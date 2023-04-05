Gold Price Blows Past US$2,000 Mark Again, Silver Hits US$25

Base MetalsInvesting News

Trilogy Metals Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (NYSE: TMQ) ("Trilogy Metals" or "the Company") announces its financial results for the first quarter ended February 28 2023.  Details of the Company's financial results are contained in the interim unaudited consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis which will be available on the Company's website at www.trilogymetals.com on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . All amounts are in United States dollars unless otherwise stated.

Selected Results

The following selected financial information is prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

in thousands of dollars,
except for per share amounts

Three months ended

Selected expenses

February 28,
2023

$

February 28,
2022

$

General and administrative

408

397

Investor relations

30

99

Professional fees

570

245

Salaries

237

414

Salaries and directors expense – stock-based

compensation

2,362

1,922

Total expenses

3,606

3,115

Share of loss on equity investment

1,485

1,910

Comprehensive loss for the period

(5,072)

(5,023)

Basic and diluted loss per common share

(0.03)

(0.03)

For the three-month period ended February 28, 2023 , we reported a net loss of $5.1 million compared to a net loss of $5.0 million for the three-month period ended February 28, 2022 . The increase in comprehensive loss in the first quarter of 2023 compared to first quarter of 2022 is due to the increase in stock based compensation and professional fees and partially offset from the decrease in our share of losses of Ambler Metals LLC ("Ambler Metals"), the joint venture operating company equally owned by Trilogy and a wholly-owned subsidiary of South32 Limited (ASX, LSE, JSE: S32; ADR: SOUHY), investor relations and salaries.  The decrease in our share of losses of Ambler Metals is mainly due to a decrease in mineral property expenses.

Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects

The Company announced the second and third set of drilling results from the 2022 field season at the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects ("UKMP") on January 25, 2023 and February 27, 2023 , respectively.  On April 4, 2023 , the Company announced the final set of drilling results from the 2022 field season at the UKMP.

On February 14, 2023 , the Company announced an updated feasibility study technical report for the Arctic Project and an updated resource for the Bornite Project, and filed NI 43-101 technical reports for both projects with the Canadian securities regulators.  In addition, the Company announced technical report summaries for both projects prepared in accordance with S-K 1300, which were filed as exhibits with the annual report on Form 10-K.

Ambler Access Project ("AAP")

On November 15, 2022 , the United States Bureau of Land Management ("USBLM") submitted a status report announcing the anticipation of publishing a draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement ("SEIS") in the second quarter of calendar 2023 and a final SEIS in the fourth quarter of calendar 2023. On January 17, 2023 , the USBLM submitted a status report reaffirming the timing of the draft and final SEIS.

In March 2023 , the Board of Ambler Metals LLC approved a budget totaling $12.3 million for the AAP, to include funding for 2023 field season work consisting of field studies, permitting and data collection to assist the USBLM in completing the additional work to support the SEIS.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

We expended $0.9 million on operating activities during the three-month period ending February 28, 2023 with the majority of cash spent on corporate salaries, professional fees related to our annual regulatory filings, and annual fees paid to the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE American Exchange with the American and Canadian securities commissions.

As at February 28, 2023 , we had $1.7 million in cash and working capital of $1.0 million . Management continues with cash preservation strategies to reduce cash expenditures where feasible, including but not limited to reductions in marketing and investor conferences and office expenses.  In addition, the Company's Board of Directors have agreed to take all of their fees in deferred share units, or DSUs, in an effort to preserve cash. The Company's senior management team is also taking a portion of their base salaries in shares of the Company to preserve cash.

All project related costs are funded by the Ambler Metals. Amber Metals is well funded to advance the UKMP with $76.5 million in cash and $74.9 million in working capital as at February 28, 2023 . There are sufficient funds within Ambler Metals to fund this fiscal year's budget for the UKMP and the AAP. Trilogy does not anticipate having to fund the activities of Ambler Metals until the current cash balance $76.5 million is expended.

Future cash requirements may vary materially from current expectations. The Company will need to raise additional funds in the future to support its operations and administration expenses. Future sources of liquidity are expected to be in the form of an equity financing but may include debt financing, convertible debt, exercise of options, or other means. The continued operations of the Company are dependent on its ability to obtain additional financing or to generate future cash flows.

There is no assurance that the Company will be able to obtain such financings or obtain them on favourable terms. These uncertainties raise substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.

