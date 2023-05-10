Puma Exploration Closes Private Placement Offerings for Gross Proceeds of $1,008,035

Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Provides Update on Casino Assessment Process

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Casino Mining Corporation ("Casino") has been informed by the Executive Committee of the Yukon Environmental and Socio-Economic Assessment Board ("YESAB") that the final version of the revised Environmental and Socio-Economic Statement Guidelines (the "Guidelines"), for the Casino Copper-Gold Project's (the "Project") review by a Panel of the Board (the "Panel Review") will be issued by August 17, 2023.

The revised Guidelines will incorporate changes in assessment methods, environmental best practices, and enhancements to the Project that have occurred since the issuance of the original Guidelines in 2016 and will include new comments submitted by Federal, Territorial and First Nation governments as well as the broader public.

The Guidelines are an important component of the Panel Review process and outline the structure and scope of the Environmental and Socio-Economic Statement Casino will submit to describe the potential effects of the Project, showing stakeholders how the Project can be developed in a socially and environmentally responsible way.

The Company is currently working on its Environmental and Socio-Economic Statement ("ESE Statement") and will be able to give guidance on the timing of submittal after receipt of the final Guidelines.

"Our environmental team has been working diligently and has a significant summer program planned to finalize data collection in preparation for filing our ESE Statement," said Paul West-Sells, President and CEO. "We continue to work closely with Federal, Territorial and First Nation governments and stakeholders to ensure that the Casino Project will provide a long-lasting benefit to the Yukon."

ABOUT WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORPORATION

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in Western's operations in future periods. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Certain forward-looking information should also be considered future-oriented financial information ("FOFI") as that term is defined in NI 51-102. The purpose of disclosing FOFI is to provide a general overview of management's expectations regarding the anticipated results of operations and capital expenditures and readers are cautioned that FOFI may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: mineral resource and reserve estimation; mine plan and operations; internal rate of return; sensitivities; net present value; potential recoveries; design parameters; economic potential; processing mineralized material; the potential of robust economics at Casino; advancing the Project through additional engineering and towards the next step in permitting and submission of an environmental and socio-economic effects statement; key changes to the TMF design; increases to the gold recovery in the heap leach; potential economic returns from the Project; estimated initial capital investment costs; estimated operating costs; estimated mining costs; development of the airstrip and all weather access road; anticipated concentrate handling service charges; developing and operating the Project in a safe, ethical and socially-responsible manner; plans for further development and securing the required permits and licenses for further studies to consider operation; market price of precious and base metals; or other statements that are not statement of fact. The material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include prevailing and projected market prices and foreign exchange rates, exploration estimates and results, continued availability of capital and financing, construction and operations, the Company not experiencing unforeseen delays, unexpected geological or other effects, equipment failures, permitting delays, and general economic, market or business conditions and as more specifically disclosed throughout this document, and in the AIF and Form 40-F.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; risks related to joint venture operations; risks related to cooperation of government agencies and First Nations in the development of the property and the issuance of required permits; risks related to the need to obtain additional financing to develop the property and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Click here to connect with Western Copper and Gold Corporation (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) to receive an Investor Presentation

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF C$2.3 MILLION SUBSCRIPTION BY RIO TINTO

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF C$2.3 MILLION SUBSCRIPTION BY RIO TINTO

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) announces it has completed its previously announced C$2.3 million subscription by Rio Tinto Canada Inc. ("Rio Tinto").

Western Copper And Gold Logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

Rio Tinto acquired 878,809 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of C$2.63 per Share for proceeds of approximately C$2.3 million , allowing Rio Tinto to maintain its interest of approximately 7.84%.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Quebec City, June 2023

THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Quebec City, June 2023

100+ Companies Representing all Commodities 
Featuring: Critical Metals Day, June 20 - Powered by National Bank Financial Markets
Announces Government of Quebec Keynote Speaker
Minister Maïté Blanchette Vézina, Ministre des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts
New Copper Sponsors, CDPQ, Alliance Advisors, VRIFY, Amex Exploration

Special Sponsor: Government of Québec Premier Sponsor: Laurentian Bank Securities
Critical Metals Day Platinum Sponsor: National Bank Financial Markets
Gold Sponsors: BMO, IBK Capital, O3 Mining, Troilus Gold, Maple Gold Mines, JDS Group of Companies
Silver Sponsors: PearTree Financial, Stifel GMP, TMX Group, Invest Yukon, Mi3 Financial
Copper Sponsors: Cassels, Crux Investor, CDPQ, Amex Exploration, North Equities, Amvest Capital
INFOR Financial, Global Business Reports, Generation IACP, Brooks & Nelson, Alliance Advisors, VRIFY Technology
Media Partners: BTV, Kitco, Mining Network, The Northern Miner, Newsfile, Resource World,
Simply Better Marketing, Quebec City Business Destination, EBL Consultants, The Prospector

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF C$21.3 MILLION STRATEGIC INVESTMENT BY MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF C$21.3 MILLION STRATEGIC INVESTMENT BY MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) announces it has completed its previously announced C$21.3 million strategic equity investment by Mitsubishi Materials Corporation ("Mitsubishi Materials") to further advance the Company's copper-gold Casino Project in the Yukon .

