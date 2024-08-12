Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Wide Open Agriculture

WOA Announces Board and Management Changes

Wide Open Agriculture Limited (ASX: WOA, "Wide Open Agriculture" or the "Company") advises of various changes to the Company’s Board and Management as set out in this announcement.

Highlights

  • WOA appoints Yaxi Zhan as Independent Non-Executive Chairperson, replacing Anthony Maslin
  • Anthony Maslin to transition into Non-Executive Director role
  • Non-Executive Director Ben Cole resigns from the Board
  • Matthew Skinner resigns as Interim Chief Executive Officer
The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Yaxi Zhan as Non-Executive Director and Chairperson, effective 13 August 2024. Ms Zhan is an experienced executive with over 17 years of experience across startups, large-scale mining operations and ASX-listed companies.

With strong connections in the Australian and Chinese business communities, Ms Zhan is recognised for her business acumen and efficiency across diverse business and cultural environments.

Ms Zhan has a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science and a Master’s degree in Accounting and Finance, and is the founder and former Managing Director of Accelerate Resources Limited (ASX: AX8).

Ms Zhan said; “Joining the board of Wide Open Agriculture at this pivotal time is an exciting opportunity as we showcase this unique Western Australian technology with global market applications. As a novel food technology and ingredients company with a portfolio of products I look forward to working with the team to unlock new growth opportunities with a focus on delivering value to our shareholders.”

The key terms of Ms Zhan’s remuneration are contained in Annexure A to this announcement.

Ms Zhan’s appointment is part of the Company’s previously announced review of Board skills and composition. This appointment coincides with the retirement of Ben Cole as Non-Executive Director and Anthony Maslin’s transition from Chairperson to Non-Executive Director, both effective 13 August 2024. Joanne Ford will continue in her role as Non-Executive Director.

Mr Cole, together with Mr Maslin, was a co-founder of Wide Open Agriculture in 2015, and has been a member of the Board since that date, including serving as Managing Director and guiding the Company through its Initial Public Offering (IPO) in 2018 and through its growth and development since that date.

Mr Cole has demonstrated enormous passion and dedication during his tenure on the Board, forging deep relationships with stakeholders in the Agricultural and Food sectors and positioning the Company for success with its plant-based protein ingredients, based on globally protected Intellectual Property (IP).

Interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr Skinner, has resigned from his role with the Company. Mr Skinner will continue to work with the Board and management to ensure a smooth transition. The Company will be conducting a recruitment process to identify potential new CEO candidates.

The Board would like to thank Mr Cole and Mr Skinner for their contributions to the Company and wish them both well in their future ventures.

This announcement has been authorised and approved by the Board and in accordance with the Company’s published continuous disclosure policy.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Wide Open Agriculture, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Murdock Mountain Environmental Assessment Public Comment Period Now Closed

Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Murdock Mountain Environmental Assessment Public Comment Period Now Closed

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based exploration company focussed on Nevada's organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to report that it has been advised by US Bureau of Land Management that the period for public comment on its final Murdock Mountain EA is now closed. Any public comments received are being respected and addressed. This is the last step before the BLM can elect to issue to NOP its Exploration Permit which will allow planning the drill programme.

Robin Dow, CEO, states: "NOP, and its predecessors, have had the Murdock Mountain property since 2011. It is really exciting that NOP has finally reached this important milestone!"

Wide Open Agriculture

Quarterly Results Presentation

Wide Open Agriculture Limited (ASX: WOA) (the “Company”) is pleased to release its quarterly results presentation dated July 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Organic Phosphate Closes Third Tranche of Unit Offering and Issues Shares for Debt

Nevada Organic Phosphate Closes Third Tranche of Unit Offering and Issues Shares for Debt

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based company engaged in the exploration, in Nevada, for organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated March 18, 2024 and June 6, 2024, it has closed the third tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement for gross aggregate proceeds of $65,000 (the "Third Tranche") through the issuance of 1,300,000 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.05 per Unit.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of sixty months following the date of issuance.

Wide Open Agriculture

Completion of $7.1M Placement and Priority Offer

Wide Open Agriculture Limited (ASX: WOA, "Wide Open Agriculture" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Placement and Priority Offer announced to the ASX on 9 May 2024, raising a total of $7.1M (before costs).
Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Organic Phosphate: Significant Milestone Reached as Final Murdock Mountain EA posted for Public Comment

Nevada Organic Phosphate: Significant Milestone Reached as Final Murdock Mountain EA posted for Public Comment

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company), a B.C. based exploration company focussed on Nevada's organic, sedimentary raw rock phosphate, is pleased to report that it has been advised by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) that the final Murdock Mountain Environmental Assessment (EA) report was published for public comment on July 5, 2024. Posted along with the final EA, is the BLM's draft 'Finding of No Significant Impact' (FONSI).

The public consultation period will continue until August 4, 2024, at which time public comments will be addressed and any final changes to the Exploration Plan can be made. The BLM can then elect to issue to NOP its Exploration Permit which will allow NOP to plan its drill programme.

Wide Open Agriculture

WOA Proprietary Technology Successfully Adapted to Produce Pea & Faba Protein Isolates

Wide Open Agriculture Limited (ASX: WOA, "Wide Open Agriculture" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has successfully developed functionally enhanced protein isolates from both pea and faba using our exclusive proprietary technology.

