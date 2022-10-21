Precious MetalsInvesting News

St. Anthony Gold Corp. ("St. Anthony" or "the Company") (CSE:STAG) (Frankfurt:M1N) (OTC PINK:MTEHF) has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with Foxfire Metals Pty Ltd ("Foxfire"), an Australian Company, pursuant to which the Company intends to acquire a 75% interest in eight Brazilian exploration licenses ("the Brazilian Portfolio"); six for lithium and two for rare earth elements (REE

The Brazilian Portfolio
The Brazilian Portfolio totals 12,315 hectares of highly prospective lithium and REE exploration licenses, in the states of Minas Gerais and Bahia for lithium and Goas for REEs. Brazil is now recognized as one of the world's major high grade lithium producers confirmed by Tesla supplier recently securing off take agreements with Sigma Lithium Corporation's (TSX-V: SGML) subsidiary Brazilian Sigma Mineração SA (Sigma).

The Minas Gerais Project

  • Three of the six acquiring lithium licenses are only ~38 km to the east of Sigma's Grota do Cirilo property in Minas Gerais, Brazil.
  • These three lithium licenses lie within the highly prospective northern portion of the state of Minas Gerais in the municipality of Padre Paraiso, location of the Brazilian lithium producing districts and lithium belt. The areas are known to host lithium bearing pegmatites associated with spodumene, lepidolite and amblygonite.
  • Minas Gerais state owned Companhia Brasileira de Litio's mining operation and Lithium Ionic (TSX-V:LTH) as well as Australian-based Latin Resources Limited (ASX: LRS) and Oceana Lithium Limited (ASX: OCN) have recently made discoveries in the same, well known lithium province and pegmatite area of Minas Gerais.

Bahia Lithium Project

  • The other three of the six acquiring Lithium licenses are situated in the north-eastern states of Bahia, Pernanbuco, and Rio Grande do Norte and have the potential to host lithium bearing pegmatites.

Goas REE Project

  • Outside of China, Brazil is the dominant global producer of certain REEs, with most major producers and explorers of REEs in Brazil located in the state of Goas where St. Anthony can acquire two REE exploration licenses.

Commenting on the Transaction, Peter Wilson, CEO of St. Anthony stated, "We are excited about the proposed acquisition of a 75% interest in these highly prospective lithium and rare earth elements projects across three states in Brazil. Over the last number of months, management has been reviewing a range of potential acquisition opportunities to diversify our project portfolio; we believe that, given the location and commodity, these projects offer the Company the best opportunity to increase shareholder value."

"Brazil has seen increased interest from junior explorers and major mining houses, with the region being home to a number of lithium projects. The proposed (Foxfire) licenses provide an exciting opportunity for early-stage, green field exploration in a known lithium province, particularly given the close proximity of Sigma's property (~38km)."

"Our team will continue diligence work with the aim of initiating a maiden exploration program in November 2022. I am excited to be part of this new venture for St. Anthony and look forward to updating stakeholders and shareholders in due course."

Commercial Terms of the Transaction

The transaction allows St. Anthony to acquire an immediate 75% interest in the Brazilian Portfolio upon signing of the LOI and agreeing to:

  • Grant a free carried interest for Foxfire's 25% equity in the Brazilian Portfolio to the end of a bankable feasibility study.
  • A cash payment 15 days after execution of the LOI of CAD $150,000 with a further CAD $100,000 within 6 months or on the next capital raising (whichever is the sooner).
  • Issuing 13,896,250 shares of St. Anthony to Foxfire under agreed escrow terms.
  • Maintenance of the existing net smelter royalty of 2% held by the original vendors remains, with a buy back provision of 50% for CAD $1,000,000.
  • Maintenance of management rights of the project by Foxfire for two years with both parties to formulate an agreed upon expenditure budget for the period.
  • St. Anthony being granted the "first right of refusal" to acquire Foxfire's 25% equity interest in the Brazilian Portfolio

Proposed Initial Exploration and Study Activities

An exploration program is being prepared to map and locate potential pegmatites for lithium as well as for REEs with the aim of identifying immediate drill targets.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Paul Woolrich (BSc Geology, MSc Geochemistry, PhD Metallurgy) who is a Member of the MAusIMM and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION SEE THE COMPANY'S WEB SITE AT
https://stanthonygoldcorp.com
Email to info@stanthonygoldcorp.com
Contact: Peter Wilson CEO - 604-649-0945

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Further information about the Company is available on www.SEDAR.com under the Company's profile.