Qualified Persons

Richard Gosse , P.Geo., Vice President Exploration for Trilogy Metals Inc., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Gosse has reviewed the technical information in this news release and approves the disclosure contained herein.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration and development company that holds a 50 percent interest in Ambler Metals LLC which has a 100 percent interest in the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects in Northwestern Alaska . On December 19, 2019 , South32, a globally diversified mining and metals company, exercised its option to form a 50/50 joint venture with Trilogy. The UKMP is located within the Ambler Mining District, one of the richest and most-prospective known copper-dominant districts in the world. It hosts world-class polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits that contain copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver, and carbonate replacement deposits that have been found to host high-grade copper and cobalt mineralization. Exploration efforts have been focused on two deposits in the Ambler Mining District – the Arctic VMS deposit and the Bornite carbonate replacement deposit. Both deposits are located within a land package that spans approximately 190,929 hectares. Ambler Metals has an agreement with NANA Regional Corporation, Inc., an Alaska Native Corporation that provides a framework for the exploration and potential development of the Ambler Mining District in cooperation with local communities. Trilogy's vision is to develop the Ambler Mining District into a premier North American copper producer while protecting and respecting subsistence livelihoods.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, perceived merit of properties, expectations regarding the willingness of the Company's director and executives to receive their compensation in equity, the Company's plans to look for opportunities to reduce its cash spend for the year, Management's expectations regarding the effects of cash conservation efforts and the sufficiency of cash for the next twelve months and the Company's plans to provide further updates and the timing thereof are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the uncertainties involving our assumptions with respect to the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended November 30, 2022 filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and in other Company reports and documents filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time. The Company's forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trilogy-metals-reports-first-quarter-fiscal-2023-financial-results-301790398.html

SOURCE Trilogy Metals Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/05/c3208.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Trilogy MetalsTMQ:CATMQCopper Investing
TMQ:CA,TMQ
The Conversation (0)
TSX:TMQ

Trilogy Metals Reports High Grade Copper and Zinc from Drilling at its Arctic Deposit

VANCOUVER, Oct. 27, 2016 /PRNewswire/ – Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX:TMQ) (NYSE:TMQ), formerly NovaCopper Inc., is pleased to announce drill results and provide a project update from its 2016 summer field program at the Arctic poly-metallic volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposit, part of the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects (UKMP) located in the Ambler mining district of Northwest Alaska. All amounts are in United States dollars unless otherwise stated.

The majority of this year’s project budget of US$5.5 million was spent on a drilling program at the Arctic Project that included 3,058 meters of drilling for geotechnical, hydrological, waste rock characterization and metallurgical studies as well as further resource definition. In addition to the drilling program, a series of environmental studies were conducted over the UKMP. The LiDAR survey that was incomplete last year due to weather conditions was also completed during the summer. This site investigation work will form the basis for completing a future pre-feasibility study on the Arctic deposit.

Keep reading...Show less
Company News

Trilogy Metals Announces Third Quarter Results and Provides a Corporate and Project Update

VANCOUVER, Oct. 6, 2016 /CNW/ –  Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX:TMQ) (NYSE:TMQ), formerly NovaCopper Inc., announces its financial results for the third quarter ended August 31, 2016. Details of the Company’s financial results are contained in the unaudited consolidated financial statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis which will be available on the Company’s website at www.trilogymetals.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. All amounts are inUnited States dollars unless otherwise stated.
Corporate and Project Update
Name Change
In September 2016, we changed our name to Trilogy Metals Inc. to better reflect our Company’s naturally diversified resource base. The Company’s Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects (“UKMP”) are located in the Ambler mining district in northwest Alaska; a region known to host deposits rich in copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver. The Company controls the mineral rights to approximately 353,000 acres of land containing two known mineral belts, the Ambler Schist Belt and the Bornite Carbonate Sequence. The Ambler Schist Belt hosts volcanogenic massive sulphide (“VMS”) type mineralization occurring as a series of high-grade polymetallic copper-lead-zinc-gold-silver deposits along the entire 100 kilometer (70 mile) long belt. The Bornite Carbonate Sequence hosts several copper replacement targets around the Aurora and Pardner Hill prospects, in addition to an established resource identified at Bornite. Mineralization at Bornite is open to further exploration. The shareholders had previously voted in favour of the change of the Company’s name to Trilogy at our annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 18, 2016.
Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects
In early August 2016, we wrapped up another successful season advancing the Arctic deposit towards pre-feasibility. The majority of the 2016 project budget of $5.5 million was spent completing a 3,058 metre drill program at the Arctic Project to support geotechnical, hydrological, waste rock characterization and metallurgical studies, as well as resource definition. Substantial field work was also completed to support the continuation of baseline environmental data collection. During the course of the field season, data collection was completed to support an aquatic survey, an avian and large mammal habitat survey, an archaeological survey and expansion of the wetlands delineation and surface quality work. The remaining thirty percent of the LiDAR survey (used to obtain high resolution topographic data) over the UKMP, initiated during the last field season, was completed. The site investigation work completed in 2016 will form the basis for the completion of studies this fall and a future pre-feasibility study on the Arctic deposit. Drill assay results are expected to be released during the fall of 2016.
Sale of Sunward and the Titiribi Project
On September 1, 2016, Trilogy closed the sale of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Sunward Investments Ltd. (“Sunward Investments”) to Brazil Resources Inc. (“BRI”) for consideration of 5,000,000 common shares of BRI, of which 2,500,000 common shares are subject to a six month holding period, and 1,000,000 BRI warrants, with each warrant exercisable into one common share of BRI for a period of two years from the closing date at an exercise price of Cdn$3.50 for total consideration valued at approximately$8.1 million.  Sunward Investments, through a subsidiary, owns 100% of the Titiribi gold-copper exploration project located approximately 70 kilometers southwest of the city of Medellin, in Antioquia Department, Colombia. Trilogy acquired Sunward Investments and the Titiribi project as part of its acquisition of Sunward Resources Ltd. (“Sunward”) in a business combination which closed on June 19, 2015.
The Company reclassified the net assets of Sunward Investments as an asset held for sale and its operations as a discontinued operation, retrospectively, in its third quarter financial statements. The Company expects to realize a gain on the sale of approximately$4.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.
Connect with Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX:TMQ) (NYSE:TMQ) to receive an Investor Presentation.

