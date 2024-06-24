- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Substantial High-Grade Lithium Achieved Following Completion of Drill Hole 1 at Rio Grande Sur
Pursuit Minerals Ltd (ASX: PUR) (“PUR”, “Pursuit” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the following update on its maiden Stage 1 Drilling Program with the first results and assay samples from drill hole 1 (“DDH- 1”) on the Maria Magdelena tenement.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Drillhole 1 (DDH-1) at the Maria Magdelena tenement of the Rio Grande Sur Project, has completed with substantial high grade intercepts of lithium brine discovered at depths as low as 557m.
- High-grade assays include the following intervals:
- 629mg/L (“milligrams per liter of Lithium”) from an interval of 512.75m to 518m
- 620mg/L from an interval of 115.5m to 117.5m
- 611mg/L from an interval of 258.25m to 260.25m
- 608mg/L from an interval of 495.25m to 497.25m
- 607mg/L from an interval of 369.25m to 371.25m
- Importantly, these grades over 600mg/L which were all discovered at depth are beneath the currently calculated mineral resource estimate and are expected to add to its size and grade.
- With completion of DDH-1, the crew is in the process of relocating to Sal Rio II to commence Drillhole 2 (DDH-2).
- The Stage 1 Drill Program is targeting resource growth to the existing inferred JORC resource of 251.3kt LCE @ 351mg/L1.
In relation to the progress of DDH-1 at the RGS Project, Pursuit Managing Director & CEO, Aaron Revelle, said:
“The results from DDH-1 are substantial as we demonstrate the world class potential of the Rio Grande Sur Project. With completion of DDH-1, we are continuing the important advancements we have made in our understanding of the RGS Project mineralisation, with the results continuing to demonstrate the potential large scale of the project. With outstanding high grade brine intercepts of ~600mg/L at depths of 115.5m and those grades continuing to ~520m, the project is exceeding our expectations.
“We continue to progress with permitting for the drilling program in the north of the Rio Grande Sur Project, which we intend to include in our Stage 1 program works as we target a substantial mineral resource upgrade. This is in addition to works at our Lithium Carbonate Pilot Plant which remains on track to produce our first Lithium Carbonate in the coming months, with Pursuit advancing off-take discussions with multiple requests for product samples from potential off-take partners.”
High-Grade, Deep Depth Lithium Brine Assay Results
DDH-1 of the Stage 1 drilling program completed on site at the Rio Grande Sur Project in mid-June 2024 having reached a depth of 560m.
Throughout the drilling of hole 1, the on-site geologists and drilling team have been extremely encouraged by the geological units encountered across the depths of the hole. Of particular interest, at a depth of approximately 100-130m, a highly porous sandy unit was encountered with Lithium brine grades substantially above expectation, based on historical drilling results. This zone has been earmarked as the potential location of a pumping well due to its heightened porosity and average grade of 620mg/L. As drilling continued to depth, DDH-1 continued to deliver exceptional grades averaging above 600mg/L and the presence of good quality, porous and permeable sands.
Table 1 – Lithium Assays, Interval Data and Drillhole Collar
Intercepts from DDH-1 have shown highly favourable geology in line with, and exceeding expectations from historical drilling (to depths of 50m) carried out on the Rio Grande Salar. Lithium brine sample grades from the sampling of the hole are averaging above 600mg/L against the average grade of 351mg/L used to develop the current Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”). Additionally, the mineralisation extended to a depth of ~560m also well below the depth used to develop the MRE1.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Pursuit Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Pursuit Minerals
Overview
Pursuit Minerals Ltd. (ASX:PUR) is a top-tier lithium exploration and development company. The company is focused on its flagship Rio Grande Sur lithium project in the Salta Province of Argentina. The project is strategically located in an area known as the Lithium Triangle which hosts 50 percent of the global lithium resources and 40 percent of the current global lithium production. Argentina is the world’s third largest producer of lithium, behind Australia and Chile.
The project spans an area of 9,260 hectares on the Rio Grande Salar and is adjacent to several operating lithium mines and development operations, including Acradium Lithium’s Fenix lithium mine and the Olaroz lithium mine. The Rio Grande Salar holds a historical Ni 43-101 resource declared by LSC Lithium, formerly listed on the TSX prior to being acquired by Plus Petrol of 2.1 million tons (Mt) of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) with an average grade of 370 milligrams per litre (mg/L). This resource was mostly obtained from shallow drilling to 100 metres.
