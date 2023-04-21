VIZSLA COPPER IDENTIFIES NEW TARGETS AT THE SOUTHEAST COPPER-GOLD DEPOSIT AT ITS WOODJAM PROJECT, CENTRAL BRITISH COLUMBIA

Vizsla Copper (TSXV:VCU)

Vizsla Copper: Exploring District-scale Copper Opportunities in British Columbia


Vizsla Copper (TSXV:VCU, OTCQB:VCUFF) develops promising copper assets in British Columbia, Canada. The company’s flagship Woodjam copper project is a significant district-scale opportunity with the potential to become a world-class copper producer. Vizsla Copper’s additional assets build upon its portfolio of copper projects in BC, a tier 1, mining-friendly jurisdiction.

The Woodjam copper project covers over 64,000 hectares with several identified and untested targets. Historical inferred resource estimates for the project indicate 1.7 billion pounds of copper and 968,000 ounces of gold.

Vizsla Copper Woodjam Project

Vizsla’s acquisition of the Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp. in December 2022 was a transformational acquisition for the company, allowing Vizsla Copper to significantly improve its copper holdings as it prepares to meet the impending copper supply shortage.

An experienced team of managers with expertise throughout the natural resource industry leads the company toward its goal. Craig Parry, executive chairman, talked about the Vizsla Copper management team in an interview, “We've been able to really recruit some absolute superstars. Looking around for good geologists these days, they're in red hot demand. It's hard to find those people.” Parry and Steve Blower, VP exploration for Vizsla Copper, were awarded the AME 2022 Colin Spence Award for excellence in global mineral exploration for their integral roles in the discovery of the Hurricane uranium deposit during their time with IsoEnergy Ltd.

Company Highlights

  • Vizsla Copper is a mineral exploration and development company focusing on exploring its underexplored assets in British Columbia, Canada.
  • Copper is essential for the ongoing energy transition and has been called “the new gold” for its applications throughout the clean energy industry.
  • A copper shortage is expected as demand rises due to the electrification of the world, while supply struggles to keep up.
  • Vizsla Copper acquired the Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp. in December 2022, further enabling the company to focus on meeting growing copper demand.
  • The flagship Woodjam asset is a district-scale opportunity, located in an established mining district, with promising historical results yet remains underexplored.
  • Vizsla Copper’s additional projects in BC create future opportunities to improve shareholder value as exploration continues.
  • The company is committed to socially responsible exploration at every step by minimizing environmental impact and supporting community involvement.
  • An experienced team of managers with expertise throughout the natural resource industry leads the company toward its goal.

VIZSLA COPPER IDENTIFIES NEW TARGETS AT THE MEGABUCK COPPER-GOLD PORPHYRY ZONE AT THE WOODJAM PROJECT

VIZSLA COPPER IDENTIFIES NEW TARGETS AT THE MEGABUCK COPPER-GOLD PORPHYRY ZONE AT THE WOODJAM PROJECT

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to report additional results from an interpretation of a high-definition aeromagnetic geophysical survey recently completed over the Megabuck copper-gold zone on the Company's 65,252 hectare Woodjam Copper Project (" Woodjam "). Woodjam is prospective for copper-gold porphyry mineralization and is located 55 kilometres east of Williams Lake, BC (Figure 1).

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

VIZSLA COPPER IDENTIFIES NEW TARGETS AT THE HIGH-GRADE DEERHORN COPPER-GOLD PORPHYRY DEPOSIT AT THE WOODJAM PROJECT

VIZSLA COPPER IDENTIFIES NEW TARGETS AT THE HIGH-GRADE DEERHORN COPPER-GOLD PORPHYRY DEPOSIT AT THE WOODJAM PROJECT

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTQB: VCUFF) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to report results from an interpretation of a high-definition aeromagnetic geophysical survey recently completed at the Deerhorn copper-gold deposit on the Company's 65,252 ha Woodjam Copper Project (" Woodjam ").  Woodjam is prospective for copper-gold porphyry style mineralization and is located 55 km east of Williams Lake, BC (Figure 1).

Highlights
  • Deerhorn high-grade copper-gold target: based on a thorough review of all available exploration data, the Deerhorn deposit area has been prioritised for follow-up drilling this summer.
  • Extensions to high-grade mineralization: drilling will target extensions of mineralization where previous drilling intersected high-grade porphyry-related copper-gold mineralization (e.g., 123 meters of 2.49g/t Au and 0.40% Cu; DH20-071).
  • New high-priority targets: new magnetic geophysical data highlights numerous untested or poorly-tested targets in the Deerhorn area.
  • Project-wide ZTEM survey: plans are underway to commence a project-wide ZTEM survey to assist with target generation across the Woodjam project.

"The recently completed aeromagnetic survey has generated many high priority drill targets," commented Steve Blower , Vice President of Exploration. "One of the best examples is at the Deerhorn deposit, where recent drilling by the property's previous owners Consolidated Woodjam Copper has intersected high-grade copper and gold mineralization. "

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

VIZSLA COPPER GENERATES DRILL TARGETS AT WOODJAM COPPER PROJECT

VIZSLA COPPER GENERATES DRILL TARGETS AT WOODJAM COPPER PROJECT

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTQB: VCUFF) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to report the preliminary results from a high-definition aeromagnetic geophysical survey at the Company's 65,252 ha Woodjam Copper Project (" Woodjam "). Woodjam is prospective for copper-gold porphyry style mineralization and is located 55 km east of Williams Lake, BC (Figure 1).

