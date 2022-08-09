Precious MetalsInvesting News

St. Anthony Gold Corp. ("St. Anthony" or the "Company") (CSE:STAG)(Frankfurt: M1N)(OTC PINK:MTEHF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a right of exclusivity agreement (the "ROE") to acquire the Mallay Mine in Peru

The Mallay Mine is located five hours drive north of Lima and three kilometers from the community of Mallay. The 10,562 hectare Tres Cerros Au-Ag Project, mine and processing plant are currently in care and maintenance mode. The existing 600 tpd plant was constructed in 2010.

The Mallay Mine was developed, capitalized and permitted by the multi-billion dollar, globally recognized mining company Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN), a company that adheres to the highest of industry standards. Buenaventura sold the property to the third party with whom the ROE was entered into with. As part of the ROE, the Company lent to the arms-length third party $200,000 as a demand loan at 8%.

Peter Wilson, CEO stated "The opportunity to acquire such an advanced asset that provides this level of depth in investment [cg1] and optionality, in my view, is unparalleled. The market is aggressively searching for projects quick to cash flow with district scale mineral potential in globally recognized jurisdictions."

The Company intends to conduct a thorough review of the existing resource base and mine development plan to bring the historical resources and reserves into current estimate status under National Instrument 43-101 and create a new mine plan that will incorporate bulk tonnage underground mining methods.

During the 90 days exclusivity period the Company shall complete further due diligence on the project and, if satisfied, negotiate terms of a definitive purchase agreement.

Additionally, the Company announces that Mr. Chris Foster has been appointed as chief financial officer. Mr. Foster is a consultant providing accounting and financial management services for both public and private companies across a broad spectrum of industries. Mr. Foster is the current chief financial officer for DGTL Holdings Inc, former chief financial officer for Perpetua Resources Corp, former controller for the Ivanhoe Group's Global Mining Management Corporation and Peregrine Diamonds Ltd, former controller for Roca Mines Inc and former accountant at Canadian Forest Products Ltd. Mr. Foster is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA Canada).

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION SEE THE COMPANY'S WEB SITE AT
https://stanthonygoldcorp.com
Email to info@stanthonygoldcorp.com
Contact: Peter Wilson CEO - 604-649-0945

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Further information about the Company is available on www.SEDAR.com under the Company's profile.

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward-looking information") as those terms are used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and similar Canadian laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated", "anticipates" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the business of the Company, the Property, financing and certain corporate changes. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

[cg1] Want to quantify that by mentioning the $US$120 million in capitalized expenditures?

SOURCE: St. Anthony Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/711480/St-Anthony-Gold-Enters-Exclusivity-Agreement

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

St Anthony Gold CorpSTAG:CNXCNSX:STAGPrecious Metals Investing
STAG:CNX
St. Anthony Gold Closes Sale of Panama Lake Gold Project

St. Anthony Gold Closes Sale of Panama Lake Gold Project

St. Anthony Gold Corp. ("St. Anthony" or the "Company") (CSE:STAG)(Frankfurt:M1N)(OTC PINK:MTEHF) is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced sale of all of its rights and title to the Panama Lake Property (the "Property") to Trillium Gold Mines Inc.("Trillium

Trillium paid St. Anthony $500,000 in cash and issued 1,000,000 common shares in the capital of Trillium to the Company. In the event Trillium acquires a 100% interest in the Property, St. Anthony has a one-year option to cause Trillium to exercise its buy-back right to repurchase from Benton Resources one-half of the 2% net smelter royalty on the Property and convey such repurchased 1% net smelter royalty to St. Anthony in exchange for a cash payment by St. Anthony to Trillium of $1,000,000.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NOMAD ROYALTY COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ACQUISITION BY SANDSTORM GOLD

NOMAD ROYALTY COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ACQUISITION BY SANDSTORM GOLD

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSX: NSR) and (NYSE: NSR) (" Nomad " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the voting results from its special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today.

