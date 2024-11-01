- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
HighCom Limited Receives A$5.6m SUAS Spare Parts Order from Defence
HighCom Limited (ASX: HCL, ‘HighCom’, ‘Group’) is pleased to announce that it has received a new spare parts order for A$5.6m (including GST) from the Commonwealth of Australia’s Department of Defence, as part of the Small Uncrewed Aerial Systems (SUAS) Support Contract. The order will be completed during H2 FY2025.
HIGHLIGHTS
- New A$5.6m (including GST) SUAS Spare Parts order received from Defence.
- Spare Parts will support AeroVironment SUAS previously acquired by Defence through HighCom Limited.
- Order will be completed in H2 FY25.
- Order is part of the multi-year Support Contract for AeroVironment SUAS announced by HighCom Limited on 3 October 2023.
This Support Contract has an initial 4-year term for support services with 6 years (2+2+2) of contract extension options. Contracted support services can include a variety of engineering, maintenance, and logistic support services, as well as the supply of spare parts. The order is part of the multi-year Support Contract for AeroVironment SUAS announced by HighCom Limited on 3 October 2023.
Mr Ben Harrison, HighCom Limited Chairman said:
“HighCom has been supporting Defence for over 30 years and is very pleased to receive this spare parts order under the initial 4-year term of the potential 10 year SUAS Support Contract for the mixed fleet of AeroVironment SUAS. HighCom remains committed to representing, delivering, integrating, and sustaining all AeroVironment product lines for the Australian Defence Force. This is backed by our decade of partnering with AeroVironment to introduce into service new and existing technologies to increase ADF capability.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from HighCom Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here
Opyl Signs New Service Agreement with Commercial Eyes
Opyl Limited (ASX: OPL) a leader in clinical trial design and biostatistical validation, is pleased to announce the signing of a service agreement with Commercial Eyes Pty Ltd, a ProductLife Group company and prominent Australian pharmaceutical and medical device commercialisation company.
Commercial Eyes is a leading lifesciences consultancy that offers full end-to-end commercialisation services. As part of ProductLife Group, an international leader in the life sciences industry, Commercial Eyes has expanded its global presence, enabling broader market access and expertise across the JAPAC region and beyond.
This collaboration will leverage global insights to enhance Commercial Eyes’ market research and competitive intelligence capabilities.
This agreement signifies a major milestone in Opyl's ongoing commitment to enhancing clinical trial outcomes through AI-driven solutions.
Under the terms of this agreement, Opyl will provide Commercial Eyes with market research, and competitive intelligence analysis to assist in a range of client projects, across the pharmaceutical, medtech and biotechnology sectors.
Key Highlights
- AI-Driven Clinical Trial Information: The service agreement enables Commercial Eyes to utilise Opyl’s TrialKey platform, which provides data-backed recommendations and boasts over 92% accuracy in forecasting clinical trial outcomes.
- Comprehensive Services: The paid partnership covers market research, and competitive intelligence analysis to support Commercial Eyes in offering strategic insights to its clients in the pharmaceutical and medical device sectors.
- International Exposure: Commercial Eyes, as part of the ProductLife Group (PLG), extends Opyl’s reach to international markets, particularly across Europe and the JAPAC region.
- Increased Domestic Exposure: The partnership also increases Opyl’s presence in the domestic market by leveraging Commercial Eyes’ strong reputation and client base within the Australian healthcare sector.
- Strategic Market Positioning: TrialKey’s data analytics empower Commercial Eyes to navigate the complex trial landscape, providing their clients with informed, strategic guidance that enhance commercial positioning and success.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Opyl, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Next-generation Hadrian X® Completes US Site Acceptance Testing
Robotic technology company FBR Limited (ASX: FBR; OTCQB: FBRKF) (‘FBR’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to announce that it has received confirmation from CRH Ventures that the first next-generation Hadrian X® has successfully met their requirements and has completed Site Acceptance Testing at the Fort Myers facility in Florida, United States.
Highlights
- FBR receives confirmation from CRH Ventures that first next-generation Hadrian X® successfully completes Site Acceptance Testing at Fort Myers facility in Florida
- Confirmation received from an independent structural engineer that the structure is consistent with design requirements and meets applicable building standards
- FBR to receive next tranche of non-refundable payment from CRH Ventures of US$600,000 under Demonstration Program agreement
- Construction of the first house in the Demonstration Program to commence shortly
An independent structural engineer provided confirmation that the walls of the test build were consistent with the design and met applicable building standards.