SOURCE: St. Anthony Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/721536/St-Anthony-Gold-Corp-To-Acquire-a-75-Interest-in-Brazilian-Highly-Prospective-Lithium-Rare-Earth-Projects

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

St Anthony Gold CorpSTAG:CNXCNSX:STAGPrecious Metals Investing
STAG:CNX
St. Anthony Gold Pursues Acquisition and Advancements of Assets Battery Metals and Minerals Sector

St. Anthony Gold Pursues Acquisition and Advancements of Assets Battery Metals and Minerals Sector

St. Anthony Gold Corp. ("St. Anthony" or "the Company") (CSE:STAG)(Frankfurt:M1N)(OTC PINK:MTEHF) is pleased to announce that it is pursuing the acquisition and advancement of assets in the battery metal and materials sector

STAG currently has the option to acquire 100% interest in the Burgeo Lithium asset located in Burgeo Newfoundland.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
St. Anthony Gold Enters Exclusivity Agreement

St. Anthony Gold Enters Exclusivity Agreement

St. Anthony Gold Corp. ("St. Anthony" or the "Company") (CSE:STAG)(Frankfurt: M1N)(OTC PINK:MTEHF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a right of exclusivity agreement (the "ROE") to acquire the Mallay Mine in Peru

The Mallay Mine is located five hours drive north of Lima and three kilometers from the community of Mallay. The 10,562 hectare Tres Cerros Au-Ag Project, mine and processing plant are currently in care and maintenance mode. The existing 600 tpd plant was constructed in 2010.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
St. Anthony Gold Closes Sale of Panama Lake Gold Project

St. Anthony Gold Closes Sale of Panama Lake Gold Project

St. Anthony Gold Corp. ("St. Anthony" or the "Company") (CSE:STAG)(Frankfurt:M1N)(OTC PINK:MTEHF) is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced sale of all of its rights and title to the Panama Lake Property (the "Property") to Trillium Gold Mines Inc.("Trillium

Trillium paid St. Anthony $500,000 in cash and issued 1,000,000 common shares in the capital of Trillium to the Company. In the event Trillium acquires a 100% interest in the Property, St. Anthony has a one-year option to cause Trillium to exercise its buy-back right to repurchase from Benton Resources one-half of the 2% net smelter royalty on the Property and convey such repurchased 1% net smelter royalty to St. Anthony in exchange for a cash payment by St. Anthony to Trillium of $1,000,000.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TomaGold acquires highly prospective Star Lake rare earth elements property in James Bay

TomaGold acquires highly prospective Star Lake rare earth elements property in James Bay

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce the acquisition of 96 map-designated claims covering an area of 4,962.6 ha (or 50 km²), located 120 km southeast of Radisson and approximately 15 km south of the recently acquired claims in James Bay. The property will be known as Star Lake and has been the subject of geophysical surveys that have identified six rare earth element showings.

"The last two claim acquisitions allow TomaGold to diversify its assets in the critical metals sector at low cost," said David Grondin, President and CEO of TomaGold. "The lithium and rare earth element markets are growing rapidly due to the scarcity of these metals and the acquisition of these properties represents opportunities that could not be passed up. This will only strengthen our portfolio of eight properties, including our flagship Obalski project, with results pending from the latest drill program."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Snowline Completes Acquisition of Nearby Project Portfolio

Snowline Completes Acquisition of Nearby Project Portfolio

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD) (OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce it has completed the previously announced acquisition of a large portfolio of Yukon Territory exploration assets from StrikePoint Gold Inc. (TSXV:SKP), an arm's length party, in exchange for (i) the payment of $500,000 in cash, and (ii) the issuance of 500,000 common shares (the "Consideration Shares") of the Company

"The StrikePoint portfolio comprises ten gold properties in the Yukon's Selwyn Basin, complementing our existing portfolio and exploration efforts well," said Scott Berdahl, CEO & Director of Snowline. "Most notably, the ‘Golden Oly' project covers at least seven distinct reduced intrusion-related gold targets. Each target is geologically similar to our ongoing Valley discovery on our Rogue Project. Based on that success, this is ground we would have staked if it were open. Instead, we have acquired not just the properties, but also extensive geochemical, geophysical and geological datasets which will accelerate our exploration efforts-all for roughly the cost of staking. We will apply our growing knowledge of reduced intrusion-related gold systems and of the Selwyn Basin to build on our track record of discovery."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Makes Another Gold Discovery at Its Williams Brook Gold Project - Grab* Samples Return 34.70 g/t Gold at Jaguar

Puma Exploration Makes Another Gold Discovery at Its Williams Brook Gold Project - Grab* Samples Return 34.70 g/t Gold at Jaguar

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce that grab* samples collected at the new Jaguar Gold Zone ("JGZ") at its 100%-owned Williams Brook Gold Project in Northern New Brunswick, have returned up to 34.70 gt Au (Figure 1).

