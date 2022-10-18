GamingInvesting News

Gamers Across the Philippines Registered for the PUBG MOBILE Philippine City Tournament and the Gamer Grounds Championship Exclusively Inside the Globe Gamer Grounds Platform, Developed by Swarmio

The launch of the two tournaments follows the success of a previous collaboration between Swarmio, Globe Telecom and Tencent Games / Level Infinite to promote the Globe Gamer Grounds platform inside PUBG MOBILE in the Philippines .

In April 2022 Globe Telecom rolled out Swarmio's proprietary Ember gaming and esports platform to its 85 million customers under the brand name Globe Gamer Grounds . Revenues generated from subscriptions and transactions inside the platform are shared between Swarmio, Globe Telecom, and TM WHOLESALE.

Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: SWRM) (OTC: SWMIF) (GR: U5U) ("Swarmio" or "the Company") a technology company focused on the global deployment of its proprietary subscription-based gaming and esports platform, and Globe Telecom (PSE: GLO) ("Globe"), the Philippines' largest mobile network and broadband service provider, announce the launch of two gaming tournaments, the PUBG MOBILE Philippine City Tournament and the Gamer Grounds Championship, in partnership with Level Infinite, a subsidiary of Tencent Games (OCT: TCEHY) (" Tencent ").

Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. logo (CNW Group/Swarmio Media Holdings Inc.)

PUBG MOBILE is one of the most popular games in the Philippines , with more than one million active users per month. Throughout early October, PUBG MOBILE players across the Philippines were invited to register to compete in the PUBG MOBILE Philippine City Tournament and the Gamer Grounds Championship exclusively inside the Globe Gamer Grounds platform.

About the PUBG MOBILE Philippine City Tournament:

The PUBG MOBILE City Tournament series has previously been hosted by Tencent Games / Level Infinite in several other countries including Malaysia and Indonesia . A total of 169 teams registered for the PUBG MOBILE Philippine City Tournament, which kicked off with Open Qualifiers on October 15th and is being live-streamed on YouTube, TikTok and Meta and promoted by some of the Philippines' most popular gaming influencers including BekBek, Phaulob, QueenToyo, Ayaplays, and Veenzg. The Final round of the tournament will take place in the final week of October, with cash prizes of up to PHP 5,000 awarded to the finalists.

About the Gamer Grounds Championship:

Launched on October 12th , the Gamer Grounds Championship will be held across three popular game titles, beginning with PUBG MOBILE, and is open to all non-professional gamers residing in the Philippines . Cash prizes totaling PHP 1.5 million will be awarded to finalists. With support from the Philippines' Gaming and Amusement Board (GAB), Philippine Esports Organization, (PeSO) and Tencent Games, the championship is one of Globe Telecom's efforts to promote Globe Gamer Grounds as the platform of choice that connects and rewards the gaming community in the Philippines.

"The launch of the PUBG MOBILE Philippine City Tournament and the Gamer Grounds Championship in the Globe Gamer Grounds platform is an exciting follow-up from the great success of our previous collaboration with PUBG MOBILE, which saw an influx of new subscribers to the Globe Gamer Grounds platform," commented Vijai Karthigesu , CEO of Swarmio. "With the PUBG MOBILE Philippine City Tournament and the Gamer Grounds Championship being offered exclusively inside the Globe Gamer Grounds platform, and with competitions being live-streamed across various social media and video-sharing platforms, more gamers in the Philippines and all over the world will be able to witness the unique features, content, and tournaments that Swarmio's Ember platform offers."

As previously disclosed , Globe Telecom launched Swarmio's proprietary Ember gaming and esports platform under the brand name Globe Gamer Grounds , in a revenue share agreement whereby revenues generated from subscriptions and in-game purchases are split between Swarmio, Globe, and TM Wholesale (the global and wholesale arm of Telekom Malaysia Berhad).

Swarmio's Ember gaming and esports platform was launched in 2021 as a SaaS product that telecom companies ("telcos") can add to their bundle packages in order to attract and retain customers and increase ARPU (Average Revenue Per User). Subscribers to the Ember platform enjoy exclusive features such as an ultra-low-latency playing experience, access to exclusive competitive challenges and tournaments, unique gaming content, managed communities, gamer communication system, gamification and points system, online store, and gamer e-wallet.