Completion of Site Acceptance Testing triggered a US$600,000 payment by CRH Ventures to FBR and the commencement of the Demonstration Program. The Demonstration Program requires FBR to construct the external walls of five to ten single-storey houses utilising the next-generation Hadrian X®. The Demonstration Program will commence shortly.
The Demonstration Program will be deemed complete when FBR completes construction of its five houses plus up to five houses added to the program by CRH Ventures, with all houses to be certified by an independent structural engineer. Upon completion of the Demonstration Program, FBR will receive a payment of US$400,000 from CRH Ventures under the Demonstration Program agreement. The completion of the Demonstration Program also marks the commencement of a 45-day period for CRH Ventures to exercise the option to form a joint venture for the delivery of Wall as a Service® in the United States.
This announcement has been authorised for release to the ASX by the FBR Board of Directors.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from FBR Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Cypher Metaverse Inc. Announces Financing
Cypher Metaverse Inc. (CSE:CODE) ("CODE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is undertaking a non-brokered private placement of up to $1,000,000. The Company will issue up to 11,764,705 units at a price of $0.085 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one additional common share for $0.15 for a period of 2 years from the date of closing, subject to the Corporation's option to accelerate the expiry date if the stock trades at $0.20 for 10 trading days.
The Company has completed the first closing of the private placement. The Company accepted subscriptions for 1,357,061 units at a price of $0.085 per unit, for gross proceeds of $115,350. Securities issued pursuant to this tranche are subject to trading restrictions until December 7, 2024.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general working capital and to finance the acquisition of Agape Luxury Goods Inc., as previously announced.
The Company may pay qualified finders fees of up to 8% in cash and 8% in brokers warrants.
About Cypher Metaverse Inc.
Cypher Metaverse Inc. seeks early-stage investments in emerging technology sectors, including the blockchain ecosystem, fintech and the metaverse. The Company identifies such opportunities and applies its relationships and capital to advance its interests.
The Company's head office is located at 1780-355 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 2C8. The common shares of CODE ("CODE Common Shares") are currently listed on the CSE and CODE is a reporting issuer in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.
For further information please contact:
Cypher Metaverse Inc.
Brian Keane - Director
Phone: Toll-Free (877) 806-CODE (2633) or 1 (778) 806-5150
Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
US Markets Rebound as Biden Drops Re-election Bid, Gold Price Drops Below US$2,400
The American stock market rebounded on Monday (July 22) following significant downturns last week, and after Sunday's (July 21) news that US President Joe Biden will not seek re-election.
Biden announced on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, that he is exiting the presidential race, and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his replacement. He plans to complete his term as president.
By midday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI) was up 0.36 percent, reaching 40,433.02 points. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) had increased by 0.86 percent to hit 5,552.57 points, and the Nasdaq Composite (INDEXNASDAQ:.IXIC) had climbed 1.23 percent to come in at 17,944.98 points.
Major technology stocks led the recovery, with Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) all posting gains of between 1 and 4.2 percent.
The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major currencies, rose for the third session in a row. Analysts believe the dollar's strength is partly due to anticipation of potential shifts in US fiscal and monetary policy.
Meanwhile, the gold price declined to a one week low as the dollar strengthened. Spot gold dropped by 0.5 percent to US$2,387.99 per ounce, while US gold futures decreased by 0.4 percent to US$2,389.40.
Investors are closely watching for additional US economic data and statements from Federal Reserve officials this week, which could provide further insight into the future direction of interest rates.
Jeffrey Christian, managing partner at CPM Group, told Reuters that the market is in "wait-and-see mode" regarding the implications of the change in the Democratic Party’s candidate for the upcoming election.
“It is far too early for any strategic positions… longer-term is probably more favorable for gold if Trump is in the White House," StoneX analyst Rhona O'Connell opined in a note quoted by Reuters.
"Trump would be inflationary and potentially incendiary in geopolitical terms, while Harris' foreign affairs policy is as yet undefined so that favours gold for now, but not possibly in the longer term,” she added.
Key data releases this week include US gross domestic product figures for the second quarter, and the personal consumption expenditures price index, which is the Fed's preferred inflation gauge.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Biden Administration Pledges Half a Billion for Tech Hubs in Underserved Communities
The Biden administration on Tuesday (July 2) announced plans to allocate US$504 million to establish 12 regional technology and innovation hubs across underserved regions in the US.
Spearheaded by the US Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration, the initiative aims to spur America's leadership in cutting-edge industries, create new jobs and stimulate economic development.