Pursuit delivered a maiden JORC Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 251.3 kt LCE at 351 mg/L at the Rio Grande Sur project. The inferred resource relies on recent geophysical surveys and historical drilling, encompassing only a small portion of the known mineralization. Notably, excluding the highly promising Mito tenement from the current MRE highlights the unexplored potential for further resource expansion.
Pursuit has commenced its Stage 1 maiden drill program focused on upgrading the inferred resource. The drilling is anticipated to reach depths of 500 to 600 metres below surface, significantly deeper than the existing defined JORC mineral resource depth. Other companies in the region have obtained impressive results and grades of 900 mg/Li+ at depths of 500 metres, some of the highest known grades in Argentina. Pursuit expects a material resource upgrade in the second half of 2024 which will build on the inferred maiden resource.
Drill cores and packer lithium brine samples from Pursuit’s Stage 1 drilling program at the Rio Grande Sur Project.
In addition to having an attractive lithium resource, Pursuit is focused on the production of lithium carbonate to meet the supply side response to growing lithium demand. Recently, the company announced the first phase of operations of its 250 tons per annum (tpa) pilot plant to produce lithium carbonate. The plant will generate both technical and battery grade lithium carbonate at a purity of 99.95 percent, employing a conventional evaporation process.
Pursuit has submitted advanced environmental permits for the construction of the 250 tpa evaporation ponds and Stage 2 drill program at the northern tenement of the Rio Grande Sur project.
The establishment of the ponds is expected to take place in the latter part of 2024, pending environmental approvals. The ponds and the plant are planned to be situated on the Sal Rio 02 tenement enabling the possibility of initiating the first production of lithium carbonate on-site in 2025.
Pursuit is targeting continuous production at Rio Grande Salar and expects the current setup to be scalable to produce 15,000 to 20,000tpa of technical and battery grade lithium carbonate.
250-ton lithium carbonate pilot plant
The company’s focus on Argentina has several advantages. The new government, led by its president Javier Milei has signaled a market-friendly and pro-business policy shift. This should be a positive development for lithium miners given that Argentina has one of the largest lithium reserves in the world. Argentina holds 21 percent of the world’s 105 million tons of lithium resources, second only to Bolivia, according to the United States Geological Survey’s Lithium Statistics and Information 2024 report.
Lithium is in great demand driven by the growth in electric vehicles (EVs). Bloomberg NEF estimates lithium demand to jump by 225 percent to 2.6 Mt of LCE by 2030, translating into a CAGR of 16 percent. In a net-zero scenario, Bloomberg pegs the demand at 3.6 Mt of LCE by 2030, a CAGR of 19 percent.
The company remains focused on project execution that will deliver long-term shareholder value, including the completion of stage 1 drilling, JORC resource upgrade, first production of lithium carbonate and increasing production capacity to 250 tpa, and receipt of environmental permits, all within the first half of 2024.
In addition, Pursuit has identified the following catalysts over the next 12 months:
- Q3/Q4 2024: start of evaporation pond construction at Rio Grande, off-take agreement, relocation of 250 tpa pilot plant to Rio Grande.
- Q4 2024/Q1 2025: Detailed mineral resource study for commercial scale lithium carbonate operation; stage 2 drilling and JORC resource upgrade; first production from 250 tpa plant could commence as early as Q4 of 2025.
Company Highlights
- Pursuit Minerals is an ASX-listed company focused on advancing a pre-production lithium brine operation in Argentina.
- The company’s flagship Rio Grande Sur project covers 9,233 hectares on the Rio Grande Salar, in the Salta Province of Argentina located in the Lithium Triangle. The region is home to 50 percent of global lithium resources and 40 percent of world production.
- The acreage owned by Pursuit is situated within an Ni 43-101 inferred resource of 2.1 million metric tons of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE), with an average grade of 370 milligrams per litre (mg/L) extending to a depth of 100 metres.
- Pursuit delivered a maiden JORC Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 251.3 kt LCE at 351 mg/L at the Rio Grande Sur Project. With its current Stage 1 drilling program currently underway, Pursuit is targeting a material resource upgrade in the second quarter of 2024, which will build on the recent inferred maiden resource.
- The company has commenced the first phase of operations to produce lithium carbonate at its recently commissioned pilot plant, which is expected to achieve an operational capacity of 250 tons per annum (tpa). This is a significant milestone in the journey to advance toward the first production at Rio Grande Sur.
- Despite temporary fluctuations in lithium carbonate prices, the market continues to demonstrate resilience, with long-term projections indicating a significant 225 percent surge to reach 2.6 million tons of LCE worldwide by 2030.
