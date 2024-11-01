Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Trump vs. Harris: How Could the US Election Affect the Gold Price?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A Guide to Investing in Physical Gold (Updated 2024)

How Will the US Election Affect the Crypto Industry?

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

HighCom Limited

HighCom Limited Receives A$5.6m SUAS Spare Parts Order from Defence

HighCom Limited (ASX: HCL, ‘HighCom’, ‘Group’) is pleased to announce that it has received a new spare parts order for A$5.6m (including GST) from the Commonwealth of Australia’s Department of Defence, as part of the Small Uncrewed Aerial Systems (SUAS) Support Contract. The order will be completed during H2 FY2025.

HIGHLIGHTS
  • New A$5.6m (including GST) SUAS Spare Parts order received from Defence.
  • Spare Parts will support AeroVironment SUAS previously acquired by Defence through HighCom Limited.
  • Order will be completed in H2 FY25.
  • Order is part of the multi-year Support Contract for AeroVironment SUAS announced by HighCom Limited on 3 October 2023.

This Support Contract has an initial 4-year term for support services with 6 years (2+2+2) of contract extension options. Contracted support services can include a variety of engineering, maintenance, and logistic support services, as well as the supply of spare parts. The order is part of the multi-year Support Contract for AeroVironment SUAS announced by HighCom Limited on 3 October 2023.

Mr Ben Harrison, HighCom Limited Chairman said:

“HighCom has been supporting Defence for over 30 years and is very pleased to receive this spare parts order under the initial 4-year term of the potential 10 year SUAS Support Contract for the mixed fleet of AeroVironment SUAS. HighCom remains committed to representing, delivering, integrating, and sustaining all AeroVironment product lines for the Australian Defence Force. This is backed by our decade of partnering with AeroVironment to introduce into service new and existing technologies to increase ADF capability.”

Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from HighCom Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here

HCL:AU
Opyl

Opyl Signs New Service Agreement with Commercial Eyes

Opyl Limited (ASX: OPL) a leader in clinical trial design and biostatistical validation, is pleased to announce the signing of a service agreement with Commercial Eyes Pty Ltd, a ProductLife Group company and prominent Australian pharmaceutical and medical device commercialisation company.

FBR Limited

Next-generation Hadrian X® Completes US Site Acceptance Testing

Robotic technology company FBR Limited (ASX: FBR; OTCQB: FBRKF) (‘FBR’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to announce that it has received confirmation from CRH Ventures that the first next-generation Hadrian X® has successfully met their requirements and has completed Site Acceptance Testing at the Fort Myers facility in Florida, United States.

Cypher Metaverse

Cypher Metaverse Inc. Announces Financing

Cypher Metaverse Inc. (CSE:CODE) ("CODE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is undertaking a non-brokered private placement of up to $1,000,000. The Company will issue up to 11,764,705 units at a price of $0.085 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one additional common share for $0.15 for a period of 2 years from the date of closing, subject to the Corporation's option to accelerate the expiry date if the stock trades at $0.20 for 10 trading days.

The Company has completed the first closing of the private placement. The Company accepted subscriptions for 1,357,061 units at a price of $0.085 per unit, for gross proceeds of $115,350. Securities issued pursuant to this tranche are subject to trading restrictions until December 7, 2024.

Low-angle photo of US flag placed on gray pole.

US Markets Rebound as Biden Drops Re-election Bid, Gold Price Drops Below US$2,400

The American stock market rebounded on Monday (July 22) following significant downturns last week, and after Sunday's (July 21) news that US President Joe Biden will not seek re-election.

Biden announced on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, that he is exiting the presidential race, and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his replacement. He plans to complete his term as president.

By midday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI) was up 0.36 percent, reaching 40,433.02 points. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) had increased by 0.86 percent to hit 5,552.57 points, and the Nasdaq Composite (INDEXNASDAQ:.IXIC) had climbed 1.23 percent to come in at 17,944.98 points.

Keep reading...Show less
US flag on computer processor chip.

Biden Administration Pledges Half a Billion for Tech Hubs in Underserved Communities

The Biden administration on Tuesday (July 2) announced plans to allocate US$504 million to establish 12 regional technology and innovation hubs across underserved regions in the US.

Spearheaded by the US Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration, the initiative aims to spur America's leadership in cutting-edge industries, create new jobs and stimulate economic development.

"Every American deserves the opportunity to thrive, no matter where they live,” underscored Vice President Kamala Harris in a press release. “Today’s announcement will ensure that the benefits of the industries of the future — from artificial intelligence and clean energy, to biotechnology and more — are shared with communities that have been overlooked for far too long, including rural, Tribal, industrial, and disadvantaged communities,” she added.

Keep reading...Show less
Poniterra 3d (ASX:3DP)

Pointerra Awarded US$1.63 Million US DOE Contract

Pointerra Limited (ASX: 3DP, “Pointerra” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a US$1.63 million (A$2.47 million) contract by the US Department of Energy (DOE) for an R&D program (Program), collaborating with select Northeast US region electric utilities and university partners.