"Every American deserves the opportunity to thrive, no matter where they live,” underscored Vice President Kamala Harris in a press release. “Today’s announcement will ensure that the benefits of the industries of the future — from artificial intelligence and clean energy, to biotechnology and more — are shared with communities that have been overlooked for far too long, including rural, Tribal, industrial, and disadvantaged communities,” she added.
Funded by the CHIPS and Science Act, the Tech Hubs Program is part of President Joe Biden’s Investing in America agenda. A total of US$10 billion over five years has been authorized for this initiative, with US$541 million used to date.
Tech Hubs Program to support diverse initiatives
The Illinois Fermentation and Agriculture Biomanufacturing Tech Hub (iFAB), one recipient of the Tech Hubs Program, will receive approximately US$51 million. Led by the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, a land-grant research university, iFAB focuses on converting underutilized corn feedstock into high-value products like alternative proteins and food ingredients, while aiming to provide specialized training to the local workforce.
Other tech hubs will focus on quantum information technology in Colorado, autonomous remote sensing technology in Montana, biotechnology and biomanufacturing in Indiana and sustainable polymer manufacturing in Ohio.
Additional recipients include: the Nevada Tech Hub, which aims to build a full lithium lifecycle cluster; the NY SMART I-Corridor Tech Hub in New York, which focuses on enhancing regional semiconductor manufacturing capabilities; and the ReGen Valley Tech Hub in New Hampshire, which is looking to become a leader in biofabrication to produce cost-effective regenerative therapies addressing chronic disease and organ failure.
The SC Nexus for Advanced Resilient Energy in South Carolina has honed its efforts on advanced energy and grid resilience technologies, while the South Florida ClimateReady Tech Hub aims to advance leadership in sustainable and resilient infrastructure solutions for the global climate crisis. Meanwhile, the Tulsa Hub for Equitable & Trustworthy Autonomy in Oklahoma is working on the development and commercialization of autonomous systems for use in the agriculture industry, as well as in pipeline inspections and regional transportation.
Finally, the Wisconsin Biohealth Tech Hub aims to position the state as a global leader in personalized medicine, focusing on tailored tests, treatments and therapies informed by a patient's unique attributes.
Each hub will leverage regional assets to foster technological advancement and economic growth, with the expectation of creating new job opportunities at various skill levels.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Pointerra Awarded US$1.63 Million US DOE Contract
Pointerra Limited (ASX: 3DP, “Pointerra” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a US$1.63 million (A$2.47 million) contract by the US Department of Energy (DOE) for an R&D program (Program), collaborating with select Northeast US region electric utilities and university partners.
Highlights
- The US Department of Energy (DOE) awards Pointerra a US$1.63 million contract for a Program to model a range of electric grid resilience investment scenarios by electric utilities
- The Program will use Pointerra3D to evaluate the impacts of various grid resilience investments under forecasted climate change scenarios, providing a best practice approach to determine optimal resilience investments
- The best practice approach is intended to be scalable across multiple regions throughout North America
Program Details
Pointerra has been selected to collaborate with three electric utilities (Avangrid, Eversource, and National Grid) and three university partners (Cornell University, University at Albany - State University of New York, and the University of Connecticut), to develop a comprehensive risk assessment model and economic analysis that will help electric utilities optimise their resource allocation, reduce the frequency and severity of power outages, and enhance the overall resilience of the power grid.
The purpose of the Program is to help electric utility companies in the Northeast of the US develop a cost-benefit methodology that enables them to assess the long-term resilience value of certain grid resilience investments, including asset hardening, vegetation management, and line undergrounding activities.
Pointerra will acquire and process 2D and 3D data to build digital twins of circuits in the service territories of the utility partners in Pointerra3D. The Program will then use Pointerra3D to develop a dynamic risk assessment model that provides scenario analysis capabilities to evaluate the impacts of various grid resilience investments under forecasted climate change scenarios. Finally, the Program will perform a cost-benefit analysis to evaluate outage reduction efficiency of various resilience investment strategies.
The award of this contract, leading a high-profile group of electric utilities and universities enhances Pointerra's visibility and credibility in the US electric utility sector. The Program results will produce a best practice approach that the DOE intends to be scalable across multiple regions throughout North America.
This will provide Pointerra invaluable exposure and validation of its Pointerra3D digital twin solution for the US electric utility sector, which is collectively engaged in multi-billion dollar, multi-year grid resilience programs.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Pointerra Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.