Key Project
Rio Grande Sur Lithium Project
The Rio Grande Sur is the company’s flagship lithium project. The project comprises five tenements that span 9,233 hectares and are located in Rio Grande Salar in Salta province, Argentina. The region has benefited from historical exploration that yielded an NI 43-101 resource of 2.19 Mt LCE @ 374 mg/L, at inferred category.
During Q4 2023, Pursuit announced a maiden JORC inferred mineral resource estimate of 251.3 kt LCE at 351 mg/L at the Rio Grande Sur project. Following this, Pursuit is currently undertaking a maiden drill program to upgrade the inferred resource. Stage 1 of the drill program will comprise four diamond drill holes on the southern tenements. The first two holes will be drilled at the Sal Rio II and Maria Magdelena tenements.
The drilling is anticipated to reach depths of 500 to 600 metres below surface, significantly deeper than the existing defined JORC mineral resource depth. The drilling commenced in Q1 2024, and Pursuit is targeting a material resource upgrade in the second quarter of 2024. Further drilling is expected following the completion of the Stage 1 program. The Stage 2 drilling program is anticipated to occur in the second half of 2024, after which Pursuit is targeting a feasibility study.
Management Team
Aaron Revelle – Chief Executive Officer
Aaron Revelle is a seasoned mining executive with experience in founding and developing natural resources companies. He has over 15 years of experience across a wide range of commodities and bringing them from deposits into production. He was the founder of Trilogy Minerals, which was acquired by Pursuit, and Centaur Resources, which focused on its flagship Pastos Grandes lithium project and was sold to Arena Minerals, and subsequently sold to Lithium Americas for over AU$300 million.
Peter Wall - Chairman
Peter Wall is a partner with Steinepreis Paganin, a leading law firm, and has rich experience in M&A, takeovers, recapitalizations, and reconstructions. He has significant expertise in various domains such as energy, resources, capital markets, and strategy. He is also the chairman of Minbos Resources.
Tom Eadie – Non-Executive Director
Tom Eadie is a director on the company board. He has over four decades of rich experience in the resource industry. Currently, he is the chairman of Alderan Resources and Southern Cross Gold. He was also the founding chairman of Syrah Resources.
Vito Interlandi – Company Secretary
Vito Interlandi is the managing partner at Nexia Melbourne and is responsible for corporate advisory. He has two decades of experience in finance, accounting, and capital markets and has served on the boards of several public and private companies.
This profile was written in collaboration with Couloir Capital.
Prospectus
For offers of:
(a) up to 91,108,333 New Options to Placement Participants on the basis of one New Option for every two Shares subscribed for and issued under the Placement (Placement Options Offer);
(b) up to 11,587,500 New Options to SPP Participants on the basis of one New Option for every two Shares subscribed for and issued under the SPP (SPP Options Offer); and
(c) 1,000 Shares at an issue price of $0.02 per Share to raise $20 (before expenses) (Cleansing Offer), (together, the Offers).
This Prospectus has been prepared partly for the purpose of section 708A (11) of the Corporations Act to remove any trading restrictions on the sale of Shares issued by the Company prior to the Closing Date.
IMPORTANT NOTICE
This document is important and should be read in its entirety. If after reading this Prospectus you have any questions about the Securities being offered under this Prospectus or any other matter, then you should consult your professional advisers without delay.
The Securities offered by this Prospectus should be considered as highly speculative.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Lithium Universe Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
RK Lithium Project - KT East Lithium Prospect
Abundant Lepidolite Pegmatite Zone Identified – 1.5km x 500m
Battery and critical metals explorer and developer Pan Asia Metals Limited (ASX: PAM) (‘PAM’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to report that field work at the KT East Lithium Prospect continues to deliver strong results and expand the potential for the prospect.
- Rock-chip sampling continues to enhance prospectivity
- Zone of abundant lepidolite pegmatites 1.5km long and 500m wide define
- Individual dykes up to 20m wide, many 7-10m wide, ranging down to 1m or less
- Old mine dumps containing extensive lepidolite pegmatite enhance potential to north
- Hand held XRF (hhXRF) of rock-chip samples return highly elevated Li pathfinder elements such as rubidium (Rb) and ceasium (Cs)
- Modelled Li2O grades using Rb regression are supported by the presence of lepidolite and white mica in many samples
- KTE prospect has larger footprint than the RK and BT Lithium Prospects combined
- Soil sampling on 100m x 25m grid has begun, with associated rock-chip sampling and mapping
- Preliminary drill sites identified, several walk-up targets identified, many more sites to assess
- Drilling scheduled for later this year
Pan Asia Metals’ Managing Director, Paul Lock, said: “The KT Lithium Prospect is proving to be extensive, and the Li2O mod grades continue to impress. PAM’s field team has begun a grid-based soil and rock-chip sampling and geological mapping program, with soil sampling being conducted on a 100m x 25m grid. Initial gridding reports have been very encouraging, and we await formal results before providing an update on the program in a week or so. We are also investigating drill sites, with several walk-up drill targets identified. Drilling is expected to start later this year. KT presents PAM a substantial extension to RK and BT prospects and, with the KT footprint already larger than RK and BT combined, KT has the potential to add substantial tonnes, which means potential for an extended project life and/or increased annual LCE production. These results are feeding into discussions with strategic partners, so the KT exploration success is timely.”
