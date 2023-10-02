Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Silver Price Update: Q2 2023 in Review

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Gold Reserves by Country (Updated 2023)

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

Trending Press Releases

Argentina Lithium Announces US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

Helium Evolution's Farmout Well Encounters Helium, Proceeding With Completion and Testing

Silver Hammer Reaches Definitive Agreement to Acquire the Permitted Shafter Silver Mine Project and Announces Proposed Reorganization

E-Tech Resources Enters into MOU to Evaluate Deployment of Novamera's Surgical Mining Technologies at Eureka Project

AVL and TMT Agree A$217 Million Merger

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Argentina Lithium & Energy

LIT:CA

BHP Group Ltd

BHP:AU

Klimat X

KLX:CC

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Uranium Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Battery Metals Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Energy Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
Update on Appia Rare Earths and Uranium Trading Activity

Update on Appia Rare Earths and Uranium Trading Activity

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") would like to clarify for the market that the Company is unaware of any information relating to the Company that would account for the significant volume of trading and drop in the price of the Company's shares that occurred on September 29, 2023.

Appia continues to focus its exploration activities both in Canada and Brazil, and will continue to deliver updates and results on a timely basis.

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (Appia)

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 113,837.15 hectares (281,297.72 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 12,545 hectares (31,000 acres), with rare earth element and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario. Lastly, the Company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project which is 17,551.07 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. (See June 9th, 2023 Press Release - Click Here)

Appia has 130.5 million common shares outstanding, 143.3 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward- looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, visit www.appiareu.com

As part of our ongoing effort to keep investors, interested parties and stakeholders updated, we have several communication portals. If you have any questions online (Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn) please feel free to send direct messages.

To book a one-on-one 30-minute Zoom video call, please click here.

For further information, please contact:

Tom Drivas, CEO and Director: 416-546-2707, (fax) 416-218-9772 or (email) tdrivas@appiareu.com

Stephen Burega, President: (cell) 647-515-3734 or (email) sburega@appiareu.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/182608

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Appia Rare Earths & UraniumAPI:CCCSE:APICritical Metals Investing
API:CC
Appia Rare Earths & Uranium
Sign up to get your FREE

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Appia Rare Earths & Uranium (CSE:API)

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium


Keep reading...Show less
Appia Deploys Third Drill at PCH Ionic Clay Project in Brazil

Appia Deploys Third Drill at PCH Ionic Clay Project in Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") Appia is pleased to announce the deployment of a third drill on-site to investigate a significant geophysical anomaly at depth below Target IV at Appia's PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project, Goias State, Brazil.

Summary:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Provides Update on Its 300 Hole RC Drilling Campaign at Its PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Appia Provides Update on Its 300 Hole RC Drilling Campaign at Its PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") Appia is pleased to provide an update regarding its comprehensive exploration activities currently underway in Goias State, Brazil. By employing a strategic combination of Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling, extensive auger sampling, and cutting-edge LiDAR surveying, the Company has made significant progress in uncovering the potential of this highly promising deposit.

SUMMARY

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Begins Extensive Auger and Reverse Circulation Drilling Campaign at Its Ionic Clay PCH Project, Brazil

Appia Begins Extensive Auger and Reverse Circulation Drilling Campaign at Its Ionic Clay PCH Project, Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") Appia is pleased to announce that after the successful completion of its evaluation of historic and due diligence work conducted by the Company's consulting industrial minerals expert, Mr. Don Hains, P.Geo, that it has commenced an aggressive auger and reverse circulation (RC) drill campaign to delineate a potential resource estimate on Target #4 on its ionic clay PCH project in Goias State, Brazil.

SUMMARY:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Updates on Its 2023 Diamond Drill Program at the Alces Lake Project in Saskatchewan

Appia Updates on Its 2023 Diamond Drill Program at the Alces Lake Project in Saskatchewan

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce it has completed the first phase of its 2023 drill program at the Magnet Ridge Zone to further test the extent of the mineralization to the south south-east (SSE).

"The identification of the Magnet Ridge Zone following last year's drill program was a major success to further delineate potential mineralization at Alces Lake, and our first drilling priority this year was to track the extent to which this low-to-medium grade zone continues along the structural corridor, and increases in potential grade and thickness," stated Stephen Burega, President. "We have now completed 11 step-out holes from eight collars, and we are seeing continued mineralization at significantly thicker intercepts."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Announces Completion of NI43-101 Technical Report for 100% Owned Alces Lake Rare Earth Mineral Project

Appia Announces Completion of NI43-101 Technical Report for 100% Owned Alces Lake Rare Earth Mineral Project

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I.MU) (FSE: A0I.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce the completion of a National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI43-101") technical report dated May 30, 2023 with an effective date of January 31, 2023 and entitled "A Technical Review of the Alces Lake Rare Earth Mineral Exploration Project, Beaverlodge Domain, Saskatchewan, Canada for Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp." (the "Technical Report") in respect of its 100% owned Alces Lake property ("Alces Lake") located in the prolific Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The Technical Report was authored by Al Workman, P.Geo., F.SEG, F.AusIMM, Senior Geologist, Watts, Griffis and McOuat, Geological and Mining Consultants. The Technical Report provides an update on exploration previously reported in March, 2021 by Appia with respect to Alces Lake and recommends a follow up exploration program for the property. A copy of the Technical Report is available on the Company's SEDAR issuer profile at www.sedar.com.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Private Placement Repricing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Private Placement Repricing

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") announces that it has repriced the non-brokered private placement of units (each, a "Unit") for gross proceeds of up to CAD$900,000 (the "Offering"), previously announced on September 13, 2023. The price per Unit has been repriced from CAD$0.30 per Unit to $0.23 per Unit.

