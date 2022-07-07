Energy Investing News

  • To focus on response and caring for our people, Oil Sands Operations Presentation postponed

Suncor (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) regretfully reports that a contractor worker was fatally injured this morning at our Base Plant site north of Fort McMurray, Alberta.

Suncor Emergency Services responded to an incident at a shovel maintenance pad in the mine early this morning where a Komatsu employee was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"This is an incredibly sad and difficult day, and I offer my condolences to the family, friends and co-workers of the individual," said Mark Little, Suncor president and chief executive officer.

As the response continues, Suncor is focused on the safety and well-being of its people. Suncor is working alongside Komatsu to ensure everyone impacted has the support they need, including access to grief counselling services.

The appropriate authorities have been informed and an investigation is underway. Next of kin have been notified and the name of the individual will not be released without their consent.

In light of these events, Suncor will postpone the Oil Sands Operations Presentation scheduled for July 13, 2022. By deferring the presentation, the senior leaders who were scheduled to participate can focus fully on responding to the incident and caring for our workforce. The presentation will be rescheduled for this fall and more information will be shared when available.

We remain committed to improving our safety and operational performance. Today's tragedy underscores the importance of our work to improve the safety of our operations.

Suncor Energy is Canada's leading integrated energy company. Suncor's operations include oil sands development. production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company's Petro-Canada retail and wholesale distribution networks, including Canada's Electric Highway, a coast-to-coast network of fast-charging EV stations. Suncor is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen. Suncor also conducts energy trading activities focused principally on the marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, byproducts, refined products and power. Suncor has been recognized for its performance and transparent reporting on the Dow Jones Sustainability index, FTSE4Good and CDP. Suncor's common shares (symbol: SU) are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.

- 30 -

For more information about Suncor, visit our web site at suncor.com, follow us on Twitter @Suncor.

Media inquiries:
403-296-4000
media@suncor.com

Investor inquiries:
800-558-9071
invest@suncor.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/130302

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Suncor EnergySU:CASUOil and Gas Investing
SU:CA,SU
ALKALINE FUEL CELL POWER CORP.

ALKALINE FUEL CELL POWER CORP.

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp is focused on the development, production, and ultimate commercialization of micro-combined heat and power (micro-CHP) systems based on alkaline fuel cell technology. Its technology offers an energy source that generates zero CO2 emissions with pure water as the only by-product, making it ideally suited for residential and small- to medium-sized power markets' demand for clean energy, particularly in Europe.
Oil Price and Inflation: What’s the Correlation?

Oil Price and Inflation: What’s the Correlation?

Rising oil prices are often tied to dire headlines warning investors about the looming threat of inflation. But is there a causal relationship between the oil price and inflation?

Inflation devalues currencies and results in higher prices for consumer goods and services. In turn, the larger cost of living for consumers can negatively impact discretionary spending and economic growth.

Historically, higher oil prices have statistically correlated with inflation. As prices for oil go up, so do prices for goods that are dependent upon oil. For example, costs may increase for goods made from petroleum-based products such as plastics, or for goods such as fruits and vegetables that have traditionally been transported to market via gasoline- or diesel-powered trucks and trains.

Keep reading...Show less

EnerCom Announces Company One-on-One Meeting Requests Opened Now for Qualified Investors for EnerCom Denver - The Energy Investment Conference Hosted in Denver, August 7-10, 2022

Preliminary Presentation Times and Schedule for Participating Companies at EnerCom Denver Now Posted on the Conference Website

EnerCom, Inc. announced today that institutional investors, portfolio managers, financial analysts, CIOs and other investment industry professionals registered for the EnerCom Denver conference can now request One-on-One meetings with the senior management teams of participating companies on the EnerCom Denver conference website .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ovintiv to Accelerate Doubling of Shareholder Returns; Announces Agreements to sell Portions of its Uinta and Bakken Assets for Approximately $250 Million

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) today announced it has reached agreements with two counterparties to sell portions of its assets located in the Uinta and Bakken Basins for total proceeds of approximately $250 million .

Ovintiv to Accelerate Doubling of Shareholder Returns; Announces Agreements to sell Portions of its Uinta and Bakken Assets for Approximately $250 Million (CNW Group/Ovintiv Inc.)

As a result of these agreements and continued strong financial and operational results, Ovintiv has elected to accelerate the doubling of its cash returns to shareholders. Starting immediately for the third quarter, Ovintiv will increase its returns to shareholders to 50% of the previous quarter's Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow after base dividends. Previously the company had planned to increase cash returns to the 50% level starting October 1 st . Cash returns in the third quarter are anticipated to be delivered through share buybacks.

"These transactions continue our track record of portfolio optimization, and this means we will double our cash returns to shareholders starting now," said Ovintiv CEO, Brendan McCracken . "This enables our shareholders to directly benefit from these non-core asset sales and our continuing strong performance."