PAM is pleased to provide this update as its field team continues its exploration program at the KT East Lithium Prospect. This highly prospective zone continues to deliver, with additional pegmatites discovered during the ongoing rock-chip and mapping program. This update follows on from PAM’s recent ASX announcement dated May 22, 2024 and titled “RK Lithium Project - KT East Lithium Prospect Lepidolite Pegmatite Dyke Swarm – Discovery Footprint Expands”. The lithium pegmatite field is identified over a strike length of approximately 2.4km and a width of at least 2.4km
The pegmatite dyke swarm remains open and is now larger than the aggregate area of the RK and BT Lithium Prospects combined. Additional pegmatites, or extensions to previously mapped pegmatites, have been discovered, and the field team identified a historic alluvial/eluvial dump, remnants from historic tin mining, where rock-chips grading 1.74% and 1.64% Li2O mod were taken. The dump is about 70% Lepidolite pegmatites (see Figure 1 and Picture 1). Other dumps and samples are also located immediately to the west.
Figure 1: RK Lithium Project: KT East Li Prospect – Rockchip geochemistry.
Picture 1: KT Li Prospect - Historic alluvial/eluvial dump, ~70% lepidolite pegmatite
In this report, sample details and pertinent hhXRF results are presented in Appendix 2 – “Table 3, KT East Lithium Prospect – hhXRF Rb and Li2O% mod”. Further technical details are provided in Appendix 3, being JORC Table 1. Appropriate plans are provided in this report.
Rock-chip sampling and mapping has been conducted within the KT East prospect area, collecting samples of outcrop, subcrop and float for analysis. Most of these samples are described as pegmatite, with varying amounts of lepidolite and white mica. Many of the samples are described as weathered. Hand-held X-Ray fluorescence analysis (hhXRF) was carried out on an informally powdered sample that reports to the bottom corner of the calico sample bag. Two separate analysis per sample are taken in different locations, with the average result used to report grades. The analysis was performed using an Olympus Delta 400hhXRF in Geochem mode with dual beam analysis for 30 seconds each. The hhXRF reports 43 elements, but not lithium. Reported elements include lithium pathfinders and associated elements such as Rb, Cs, Mn, K, Ba, Sn, Ta and Nb. Rb (rubidium) exhibits a very strong correlation with Li in hhXRF rubidium v laboratory results for Li. This Rb:Li correlation has an R2 of 0.82 based upon 162 previous rockchip samples from the RK and BT prospects (see Appendix 3, Table 1). This technique has been practiced by PAM for many years as an accurate and cost effective means of identifying target zones quickly and efficiently.
The strong Rb:Li correlation enables a regression formula to be used to estimate an Li2O grade, herein referred to as “Li2O% mod”. The regression formula is simplified to 3 x Rb (ppm) = Li2O mod (ppm). The results for Rb and Li2O% mod for new samples (20553-20602) collected at KT East are reported in Appendix 2. The Li2O% mod values of these samples range from 0.01% to 3.06% % Li2O, with an average of 1.14%. Of all 132 samples so far collected at the prospect, 96 have returned values greater than 0.50% Li2O mod, with an average of 1.19% Li2O mod. The Li2O% mod values are supported by other Li pathfinders identified by hhXRF, as well as the presence of variable, but commonly abundant lepidolite and white mica.
Readers are cautioned that the Li2O% mod values reported are estimates of potential lithium grade based upon the strong correlation between Rb and Li, and a simple regression formula applied to hhXRF results for Rb. The derived Li2O% mod values are supported by the presence of lithium micas in the samples tested. Readers should note the Li2O% mod values are not laboratory quality results and actual Li2O contents for these samples await confirmation by laboratory analysis to be undertaken at a later date.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Pan Asia Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Noram Lithium Keeps Soaring with 58 Percent Gain
The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) lost 3.38 points last week to close at 570.71.
