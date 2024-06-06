Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Appia to Conduct a Targeted, High Resolution, Airborne Gravity Survey over the REE-Rich Alces Lake Property, Saskatchewan, Canada

Appia to Conduct a Targeted, High Resolution, Airborne Gravity Survey over the REE-Rich Alces Lake Property, Saskatchewan, Canada

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce the upcoming Falcon Airborne Gravity Gradiometer (AGG) and Magnetic survey over its Alces Lake property in northern Saskatchewan. This survey, conducted by Xcalibur Multiphysics, aims to provide high-resolution, low-noise subsurface imaging of the Alces Lake lithological units and structure. The data will guide Appia's future exploration efforts, targeting the dense mineralization hosts (i.e. biotite pegmatites, high-grade veins, amphibolites, Fe-Mg-rich paragneisses) of the property's rare earth element (REE) occurrences.

Stephen Burega, President, stated: "I am very excited to announce we are launching a high-resolution Falcon Airborne Gravity Gradiometer and Magnetic survey over high priority areas of our Alces Lake property. This survey will provide critical data to guide our future exploration and identify new rare earth element targets beneath the surface at depths of 200 to 1,000 meters, marking a significant step in our exploration strategy."

Starting in early June 2024, the Falcon AGG Survey will cover 1,053 line kilometers with 100-meter line spacing, focusing on the Alces Lake regional fold and the northern portion of the property's NW-SE regional shear zone (Figure 1). These areas host the property's most significant REE occurrences to date, including the high-grade WRCB zone, and high-tonnage Magnet Ridge and AMP zones. This survey will not only highlight the unique characteristics of these discovered mineralized zones, but also identify new, similar targets at unexplored depths of 200 to 1,000 meters. This advanced survey is a significant step in Appia's exploration strategy, providing crucial data to integrate and interpret with other geophysical, outcrop, and drillhole data sets for delineating future drilling targets in late 2024 and 2025.

The technical content in this news release was reviewed and approved by Dr. Irvine R. Annesley, P.Geo., Senior Technical Advisor, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/211878_338ddde2a46ec8a4_001.jpg

Figure 1 - Flight Plans - Airborne Gravity Gradiometer Survey - Excalibur Multiphysics

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/211878_338ddde2a46ec8a4_001full.jpg

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (Appia)

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project (See June 9th, 2023 Press Release - Click HERE) which is 40,963.18 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. (See January 11th, 2024 Press Release - Click HERE) The Company is also focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, and exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 94,982.39 hectares (234,706.59 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares (32,143 acres), with rare earth elements and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario.

Appia has 136.3 million common shares outstanding, 145 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-Looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, visit www.appiareu.com.

As part of our ongoing effort to keep investors, interested parties and stakeholders updated, we have several communication portals. If you have any questions online (X, Facebook, LinkedIn) please feel free to send direct messages.

To book a one-on-one 30-minute Zoom video call, please click here. 

Contact:

Tom Drivas, CEO and Director 
(c) (416) 876-3957
(f) (416) 218-9772
(e) tdrivas@appiareu.com

Stephen Burega, President
(c) (647) 515-3734
(e) sburega@appiareu.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/211878

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium (CSE:API)

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium


Appia Begins Uranium Exploration Season with Ground Reconnaissance at "Eastside" Project, Saskatchewan, Canada

Appia Begins Uranium Exploration Season with Ground Reconnaissance at "Eastside" Project, Saskatchewan, Canada

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce the beginning of their summer uranium exploration season for 2024. To start, Appia recently completed a ground reconnaissance and exploration program for their uranium-bearing Eastside property located in the Peter Lake Domain, east of Wollaston Lake. Appia followed up on several uranium, rare earth element, and platinum group element targets brought to light during the company's Mineral Prospectivity Map Analysis conducted in 2023 (Figure 1). As a result, the company collected:

  • Sixty-three (63) hand samples, five (5) of which read 10,000 - 53,000 counts per second (cps) from two (2) main uranium-bearing pegmatite-hosted mineralization trends, with additional potential for rare earth elements (REE) and platinum group metals (PGM),

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Appia Rare Earths and Uranium Corp. to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on May 29th, 2024

Appia Rare Earths and Uranium Corp. to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on May 29th, 2024

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on May 29th, 2024.

This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders, and the investment community, the opportunity to interact with the Company's President, Stephen Burega, in real time.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Appia Announces Significant Results from Two Additional Exploration New Targets Electra and Maia at PCH Project

Appia Announces Significant Results from Two Additional Exploration New Targets Electra and Maia at PCH Project

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") announced today the results from 2 newly identified exploration targets - Electra and Maia. A total of 196 samples from 25 auger drill holes were assayed by SGS-GEOSOL Laboratories in Vespasiano, Brazil. The results confirm again that the regolith developed over the Ipora Granite presented significant enrichment of Heavy Rare Earth Oxides (HREO), indicative of the Ionic Adsorption Clay (IAC) rare earth elements (REE) deposits similar to the Target IV zone already identified as IAC REE. This will be confirmed by the desorption analysis which is currently underway.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Appia Rare Earths and Uranium Corp. to Present at the Clean Energy & Precious Metals Hybrid Investor Conference on May 23rd, 2024

Appia Rare Earths and Uranium Corp. to Present at the Clean Energy & Precious Metals Hybrid Investor Conference on May 23rd, 2024

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (the " Company " or " Appia ") (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FWB: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) today announced that Stephen Burega, President, will present live at the Clean Energy & Precious Metals Hybrid Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 23 rd 2024.

