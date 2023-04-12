FREEGOLD ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $4 MILLION NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

The First Ever Official League of Legends Champions Korea Digital Collectible - LCK LEGENDARIES Pre-registration NOW OPEN

  • Fans can own and enjoy the legendary moments of the world renowned esports league LCK
  • Pre-registration begins on April 8 , the day of the LCK Spring league finals. Beta service to launch this summer.

League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) chose LEGENDARIES as its first digital collectible business partner for League of Legends global esports on March 31 signing an official IP licensing agreement and announcing that the service will be launched soon. LEGENDARIES, which has high expertise in esports and media content business, plans to launch "LCK LEGENDARIES," a digital collectible service that allows global LCK fans to enjoy League of Legends esports in a completely new way, changing the framework of fandom service via official LCK game clips and IP.

The First Ever Official League of Legends Champions Korea Digital Collectible – LCK LEGENDARIES Pre-registration NOW OPEN!

The digital collectibles launched by LEGENDARIES will include images of players like 'Faker' Sang-hyeok Lee and 'Deft' Hyuk-kyu Kim who are active in the LCK, along with the player's champions and highlight videos. Fans will not only be able to purchase and trade digital collectibles within the LEGENDARIES platform, but also be able to enjoy a whole new fandom experience that goes beyond simply watching the LCK games. On the official LCK LEGENDARIES Discord community, fans can participate in various events such as building their own rosters and teams, and receive rewards for their participation in the community.

LEGENDARIES and LCK will operate the digital collectible service in close collaboration to create a service such as the immediate release of the digital collectible of the best player selected during the match, truly catered to the LCK fans which will include various on and offline viewing experiences provided by LCK. Additionally, LEGENDARIES will collaborate with LCK, esports teams, and pro players, to provide a digital collectibles service with greater online and offline benefits for all the LCK fans. Also, LCK LEGENDARIES Digital Collectibles will support the growth of LCK as 50% of LCK's revenue share will be allocated to LCK teams and the league itself.

Three legendary former players Ambition, Wolf, and CloudTemplar, who played a major role in popularizing the early LCK into a world-class league, are serving as ambassadors for the LCK LEGENDARIES service. They are actively promoting the LCK LEGENDARIES' digital collectible service, garnering increasing interest and reactions from fans.

LEGENDARIES CEO Fred Bae stated, "We plan to focus on providing a whole new digital collectible platform and contributing to the esports league ecosystem by introducing various digital collectibles in collaboration with global blockbuster IP companies, not limited to League of Legends esports."

Fans who pre-register will receive a limited edition special pack that only pre-registration participants can obtain, and they will be the first to receive exclusive news about upcoming events on the LEGENDARIES platform. For more information on pre-registration, check out the LCK LEGENDARIES official pre-registration website: https://lck.legendaries.com .

LEGENDARIES is transforming entertainment fandom services by offering unparalleled esports fandom experiences with the world's top entertainment companies. With extensive experience and knowledge in the newest technologies, games, media content, and entertainment business, LEGENDARIES is establishing a No.1 Digital Collectible platform.

LEGENDARIES also operates a leading webtoon business that produces, distributes, and supplies webtoons of various genres with major domestic partners such as Kakao and Naver and Ridi.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Ultra PRO Announces New Luxury Vivid Deluxe Gaming Accessories Featuring Alcantara® Microsuede

Ultra PRO International LLC ("Ultra PRO"), a California -based designer and manufacturer of tabletop gaming accessories for popular trading card games such as Magic: The Gathering and Pokémon Trading Card Game, has introduced a new, high-end line: The Vivid Deluxe Collection, which features Deck Boxes and PRO-Binders made with genuine Alcantara, a premium, sustainable, cutting-edge material made in Italy . Elegant and soft to the touch, Alcantara combines aesthetics with performance, and is typically offered in luxury handbags and exotic car interiors throughout the world.

Vivid Deluxe Luxury Gaming Accessories

"The Vivid Deluxe collection delivers that next level of premium and quality to round out the top end of our gaming accessories lineup. The structured, injection molded core combined with authentic, environmentally-friendly Alcantara fabric exterior gives fans new ways to represent their passion for TCGs" said Justin Cole , Director of Business Development - Accessories.

Alcantara is a carbon neutral, vegan microsuede known for its soft, velvety texture that combines aesthetics and performance. Made only in Italy , Alcantara's well-recognized global brand and the material's unique soft touch makes it a popular choice for interior linings in high performance sports auto manufacturers including Lamborghini and Maserati, and top consumer brands such as Swarovski and Adidas for their special offerings.

The 100+ card Alcove Deck Boxes feature a patented inner core construction that provides strength and longevity along with a latched lid supported by multiple high-strength magnets. Currently, the boxes come in two styles, The vertically-oriented "Alcove Flip Deck Box'' and the horizontally-oriented "Alcove Edge Deck Box."