Company News

Mining News: Enter Trilogy Metals

What does a name say about a company? Management of NovaCopper Inc. feels that its corporate moniker does not say enough about the diversity of metals present in the high-grade deposits encompassed by its Upper Kobuk Minerals Projects in the Ambler mining district of Northwest Alaska.
Arctic, the most advanced UKMP deposit, actually hosts more zinc than it does copper. And, while copper remains the dominant metal in terms of value, zinc supply shortages are closing the price gap between these two metals. Additionally, strong gold and silver prices have increased precious metals contributions to Arctic’s value this year.
“The Ambler district is more than just copper – it is copper; it’s zinc; (and) it’s precious metals,” NovaCopper President and CEO Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse explained in a recent interview.
As such, when markets open in Toronto and New York Sept. 8, NovaCopper Inc. will be no more. In its place, Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX:TMQ) (NYSE:TMQ), will grace the boards of the Toronto Stock Exchange and NYSE-MKT.
NovaCopper shares under the previous symbol, NCQ, will seamlessly transition to Trilogy Metals shares, requiring no action for current shareholders.
Transition to Trilogy
Spun out of Novagold Resources Ltd. in 2012 to continue the exploration of Arctic and Bornite, two of the highest grade un-mined copper deposits in the world, NovaCopper was a natural choice for the Ambler mining district focused exploration company.
In the months leading up to the formation of NovaCopper, Van Nieuwenhuyse, who was then president and CEO of Novagold, forged a partnership with NANA Regional Corp. that brought together a large package of Novagold-owned mining claims blanketing a 70-mile- (110 kilometer) long belt of high-grade copper-lead-zinc-gold-silver deposits with an adjacent package of NANA-owned lands known for hosting exceptionally high-grade copper.
The alliance provides the Inupiat-owned Alaska Native regional corporation with the opportunity to benefit from the exploration and eventual development of the world-class Arctic deposit and other similar volcanogenic massive sulfide prospects across the Ambler belt. In return, NovaCopper was given the opportunity to investigate Bornite, a copper-rich deposit situated about 16 miles (26 kilometers) southwest of Arctic, and explore other mineral prospects across a large highly prospective swath of NANA lands in the Upper Kobuk region.
Over the ensuing four years, the partnership and the mineral endowment found on the 353,000 acres of UKMP lands has grown.
Today, the Arctic and Bornite deposits together are believed to host roughly 8.4 billion pounds of copper; 2.6 billion lbs. of zinc; 610,000 oz. of gold; 45.3 million oz. of silver; as well as significant quantities of lead and cobalt.
It is the natural diversity this broad range of metals – especially the zinc and precious metals components of Arctic, the UKMP deposit nearest to a production decision – that prompted the transition to the new name of Trilogy Metals.
Arctic focus
Over the past two years, the rebranded company has focused its field work on gathering the last bits of information needed to complete a pre-feasibility study that will outline plans to develop an open pit mine at Arctic.
A roughly 3,000-meter drill program at Arctic was the biggest ticket item of this year’s field program.
Prior to a similar infill drill program completed last year, Arctic hosted 23.85 million metric tons of indicated resource averaging 3.26 percent (1.71 billion lbs.) copper, 4.45 percent (2.34 billion lbs.) zinc, 0.76 percent (400 million lbs.) lead, 0.71 grams per metric ton (550,000 oz.) gold, and 53.2 g/t (40.8 million oz.) silver.
This VMS deposit also contains an estimated 3.63 million metric tons of inferred resource averaging 3.22 percent (239 million lbs.) copper, 3.84 percent (285 million lbs.) zinc, 0.58 percent (43.2 million lbs.) lead and 0.59 g/t (60,000 oz.) gold.
“What is so spectacular about Arctic is it hosts really fantastic grades,” said Van Nieuwenhuyse.
Drilling over the past two seasons has focused on upgrading much of the inferred resources to the higher confidence measured and indicated categories; some pit expansion drilling; and holes targeted to collect pit slope stability, hydrology and metallurgical information.
Thanks in part to great weather at Arctic this year, the 2016 program came in under the US$5.5 million budgeted for the field work.
Trilogy Metals is expected to release results from this drilling and the other field work in October.
Advancing Ambler
When Trilogy Metals returns to the Ambler district in 2017, the company plans to complete the geotechnical work needed to further refine locations for a power plant, mill, waste rock pile, stockpiles and tailings facilities for the Arctic mine plan to be detailed in the prefeasibility study.
The renamed company also would like to resume drilling at Bornite, a copper-rich carbonate replacement deposit that is reminiscent of those found in the African Copper Belt of southern Africa and the Mt. Isa district of Queensland, Australia.
Using a 0.50 percent copper cutoff grade, Bornite now hosts an estimated 40.5 million metric tons of in-pit indicated resources averaging 1.02 percent (913 million pounds) copper; and 84.1 million metric tons of inferred resources averaging 0.95 percent (1.8 billion lbs.) copper.
Additionally, at a 1.50 percent copper cutoff grade, Bornite is estimated to contain 57.8 million metric tons of below-pit inferred resources averaging 2.89 percent (3.7 billion lbs.) copper.
While already world-class in terms of both size and grade, the various zones of Bornite are open to expansion in several directions. The most compelling area is a 1,000-meter-wide stretch of continuing high grades along the northern front.
Hole RC13-0220, the most northeasterly hole drilled at Bornite cut three very high-grade intervals from 877 to 923 meters (at a 2.0 percent cutoff): 5.9 meters of 6.66 percent copper; 9.9 meters of 2.48 percent copper; and 19.7 meters of 2.24 percent copper.
Hole RC13-0224, drilled about 800 meters west of hole 220, cut five high-grade intercepts from 579 meters to 755 meters along this northern front: 19.5 meters of 3.02 percent copper; 16.8 meters of 2.36 percent copper; 39.5 meters of 2.37 percent copper; 8.6 meters of 3.26 percent copper; and 6.5 meters of 7.7 percent copper.
Trilogy believes that continued expansion in this direction could put the grades and size of its Ambler deposits on par with Mount Isa, where more than 400 million metric tons of ore grading 2.12 percent copper has been mined over the past 75 years.
Financial footing
An innovative financing completed last year puts Trilogy Metals in a good position to finish the pre-feasibility work at Arctic and continue exploration at Bornite.
In mid-2015, the company closed the buyout of Sunward Resources Ltd., a fellow exploration company with roughly US$20 million in the bank but a market cap hovering around US$13 million.
In exchange for the cash and Sunward’s Titiribi gold-copper project in Columbia, NovaCopper issued 43.1 million shares to Sunward shareholders.
When Trilogy Metals lights up the boards of the TSX and NYSE-MKT exchanges, it will have nearly US$10 million of this cash remaining in its treasury.
Adding to this strong financial footing, the company cut a deal in mid-August to sell the Titiribi property to Brazil Resources Inc., an exploration company with a growing portfolio of gold and copper properties in South America and Alaska.
In exchange for the Columbia gold-copper property, Trilogy will hold 5 million Brazil Resources shares. With a 50-day moving average of C$2.60 per share, these shares are currently worth about C$13 million.
“While we believe the Titiribi property has excellent exploration potential and a strong local team, the sale allows NovaCopper (Trilogy) to focus on its high-grade copper, zinc and precious metals projects located in Northwest Alaska,” said Van Nieuwenhuyse.
Connect with Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX:TMQ) (NYSE:TMQ) to receive an Investor Presentation.