High-grade gold mineralization at the Jaguar Gold Zone is found in altered rhyolite associated with pervasive pyrite mineralization (Figure 2). Other grab* samples returned significant values such as 18.30 g/t Au , 16.85, 16.30 g/t Au, 16.25 g/t Au, and 12.90 g/t Au. Gold mineralization occurs along a favourable rhyolite/sediment contact near a major fault and its subsidiaries.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Securities Exchange Maintains Strong Listings Momentum in September 2022

Canadian Securities Exchange Maintains Strong Listings Momentum in September 2022

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced its market statistics for the month of September 2022.

September 2022 Operating Statistics

  • Trading volume of CSE-listed securities totaled 1.2 billion shares;
  • Trading value of CSE-listed securities was $522 million;
  • CSE issuers completed 58 financings that raised an aggregate $92 million; and
  • The CSE welcomed listings from 13 new companies, bringing total listed securities to 811 as at September 30, 2022.

"The CSE continues to generate stellar listings growth," said Richard Carleton, CSE Chief Executive Officer. "Thirteen new companies listed on our exchange in September, representing a three-month high, including four companies that completed initial public offerings. Over the first nine months of 2022, 21 IPOs were completed on the CSE, representing more than half of all Canadian IPOs this year.[1] This activity highlights the strong global reputation of the CSE and the resilience of emerging entrepreneurial companies. We firmly believe that we provide the best public market fit for entrepreneurs seeking to minimize their cost of capital and maximize trading liquidity."

Introduction of CSE2 - A Second Trading Facility

During September 2022, the CSE's proposal to launch an additional trading facility ("CSE2") was approved by the Ontario Securities Commission and British Columbia Securities Commission.

The introduction of CSE2 is a response to the significant increase in retail investor activity in recent years. The new facility is designed to assist investment dealers in managing their trade execution costs, while ensuring that investors in CSE-listed companies continue to have access to the most liquidity on the Exchange.

CSE2 is scheduled to launch on October 24.

What's On at the CSE

Tech Tuesdays webinars have returned. The second half of Season 2 has already featured deep dives into precision medical technology, AgTech and cleantech. Stay tuned for future episodes featuring a mix of public and private companies harnessing disruptive, cutting-edge technology across a wide range of industries. The webinars last for one hour and air on Tuesdays at 4:15 p.m. EST (1:15 p.m. PST). The episodes are also archived on CSE TV, the Exchange's YouTube channel.

CSE team members will be visiting Israel and Australia in the first half of November to connect with existing issuers and to support the Exchange's continued growth. Entrepreneurs in these countries that wish to meet with the CSE team are encouraged to reach out to us via email at ldg@thecse.com.

The CSE is pleased to be participating in the 11th annual MJBizCon, the world's largest cannabis conference, taking place in Las Vegas on November 15-18. Conference participants are invited to visit the CSE at Booth #1216. Registration is available here.

New Listings in September 2022

ISM Resources Corp. (ISM)
Troy Minerals Inc. (TROY)
New Break Resources Ltd. (NBRK)
Targa Exploration Corp. (TEX)
RDARS Inc. (RDRS)
Sasquatch Resources Corp. (SASQ)
Scope Carbon Corp. (SCPE)
Pure to Pure Beauty Inc. (PPB)
Big Gold Inc. (BG)
Peak Minerals Ltd. (PEK)
Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. (SPIR)
Taurus Gold Corp. (TAUR)
Silverfish Resources Inc. (SF)

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing stock exchange focused on working with entrepreneurs to access the public capital markets in Canada and internationally. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and low fee structure help companies of all sizes minimize their cost of capital and maximize access to liquidity.

The CSE offers investors in Canada and abroad access to a multi-sector collection of growth companies through a liquid, reliable and highly regulated trading platform. The Exchange is dedicated to entrepreneurship and has established itself as a leading hub for discourse in the entrepreneurial community.

STAY CONNECTED WITH THE CSE
=============================
CSE TV on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/csetv
Linkedin: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/canadian-securities-exchange
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CanadianSecuritiesExchange/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/CSE_News
Blog: https://blog.thecse.com/
Website: https://thecse.com/

Contact:
Richard Carleton, CEO
416-367-7360
richard.carleton@thecse.com

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Japan Gold Provides an Update on Exploration Activities at the Ikutahara Project

Japan Gold Provides an Update on Exploration Activities at the Ikutahara Project

Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at the 100% owned Ikutahara Project in Hokkaido, Japan, (Figure 1).

Ryuo Prospect

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Intercepts Wide Vein Structure at Palos Verdes in Hole #4

Prismo Metals Intercepts Wide Vein Structure at Palos Verdes in Hole #4

Four holes completed, hole #5 underway

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) (the "Company" or "Prismo") is pleased to provide an update on the current drill program at its Palos Verdes project, located in the historic Panuco-Copala district of the state of Sinaloa, Mexico. A total of 1,203 meters have been drilled to date out of a planned minimum of 2,000 metres. The Company expects to complete the current drilling in early November. The Palos Verdes property is contiguous to the Panuco silver-gold project of Vizsla Silver Corp.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×