E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces CEO Appointment

Precious MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Steppe Gold Provides Second-Quarter Corporate Update

Steppe Gold Provides Second-Quarter Corporate Update

Phase 2 Expansion Accelerating with Financing Secured

Steppe Gold Limited (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an operations update following the conclusion of the second quarter.

Highlights:

  • Phase 2 Expansion financing announced and first funds available in July.
  • EPC arrangements in the final stages and announcement planned by end July.
  • Q2 production at 6,663 oz and targeting guidance of 25-30,000 oz for the full year.
  • Exploration and drilling programmes ongoing at ATO with focus on additional oxide zones.
  • Advancing plans for additional license acquisitions in Mongolia.
  • Technical report update underway at Tres Cruces project in Peru.

With the Phase 2 Expansion financing announced on July 11, the focus for the Company now turns to finalizing EPC arrangements and a start to deployment of capital. Funds from the initial tranche of $50m should be available later in July enabling the Company to have a strong start to design and construction plans in 2023.

EPC arrangements are well advanced with a leading EPC group with extensive construction and engineering experience in Mongolia. The Company hopes to make a full announcement by the end of July with signed definitive agreements on the EPC arrangements.

With the crusher installation now essentially complete, the Company will look to complete power supply plans and commission the unit later in 2023. Camp design and expansion is already underway.

Production from the Phase 1 heap leach operations is ongoing, with production from the second quarter at 6,663 oz of gold and 14,239 oz of silver.

The Company is on track to produce and sell around 25-30,000 oz of gold in 2023. It has produced 91,000 oz of gold to date, with a further 70,000 oz to go, in the period to the end of 2025, based on the recent technical report.

With funds from the recent private placement, the Company is also reinvigorating its exploration and development programmes in Mongolia.

The Company has been assessing historical data throughout Mongolia by regions, and this summer, the Company is commencing on-site work on highly prospective selected licenses using its 100% owned subsidiary Steppe West LLC for further evaluation.

In addition to sourcing new acquisitions in Western Mongolia, the Company has commenced exploration and drilling programmes in the ATO license area of 5,500 hectares, looking for additional oxide zones. The Company has explored less than 10% of the license area to date.

The Company has also conducted numerous site visits to the licensed areas close to the ATO Gold Mine for potential cooperation, partnership and acquisitions.

In Peru, Steppe Gold recently completed the acquisition of the highly prospective Tres Cruces project. The Company has commenced an update of the March 2022 technical report and is conducting a review of source geological data as it looks to develop a plan for advancing this project.

Mr. Bataa Tumur-Ochir, Steppe Gold Chairman and CEO commented, "With our landmark financing package secured, we are excited to accelerate the ongoing work on the Phase 2 Expansion. The ATO Gold Mine, with its Phase 1 in production and Phase 2 flotation plant under construction, with ready infrastructure, serves as a model for responsible mine development in the region. We are also actively assessing new projects in Mongolia to expand our footprint and move from single to multi-asset producer in a short period of time."

Steppe Gold Limited

Steppe Gold is Mongolia's premier precious metals company.

For Further information, please contact:
Bataa Tumur-Ochir, Chairman and CEO

Shangri-La office, Suite 1201, Olympic Street
19A, Sukhbaatar District 1,
Ulaanbaatar 14241, Mongolia
Tel: +976 7732 1914

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

The above contains forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include: changes in world commodity markets, equity markets, costs and supply of materials relevant to the mining industry, change in government and changes to regulations affecting the mining industry. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among other things, statements regarding the trading of the Common Shares and business, economic, and political conditions in Mongolia. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, results may vary, and we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/173751

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Steppe GoldSTGO:CATSX:STGOGold Investing
STGO:CA
The Conversation (0)
Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Signs Binding Term Sheet for US$150 Million to Fully Fund the Phase 2 Expansion at the ATO Gold Mine

Steppe Gold Signs Binding Term Sheet for US$150 Million to Fully Fund the Phase 2 Expansion at the ATO Gold Mine

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce it has signed a binding term sheet (the "Term Sheet") to provide up to US$150 million in financing to fully fund the construction and completion of the Phase 2 Expansion at the ATO Gold Mine (the "Phase 2 Expansion").

ATO Phase 2 Expansion Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Ltd. Completes Acquisition of Growth-Oriented Mining Company, Anacortes Mining Corp.

Steppe Gold Ltd. Completes Acquisition of Growth-Oriented Mining Company, Anacortes Mining Corp.

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) (the "Company" or "Steppe") is pleased to announce the successful completion of the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") between Steppe and Anacortes Mining Corp. ("Anacortes"), whereby Steppe has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Anacortes (the "Anacortes Common Shares"), effective June 28, 2023.

