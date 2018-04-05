5 Top NASDAQ Genetic Stocks Year-to-Date

The genetics market may sound more promising as opposed to biotech and pharma–with dreams of personalized medicine to solve every ailment based on patient genomes makeup–but the market still has a long way to go.

Early in the year, AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) and Merck’s (NYSE:MRK) Lynparza represented a breakthrough approval with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as the first gene-specific therapy. As companies break off to develop genetic mutation treatments like these two companies, investors realize although the potential for a high-return is evident, the risk and time-length is still on point with pharmaceutical companies.

That said, its not to take away of the impact the drugs can make on the market. For example different treatments for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)—a branch of the world’s most diagnosed cancer type, lung cancer—are being tested in clinical trials by more than a handful of big pharma companies, including Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), and Chi-Med (NASDAQ:HCM). Because there are so many different genetic mutations related to NSCLC there isn’t as much competition as expected for the companies and the respective treatments.

This opens up a whole range of opportunities for micro and large market capitalization companies alike to develop the personalized medicine for unique combinations, and often multiple indications.

With Q1 2018 officially behind us, here the Investing News Network (INN) profiles the five top genetics stocks on the NASDAQ year-to-date. Through data collected by the Globe & Mail’s market filter report, these companies have a market capitalization between $500 and $50 million. All information is current as of April 5, 2018 at market close.

1. Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Market cap: $333.84 million; year-to-date gain: 102.75 percent; current share price: $11.05

On top of our NASDAQ genetic stocks list is Vericel which specializes in sports medicine and the severe burn care market through cell therapies.

Early in the year Vericel announced a collaboration with Innovative Cellular Therapeutics to develop and distribute Vericel’s MACI, Epicel, Carticel and more in greater China, South Korea and other countries in the region. Vericel received $5.1 million as an upfront and warrant payment.

“We are very pleased to begin our strategic collaboration and initiate technology transfer activities with ICT,” said Gerard Michel, CFO of Vericel. “We anticipate that this funding, together with our recently expanded $25 million debt facilities with Silicon Valley Bank and MidCap Financial, will allow the Company to reach profitability without raising additional capital.”

In its 2017 financial report, the company’s net revenue increased 18 percent from $54.38 million to $63.92, mainly driven from Carticel and MACI revenue. Both are knee cartilage repair products.

2. Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Market cap: $230.81 million; year-to-date gain: 80 percent; current share price: $4.50

Second on the 5 top genetic stocks on the NASDAQ year-to-date is Compugen. As a therapeutics discovery and development company, Compugen uses a discovery infrastructure to identify and develop first-in-class cancer immunotherapy in the therapeutics.

In April 2018, Compugen announced a licensing agreement with AstraZeneca’s MedImmune to develop immuno-oncology antibody products. Compugen will receive a $10 million upfront payment for the deal and is eligible to receive a further $200 million in development and royalties based on sales.

“This licensing deal allows us to monetize specific scientific advances in our programs, while we continue to advance our lead programs into clinical trials,” Anat Cohen-Dayag, president and CEO of Compugen said.

3. Arqule (NASDAQ:XOMA)

Market cap: $264.84 million; year-to-date gain: 78.79 percent; current share price: $2.95

With five drug candidates in its pipeline Arqule focuses on targeted biomarker-defined patient populations through precision medicine.

Early in February the company made a positive announcement to enter a license agreement with Roivant Sciences to collaborate with developing derazantinib in greater China. The drug candidate is a fibroblast growth factor receptor is in another trial in the US and Europe as a potential treatment for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA), a form of biliary tract cancer.

Investors interested in the company can look forward to the company presenting data from multiple Phase 1 trials later in the year and news of the the derazantinib iCCA trial as the company anticipates completing dosing.

4. Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Market cap: $348.06 million; year-to-date gain: 65.71 percent; current share price: $5.80

Adverum is a gene therapy company focused on rare and critical ocular diseases. The company’s pipeline includes candidates to address alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, wet age-related macular degeneration and other rare diseases.

The company extended a collaboration early in the year with Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) to continue exploring the delivery of genome editing medicine to potential treat up to five inherited retinal diseases.

Adverum also gave a 2018 in its 2017 financial results which includes submitting two investigational drug application to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and reporting preliminary data from a Phase 1 trial, all expected in the second half of 2018.

5. Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Market cap: $108.58 million; year-to-date gain: 52.50 percent; current share price: $1.83

Last on our top NASDAQ genetic stocks list is Aevi, a company that builds therapies through genetic discoveries for patients with pediatric onset life altering diseases.

The percentage gains for the company’s stock so far this year may have been triggered by some of Aevi’s news in March. The company first announced an expanded a collaboration with Kyowa Hakko Kirin, with an option to start an early stage monoclonal antibody program for an ultra-orphan pediatric indication.

Other news was Aevi’s 2017 financial report, which highlighted the company’s research and development decreased to $25.18 million from $28.36 million in 2016.

“We continue to advance our pipeline and are pleased to have broadened our relationships with both CHOP and KHK, providing us with the resources to identify new targets and develop potential therapies,” said Mike Cola, Aevi’s CEO. “We remain committed to our goals of delivering clinical results in our lead programs in ADHD and Crohn’s Disease in 2018.”