Ember also enables game publishers and developers to reach, engage and monetize the 2 billion gamers in Asia , Africa , the Middle East and Latin America , where credit card penetration is relatively low and access to bank accounts is limited. By partnering with telecom operators, Swarmio enables gamers to purchase Ember's exclusive services, solutions and in-game items and content using telco payment channels such as digital wallets and Direct Carrier Billing.

To learn more, visit any of Swarmio's Ember partner sites:

Globe Telecom ( Philippines ): https://globe.emberhub.gg/
Ooredoo ( Tunisia ): https://ooredoo.emberhub.gg/
SLTmobitel ( Sri Lanka ): https://esports.slt.lk/

About Globe Telecom:

Globe is a leading full-service telecommunications company in the Philippines and publicly listed in the PSE with the stock symbol GLO. The company serves the telecommunications and technology needs of consumers and businesses across an entire suite of products and services including mobile, fixed, broadband, data connectivity, internet and managed services. It has major interests in financial technology, digital marketing solutions, venture capital funding for startups, and virtual healthcare. In 2019, Globe became a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact, committing to implement universal sustainability principles. Its principals are Ayala Corporation and Singtel, acknowledged industry leaders in the country and in the region. For more information, visit www.globe.com.ph . Follow @enjoyglobe on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About Globe Gamer Grounds:

Globe Gamer Grounds is a platform to unite Filipino Gamers regardless of the games or devices they play. Registered users will be able to participate in daily tournaments, influencer challenges among others and be rewarded with Ember Points which can be redeemed into in-game currency, gift vouchers and many more. For more information visit globegamergrounds.com or follow them on their official channels .

About Level Infinite:

Launched by Tencent Games, Level Infinite is a global gaming brand dedicated to delivering high-quality and engaging interactive entertainment experiences to a worldwide audience, wherever and however they choose to play. It operates from bases in Amsterdam and Singapore with staff around the world. To learn more about Level Infinite, visit www.levelinfinite.com , and follow on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube .

About PUBG MOBILE:

PUBG MOBILE, a free-to-download and free-to-play game, was launched by Level Infinite in 2018. It has since become one of the world's most downloaded and most played games, with approximately 30 million daily active users globally and more than 700 million downloads in 2022 so far. PUBG MOBILE has also consistently been one of the highest-grossing games in the world, generating USD $ 2 billion in revenue in 2021 , mostly from in-app purchases.

About Ember by Swarmio:

Swarmio's fully managed, plug-and-play Ember platform can be quickly and seamlessly integrated with major telco operations, allowing telcos to engage and monetize gaming subscribers and gain immediate and meaningful access to the US$200 billion gaming market.

Ember provides a proprietary digital hub for gaming communities, allowing gamers to access an ultra-low-latency playing experience, competitive challenges and tournaments, exclusive gaming content, managed communities, gamification and points system, online store (Swarmio Store), gamer e-wallet (Swarmio Pay), and customized digital content.

About Swarmio Media: Swarmio Media (CSE: SWRM; OTC: SWMIF; GR: U5U) is a technology company focused on deploying its proprietary end-to-end gaming and esports platform, Ember, which enables telcos to monetize their gaming customers. Swarmio has engaged with several telcos that have launched Ember as an add-on service, allowing subscribers to access tournaments, engage in a localized gaming community, challenge friends and influencers, and earn points that can be used to purchase gaming content. Ember is powered by Swarmio's patented Latency-Optimized Edge Cloud ('LEC') technology, which reduces lag and allows gamers to enjoy an optimized gaming experience.

For more information please visit:

Swarmio Investor Website ( https://swarmio.media/investors )
Swarmio on LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/swarmiomedia )
Swarmio on Twitter ( https://twitter.com/SwarmioMedia )

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation: statements about the Company's growth, the Company's ability to capitalize on the major global opportunity in the gaming and esports market, anticipated benefits to the Company's partners and their customers from using the Company's products, ongoing discussions with potential new customers or partners and the possibility that such discussions may result in additional contracts or revenue for the Company, the Company's future plans, its goals and expectations, including but not limited to, the Company's continuing ability to enter into agreements to deploy its products with international telecommunications companies and game publishers and its ability to monetize these agreements through generating SaaS-based revenues are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risks identified in the Companies long-form prospectus dated November 10, 2021 (which can be accessed through the Company's profile on www.sedar.com ). Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the respective companies undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Swarmio Media Holdings Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/18/c7005.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