Each Unit will continue to consist of one (1) common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one (1) Common Share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant"). Each Warrant, together with CAD$0.35, will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional Common Share for a period of twenty-four (24) months from each Warrant's date of issuance. The Warrants will not be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The Corporation may still pay a finder's fee in connection with the Offering to eligible finders in accordance with the policies of the TSXV and applicable Canadian securities laws consisting of: (i) a cash commission of up to 6% of the gross proceeds of the Offering; and (ii) a number of common share purchase warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") of up to 6% of the number of Units sold pursuant to the Offering. The Finder's Warrant will have identical terms to the Warrants.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Appointment of New Auditor

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Appointment of New Auditor

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") today announced that it has changed its auditors from KPMG LLP (the "Former Auditor") to MNP LLP (the "Successor Auditor"). The Former Auditor resigned as the Company's auditor. The board of directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor as the new auditor effective September 21, 2023, until the close of the Company's next annual general meeting of shareholders.

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor's audit reports for any financial period during which the Former Auditor was the Company's auditor. There are no "reportable events" (as the term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102")) between the Company and the Former Auditor.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aclara Provides Update on Permitting and Development Strategy for the Penco Module Project in Chile

Aclara Provides Update on Permitting and Development Strategy for the Penco Module Project in Chile

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) provides an update on its Chilean Penco Module (the "Project") permitting and development strategy following the previously announced receipt of notice from the Environmental Service Assessment ("SEA") of its decision to terminate the review of the Company´s application for an environmental impact assessment ("EIA") of the Project based on the identification of six previously undisclosed "naranjillo" trees, considered "vulnerable species", within the Project area. Five of these naranjillo trees were found near an existing access road that would require modification and one naranjillo tree was found in a local "native forest" within the deposition zone known as Jupiter

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Private Placement Offering

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Private Placement Offering

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering for the sale of up to 3,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of CAD$0.30 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to CAD$900,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one (1) Common Share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant"). Each Warrant, together with CAD$0.35, will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional Common Share for a period of twenty-four (24) months from each Warrant's date of issuance. The Warrants will not be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The Corporation may pay a finder's fee in connection with the Offering to eligible finders in accordance with the policies of the TSXV and applicable Canadian securities laws consisting of: (i) a cash commission of up to 6% of the gross proceeds of the Offering; and (ii) a number of common share purchase warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") of up to 6% of the number of Units sold pursuant to the Offering. The Finder's Warrant will have identical terms to the Warrants.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Osoyoos Indian Band Signs Cooperation Agreement with West High Yield Resources for the Record Ridge Magnesium Project

Osoyoos Indian Band Signs Cooperation Agreement with West High Yield Resources for the Record Ridge Magnesium Project

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a Cooperation Agreement (the "Agreement") with the Osoyoos Indian Band ("OIB") regarding the Company's Record Ridge magnesium project (the "Project") located near Rossland British Columbia.

The Project contains critical minerals essential to the development of Canada's green economy and achievement of its climate change goals. It is also in the OIB's asserted traditional territory and the OIB has been actively engaged in the project and permitting process.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Issues Clarifying News Release

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Issues Clarifying News Release

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") announces that, as a result of a continuous disclosure review by the Alberta Securities Commission (the "ASC"), the Company is issuing the following news release to provide clarity regarding its document entitled "NI 43101-TECHNICAL REPORT Pre-Feasibility Study for Record Ridge Magnesia Production" (the " Report"). The Report was filed on SEDAR on November 30, 2022 and a news release highlighting the findings of the Report was disseminated on SEDAR on November 29, 2022 (the " Report News Release").

The Report exclusively focuses on the Company's proposed magnesia ("MgO") plant and the methodology planned for near term MgO production. This report concerning the plant should not be associated with or referred to as a National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") technical report. Given its specific focus on the MgO plant, the Report does not represent a mineral project technical report under NI 43-101. Therefore, any references to the MgO plant Report and the Report News Release, as well as subsequent disclosure of the Company from November 29, 2022 up to and including the date of this news release, should be understood as pertaining solely to the proposed MgO plant and not to the broader mineral project.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Rare Earths & Uranium
Sign up to get your FREE

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Forte Minerals Presents at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference on October 3

Aranjin Announces Completion of Debt Settlement and Conversion of Debenture Interest

Forte Minerals Corp. Presents at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference on October 3, 2023

Forte Minerals Corp. Presents at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference on October 3, 2023

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Forte Minerals Presents at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference on October 3

Base Metals Investing

Aranjin Announces Completion of Debt Settlement and Conversion of Debenture Interest

Base Metals Investing

Forte Minerals Corp. Presents at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference on October 3, 2023

Base Metals Investing

Forte Minerals Corp. Presents at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference on October 3, 2023

Battery Metals Investing

Nevada Sunrise Announces 12.6 Grams/Tonne Gold over 20.3 Metres at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Ionic Rare Earths Limited Makuutu Phase 5 Tranche 2 Drill Results

Uranium Investing

5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Laramide Rises on Uranium Assay Results from Westmoreland

×