 per unit, for gross proceeds of $115,350. Securities issued pursuant to this tranche are subject to trading restrictions until December 7, 2024.

Low-angle photo of US flag placed on gray pole.

US Markets Rebound as Biden Drops Re-election Bid, Gold Price Drops Below US$2,400

The American stock market rebounded on Monday (July 22) following significant downturns last week, and after Sunday's (July 21) news that US President Joe Biden will not seek re-election.

Biden announced on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, that he is exiting the presidential race, and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his replacement. He plans to complete his term as president.

By midday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI) was up 0.36 percent, reaching 40,433.02 points. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) had increased by 0.86 percent to hit 5,552.57 points, and the Nasdaq Composite (INDEXNASDAQ:.IXIC) had climbed 1.23 percent to come in at 17,944.98 points.

Keep reading...Show less
US flag on computer processor chip.

Biden Administration Pledges Half a Billion for Tech Hubs in Underserved Communities

The Biden administration on Tuesday (July 2) announced plans to allocate US$504 million to establish 12 regional technology and innovation hubs across underserved regions in the US.

Spearheaded by the US Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration, the initiative aims to spur America's leadership in cutting-edge industries, create new jobs and stimulate economic development.

"Every American deserves the opportunity to thrive, no matter where they live,” underscored Vice President Kamala Harris in a press release. “Today’s announcement will ensure that the benefits of the industries of the future — from artificial intelligence and clean energy, to biotechnology and more — are shared with communities that have been overlooked for far too long, including rural, Tribal, industrial, and disadvantaged communities,” she added.