2022 LG MONITOR LINEUP NOW AVAILABLE IN CANADA

Designed to complement gaming, creativity and professional setups, 2022 LG UltraGear and DualUp Monitors bring home the latest innovation

 LG Electronics Canada (LG) is announcing the Canadian availability of the 2022 monitor lineup with the introduction of LG UltraGear™ models 48GQ900, 32GQ950, and 32GQ850, and LG DualUp model 28MQ780. These models are designed for the modern-day user to deliver next-level performance in gaming and productivity.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

GameOn Lands a Strike With Karate Combat, Set to Launch NFT Mint & Fantasy Game in 2023

GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF) a leading game technology company partnered with the world's biggest IPs to launch, operate, and monetize web3 games, today announces a partnership with Karate Combat, the world's premier full-contact striking league.

The deal will see GameOn launch a branded and playable Karate Combat NFT collection and fantasy game. Fans will be able to buy fighter NFTs, craft a lineup they have ownership in, and win exclusive prizes like pit-side VIP tickets and $KARATE tokens. Per the terms of Karate Combat's new licensing model, GameOn will keep 80% of revenue generated by the NFTs and fantasy game. 10% of the revenue will flow to the league's fighters, while 10% will be distributed to the Karate Combat community.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aqua Farm, a new wind blower in the P2E game successfully ended 2nd CBT

- Aqua Farm, a Full 3D P2E game project, announced that the 2nd CBT (Closed Beta Test) held for two weeks ( Aug 29 - Sep 9 ) ended successfully. Aqua Farm is a gaming project published by The Mars Corp., a fast-evolving metaverse platform development and publishing company in the blockchain industry.

Aqua Farm, a new wind blower in the P2E game successfully ended 2nd CBT.

The Company's core developers are veteran game developers with over 10 years of experience in developing open-world MMORPG games.

Aqua Farm is a lovely ocean adventure RPG based on blockchain technology with a Play-to-Earn (P2E) structure and Non- Fungible Token (NFT) assets. Before the launch, the game received a lot of attention and expectation, especially from the Asia Pacific communities due to its adorable graphics and its fascinating narrative. The universe of Aqua Farm shows that players take a journey together with Aree, the ocean fairy, by boarding the Guardian to take back the PODO (Power of Deep Ocean), the source of peace that was stolen by the invaders who threatened the peace of Aqua World. The excitement of the community was demonstrated during the pre-sale of Aree NFT, as more than 6,000 NFTs were sold already before the game launch.

Aqua Farm adopts the turn-based idle battle system that is similar to Pokémon, a popular Japanese anime-based game that's been loved for decades, and Axie Infinity, a pioneer of P2E games that reached $215 million in sales volume in 2021. Distinguishably, Aqua Farm players can adopt various strategies through the NFT deck placement possessed by the card game, and it also provides a variety of social play for users who are not interested in battle gameplay.

Although the 2nd CBT was held with a specific set of users, over 1,500 users and influencers participated and enjoyed the game. Compared to the 1st CBT in July, the improved battle system was adjusted, as well as 'Aqua Union', a scholarship function that can be used in battle through renting Aree NFT, and staking earned tokens at Farm. The potential success of the game was proved throughout the test period with a 78% retention rate, 4.0 out of 5.0 satisfaction rate, and positive feedback from the players.

Regarding the upcoming schedule, Aqua Farm is planning to run several more tests to adjust the game balancing with collected data and feedback before the Open Beta Test (OBT). In this phase, PvP mode will be available as well, one of the biggest interests of global users. Additional NFT package sales are also waiting for future players through multiple collaborations with renowned NFT marketplaces.

For more information about the Aqua Farm, please visit https://linktr.ee/aquafarm.p2e .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aqua-farm-a-new-wind-blower-in-the-p2e-game-successfully-ended-2nd-cbt-301651662.html

SOURCE The Mars Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Asetek Liquid Cooling Technology Advances Overclocking Capability In EVGA's New CLX Closed Loop CPU Cooler Series

Asetek, innovator of gaming hardware for next-level immersive gaming experiences and the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, today announced its liquid cooling technology is powering EVGA's highest-performing CPU cooler series to date the EVGA CLX. Asetek's advanced liquid cooling technology enables extreme performance with minimal noise, providing gamers and enthusiasts targeted cooling of CPUs, outstanding gameplay, and greater overclocking potential.

