FBR Limited

Next-generation Hadrian X® Completes US Site Acceptance Testing

Robotic technology company FBR Limited (ASX: FBR; OTCQB: FBRKF) (‘FBR’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to announce that it has received confirmation from CRH Ventures that the first next-generation Hadrian X® has successfully met their requirements and has completed Site Acceptance Testing at the Fort Myers facility in Florida, United States.

Highlights

  • FBR receives confirmation from CRH Ventures that first next-generation Hadrian X® successfully completes Site Acceptance Testing at Fort Myers facility in Florida
  • Confirmation received from an independent structural engineer that the structure is consistent with design requirements and meets applicable building standards
  • FBR to receive next tranche of non-refundable payment from CRH Ventures of US$600,000 under Demonstration Program agreement
  • Construction of the first house in the Demonstration Program to commence shortly

An independent structural engineer provided confirmation that the walls of the test build were consistent with the design and met applicable building standards.

Completion of Site Acceptance Testing triggered a US$600,000 payment by CRH Ventures to FBR and the commencement of the Demonstration Program. The Demonstration Program requires FBR to construct the external walls of five to ten single-storey houses utilising the next-generation Hadrian X®. The Demonstration Program will commence shortly.

The Demonstration Program will be deemed complete when FBR completes construction of its five houses plus up to five houses added to the program by CRH Ventures, with all houses to be certified by an independent structural engineer. Upon completion of the Demonstration Program, FBR will receive a payment of US$400,000 from CRH Ventures under the Demonstration Program agreement. The completion of the Demonstration Program also marks the commencement of a 45-day period for CRH Ventures to exercise the option to form a joint venture for the delivery of Wall as a Service® in the United States.

This announcement has been authorised for release to the ASX by the FBR Board of Directors.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from FBR Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Cypher Metaverse

Cypher Metaverse Inc. Announces Financing

Cypher Metaverse Inc. (CSE:CODE) ("CODE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is undertaking a non-brokered private placement of up to $1,000,000. The Company will issue up to 11,764,705 units at a price of $0.085 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one additional common share for $0.15 for a period of 2 years from the date of closing, subject to the Corporation's option to accelerate the expiry date if the stock trades at $0.20 for 10 trading days.

The Company has completed the first closing of the private placement. The Company accepted subscriptions for 1,357,061 units at a price of $0.085 per unit, for gross proceeds of $115,350. Securities issued pursuant to this tranche are subject to trading restrictions until December 7, 2024.

Low-angle photo of US flag placed on gray pole.

US Markets Rebound as Biden Drops Re-election Bid, Gold Price Drops Below US$2,400

The American stock market rebounded on Monday (July 22) following significant downturns last week, and after Sunday's (July 21) news that US President Joe Biden will not seek re-election.

Biden announced on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, that he is exiting the presidential race, and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his replacement. He plans to complete his term as president.

By midday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI) was up 0.36 percent, reaching 40,433.02 points. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) had increased by 0.86 percent to hit 5,552.57 points, and the Nasdaq Composite (INDEXNASDAQ:.IXIC) had climbed 1.23 percent to come in at 17,944.98 points.

US flag on computer processor chip.

Biden Administration Pledges Half a Billion for Tech Hubs in Underserved Communities

The Biden administration on Tuesday (July 2) announced plans to allocate US$504 million to establish 12 regional technology and innovation hubs across underserved regions in the US.

Spearheaded by the US Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration, the initiative aims to spur America's leadership in cutting-edge industries, create new jobs and stimulate economic development.

"Every American deserves the opportunity to thrive, no matter where they live,” underscored Vice President Kamala Harris in a press release. “Today’s announcement will ensure that the benefits of the industries of the future — from artificial intelligence and clean energy, to biotechnology and more — are shared with communities that have been overlooked for far too long, including rural, Tribal, industrial, and disadvantaged communities,” she added.

Poniterra 3d (ASX:3DP)

Pointerra Awarded US$1.63 Million US DOE Contract

Pointerra Limited (ASX: 3DP, “Pointerra” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a US$1.63 million (A$2.47 million) contract by the US Department of Energy (DOE) for an R&D program (Program), collaborating with select Northeast US region electric utilities and university partners.

Laptop displaying unicorn silhouette.

Tech Unicorns in Australia (Updated 2024)

Aussies are a pretty tech-savvy bunch, and this business is key to the country's economy.

Australia has created its fair share of tech unicorns in recent years. But what exactly does that mean?

The term "tech unicorn" is thought to have first been coined by a venture capitalist named Aileen Lee in California back in 2013. It refers to a privately held startup company whose value exceeds $1 billion.

Close-up of a sem-conductor computer chip.

Technology Stocks: 10 Biggest Companies in 2024

Technology has become inescapable in everyday life, and the top tech companies are advancing in many sectors, from computer hardware and software to cleantech to artificial intelligence (AI) and more.

Major moves from the tech industry's giants have been reflected in growing stock valuations.

In 2018, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) became the first publicly traded company to reach a US$1 trillion valuation, and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) passed the US$1 trillion mark in 2019. Since then, both of these tech behemoths have gone on to reach further gargantuan valuations, in large part due to their advancements in AI technology.