Max Resource Evaluates 6 Priority Targets on its CESAR Copper-Silver Project, NE Colombia

Max Resource Evaluates 6 Priority Targets on its CESAR Copper-Silver Project, NE Colombia

MAX RESOURCE CORP. (TSXV: MAX) (OTC Pink: MXROF) (FSE: M1D2) ("Max" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following exploration update on its 100% owned CESAR Copper-Silver Project located in Northeast Colombia.

Highlights

Keep reading...Show less

Teck to Release First Quarter 2023 Results on April 26, 2023

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") will release its first quarter 2023 earnings results before market open on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

A webcast to review the results will be held as follows:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trilogy Metals Reports Best Grade-Thickness Intersection Ever Drilled at the Arctic Project of 42.8 Meters at 7% Copper Equivalent

New Drill Results are Part of the Remaining Holes Drilled in 2022 at the Arctic Project in Alaska

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (NYSE: TMQ) ("Trilogy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the final set of drilling results from the Arctic deposit from the 2022 field season at the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects ("UKMP") located in northwestern Alaska .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hot Chili Limited

New Drill Results Boost Cortaderaâs Copper-Gold Growth Potential

(NewsDirect)

CRP0201D (390m depth downhole, located below Cuerpo 1 resource extent) intersecting 2% chalcopyrite-pyrite sulphide mineralisation and porphyry B-veining within strongly biotite altered hornfels, assay results pending.

