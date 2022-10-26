Precious MetalsInvesting News

St. Anthony Gold Corp. ("St. Anthony" or the "Company") (CSE:STAG)(Frankfurt:M1N)(OTC PINK:MTEHF) announces it has completed a first closing of a non-brokered private placement. The Company accepted subscriptions for 22,028,700 units at a price of $0.035 per unit, for gross proceeds of $771,004,57. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at $0.05 for a period of two years from the date of closing. Securities issued on this closing are subject to a statutory hold period until February 27, 2023

The Corporation paid finder's fees to one qualified finder of $19,026 and issued 543,600 broker warrants. The broker warrants having the same terms as those above.

An insider of the Company subscribed for an aggregate of 1,172,000 common share units of the Company. The Company has relied on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of such insider participation.

The Corporation intends to use the net proceeds for general working capital.

About St. Anthony Gold Corp.

St. Anthony Gold Corp., a Canadian-based mineral exploration corporation, is focused on identifying and advancing high-value mineral properties.

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×