Statistics Canada released its mining statistics for 2022 this past Thursday (June 20). The data shows that metal ore mining brought in C$39.11 billion to the economy for the year, an increase of around C$636.8 million from 2021.
Leading the way were the base metals copper, nickel, lead and zinc with C$13.2 billion in combined revenue; nickel-copper ore mining headlined the section with revenue of C$7.23 billion. Its own category, iron ore mining brought in C$10.65 billion in revenue, while revenue from gold and silver totaled C$13.18 billion.
Meanwhile, non-metallic mining brought in C$21.91 billion, with potash leading the category. Its revenue came in at C$17.78 billion, which is more than double its 2021 total. According to Statistics Canada, the top provinces by total metal ore mining revenue were Québec with C$12.44 billion, Ontario with C$10.81 billion and Newfoundland and Labrador with C$5.22 billion. Only partial data was published for BC and the three territories, as some data points were either unavailable or suppressed due to the Statistics Act’s confidentiality requirements.
Statistics Canada also released April’s production and shipments of minerals on Friday (June 21). The release shows a large decrease in copper production from March; it fell to 41.79 million kilograms from 49.79 million kilograms. Gold output also declined in April, with 14,731 kilograms produced compared to 15,521 the prior month. Of the three minerals included in the report, only silver saw an increase, with production rising almost 1,100 kilograms to 25,103 kilograms.
South of the border in the US, the Conference Board released its latest Leading Economic Index (LEI) report this past Friday. It shows that the LEI declined by 0.5 percent in May, which came on the heels of a 0.6 percent decline in April. On a six month basis, the index fell 2 percent, slower than the 3.4 percent slowdown in the previous six months.
The Conference Board said the continued contraction doesn’t currently signal a recession, and that it expects the annualized growth rate for real gross domestic product to fall to under 1 percent in Q2 and Q3 of this year. The LEI has faced dual pressures from high inflation figures and high interest rates, which continue to weigh on consumer spending.
After jumping in the middle of the week, both gold and silver fell on the back of a strong US dollar and higher bond yields. Ultimately, gold finished the week at US$2,322 per ounce and silver closed it at US$29.53 per ounce.
Against that backdrop, which TSXV-listed mining and energy stocks rose the most? Here are the top gainers.
1. Noram Lithium (TSXV:NRM)
Weekly gain: 66.67 percent; market cap: C$32.5 million; share price: C$0.30
Noram Lithium is a lithium exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its Zeus lithium project in Nevada, US. The property, located near Clayton Valley, comprises 146 placer and 136 lode claims covering 1,133 hectares in a region with existing lithium brine operations since 1967. Noram has been exploring the site since 2016.
Last week was the second week in a row that Noram has come first on this list. The company's most recent update came on June 11, when it released an updated mineral resource estimate for Zeus, reporting an indicated resource of 564 million metric tons (MT) at a concentration of 956 parts per million, resulting in 2.9 million MT of contained lithium carbonate equivalent. Zeus' inferred resource stands at 1.3 million MT of contained lithium carbonate equivalent from 287 million MT grading 861 parts per million lithium.
2. West High Yield Resources (TSXV:WHY)
Weekly gain: 58.18 percent; market cap: C$39.7 million; share price: C$0.435
West High Yield Resources is a magnesium-focused explorer and developer that is advancing its Record Ridge industrial minerals mine project. Located near Rossland, BC, the site covers 29 mineral claims over 8,972 hectares and hosts a measured and indicated resource of 10.6 million MT of magnesium, as well as silica and nickel.
The company is currently in the latter stages of the mining permit application process for Record Ridge, which is located in the Osoyoos Indian Band's traditional territory.
Shares of West High Yield saw gains this past week following a June 14 announcement that it has signed a letter of intent with the company Skemxist Solutions, which is a partnership between the Osoyoos Indian Band and the Sutherland Group of Companies, for services including road construction and operation of the Record Ridge mine.
The company said this builds on an earlier cooperation agreement and follows the Osoyoos Indian Band’s independent review and oversight of the project. If completed, the mine is expected to produce up to 200,000 MT of magnesium per year.
3. Tincorp Metals (TSXV:TIN)
Weekly gain: 38 percent; market cap: C$16.73 million; share price: C$0.345
Tincorp Metals is an exploration company working to advance its tin assets in Bolivia and gold asset in Yukon, Canada. Its Porvenir tin-zinc-silver project and SF tin project are located in close proximity to each other in Western Bolivia.
