Pursuit Minerals

Substantial High-Grade Lithium Achieved Following Completion of Drill Hole 1 at Rio Grande Sur

Pursuit Minerals Ltd (ASX: PUR) (“PUR”, “Pursuit” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the following update on its maiden Stage 1 Drilling Program with the first results and assay samples from drill hole 1 (“DDH- 1”) on the Maria Magdelena tenement.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Drillhole 1 (DDH-1) at the Maria Magdelena tenement of the Rio Grande Sur Project, has completed with substantial high grade intercepts of lithium brine discovered at depths as low as 557m.
  • High-grade assays include the following intervals:
    • 629mg/L (“milligrams per liter of Lithium”) from an interval of 512.75m to 518m
    • 620mg/L from an interval of 115.5m to 117.5m
    • 611mg/L from an interval of 258.25m to 260.25m
    • 608mg/L from an interval of 495.25m to 497.25m
    • 607mg/L from an interval of 369.25m to 371.25m
  • Importantly, these grades over 600mg/L which were all discovered at depth are beneath the currently calculated mineral resource estimate and are expected to add to its size and grade.
  • With completion of DDH-1, the crew is in the process of relocating to Sal Rio II to commence Drillhole 2 (DDH-2).
  • The Stage 1 Drill Program is targeting resource growth to the existing inferred JORC resource of 251.3kt LCE @ 351mg/L1.

In relation to the progress of DDH-1 at the RGS Project, Pursuit Managing Director & CEO, Aaron Revelle, said:

“The results from DDH-1 are substantial as we demonstrate the world class potential of the Rio Grande Sur Project. With completion of DDH-1, we are continuing the important advancements we have made in our understanding of the RGS Project mineralisation, with the results continuing to demonstrate the potential large scale of the project. With outstanding high grade brine intercepts of ~600mg/L at depths of 115.5m and those grades continuing to ~520m, the project is exceeding our expectations.

“We continue to progress with permitting for the drilling program in the north of the Rio Grande Sur Project, which we intend to include in our Stage 1 program works as we target a substantial mineral resource upgrade. This is in addition to works at our Lithium Carbonate Pilot Plant which remains on track to produce our first Lithium Carbonate in the coming months, with Pursuit advancing off-take discussions with multiple requests for product samples from potential off-take partners.”

High-Grade, Deep Depth Lithium Brine Assay Results

DDH-1 of the Stage 1 drilling program completed on site at the Rio Grande Sur Project in mid-June 2024 having reached a depth of 560m.

Throughout the drilling of hole 1, the on-site geologists and drilling team have been extremely encouraged by the geological units encountered across the depths of the hole. Of particular interest, at a depth of approximately 100-130m, a highly porous sandy unit was encountered with Lithium brine grades substantially above expectation, based on historical drilling results. This zone has been earmarked as the potential location of a pumping well due to its heightened porosity and average grade of 620mg/L. As drilling continued to depth, DDH-1 continued to deliver exceptional grades averaging above 600mg/L and the presence of good quality, porous and permeable sands.

Table 1 – Lithium Assays, Interval Data and Drillhole Collar

Intercepts from DDH-1 have shown highly favourable geology in line with, and exceeding expectations from historical drilling (to depths of 50m) carried out on the Rio Grande Salar. Lithium brine sample grades from the sampling of the hole are averaging above 600mg/L against the average grade of 351mg/L used to develop the current Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”). Additionally, the mineralisation extended to a depth of ~560m also well below the depth used to develop the MRE1.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Pursuit Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

PUR:AU
Pursuit Minerals
Pursuit Minerals

Pursuit Minerals


Lithium Universe

Prospectus

Lithium Universe Limited ('LU7') is pleased to share its Entitlement Offer Prospectus.
Pan Asia Metals

RK Lithium Project - KT East Lithium Prospect

Abundant Lepidolite Pegmatite Zone Identified – 1.5km x 500m

Battery and critical metals explorer and developer Pan Asia Metals Limited (ASX: PAM) ('PAM' or 'the Company') is pleased to report that field work at the KT East Lithium Prospect continues to deliver strong results and expand the potential for the prospect.

Lithium-ion batteries.

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Noram Lithium Keeps Soaring with 58 Percent Gain

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) lost 3.38 points last week to close at 570.71.

Statistics Canada released its mining statistics for 2022 this past Thursday (June 20). The data shows that metal ore mining brought in C$39.11 billion to the economy for the year, an increase of around C$636.8 million from 2021.

Leading the way were the base metals copper, nickel, lead and zinc with C$13.2 billion in combined revenue; nickel-copper ore mining headlined the section with revenue of C$7.23 billion. Its own category, iron ore mining brought in C$10.65 billion in revenue, while revenue from gold and silver totaled C$13.18 billion.

Talga Group

SQM to join Talga in Swedish Lithium Project

Battery materials and technology company Talga Group Ltd ("Talga" or "the Company") (ASX:TLG) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Earn-in Agreement ("Agreement") with world- leading lithium miner and producer Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (via its subsidiary SQM Australia Pty Ltd) ("SQM") (NYSE:SQM; SSE:SQM-B, SQM-A), over Talga's Aero Lithium Project ("Aero") in Sweden.

Cleantech Lithium Executive Chairman and Interim CEO Steve Kessler.

Cleantech Lithium's ASX Listing Taps into Sustainability-focused Investors

The decision to list on the ASX is a significant strategy for Cleantech Lithium (AIM:CTL), according to Steve Kessler, the company’s executive chairman and interim CEO. Already listed on the AIM market in the UK, the company recognises the advantages of dual listing in Australia, a country well-versed in mining and resource investments.

“There's deeper pools of finance available in Australia for mining and resource stocks,” Kessler explained. "And there's a greater knowledge of mining amongst the retail public, particularly in lithium."

Australia’s familiarity with lithium means there is natural synergy and substantial market knowledge among investors. Kessler noted that the company's leading shareholder, Regal Funds from Sydney, underscores the value of this dual listing as a vehicle to tap into broader financial resources and an informed investor base.

A battery on a blue background.

Lithium Supply Chain Conference to Bring Industry Leaders to Las Vegas

Fastmarkets' first Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Conference was held in 2009 in Santiago, Chile, emerging amid the financial crisis and providing vital insights into the booming lithium market.

Now in its 16th year, the event has consistently attracted influential figures from the battery raw materials industry, offering excellent networking opportunities while maintaining a global perspective.

Held in cities such as Toronto, Buenos Aires, Shanghai, Montreal and Las Vegas, the conference has evolved to enhance the delegate experience, featuring visits to mines and lithium facilities, along with roundtable discussions, masterclasses, Q&As and other formats, allowing attendees to gain insights in various ways.

Pursuit Minerals
Prospectus

Prospectus

Brightstar Resources Poised to Transition From Junior Gold Producer To "Serious WA Gold Producer" - Analyst

Forum Updates on Closing of Private Placement

×