Highlights

Â· New drill assay results from the Cortadera copper-gold resource in Chile confirm significant mineralisation outside of the current Cuerpo 1 mineralised envelope increasing the potential for future Mineral Resource expansion

* Copper Equivalent (CuEq) reported for the drillhole intersections were calculated using the following formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% Ã— Cu price 1% per tonne Ã— Cu_recovery) + (Mo ppm Ã— Mo price per g/t Ã— Mo_recovery) + (Au ppm Ã— Au price per g/t Ã— Au_recovery) + (Ag ppm Ã— Ag price per g/t Ã— Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne Ã— Cu_recovery). The Metal Prices applied in the calculation were: Cu=3.00 USD/lb, Au=1,700 USD/oz, Mo=14 USD/lb, and Ag=20 USD/oz. The entirety of the intersection is assumed as fresh. The recovery and copper equivalent formula for Cortadera â€“ Recoveries of 83% Cu, 56% Au, 83% Mo and 37% Ag. CuEq (%) = Cu(%) + 0.56 x Au(g/t) + 0.00046 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0043 x Ag(g/t)

Hot Chili Limited (ASX: HCH) (TSXV:HCH) (OTCQX: HHLKF) ("Hot Chili" or "Company") is pleased to announce encouraging drill results that confirm the potential for further resource growth at the Cortadera copper-gold resource, the centrepiece of the Company's low-altitude, Costa Fuego copper-gold project in Chile.

Cortadera's Mineral Resource comprises three porphyry centres, which extend from surface over a strike extent of 2.3km. Cortadera's two eastern porphyries have been defined to vertical depths up to 1.3km, however, drilling across the western-most porphyry (Cuerpo 1) had previously not intersected higher grade mineralisation (+0.3% CuEq) below 220m depth prior to 2023's drill programme.

New drill results now confirm that higher grade mineralisation (+0.3% CuEq) extends and remains open at depth below Cuerpo 1 ahead of a planned Mineral Resource update for the second half of 2023.

New Results Confirm Extension to Mineralisation at Cuerpo 1

In 2022, the Company recorded an end-of-hole drill result (CORMET001, 6m grading 0.6% Cu from 354m depth) from a development study geotechnical drill hole (see Announcement released 29 th April 2022) located below the Mineral Resource envelope for Cuerpo 1.

Over the past two months, the Company has extended diamond drill hole CORMET001, and completed a further five drill holes below Cuerpo 1. Initial assay results confirm a significant extension to mineralisation below the current Mineral Resource, intersecting mineralised porphyry (early- and intra-mineral) up to 300m below the Indicated Mineral Resource for Cuerpo 1.

Complete results have been received for three of six holes completed, and only partial results for two diamond holes (CRP0201D and CRP0202D) and one reverse circulation RC hole (CRP0203). Significant intersections recorded to date include:

Â· 270m grading 0.5% CuEq (0.4% Cu, 0.1g/t Au) from surface ( CRP0202D 1 )

including 114m grading 0.7% CuEq (0.6% Cu, 0.1g/t Au) from 70m depth,

or including 60m grading 0.9% CuEq (0.8% Cu, 0.1g/t Au) from 110m depth

Â· 54m grading 0.5% CuEq (0.4% Cu, 0.1g/t Au, 55ppm Mo) from surface ( CRP0201D 1 )

Â· 84m grading 0.4% CuEq (0.4% Cu) from 336m ( CORMET001 2 )

including 26m grading 0.6% CuEq (0.6% Cu, 0.1g/t Au) from 374m depth.

Â· 256m grading 0.3% CuEq (0.3% Cu) from 192m depth (CRP0200D)

including 36m grading 0.5% CuEq (0.5% Cu, 0.1g/t Au) from 210m depth,

and including 74m grading 0.4% CuEq (0.4% Cu) from 374m depth

1 Partial result reported, currently awaiting assays for remaining intervals.

2 Note that this intersection includes an interval from 336m to 350m previously reported in April 2022.

The Company looks forward to the return of the remaining drillholes from this program in the coming weeks.

Drilling CRP0201D from the Cortadera core yard, targeting Cuerpo 1 extension at depthFebruary 2023 (results pending)

First-Pass Drilling Completed Across Western Cortadera (AMSA Landholding)

A first-pass drill programme, comprising sixteen RC drill holes for 4,116m, is complete across three porphyry targets within the recently secured AMSA landholding (see announcement dated 13 th January 2023). These holes are located along the western extent of the Cortadera copper-gold Mineral Resource and results for fifteen of the sixteen holes are pending.

Drilling was primarily shallow (less than 300m depth) and focussed on defining the extent of Cortadera's fourth porphyry (Cuerpo 4).