Porvenir is an 11.25 square kilometer property that historically hosted small-scale mining. Tincorp's 2023 exploration encountered an interval of 21.2 meters grading 0.65 percent tin, 1.97 percent zinc, 4 grams per metric ton (g/t) silver and 0.1 percent copper. SF covers a 2 square kilometer area in the Potosi Department of West-Central Bolivia. The site hosts a historic open-pit mine and was explored by Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,LSE:RIO,NYSE:RIO) in the 1990s. Its 2022 exploration program included a drill hole with 0.2 percent tin, 0.94 percent zinc, 0.17 percent lead and 24.01 g/t silver over 182.6 meters.
Tincorp also owns the 170.3 square kilometer Skukum gold project in the Yukon, which hosts multiple gold and silver deposits and thee historic Mount Skukum gold mine. A 2022 estimate shows indicated resources of 348,000 ounces of gold and 5.87 million ounces of silver, and inferred resources of 449,000 ounces of gold and 5.63 million ounces of silver.
Shares of Tincorp rose this past week following the release of results from its annual general and special meeting.
4. Freeport Resources (TSXV:FRI)
Weekly gain: 27.27 percent; market cap: C$16.19 million; share price: C$0.07
Freeport Resources is focused on the advancement of its Yandera copper, gold and molybdenum project located in Madan, Papua New Guinea. Yandera covers an area of 245.5 square kilometers and has been explored since the 1960s. Freeport acquired the project in August 2021, when it bought out Carpo Resources and its subsidiary Era Resources.
A 2017 prefeasibility study commissioned by Era projects a net present value of US$1.04 billion with an internal rate of return of 23.5 percent and a payback period of five years and eight months. It also shows measured and indicated resources of 2.81 million MT of contained copper equivalent and a projected mine life of 20 years.
This past February, Freeport announced that it had been granted a two year extension for its exploration license from the government of Papua New Guinea. On Monday, Freeport issued two press releases — it announced that it had received an extension until June 28 for the completion of its private placement from the TSXV, and that it had increased the size of the placement to 140 million units for gross proceeds of up to C$7 million.
5. O3 Mining (TSXV:OIII)
Weekly gain: 24.53 percent; market cap: C$110.86 million; share price: C$1.32
O3 Mining is a gold explorer and developer working to advance its assets in Québec, Canada.
The company’s Marban Alliance gold project is composed of 65 mining claims covering 2,189 hectares in Western Québec. Exploration at the site dates back to the 1940s and has seen drilling to a depth of 1,475 meters. A prefeasibility study from 2022 outlines a pre-tax net present value of C$775 million for the asset with an internal rate of return of 30.2 percent and a payback period of 3.5 years.
O3 also owns the Horizon project, made up of 192 claims over 8,778 hectares directly to the northwest of Marban. On May 23, the company reported that it had received all assays from its winter drill program. O3 highlighted an intercept of 0.8 g/t gold over 9.1 meters, including 5.3 g/t gold over 0.5 meters.
The most recent news from the company came this past Wednesday (June 19), when it issued of 215,517 common shares
priced at C$1.16 each to partially satisfy a convertible debenture interest obligation.
FAQs for TSXV stocks
What is the difference between the TSX and TSXV?
The TSX, or Toronto Stock Exchange, is used by senior companies with larger market caps, while the TSXV, or TSX Venture Exchange, is used by smaller-cap companies. Companies listed on the TSXV can graduate to the senior exchange.
How many companies are listed on the TSXV?
As of September 2023, there were 1,713 companies listed on the TSXV, 953 of which were mining companies. Comparatively, the TSX was home to 1,789 companies, with 190 of those being mining companies.
Together the TSX and TSXV host around 40 percent of the world’s public mining companies.
How much does it cost to list on the TSXV?
There are a variety of different fees that companies must pay to list on the TSXV, and according to the exchange, they can vary based on the transaction’s nature and complexity. The listing fee alone will most likely cost between C$10,000 to C$70,000. Accounting and auditing fees could rack up between C$25,000 and C$100,000, while legal fees are expected to be over C$75,000 and an underwriters’ commission may hit up to 12 percent.
The exchange lists a handful of other fees and expenses companies can expect, including but not limited to security commission and transfer agency fees, investor relations costs and director and officer liability insurance.
These are all just for the initial listing, of course. There are ongoing expenses once companies are trading, such as sustaining fees and additional listing fees, plus the costs associated with filing regular reports.
How do you trade on the TSXV?
Investors can trade on the TSXV the way they would trade stocks on any exchange. This means they can use a stock broker or an individual investment account to buy and sell shares of TSXV-listed companies during the exchange's trading hours.