DATE : May 23 rd , 2024

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Appia Signs MOU to Option Elliot Lake Property

Appia Signs MOU to Option Elliot Lake Property

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") announced today that it has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding ("MOU") with 15997356 Canada Inc. (the "Purchaser") to option up to a 100% working interest in the Company's Elliot Lake Uranium Project ("Elliot Lake") located in Elliot Lake Ontario (the "Transaction").

The Transaction is subject to the parties entering into a Definitive Agreement setting out the terms and conditions for the Transaction. The Purchaser can earn a 51% interest in Elliot Lake by paying $25 million (the "Initial Cash Consideration") to Appia by October 31, 2024 (the "Closing Date of Stage One"). The Transaction is conditional upon the Purchaser providing a financing commitment to Appia on or before July 9, 2024, failing which Appia can terminate the Transaction. The Purchaser has the right to assign the MOU to another private or public company.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Aclara Extends High Grade Mineralisation Thickness at Carina from 6.1 meters to 11.1 meters Through a Positive Drilling Campaign

Aclara Extends High Grade Mineralisation Thickness at Carina from 6.1 meters to 11.1 meters Through a Positive Drilling Campaign

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to provide the drilling results from its Phase 1 reverse circulation ("RC") drilling campaign executed between November 2023 and April 2024 on its regolith-hosted ion adsorption clay project, known as the "Carina Module", located in the State of Goiás, Brazil. The Phase 1 RC drilling campaign, which was comprised of 1,998 meters of drilling within 80 drill holes, has confirmed that the mineralization extends through the full depth of the regolith to the bedrock and provides a greater level of certainty regarding the geological interpretation of the deposit and the existence of rare earth elements throughout the full cross-section of the regolith

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Clean Energy & Precious Metals Hybrid Investor Conference Agenda Announced for May 23rd

Clean Energy & Precious Metals Hybrid Investor Conference Agenda Announced for May 23rd

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Clean Energy & Precious Metals Hybrid Virtual Investor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

This in-person and virtual event will showcase live company presentations and interactive discussions featuring all types of metals including Gold, Silver, Palladium, Platinum and "Clean Energy Metals" such as Cobalt, Copper, Nickel, Phosphate, Rare Earth Elements, Uranium and Zinc. Company executives and industry experts will present live from the OTC Markets Group headquarters at 300 Vesey Street in New York City. All presentations will be broadcast to the Virtual Investor Conferences community. For those who are interested in attending, there are two ways to register:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Aclara Appoints Dr. Kurt Forrester as Lead Advisor to Its Heavy Rare Earths Separation Project

Aclara Appoints Dr. Kurt Forrester as Lead Advisor to Its Heavy Rare Earths Separation Project

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce the appointment Dr. Kurt Forrester as lead advisor for the technical development of its heavy rare earths separation project. Dr. Forrester is an international renowned chemical engineer with more than 20 years of experience in solvent extraction and other separation technologies across commodities including rare earth elements, base metals and industrial minerals

Aclara CEO, Ramon Barua, commented:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Appia Announces Encouraging Initial Results from the Newly Identified Taygeta and Merope Exploration Targets at PCH Project, Brazil

Appia Announces Encouraging Initial Results from the Newly Identified Taygeta and Merope Exploration Targets at PCH Project, Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") announced today the results from the newly identified exploration targets Taygeta and Merope. A total of 111 samples from 18 auger drill holes were assayed by SGS-GEOSOL Laboratories in Vespasiano, Brazil. The results confirm that the regolith developed over the Ipora Granite presented significant enrichment of Heavy Rare Earth Oxides (HREO), characteristic of the Ionic Adsorption Clay (IAC) rare earth elements (REE) deposits identified at other PCH target zones.

Stephen Burega, President, commented, "These initial results from the auger drill program are very promising, and provide us with a strong indication that the PCH project can host multiple new IAC REE mineralized areas in addition to the resource already identified in our maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) completed by SGS Canada. Additionally, these new target zones are considerably larger in total area as compared to the Target IV. Desorption test results will be reported once received."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corporation Will Present at John Tumazos Very Independent Research

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corporation Will Present at John Tumazos Very Independent Research

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") invites you to register for a webinar on May 14th at 9:45 AM EDT, Eastern Daylight Time (North America) with Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.'s President, Mr. Stephen Burega and VP of Exploration, Brazil, Mr. Andre Costa, and renowned former Wall Street analyst, John Tumazos of Very Independent Research. John will dig in on the latest developments at Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. with plenty of probing inquiries.

To register for the event click here.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

AU$100 notes spread across a table.

Australia Allocates AU$566.1 Million for Critical Minerals Exploration

In a bid aimed at fortifying Australia's position as a global leader in critical minerals and renewable energy, the Albanese government has announced a 10 year, AU$566.1 million investment into critical minerals exploration.

“There is no nation on earth better placed than Australia to achieve our goal of moving toward a clean energy future,” remarked Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in a Wednesday (May 8) press release.

“This investment highlights my Government’s commitment to building a secure and sustainable future for all Australians. By investing significantly in geoscience, we can boost our progress towards net zero,” he added.

×