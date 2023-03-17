Phosphate Investing News

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS: SPPI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel and targeted oncology therapies, today announced it will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results and provide a corporate update on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern/5:30 a.m. Pacific.

Conference Call and Webcast:

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 @ 8:30 a.m. Eastern/5:30 a.m. Pacific

To access the live call by phone, please go to this link ( registration link ) , and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

A live webcast of the call will be available online in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at http://investor.sppirx.com/events-and-presentations and will be archived there shortly after the live event.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel and targeted oncology therapies. Spectrum has a strong track record of successfully executing across the biopharmaceutical business model, from in-licensing and acquiring differentiated drugs, clinically developing novel assets, successfully gaining regulatory approvals and commercializing in a competitive healthcare marketplace. For additional information on Spectrum please visit www.sppirx.com .

Notice Regarding Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to Spectrum's business and its future, including Spectrum's ability to successfully execute across the biopharmaceutical business model, including successfully gaining regulatory approvals and commercializing in a competitive healthcare marketplace, and any statements that relate to the intent, belief, plans or expectations of Spectrum or its management, or that are not a statement of historical fact. Risks that could cause actual results to differ include the possibility that Spectrum's existing and new drug candidates may not prove safe or effective, the possibility that our existing and new applications to the FDA and other regulatory agencies may not receive approval in a timely manner or at all, the possibility that our existing and new drug candidates, if approved, may not be more effective, safer or more cost efficient than competing drugs, the possibility that our efforts to acquire or in-license and develop additional drug candidates may fail, the possibility that our commercialization efforts may not be successful, our dependence on third parties for manufacturing, distribution and quality control and other risks that are described in further detail in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company does not plan to update any such forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any duty to update the information contained in this press release except as required by law.

SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.® is a registered trademark of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its affiliates. REDEFINING CANCER CARE™ is Spectrum Pharmaceuticals' logo and trademarks owned by Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Any other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

© 2023 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Tom Riga
Chief Executive Officer
949.788.6700
InvestorRelations@sppirx.com

Lisa Wilson
In-Site Communications, Inc.
212.452.2793
lwilson@insitecony.com

×