Data for this 5 Top Weekly TSXV Performers article was retrieved at 1:00 p.m. PST on June 14, 2024, using TradingView's stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million prior to the week's gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals were considered.
Article by Dean Belder; FAQs by Lauren Kelly.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Securities Disclosure: I, Lauren Kelly, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
SQM to join Talga in Swedish Lithium Project
Battery materials and technology company Talga Group Ltd (“Talga” or “the Company”) (ASX:TLG) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Earn-in Agreement (“Agreement”) with world- leading lithium miner and producer Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (via its subsidiary SQM Australia Pty Ltd) (“SQM”) (NYSE:SQM; SSE:SQM-B, SQM-A), over Talga’s Aero Lithium Project (“Aero”) in Sweden.
- Earn-in Agreement signed with SQM, world-leading lithium miner and producer, over Talga’s 100% owned Aero Lithium Project located ~30km east of Gällivare in northern Sweden
- SQM can earn up to 70% interest in Aero JV in stages for total US$19.0m expenditure
- Talga to manage project during earn-in period and retain 100% graphite rights
Under the binding Agreement, Talga has granted SQM the right to sole fund exploration expenditure of up to US$19.0m over the next 7 years on Aero for up to a 70% ownership interest in the project. Talga also will be paid a management fee for each stage of the potential earn-in arrangement, and a success fee if a decision to mine on Aero is made. Talga retains all rights and obligations in relation to graphite minerals within Aero.
SQM has completed extensive due diligence on Aero including site visits, and under the Agreement the parties may agree to collaborate on potential new lithium areas and projects in Sweden. The Agreement is subject to Swedish foreign direct investment clearance. Key terms of the Agreement are set out in Schedule 1 to this announcement.
Project background
Aero forms part of Talga’s suite of battery metal assets separate to its advanced stage Li-ion battery graphite anode business (“Vittangi Anode Project”). Aero covers 270km2 area south and east from Gällivare where Talga has found lithium-prospective pegmatites over ~50km total strike with surface sample results up to 1.9% Li2O (ASX:TLG 29 August 2023). Lithium is classified as a strategic raw material and subject to domestic extraction targets under the EU Critical Raw Materials Act.
Talga Managing Director, Mark Thompson, commented: “We are delighted to partner with SQM on our Aero lithium project in Sweden, which provides an important chance to build a European lithium supply for the green transition and EU localisation objectives.
As one of the few potentially large-scale lithium hard rock opportunities in Europe, Aero might be significant to the region’s battery and electric vehicle industry.”
SQM International Lithium division CEO, Mark Fones, commented: "We are pleased to enter into this agreement, which represents our dedicated efforts to build a global and competitive lithium asset portfolio. Expanding into new and promising jurisdictions, such as Sweden, has been a strategic goal for us, and partnering with Talga, who has demonstrated expertise in the region, further enhances this achievement.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Talga Group, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Cleantech Lithium’s ASX Listing Taps into Sustainability-focused Investors
The decision to list on the ASX is a significant strategy for Cleantech Lithium (AIM:CTL), according to Steve Kessler, the company’s executive chairman and interim CEO. Already listed on the AIM market in the UK, the company recognises the advantages of dual listing in Australia, a country well-versed in mining and resource investments.
“There's deeper pools of finance available in Australia for mining and resource stocks,” Kessler explained. "And there's a greater knowledge of mining amongst the retail public, particularly in lithium."
Australia’s familiarity with lithium means there is natural synergy and substantial market knowledge among investors. Kessler noted that the company's leading shareholder, Regal Funds from Sydney, underscores the value of this dual listing as a vehicle to tap into broader financial resources and an informed investor base.
“There's a belief that when people in Australia see the quality of our projects in Chile and how far we have advanced, they'll recognise that we offer great value compared to the other projects which are already listed on the ASX,” he said.
Listing on the ASX will enhance Cleantech Lithium’s visibility and credibility, particularly among institutions that are eager to support environmentally sustainable projects, but are restricted to ASX-listed entities. This move is not merely a financial strategy, but also a recognition of the power of institutional support in advancing sustainable practices in resource extraction, Kessler added.
Cleantech Lithium aims to be a leading supplier of “green lithium” to the electric vehicle market.
Watch the full interview with Steve Kessler, executive chairman and interim CEO of Cleantech Lithium, above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Cleantech Lithium (AIM:CTL). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Cleantech Lithium in order to help investors learn more about the company. Cleantech Lithium is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Cleantech Lithium and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
Lithium Supply Chain Conference to Bring Industry Leaders to Las Vegas
Fastmarkets' first Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Conference was held in 2009 in Santiago, Chile, emerging amid the financial crisis and providing vital insights into the booming lithium market.