Under the terms of the Arrangement, Anacortes shareholders are entitled to 0.4532 of a Steppe common share ("Steppe Share") for each Anacortes Common Share previously held. The outstanding vested in-the-money Anacortes options were exercised into Anacortes Common Shares on a cashless basis and such Anacortes Common Shares were exchanged for Steppe Shares. Further, all of the out-of-the-money Anacortes options were cancelled without payment. The outstanding Anacortes warrants were cancelled and exchanged for the applicable warrant consideration, pursuant to the plan of arrangement.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Announces Anacortes Mining Shareholders Approve Plan of Arrangement

Steppe Gold Announces Anacortes Mining Shareholders Approve Plan of Arrangement

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold") and Anacortes Mining Corp. (TSXV: XYZ) (OTCQX: XYZFF) ("Anacortes", together with Steppe Gold, the "Companies") are pleased to announce that the shareholders of Anacortes (the "Anacortes Shareholders") approved the previously announced acquisition by Steppe Gold of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Anacortes (each, an "Anacortes Share") by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) at a special meeting of Anacortes Shareholders held on June 19, 2023.

Under the terms of the Arrangement, Anacortes Shareholders will receive 0.4532 (the "Exchange Ratio") of a common share of Steppe Gold (each, a "Steppe Common Share") for each Anacortes Share held. Outstanding Anacortes warrants will be cancelled and exchanged for the applicable warrant consideration, and vested in-the-money Anacortes options will be exercised into Anacortes Shares on a cashless basis and such Anacortes Shares will be exchanged for Steppe Common Shares. All of the out-of-the-money Anacortes options will be cancelled without payment.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Ltd to Participate in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, Canada's First Tier I Mining Conference

Steppe Gold Ltd to Participate in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, Canada's First Tier I Mining Conference

Featuring Critical Metals Day on June 20, 2023

Steppe Gold Ltd (TSX: STGO), a multi-asset, multi-jurisdictional precious metals story, is pleased to announce that it will be participating in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, June 19-21, 2023, ("THE Event") at the Fairmont Chateau Frontenac and Voltigeurs de Quebec Armoury in Quebec City, Canada.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Announces New President

Steppe Gold Announces New President

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory approval, Byambatseren Tsogbadrakh will assume the role of President. Mr Bataa Tumur-Ochir will resign as President of the Company and will remain as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Ms Byambatseren Tsogbadrakh is a founding member of the Steppe Gold team and she has held progressively senior positions in the Company over recent years.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Entitlement Offer Commences

Entitlement Offer Commences

Labyrinth Resources Limited (ASX: LRL) (‘Labyrinth’ or ‘the Company’) confirms that the entitlement offer booklet (‘Offer Booklet’) and personalised entitlement and acceptance forms for the pro rata non-renounceable entitlement offer of new fully paid ordinary shares (‘New Shares’) to Eligible Shareholders (‘Entitlement Offer’), as announced to the ASX on Monday, 3 July 2023, was despatched to Eligible Shareholders today.

Keep reading...Show less
New Break Increases Moray Property Position Through Staking and Acquisition

New Break Increases Moray Property Position Through Staking and Acquisition

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has further increased the land position at its Moray property ("Moray") to 8,311 hectares from 5,354 hectares. Moray is located approximately 49 km south of Timmins, Ontario and 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine, operated by Alamos Gold Inc. Since March 1, 2023, New Break has increased its property position at Moray by 6,455 hectares through staking and acquisitions (see also news releases dated March 15, 2023 and May 15, 2023).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8019/173736_2d22711c0452291a_001.jpg

(Figure 1 - Moray Project, property map)

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Announces Asset Transfer and Sale of Wholly Owned Subsidiary Synergy Metals Corp.

Element79 Announces Asset Transfer and Sale of Wholly Owned Subsidiary Synergy Metals Corp.

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Greenstone Resources

Phase-2 Drilling Underway At Burbanks

Greenstone Resources Limited (ASX:GSR) (Greenstone or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on Phase-2 exploration activities at its flagship Burbanks Gold Project following from the recently announced Burbanks Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) which now totals 6.1Mt @ 2.4g/t gold for 465,567 ounces of contained gold1, an increase of over 68% from the previous update, reaffirming the existence of a large scale gold system with a total gold endowment now exceeding 850,000 ounces in the upper ~300 metres1.

Keep reading...Show less
MIRAMAR RESOURCES LIMITED

Ashburton/Gascoyne Projects Update

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on activities at the Company’s’ exploration projects in the Ashburton and Gascoyne regions of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: July 14, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

PrairieSky Announces 2023 Second Quarter Results, Including Record Oil Royalty Production

Slave Lake Zinc Announces Corporate Update and Exploration of Lithium Potential in Northwest Territories

CENTURY LITHIUM APPOINTS NEW DIRECTOR

E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces CEO Appointment

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Slave Lake Zinc Announces Corporate Update and Exploration of Lithium Potential in Northwest Territories

Battery Metals Investing

CENTURY LITHIUM APPOINTS NEW DIRECTOR

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Metals Announces Successful Closing of Previously-Announced Acquisition of the Gaspé Copper Project

Battery Metals Investing

NORTH ARROW DISCOVERS SPODUMENE PEGMATITES AT NEW MACKAY LITHIUM PROPERTY, NWT

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining Alcona Area Update

Battery Metals Investing

Nevada Sunrise Updates Status of Drilling at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project

×