Western Copper And Gold logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

Mitsubishi Materials acquired 8,091,390 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of C$2.63 per Share for proceeds of approximately C$21.3 million , resulting in Mitsubishi Materials owning approximately 5.0% of Western's issued and outstanding Shares, on an undiluted basis (following completion of the Rio Tinto subscription).

As previously announced, Rio Tinto Canada Inc. ("Rio Tinto") will subscribe for 878,809 Shares at a price of C$2.63 per Share for proceeds of approximately C$2.3 million , allowing Rio Tinto to maintain its interest of approximately 7.84%. The Rio Tinto subscription is expected to be completed on or before May 1, 2023 .

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to the expected closing date for the Rio Tinto subscription . Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "plans", "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. In making the forward-looking statements herein, the Company has applied certain material assumptions including, but not limited to, the assumption that general business conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES EXERCISE OF PARTICIPATION RIGHT IN FULL BY RIO TINTO

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES EXERCISE OF PARTICIPATION RIGHT IN FULL BY RIO TINTO

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) announces that, in connection with the strategic investment by Mitsubishi Materials Corporation ("Mitsubishi Materials") announced on March 24, 2023 Rio Tinto Canada Inc. ("Rio Tinto") has notified the Company that it will exercise its participation right in full.

Western Copper And Gold logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

Rio Tinto will subscribe for 878,809 common shares of the Company for proceeds of approximately C$2.3 million (the "Rio Tinto Subscription"), allowing Rio Tinto to maintain its interest of approximately 7.84%. As a result, the Company confirms that Mitsubishi Materials will subscribe for 8,091,390 common shares of the Company for proceeds of approximately C$21.3 million .

The Rio Tinto Subscription is expected to be completed on or before May 1, 2023 . The Mitsubishi Materials investment is expected to be completed on or about April 14, 2023 . Both remain subject to final approval by the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE American LLC.

"We are pleased with the continued interest Rio Tinto has shown and look forward to working with Mitsubishi and Rio Tinto to advance the Casino Project." said Paul West-Sells , President and CEO.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to the expected closing dates for the Rio Tinto Subscription and the strategic investment by Mitsubishi Materials . Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "plans", "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. In making the forward-looking statements herein, the Company has applied certain material assumptions including, but not limited to, the assumption that general business conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/western-copper-and-gold-announces-exercise-of-participation-right-in-full-by-rio-tinto-301794134.html

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT BY MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT BY MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) announces a strategic equity investment by Mitsubishi Materials Corporation ("Mitsubishi Materials") to further advance the Company's copper-gold Casino Project in the Yukon .

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

Mitsubishi Materials has agreed to acquire that number of common shares of the Company (the "Shares") that will represent approximately 5.0% of Western's issued and outstanding Shares, on an undiluted basis, following completion of the investment, at a price of C$2.63 per Share.

The exact number of Shares to be issued, and proceeds to be received, by the Company will depend on whether Rio Tinto Canada Inc. ("Rio Tinto") elects to exercise its pre-existing right to participate on a pro rata basis in equity financings by the Company to maintain its current ownership interest, which based on public filings is approximately 7.84%.

Assuming Rio Tinto elects to exercise its participation right in full, then it is expected that 8,091,390 Shares will be issued to Mitsubishi Materials for aggregate gross proceeds of C$21.3 million and 878,809 Shares will be issued to Rio Tinto for aggregate gross proceeds of C$2.3 million .

"We are pleased to welcome Mitsubishi Materials as a strategic investor in the Company," said Paul West-Sells , President and CEO. "The investment by Mitsubishi Materials is a strong endorsement of the Casino Project. We look forward to working with Mitsubishi Materials to advance Casino."

Western remains the sole owner of the Casino Project and will continue to be the operator. The Company will use the proceeds of the strategic investment to advance the project and to fund specific areas of study, developed with input from Mitsubishi Materials, with the aim of progressing to a development phase for the Casino Project.