" Our high-definition airborne magnetic survey results have exceeded our expectations," commented Steve Blower, Vice President of Exploration. "We have been able to fingerprint all of the known copper-gold porphyry zones on the property and have identified numerous targets with similar magnetic features. Many of these overburden covered target areas have never been drilled. Detailed review of the results around the known deposits is underway and will be disclosed in a series of news releases in the coming weeks. "

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

VIZSLA COPPER ISSUES SHARES TO SATISFY THE REQUIREMENT OF THE 2ND ANNIVERSARY OF THE CARRUTHERS PASS OPTION AGREEMENT

VIZSLA COPPER ISSUES SHARES TO SATISFY THE REQUIREMENT OF THE 2ND ANNIVERSARY OF THE CARRUTHERS PASS OPTION AGREEMENT

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTQB: VCUFF) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") announces the issuance of 145,834 common shares of the Company (" Consideration Shares ") and a cash payment of CA$40,000 to Cariboo Rose Resources Ltd. (" Cariboo Rose ") as per the second anniversary requirements of the Carruthers Pass Option Agreement dated February 17th, 2021 . The Consideration Shares were issued at a deemed value of CA$0.24 per Consideration Share, being the ten-day volume weighted average price of the Company's common shares. The Consideration Shares issued are subject to a statutory four month plus one day hold period.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

VIZSLA COPPER ACQUIRES ADDITIONAL CLAIMS AT THE WOODJAM COPPER PROJECT

VIZSLA COPPER ACQUIRES ADDITIONAL CLAIMS AT THE WOODJAM COPPER PROJECT

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTQB: VCUFF) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to report the acquisition of additional claims at the Woodjam Copper Project (" Woodjam " or the " Project "). Woodjam is prospective for copper and copper-gold porphyry style mineralization and is located 55 km east of Williams Lake, BC (Figure 1).

" I am pleased that we have been able to secure two new prospective claims at Woodjam," commented Steve Blower, Vice President of Exploration. "The acquisition is in line with our aggressive strategy to build a world-class porphyry copper exploration and development project in the Tier 1 jurisdiction of British Columbia, Canada . "

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Ivanhoe Mines to Issue Q1 2023 Financial Results and Host Conference Call for Investors on May 3, 2023

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) will release its first quarter 2023 financial results before market open on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

The company will hold an investor conference call to discuss the results at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time / 7:30 a.m. Pacific time on the same day. The conference call will conclude with a question-and-answer (Q&A) session. Media are invited to attend on a listen-only basis.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

copper ore and map on black background

Copper Reserves: Top 5 Countries (Updated 2023)

Investors often forget to consider the amount of copper reserves by country, which is an important factor in understanding the dynamics of supply and demand in the industry.

The term “peak copper” was coined because some experts believe that copper reserves may be diminishing; as a result, it’s prudent to know the top copper reserves by country when considering investing in the mining industry.

The Copper Development Association pegs current known worldwide copper ore resources at nearly 5.8 trillion pounds, of which only about 0.7 trillion pounds, or 12 percent, have been mined throughout history. Plus, nearly all of that mined copper is still in circulation, as the red metal’s recycling rate is higher than that of any other engineering metal.

Teck Responds to Glencore's Latest Attempt to Frustrate Value Creation for Teck Shareholders

Glencore's letter changes nothing

Teck continues to recommend that shareholders vote FOR pending separation

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

tractor at mine site

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2023)

Copper prices have rallied to record highs in recent years on expected demand growth amid a supply deficit.

While construction and electrical grids have long been big markets for copper, today the rise in demand for electric vehicles (EVs), EV charging infrastructure and energy storage applications are some of the biggest emerging drivers of copper consumption.

Indeed, the copper market is on the verge of a “generational shift” in demand as the world transitions to a green economy, according to BNY Mellon Lead Portfolio Manager Al Chu.

Trilogy Metals Announces Private Placement Financing with Major Shareholders

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (NYSE American: TMQ) ("Trilogy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company intends to enter into a non-brokered private placement lead by its two largest shareholders to issue approximately 5,854,545 million common shares at a price of US$0.55 per common share, raising gross proceeds of approximately US$3.22 million ("Private Placement").

Electrum Strategic Opportunities Fund L.P. ("Electrum") and a wholly owned subsidiary of South32 Limited (ASX, LSE, JSE: S32; ADR: SOUHY) ("South32") have indicated their intention to subscribe for US$1.2 million each under the Private Placement. In addition to Electrum and South32, Tony Giardini , the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer and others have also indicated their intention to subscribe in the Private Placement. Electrum, South32 and Mr. Giardini are affiliates or insiders of Trilogy.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Teck to host Copper Growth Conference Call on April 18, 2023

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") will host a conference call to discuss Teck Metals' copper growth portfolio on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

The webcast will be held as follows:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