The resolution approving the acquisition of the Company by Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (the " Purchaser ") by way of a plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the " Arrangement ") was approved by 99.73% of the votes cast by shareholders present in person (virtually) or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting and by 99.73% of the votes cast by shareholders present in person (virtually) or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting, excluding the votes cast by certain persons required to be excluded pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Retransmission - Endeavour Silver Announces Q2 2022 Financial Results; Raises 2022 Production Guidance

Retransmission - Endeavour Silver Announces Q2 2022 Financial Results; Raises 2022 Production Guidance

This news release has been amended to reflect the correct estimate for the Company's 2022 All-in Sustaining Cost estimate of $20- $21 per ounce in the 2022 Revision to Guidance Section. Complete corrected text follows:

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. As a result of the Company's strong operating performance, Management has raised its 2022 production guidance. All dollar amounts are in US dollars (US$).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kuya Silver Announces Closing of $3.2 Million Private Placement Including Full Exercise of Agents' Option

Kuya Silver Announces Closing of $3.2 Million Private Placement Including Full Exercise of Agents' Option

Kuya Silver Corporation (CSE: KUYA) (OTCQB: KUYAF) (FSE: 6MR1) (the "Company" or "Kuya Silver") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced "best efforts" private placement of units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.45 per Unit (the "Private Placement"), which was led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Research Capital Corporation (the "Co-Lead Agents") and including Red Cloud Securities Inc. (collectively, the "Agents"). The Company sold an aggregate of 5,718,000 Units, which includes the full exercise of the Agents' option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Units of the Private Placement, for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,573,100. Concurrently with the Private Placement, the Company sold an aggregate of 1,320,000 Units on a non-brokered private placement basis on the same terms as the Private Placement, for additional gross proceeds of $594,000 (the "NBPP"). The Company intends to use the proceeds from the issuance of the Units for general working capital purposes.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one transferable Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.70 for a period of five years following the closing of the Private Placement.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Endeavour Silver Announces Q2 2022 Financial Results; Raises 2022 Production Guidance

Endeavour Silver Announces Q2 2022 Financial Results; Raises 2022 Production Guidance

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. As a result of the Company's strong operating performance, Management has raised its 2022 production guidance. All dollar amounts are in US dollars (US$).

"We have continued to outperform our mine plans, by delivering an exceptional Q2 with production 15% above plan, stated Dan Dickson, CEO of Endeavour Silver. "This has prompted management to raise our production outlook for 2022 to 7.6 – 8.0 million silver equivalent ounces. The additional production has allowed us to maintain our cost guidance on per ounce metrics, but industry-wide inflation continues to be a challenge. We are seeing the largest inflationary impacts on energy costs, plant reagents and steel prices which are affecting both operating and development costs. Cost control will continue to be a key focus as cost pressures are expected to continue for the remainder of the year."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FireFox Gold Identifies Potential Gold-Hosting Structures at Naula Project in Lapland, Finland

FireFox Gold Identifies Potential Gold-Hosting Structures at Naula Project in Lapland, Finland

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSX.V:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF)("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has completed a detailed airborne magnetic survey over its 100% controlled Naula Project in Lapland, Finland. Naula is a new project for the Company, lying in the western portion of the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt (CLGB), approximately 13 kilometres west of the town of Sirkka and 28 kilometres northwest from the town of Kittilä (Figure 1). FireFox has identified several strong targets at Naula and has applied for exploration permits covering approximately 26 km2

The FireFox technical team collaborated with GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. ("GoldSpot")(TSX.V: SPOT.V) in the interpretation and evaluation of the new survey. Interpretation of the survey data has considerably upgraded FireFox's understanding of the geology at Naula, which had been based on widely spaced government magnetics surveys and limited work by others in the area. The data appear to indicate the presence of at least two significant NNE-SSW striking structures that had not been previously mapped. If confirmed, such structures can be highly prospective for gold in Lapland. Flexures in the major structures and their intersections with other faults are high priority targets for follow-up exploration.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Eric Sprott Announces Holdings in Steppe Gold Ltd.

Eric Sprott Announces Holdings in Steppe Gold Ltd.

Eric Sprott announces that, on August 5, 2022, 6,976,944 common share purchase warrants (Warrants) of Steppe Gold Ltd., (held by 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation he beneficially owns) expired unexercised representing a decrease in holdings of approximately 9.9% of the outstanding common shares (Shares) on a partially diluted basis since the date of the last early warning report. Prior to the expiry of these Warrants, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled 6,976,944 Shares and 6,976,944 Warrants representing approximately 10.0% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 18.2% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of such Warrants.

As a result of the Warrant expiry, Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns and controls 6,976,944 Shares representing approximately 10.0% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis. The Warrants expiry resulted in a partially diluted ownership change of greater than 2% and, therefore, the filing of an update to the early warning report.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×