In connection with the strategic investment by Mitsubishi Materials, the Company and Mitsubishi Materials will enter into an investor rights agreement whereby, subject to certain conditions, Mitsubishi Materials will have certain rights until the earlier of (a) its ownership falling below 3.0%, and (b) the date that is 24 months following completion of the investment (the "Expiry Date"), including:

  • the right to appoint one member to a Casino Project Technical and Sustainability Committee
  • the right to appoint the greater of one director of the Company or 17% of the number of directors (rounding to the nearest whole number), if Mitsubishi Materials' ownership increases to at least 12.5%

In addition, until the Expiry Date, Mitsubishi Materials will have a right to participate in future equity issuances to maintain its ownership in the Company and, in the event its ownership increases to 8.0%, will be provided with a one-time "demand registration right" and "piggy-back registration rights."

Under the investor rights agreement, for a period of 24 months, Mitsubishi Materials will agree:

  • not to sell, transfer, offer or otherwise dispose of any Shares without first notifying the Company
  • to abstain from voting or vote any Shares in favor of each director nominated by the board of directors of the Company for election by shareholders
  • not to acquire any securities of the Company, subject to certain exceptions

Mitsubishi Materials will have the right of first negotiation, until the later of (a) its ownership falling below 3.0%, and (b) the date that is 24 months following completion of the investment, to offtake at least its proportionate share of minerals produced from the Casino Project.

The Company and Mitsubishi Materials will negotiate in good faith new rights and restrictions attaching to its share ownership on the earlier of (a) 18 months following completion of the investment, and (b) Mitsubishi Materials' ownership reaching 12.5% or greater.

The closing of the strategic investment is expected to occur on or about April 14, 2023 and is subject to regulatory approval, including that of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE American LLC. The Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

BMO Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets are acting as financial advisors to Western Copper and Gold.

Western will host a conference call on March 24, 2023 at 8:00 am (Pacific Time) for senior management to discuss this investment by Mitsubishi Materials.

Canada/USA:

1-800-319-4610

International Callers:

1-604-638-5340

Conference ID:

10021576



Replay of the conference call is available at 1-800-319-6413 or 1-604-638-9010, access code 0022.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world. For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

ABOUT MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, founded in 1871, is a Japan -based company principally engaged in the processing and manufacturing of non-ferrous metals and products. The group operates businesses in over 30 countries across the world and employs around 23,000 people. Its extensive scope of operations ranges from mining, smelting/refining and recycling, to high-performance processed products, providing solutions for a sustainable society. For more information, visit www.mmc.co.jp .

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to whether Rio Tinto will exercise its pre-existing right to participate on a pro rata basis in equity financings of the Company, the expected number of Shares to be issued and proceeds to be raised, the anticipated use of proceeds, the rights to be provided to Mitsubishi Materials and the restrictions imposed on Mitsubishi Materials pursuant to the investor rights agreement, and the expected closing date for the strategic investment . Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "plans", "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. In making the forward-looking statements herein, the Company has applied certain material assumptions including, but not limited to, the assumption that general business conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/western-copper-and-gold-announces-strategic-investment-by-mitsubishi-materials-corporation-301780708.html

Hudbay Announces Election of Directors

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "company") ( TSX, NYSE: HBM) today announced that each of the ten individuals nominated for election as a director of Hudbay at the company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 10, 2023 was elected.

The detailed voting results are set out below:

Avrupa Minerals Completes Definitive Agreement with Western Tethyan Resources to Option Out the Slivova Gold Project, Kosovo

Avrupa Minerals Completes Definitive Agreement with Western Tethyan Resources to Option Out the Slivova Gold Project, Kosovo


Hot Chili

Appointment of Stephen Quin as Independent Non-Executive Director

Hot Chili Limited (ASX: HCH) (TSXV: HCH) (OTCQX: HHLKF) (“Hot Chili” or “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has finalised the appointment of experienced mining executive, Mr Stephen Quin, to the Board of Hot Chili as an Independent Non-Executive Director. The appointment is effective from the date of this announcement.

Non-executive Chairman Dr Nicole Adshead-Bell commented “We are very pleased to welcome a director of Stephen’s calibre and breadth of experience to the Board of Hot Chili.”

Alvo Minerals

Alvo: Active Brazilian Explorer Palma Cu & Zn Rich VMS

Investor Presentation - RIU Sydney Resources Round-up

Alvo Minerals Limited (ASX: ALV) (“Alvo” or the “Company”) Investor Presentation - RIU Sydney Resources Round-up


American West Metals

Thick Copper Intercepts Continue At The Storm Copper Project, Canada

American West Metals Limited (“American West” or the “Company”) (ASX: AW1 | OTCQB: AWMLF) is pleased to provide an update on drilling and geophysical activities at the Storm Copper Project (Storm or the Project) on Somerset Island, Nunavut.

Alvo Minerals

Multiple High-Priority Regional VMS Targets Identified At Palma

Alvo Minerals Limited (ASX: ALV) (“Alvo” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing regional exploration program across the Palma Project (“Palma” or “the Project”) located in Central Brazil.