The Company confirmed significant copper mineralization associated with Cuerpo 4 in February with first results from diamond hole LCD001 (see announcement dated 23 rd February 2023), which recorded 120m grading 0.5% CuEq* (0.4% Cu, 0.2g/t Au from 22m depth down-hole to end of hole. Importantly, this wide intersection also included 38m grading 1.0% CuEq* (0.8% Cu, 0.4g/t Au) from 22m depth, or 18m grading 1.3% CuEq* (1.0% Cu, 0.5g/t Au) from 32m depth.

Once all assay results have been received and reviewed, the Company and Antofagasta Minerals (AMSA) will plan a second-pass drill programme to follow-up the initial results of this programme as part of the 6,000m drill commitment to the option agreement (see announcement dated 28 th November 2022).

The Company looks forward to receiving further results in the coming weeks.

Table 1. New Significant Diamond Drill Hole Assay Results at Cortadera

2 Partial results reported, currently awaiting assays for remaining intervals

Notes:

Significant intercepts are calculated above a nominal cut-off grade of 0.2% Cu. Where appropriate, significant intersections may contain up to 30m down-hole distance of internal dilution (less than 0.2% Cu). Significant intersections are separated where internal dilution is greater than 30m down-hole distance. The selection of 0.2% Cu for significant intersection cut-off grade is aligned with marginal economic cut-off grade for bulk tonnage polymetallic copper deposits of similar grade in Chile and elsewhere in the world.

Down-hole significant intercept widths are estimated to be at or around true-widths of mineralisation.

* Copper Equivalent (CuEq) reported for the drillhole intersections were calculated using the following formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% Ã— Cu price 1% per tonne Ã— Cu_recovery) + (Mo ppm Ã— Mo price per g/t Ã— Mo_recovery) + (Au ppm Ã— Au price per g/t Ã— Au_recovery) + (Ag ppm Ã— Ag price per g/t Ã— Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne Ã— Cu_recovery). The Metal Prices applied in the calculation were: Cu=3.00 USD/lb, Au=1,700 USD/oz, Mo=14 USD/lb, and Ag=20 USD/oz. The entirety of the intersection is assumed as fresh. The recovery and copper equivalent formula for Cortadera is: â€“ Recoveries of 83% Cu, 56% Au, 83% Mo and 37% Ag. CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.56 x Au(g/t) + 0.00046 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0043 x Ag(g/t).

Â¹Assay results already reported up to 350m in â€˜Cortadera Delivers Another Strong Result' - released 29th April 2022.

Figure 1. Location of Cortadera, Productora, San Antonio and nearby coastal range infrastructure of Hot Chili's combined Costa Fuego copper-gold project, located 600km north of Santiago in Chile.

Refer to ASX Announcement "Hot Chili Delivers Next Level of Growth" (31st March 2022) for JORC Code Table 1 information related to the Costa Fuego

JORC-compliant Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) by Competent Person Elizabeth Haren, constituting the MREs of Cortadera, Productora and San Antonio (which combine to form Costa Fuego).

* Copper Equivalent (CuEq) reported for the Mineral Resource were calculated using the following formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% Ã— Cu price 1% per tonne Ã— Cu_recovery) + (Mo ppm Ã— Mo price per g/t Ã— Mo_recovery) + (Au ppm Ã— Au price per g/t Ã— Au_recovery) + (Ag ppm Ã— Ag price per g/t Ã— Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne Ã— Cu_recovery).

The Metal Prices applied in the CuEq calculation were: Cu=3.00 USD/lb, Au=1,700 USD/oz, Mo=14 USD/lb, and Ag=20 USD/oz. Metallurgical recovery averages for each deposit consider Indicated + Inferred material and are weighted to combine sulphide flotation and oxide leaching performance. The recovery and copper equivalent formula for each deposit is:

Cortadera and San Antonio â€“ Weighted recoveries of 82% Cu, 55% Au, 82% Mo and 37% Ag. CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.56 x Au(g/t) + 0.00046 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0043 x Ag(g/t)

Productora â€“ Weighted recoveries of 84% Cu, 47% Au, 47% Mo and 0% Ag (not reported). CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.46 x Au(g/t) + 0.00026 x Mo(ppm)

Costa Fuego â€“ Weighted recoveries of 83% Cu, 53% Au, 69% Mo and 23% Ag. CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.52 x Au(g/t) + 0.00039 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0027 x Ag(g/t)

** Reported on a 100% Basis - combining Mineral Resource Estimates for the Cortadera, Productora and San Antonio deposits. Figures are rounded, reported to appropriate significant figures, and reported in accordance with the JORC Code, CIM and NI 43-101. Metal rounded to nearest thousand, or if less, to the nearest hundred.

Total Mineral Resource reported at +0.21% CuEq for open pit and +0.30% CuEq for underground.

Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Figure 2. Long-section of Cortadera looking NE showing potential addition (red dashed outline) to Cuerpo 1 +0.3% Cu (MG core) model volume, based on returned drill holes from Resource Extension program. The potential associated expansion of the +0.21% CuEq and +0.05% Cu models has not been shown.Figure 3. Plan view showing location of Cortadera Resource Extension drillholes into Cuerpo 1, Copper mineralisation models updated with most up to date drillhole assays (*Note that CORMET001 includes an interval from 336m to 350m previously reported in April 2022). End of hole assays pending for CRP0201D and CRP0202D.Figure 4. Cross-section along A-A (shown in Figure 3) displaying new drillholes at Cuerpo 1 with an updated porphyry interpretation relative to the 2022 Resource model (+0.21% CuEq). Lithology shown on the trace, Cu% assays shown as histograms downhole. Clipping is +/- 40mFigure 5. Plan view showing location of drill holes completed within the AMSA landholding.

Refer to ASX Announcement "Hot Chili Delivers Next Level of Growth" (31st March 2022) for JORC Code Table 1 information related to the Costa Fuego

JORC-compliant Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) by Competent Person Elizabeth Haren, constituting the MREs of Cortadera, Productora and San Antonio (which combine to form Costa Fuego).

* Copper Equivalent (CuEq) reported for the Mineral Resource were calculated using the following formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% Ã— Cu price 1% per tonne Ã— Cu_recovery) + (Mo ppm Ã— Mo price per g/t Ã— Mo_recovery) + (Au ppm Ã— Au price per g/t Ã— Au_recovery) + (Ag ppm Ã— Ag price per g/t Ã— Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne Ã— Cu_recovery).

The Metal Prices applied in the CuEq calculation were: Cu=3.00 USD/lb, Au=1,700 USD/oz, Mo=14 USD/lb, and Ag=20 USD/oz. Metallurgical recovery averages for each deposit consider Indicated + Inferred material and are weighted to combine sulphide flotation and oxide leaching performance. The recovery and copper equivalent formula for each deposit is:

Cortadera and San Antonio â€“ Weighted recoveries of 82% Cu, 55% Au, 82% Mo and 37% Ag. CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.56 x Au(g/t) + 0.00046 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0043 x Ag(g/t)

Productora â€“ Weighted recoveries of 84% Cu, 47% Au, 47% Mo and 0% Ag (not reported). CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.46 x Au(g/t) + 0.00026 x Mo(ppm)

Costa Fuego â€“ Weighted recoveries of 83% Cu, 53% Au, 69% Mo and 23% Ag. CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.52 x Au(g/t) + 0.00039 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0027 x Ag(g/t)

** Reported on a 100% Basis - combining Mineral Resource Estimates for the Cortadera, Productora and San Antonio deposits. Figures are rounded, reported to appropriate significant figures, and reported in accordance with the JORC Code, CIM and NI 43-101. Metal rounded to nearest thousand, or if less, to the nearest hundred.

Total Mineral Resource reported at +0.21% CuEq for open pit and +0.30% CuEq for underground.

Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

These Mineral Resource estimates include Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. It is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Measured or Indicated Mineral Resource with continued exploration.

Competent Person's Statement - Exploration Results

Exploration information in this Report is based upon work compiled by Mr Christian Easterday, the Managing Director and a full-time employee of Hot Chili Limited whom is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Mr Easterday has sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the â€˜Australasian Code of Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' and is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 â€“ Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr Easterday consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.

Competent Person's Statement- Costa Fuego Mineral Resources

The information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources for Cortadera, Productora and San Antonio which constitute the combined Costa Fuego Project is based on information compiled by Ms Elizabeth Haren, a Competent Person who is a Member and Chartered Professional of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Ms Haren is a full-time employee of Haren Consulting Pty Ltd and an independent consultant to Hot Chili. Ms Haren has sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the â€˜Australasian Code of Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' and is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 â€“ Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Ms Haren consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on her information in the form and context in which it appears. For further information on the Costa Fuego Project, refer to the technical report titled "NI 43-101 Resource Report for the Costa Fuego Copper Project Located in Atacama, Chile", dated May 13, 2022 with an effective date of March 31, 2022, which is available for review on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Hot Chili's issuer profile.

Scientific and Technical Information

The scientific and technical information contained in this document was reviewed and approved by Ms Kirsty Sheerin, a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, Hot Chili's Resource Development Manager and a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 â€“ Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Ms Sheerin has undertaken extensive data verification and is satisfied with the exploration, sampling, security, and QA/QC procedures employed by Hot Chili for Costa Fuego and that their results are sufficient to produce data suitable for the purposes described in the technical report titled "NI 43-101 Resource Report for the Costa Fuego Copper Project Located in Atacama, Chile", dated May 13, 2022 with an effective date of March 31, 2022, as well as for public reporting purposes subsequent to the technical report.