"EVGA and Asetek worked together to create a new cooler series to maximize heat transfer for incredible cooling efficiency," said Jacob Freeman , Global Product Management Director at EVGA. "With increased flow rate, low noise, an LCD screen, and robust software controls for RGB lighting, the new CLX coolers maximize cooling, while Hydro-Dynamic bearing fans effortlessly dissipate heat from the radiator without sacrificing silence. The CLX all-in-ones are available in 360mm, 280mm, and 240mm radiator sizes for optimal cooling in a variety of cases. Take command with EVGA's CLX software, which allows gamers and enthusiasts to quickly max out pump and fan speed for a heavy gaming or overclocking session."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Lithosphere Developer KaJ Labs Makes Offer to Acquire Remaining Assets of Luna Foundation Guard For Terra Classic USD's Reserve to Burn LUNC in FINESSE

KaJ Labs, developer of Lithosphere (LITHO), announced that it plans to buy Luna Foundation Guard's (LFG) assets for $26 million. The assets will be used for Terra Classic USD's (USTC) reserve and to burn LUNC and via the Finesse game series.

The announcement by KaJ Labs comes in the wake of LFG indicating it was unable to disperse its remaining assets to UST holders. LFG said this was due to pending and potential litigation.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BLOCKSMITH&Co. and Thirdverse Group Announce New Web3 Game "CAPTAIN TSUBASA -RIVALS-"

BLOCKSMITH&Co., a subsidiary of fellow game development studio KLab  is collaborating with game developer Thirdverse Group to release the new Web3 game CAPTAIN TSUBASA -RIVALS-.

Captain Tsubasa is a soccer manga series created by Yoichi Takahashi that began serialization in publisher Shueisha's manga anthology Weekly Shonen Jump in 1981. It has had a profound influence on Japanese soccer fans. The series' sequel depicted the growth of main character Tsubasa Ozora and his friends. More than 70 million Captain Tsubasa books and paperbacks have been sold in Japan. Globally popular, its issues have been translated into 20 countries and published in many countries.

Game Overview

CAPTAIN TSUBASA -RIVALS- is a new blockchain-based game inspired by the manga series Captain Tsubasa, which was first serialized in the manga anthology Weekly Shonen Jump by publisher Shueisha in 1981. Captain Tsubasa has significantly influenced football players and enthusiasts not only in Japan , but around the world.

Players of CAPTAIN TSUBASA -RIVALS- can train characters from the original Captain Tsubasa comics and compete against other players. The game's main feature is that players can collect items through matches with other players, then exchange them for rewards such as new lead and support characters.

Comment from author of Captain Tsubasa

"Being a part of a game using new technologies, such as the blockchain and NFTs, is something new. Although the game is still in the works, I have high expectations for the experience it will bring for players. I hope that everyone will be able to enjoy this new game," said Yoichi Takahashi , author of Captain Tsubasa.

The goal of this project is to achieve a blockchain game model that users will enjoy for years to come. To achieve this, CAPTAIN TSUBASA -RIVALS- is being developed by some of the leading game studios in Japan , utilizing well-known Japanese IP to bring a classic character into the world of Web3.

Click here for more detail: https://www.blocksmithand.co.jp/news/detail/66

CAPTAIN TSUBASA -RIVALS- is set to launch by the end of 2022. For more information about the game, please visit the following website and social media channels:

【Copyright】

©︎Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA
©BLOCKSMITH&Co.
©Thirdverse, Co., Ltd.

About BLOCKSMITH&Co.

BLOCKSMITH&Co. is a subsidiary of Tokyo -based game developer KLab, responsible for the development and distribution of KLab's Web3 services.

Website: www.blocksmithand.co.jp/en/
Linkedin: www.linkedin.com/company/blocksmithandco-en/
Twitter: twitter.com/BLOCKSMITH_EN

About Thirdverse

Thirdverse Inc. is a virtual reality game development, distribution and management company paving the path to the metaverse.

Website: www.thirdverse.io/en/
Twitter (EN): twitter.com/Thirdverse_US/
Twitter (JP): twitter.com/Thirdverse_JP
Linkedin: www.linkedin.com/company/thirdverse/
Medium: medium.com/@thirdverse

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blocksmithco-and-thirdverse-group-announce-new-web3-game-captain-tsubasa--rivals--301651515.html

SOURCE BLOCKSMITH&Co.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×