Now in its 16th year, the event has consistently attracted influential figures from the battery raw materials industry, offering excellent networking opportunities while maintaining a global perspective.
Held in cities such as Toronto, Buenos Aires, Shanghai, Montreal and Las Vegas, the conference has evolved to enhance the delegate experience, featuring visits to mines and lithium facilities, along with roundtable discussions, masterclasses, Q&As and other formats, allowing attendees to gain insights in various ways.
The Investing News Network (INN) spoke with the Fastmarkets team about the upcoming conference, which will run from June 24 to 27 in Las Vegas, and what participants can expect this year.
INN: How many participants attended last year, and how many are expected this year?
Fastmarkets Team (FMT): Over 1,100 attended in 2023, and this year we’re expecting closer to 1,300 across all areas of the lithium and battery raw materials supply chain — from downstream exploration and mining companies through to mid and upstream battery production, automotive firms, gigafactories and utility and power grid operators.
We also have growing interest from the finance and investment community, with attendance from BMO Capital Markets, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), Nomura (NYSE:NMR,TSE:8604), Rothschild Canada and Scotiabank, amongst others — showing an increase in this particular segment from last year.
INN: What can attendees expect this year?
FMT: Conference goers can expect a thoroughly vetted experience featuring:
- Multiple content streams, including BRM Market Fundamentals and Energy Storage Summit workshops, the BRM Innovation stage and debates and keynotes on the main stage. There will also be high-profile networking events, with a CEO breakfast, speakers’ dinner, investor breakfast, the Voltas Awards and the Inclusivity Forum.
- Some of the speaker highlights include: Ashley Zumwalt-Forbes (deputy director for critical minerals at the Department of Energy) Steven Feldgus (Department of the Interior), Eric Norris (Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)), Dale Henderson (Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS,OTC Pink:PILBF), Simon Thibault (General Motors (NYSE:GM)), Patrick Howarth (ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM)), Didi Kazadi (Ford (NYSE:F)) and JB Straubel (Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and co-founder and CEO of Redwood Materials).
- More than 1,000 delegates from across the electric vehicle (EV) battery supply chain, including mining, exploration, cathode/anode/battery makers, OEMs, policymakers, investors and recycling companies.
INN: What are the key themes this year’s conference will cover?
FMT: Some of the themes at this year’s event include:
- Supply and demand dynamics
- Pricing outlooks
- EV and energy storage system battery demand forecast
- The Inflation Reduction Act and the 2024 US election: Regional and global implications
- EV battery supply chain vertical integration
- Sustainability and recycling — and the latest innovations in direct lithium extraction and battery recycling
- Indigenous communities, and mining and sourcing transparency
- Cathodes, anodes and battery innovation — and the long-term outlook for alternative chemistries, such as anode-free batteries, sodium-ion, solid state and hydrogen
- Extraction, processing and refining technologies
- Funding and investment, including 1-2-1 meetings, an investor connect breakfast, BRM Shark Tank (funding pitch battle), investor view panel and a fire camp session focusing on routes to funding
INN: The agenda also lists several investor-focused presentations and speakers. Why was it important to also cover these topics?
FMT: The aim was to create a discussion platform for both investors and mining/cathode/anode/recycling businesses — and to unravel the complexities of EV battery supply chains, including investment risks and opportunities.
Our audience is interested in hearing how the investor community perceives the sector in the context of short- and long-term demand outlooks, geopolitical shifts, US 2024 elections, overcapacity in China and the ambition to create domestic, vertically integrated supply chains. Investors find our content useful as it cuts through the noise and provides a data-driven, transparent outlook on the market to help drive their investment decisions.
Finally, we wanted to create opportunities for companies looking for funding and offtake partners, as our conference is one of the primary events for making long-term partnerships, joint ventures and deals.
INN: What does Fastmarkets hope attendees will take away from the conference?
FMT: Attendees will leave Las Vegas with the most up-to-date understanding of the battery raw materials industry possible, having heard leading figures’ perspectives and expert analysis.
This will include invaluable insights into the technology and practices that will shape the sector for years to come, as well as the opportunities and threats on the horizon. This kind of industry intelligence will inform their business plans, influence their decisions, and give them a competitive edge over rivals.
Delegates will also gain a new appreciation of issues for various stakeholders across the supply chain — and across the world. Plus, there’s no better place for them to form new connections and strengthen existing ones.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Latest News