The 9-Pocket Zippered PRO Binder can hold up to 360 cards and zippers shut for added protection. Each individual page also has 9 side-loading pockets to organize trading card collections.

Vivid Deluxe accessories are available at https://ultrapro.com/collections/vivid-collection-accessories

About Ultra PRO
Ultra PRO is the leading brand of memorabilia collecting and tabletop gaming accessories, and photo and scrapbooking albums and pages. We have been designing and manufacturing top quality products since 1952 and our brands are recognized for its high quality standards and design innovations. Over the past decade, we have grown and diversified into a variety of related opportunities. Our Entertainment division publishes and distributes a variety of family-friendly board games and electronic toys, while our TableTopics division offers a broad line of TableTopics Conversation Starter sets to spark great conversations at social gatherings. Our SP Images division distributes collectible trading cards and other memorabilia to retail outlets across the United States . In addition to our headquarters in California , we are supported by our satellite facilities in Ohio , Massachusetts , Minnesota , Japan , and Belgium . For more information, please visit our website: www.ultrapro.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ultra-pro-announces-new-luxury-vivid-deluxe-gaming-accessories-featuring-alcantara-microsuede-301796135.html

SOURCE Ultra PRO International LLC

QR Codes Become a Game!? DENSO Launches Free Online Game, 'DENSO QR Code Maze'

DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, has launched a free, web browser-based game, "DENSO QR Code Maze," as part of its efforts to highlight that the company invented the QR code* in 1994.

DENSO QR Code Maze, a free online game to help commemorate that DENSO invented the QR code almost 30 years ago -- and made it free to the world so all could benefit from its many capabilities.

* QR Code is registered trademarks of DENSO WAVE Incorporated.

The QR Code was developed as an easy-to-read code that can store a large amount of information. The innovative two-dimensional code can store about 200 times more information than barcodes and can be read at high speed. DENSO started to use the code mainly for inventory management at its manufacturing plants and later made the patent available free of charge, enabling it to spread globally. Now, the QR code is widely used in many daily life applications, including electronic tickets and cashless payments. In December 2022 , DENSO was awarded the IEEE Corporate Innovation Award for helping the world benefit from QR codes' dynamic capabilities.

In the game, players race for the goal while supplying energy to a city as complex as a QR code. The player who best utilizes their energy and reaches the goal fastest wins. During gameplay, items along the track help boost players toward the finish and neon signs highlight other DENSO technologies and contributions to society.

Players can enjoy the game anywhere, anytime without downloading software or applications.

In Solo Mode, you can race players across the world, and in Friend Mode, you can play with an exclusive group of your friends or family members. This game is for people of all the generations.

You can enjoy "DENSO QR Code Maze" here: https://qrcodemaze.denso.com/en/

At DENSO, it begins with people. (PRNewsFoto/Denso International)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qr-codes-become-a-game-denso-launches-free-online-game-denso-qr-code-maze-301795798.html

SOURCE DENSO

HARD ROCK HOTEL DAYTONA BEACH CELEBRATES ITS 5TH ROCKIVERSARY WITH MULTIMILLION RENOVATION, NEW MEMORABILIA, AND GUEST EXPERIENCES

Booking promo code 5YEARS offers amped-up features

The iconic Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach celebrates five years of unparalleled music offerings and luxury amenities, transforming one of Florida's most well-known vacation destinations since its opening in spring 2018.

BD88's Live Dealer Achieves Record-Breaking Success in Online Casino Malaysia

BD88, a trusted online casino Malaysia, announced today that BD88's Live Dealer game has achieved record-breaking success, surpassing 10,000 players per week for seven consecutive weeks at the start of the quarter. The game set a new milestone in March, exceeding 50,000 monthly players, with an average of more than 1,000 players playing online every day.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9329/161957_2036778b94202bfd_001.jpg

Get the authentic casino experience with BD88's live dealers

PNY GeForce RTX 4070 12GB VERTO; PNY Introduces Latest 40 Series NVIDIA GeForce GPU

PNY announced today the expansion of its revolutionary NVIDIA GeForce® RTX™ 40 Series PNY and XLR8 Gaming family of GPUs with the addition of the new GeForce RTX 4070 12GB VERTO™ graphics cards.

The GeForce RTX 4070 GPU includes all the advancements of the NVIDIA® Ada Lovelace architecture, including the new standards in gaming such as DLSS 3 neural rendering and real-time ray-tracing technologies. Starting at $599 , the GeForce RTX 4070 runs most modern games at over 100 frames per second at 1440p resolution.

ASUS Announces Four GeForce RTX 4070 Graphics Cards

New graphics cards include the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070, TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070, ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4070, and Dual White GeForce RTX 4070

KEY POINTS

×