The Uinta Basin assets being sold are mature waterflood assets with Operating Expenses of approximately $35.00 per BOE. The assets include approximately 3,000 gross vertical wells. Post the transaction, Ovintiv will retain approximately 130,000 largely contiguous net acres in the horizontal oil-rich shale portion of the play.

The Bakken assets include approximately 88 wells, located mainly in Richland County, Montana , approximately 30 miles from Ovintiv's primary Bakken position.

As of April 2022 , the combined volumes from the assets being sold totaled approximately 5.0 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOE/d), including 4.9 thousand barrels per day (Mbbls/d) of oil and condensate.

The agreements are subject to ordinary closing conditions, regulatory approvals and other adjustments and are expected to close in the third quarter. The effective date of both sales is April 1 st , 2022. Total proceeds received are subject to customary closing adjustments. Ovintiv plans to update its 2022 production and Total Cost guidance to reflect the impact of the asset sales with its second quarter results. 2022 capital guidance will remain unchanged.

ADVISORY REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS – This news release contains forward-looking statements or information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  All statements, except for statements of historical fact, that relate to the anticipated future activities, plans, strategies, objectives or expectations of Ovintiv are forward-looking statements.  Readers are cautioned against unduly relying on forward-looking statements which, by their nature, involve numerous assumptions and are subject to both known and unknown risks and uncertainties (many of which are beyond our control) that may cause such statements not to occur, or actual results to differ materially and/or adversely from those expressed or implied.  Readers are encouraged to review the assumptions, risks and uncertainties impacting Ovintiv's business as described in Item 1A. Risk Factors of Ovintiv's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; and the other assumptions, risks and uncertainties described from time to time in Ovintiv's periodic filings with the SEC or Canadian securities regulators.

Although Ovintiv believes the expectations represented by its forward-looking statements are reasonable based on the information available to it as of the date such statements are made, forward-looking statements are only predictions and statements of our current beliefs and there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.  All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by law, Ovintiv undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements.

NOTE 1: Non-GAAP measures

Certain measures in this news release do not have any standardized meaning as prescribed by U.S. GAAP and, therefore, are considered non-GAAP measures. These measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies and should not be viewed as a substitute for measures reported under U.S. GAAP. These measures are commonly used in the oil and gas industry and/or by Ovintiv to provide shareholders and potential investors with additional information regarding the Company's liquidity and its ability to generate funds to finance its operations. For additional information regarding non-GAAP measures, see the Company's website. This news release contains references to non-GAAP measures as follows:

Non-GAAP Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure defined as cash from (used in) operating activities excluding net change in other assets and liabilities, net change in non-cash working capital and current tax on sale of assets. Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure defined as Non-GAAP Cash Flow in excess of capital expenditures, excluding net acquisitions and divestitures.

Total Costs is a non-GAAP measure which includes the summation of production, mineral and other taxes, upstream transportation and processing expense, upstream operating expense and administrative expense, excluding the impact of long-term incentive, restructuring and legal costs, and current expected credit losses. It is calculated as total operating expenses excluding non-upstream operating costs and non-cash items which include operating expenses from the Market Optimization and Corporate and Other segments, depreciation, depletion and amortization, impairments, accretion of asset retirement obligation, long-term incentive, restructuring and legal costs, and current expected credit losses. When presented on a per BOE basis, Total Costs is divided by production volumes. Management believes this measure is useful to the Company and its investors as a measure of operational efficiency across periods.

Further information on Ovintiv Inc. is available on the Company's website, www.ovintiv.com , or by contacting:

Investor contact:

(888) 525-0304

Media contact:

(403) 645-2252

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ovintiv-to-accelerate-doubling-of-shareholder-returns-announces-agreements-to-sell-portions-of-its-uinta-and-bakken-assets-for-approximately-250-million-301581230.html

SOURCE Ovintiv Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/06/c4559.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Suncor Energy to Hold Oil Sands Operations Presentation

Suncor (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) will hold an Oil Sands Operations presentation on July 13, 2022 from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. MT (9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET).

The presentation will focus on the company's oil sands operations and providing updates on production and operational actions and plans to ensure safe and reliable performance, with presenters:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ALTAGAS ADVANCES GLOBAL EXPORTS STRATEGY THROUGH ACQUISITION OF REMAINING PETROGAS STAKE

Acquisition Advances Global Exports Strategy and Focus on Connecting Customers and Markets while Reducing Asian Carbon Intensity; Expected to be Immediately Accretive to Earnings Per Share

AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas" or the "Company") (TSX: ALA) is pleased to announce the purchase of 25.97% equity ownership of Petrogas Energy Corp. ("Petrogas") from Idemitsu Canada Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. ("Idemitsu"), for total cash considerations of C$285 million . The closing and effective date of the transaction is July 5, 2022 with AltaGas now owning 100% of Petrogas.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×