About Hot Chili

Hot Chili Ltd (ASX/TSXV: HCH, OTCQX: HHLKF) aims to build shareholder value through the acquisition, exploration and development of high-quality copper assets in a low elevation and accessible region of northern Chile. With substantial mineral resources already defined, the Company's Costa Fuego Copper Hub is well positioned to benefit from the looming structural shortfall in copper production due to its size, quality and low economic hurdle location with an indicated resource of 2.8Mt Cu, 2.6Moz Au and 67kt of Mo (in 725Mt) and inferred resource of 0.6 Mt Cu, 1.2 Moz Au and 13kt Mo (in 202Mt). Costa Fuego is rated by S&P Global Market Intelligence one of the top 10 "low risk" undeveloped copper projects globally. Hot Chili has materially de-risked the potential future development of Costa Fuego, securing seawater extraction rights, surface rights for mining activities, easement corridors for water and power pipelines, and electrical connection to the national power grid as well as entering into a LOI with the nearby port of Las Losas. Costa Fuego has exceptional ESG credentials due to the abundance of existing infrastructure, amenability of ore processing using seawater, potential to operate Costa Fuego on a 100% renewable power mix, minimal community impact and ability to drive growth in an economically deprived area. Hot Chili's growth trajectory continues with the recent announcement of further consolidation contiguous with the bulk of its resources. This new, low-cost, acquisition contains near surface copper-gold porphyry mineralization intersected in historic drilling that has yet to be followed up. The Company commenced an initial 10,000m drill program in January 2023 to test highly prospective copper-gold porphyry targets along strike of the existing porphyry cluster. Hot Chili recently obtained secondary listings on the TSXV and OTCQX to better align with the exchanges of its global copper peer group. The Company aims to narrow the relative valuation gap with its North American listed peers, particularly as the general market starts to appreciate the medium term structural deficit in copper â€“ the critical commodity â€“ and the copper price required to incentivize new production.

Certain statements contained in this news release, including information as to the future financial or operating performance of Hot Chili and its projects may include statements that are "forwardâ€�looking statements" which may include, amongst other things, statements regarding targets, estimates and assumptions in respect of mineral reserves and mineral resources and anticipated grades and recovery rates, production and prices, recovery costs and results, and capital expenditures and are or may be based on assumptions and estimates related to future technical, economic, market, political, social and other conditions.These forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Hot Chili, are inherently subject to significant technical, business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results reflected in such forwardâ€�looking statements.

Hot Chili disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to any forwardâ€�looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, circumstances or results or otherwise after the date of this news release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, other than as may be required by law. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "indicate", "contemplate", "target", "plan", "intends", "continue", "budget", "estimate", "may", "will", "schedule" and similar expressions identify forwardâ€�looking statements.

All forwardâ€�looking statements made in this news release are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements. Investors are cautioned that forwardâ€�looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forwardâ€�looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Contact Details

Investor Relations

Graham Farrell

+1 416-842-9003

Graham.Farrell@harbor-access.com

Investor Relations

Jonathan Paterson

+1 475-477-9401

Jonathan.Paterson@harbor-access.com

Managing Director

Christian Easterday

admin@hotchili.net.au

Company Website

https://www.hotchili.net.au/investors/

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

[subscribe_company_profile use_post="101821410"]

Keep reading...Show less
Alvo Minerals

Annual General Meeting – Key Dates

Alvo Minerals Limited (ASX: ALV) (“Alvo” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday, 10 May 2023. Further information on the Annual General Meeting will be provided in the Notice of Annual General Meeting which is being prepared by the Company and will be announced to ASX and provided to Shareholders on or before 6 April 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
American West Metals

Extension Of Closing Date For Rights Issue

American West Metals Limited (“American West” or the “Company”) (ASX: AW1) refers to its prospectus dated 13 March 2023 (Entitlement Issue Prospectus) with respect to a non-renounceable entitlement issue on the terms set out in the Entitlement Issue Prospectus. American West advises that it has extended the closing date (and subsequent dates) of its Entitlement Issue Prospectus.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Traction Uranium Intersects Additional Near Surface Anomalous Radioactivity along with Intense Alteration and Graphite in the Basement Rocks at Key Lake South

Latest Results for Ecuador Yield a 1.2 kilometre Intersection

Maiden Mineral Resource & Exploration Targets for Great Divide Basin Projects & Lo Herma

High-grade Results from Resource Definition Drilling Confirm Significant Endowment of Youanmi Gold Project

Related News

Platinum Investing

Traction Uranium Intersects Additional Near Surface Anomalous Radioactivity along with Intense Alteration and Graphite in the Basement Rocks at Key Lake South

Gold Investing

Latest Results for Ecuador Yield a 1.2 kilometre Intersection

Uranium Investing

Maiden Mineral Resource & Exploration Targets for Great Divide Basin Projects & Lo Herma

Lithium Investing

High-grade Results from Resource Definition Drilling Confirm Significant Endowment of Youanmi Gold Project

Lithium Investing

5 Trends to Watch as Europe Builds Out its Lithium-ion Supply Chain

Gold Investing

Algorithmic Trading: Risks and Realities of Smart Investing

×