St. Anthony Gold Corp. ("St. Anthony" or "the Company") (CSE:STAG)(Frankfurt:M1N)(OTC PINK:MTEHF) is pleased to announce that it is pursuing the acquisition and advancement of assets in the battery metal and materials sector

STAG currently has the option to acquire 100% interest in the Burgeo Lithium asset located in Burgeo Newfoundland.

The Burgeo Lithium project consists of two mineral exploration licences containing 142 and 66 claims, respectively over 5,200 hectares.

  • The two licences are located approximately 20 kilometres and 7 kilometres respectively, northeast of the small town of Burgeo on the south coast of Newfoundland.
  • The evolving deposit model examines radiating pegmatite dykes from the core of the Burgeo and Chetwynd granites. The model being applied on their Grey River area Kraken lithium project by the Sokoman Minerals and Benton Resources join venture is based on analogues with deposits in the Carolinas in the eastern USA and the Caledonides of Ireland.
  • Government mapping in 1985 suggested the Chetwynd Granite has potential for economic concentrations of F-Sn-W-Mo and U.
  • The property has potential for lithium, molybdenum, fluorite, tin, tungsten, uranium, tantalum, and other rare metals.

Regional projects include:

  • Grey River tungsten prospect with tungsten-quartz, wolframite and scheelite with chalcopyrite, native bismuth, fluorite, and silver-bearing minerals are also present.
  • Gold and lead occurrences are also present in this area under licence predominantly to the Sokoman Minerals and Benton Resources joint venture.
  • First 2022 assay results from the reconnaissance drilling program, testing the Kraken pegmatite field on the 8.4 metre pegmatite dyke averaged 0.95% Li2O with grades hitting a high of 1.76% Li2O
  • Previous grab samples on the Kraken Lithium Prospect returned grades up to 2.37% Li2O.

The Company is actively negotiating further acquisitions in the battery metal and materials sector. The target assets are in key global jurisdictions, and it anticipates successful closure in the near term.

Additionally, the Company intends to maintain and or increase investment in past precious metal assets; however, the Company intends to pursue future acquisitions solely in the battery metal and materials sector.

