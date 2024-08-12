WOA Announces Board and Management Changes

Wide Open Agriculture Limited (ASX: WOA, "Wide Open Agriculture" or the "Company") advises of various changes to the Company’s Board and Management as set out in this announcement.
Highlights
- WOA appoints Yaxi Zhan as Independent Non-Executive Chairperson, replacing Anthony Maslin
- Anthony Maslin to transition into Non-Executive Director role
- Non-Executive Director Ben Cole resigns from the Board
- Matthew Skinner resigns as Interim Chief Executive Officer
The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Yaxi Zhan as Non-Executive Director and Chairperson, effective 13 August 2024. Ms Zhan is an experienced executive with over 17 years of experience across startups, large-scale mining operations and ASX-listed companies.
With strong connections in the Australian and Chinese business communities, Ms Zhan is recognised for her business acumen and efficiency across diverse business and cultural environments.
Ms Zhan has a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science and a Master’s degree in Accounting and Finance, and is the founder and former Managing Director of Accelerate Resources Limited (ASX: AX8).
Ms Zhan said; “Joining the board of Wide Open Agriculture at this pivotal time is an exciting opportunity as we showcase this unique Western Australian technology with global market applications. As a novel food technology and ingredients company with a portfolio of products I look forward to working with the team to unlock new growth opportunities with a focus on delivering value to our shareholders.”
The key terms of Ms Zhan’s remuneration are contained in Annexure A to this announcement.
Ms Zhan’s appointment is part of the Company’s previously announced review of Board skills and composition. This appointment coincides with the retirement of Ben Cole as Non-Executive Director and Anthony Maslin’s transition from Chairperson to Non-Executive Director, both effective 13 August 2024. Joanne Ford will continue in her role as Non-Executive Director.
Mr Cole, together with Mr Maslin, was a co-founder of Wide Open Agriculture in 2015, and has been a member of the Board since that date, including serving as Managing Director and guiding the Company through its Initial Public Offering (IPO) in 2018 and through its growth and development since that date.
Mr Cole has demonstrated enormous passion and dedication during his tenure on the Board, forging deep relationships with stakeholders in the Agricultural and Food sectors and positioning the Company for success with its plant-based protein ingredients, based on globally protected Intellectual Property (IP).
Interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr Skinner, has resigned from his role with the Company. Mr Skinner will continue to work with the Board and management to ensure a smooth transition. The Company will be conducting a recruitment process to identify potential new CEO candidates.
The Board would like to thank Mr Cole and Mr Skinner for their contributions to the Company and wish them both well in their future ventures.
This announcement has been authorised and approved by the Board and in accordance with the Company’s published continuous disclosure policy.
