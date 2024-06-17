Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Nutrien Prices Offering of an Aggregate of US$1.0 Billion of 3-Year and 10-Year Senior Notes

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) today announced the pricing of US$400 million aggregate principal amount of 5.200 percent senior notes due June 21, 2027 and US$600 million aggregate principal amount of 5.400 percent senior notes due June 21, 2034 (together, the "senior notes").  The offering is expected to close on or about June 21, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.  The senior notes, registered under the multi-jurisdictional disclosure system in Canada and the United States, will not be offered in Canada or to any resident of Canada.

Nutrien intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay its US$500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.900% senior notes upon their maturity on November 7, 2024, to reduce outstanding indebtedness under its short-term credit facilities, to finance working capital and for general corporate purposes. The senior notes will be unsecured and rank equally with Nutrien's existing senior unsecured debt. The joint book-running managers for the offering are CIBC World Markets Corp., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, and RBC Capital Markets, LLC.

The offering will be made by way of a prospectus supplement dated June 17, 2024, to Nutrien's short form base shelf prospectus dated March 22, 2024, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada, which forms a part of and is included in Nutrien's registration statement on Form F-10, filed in the United States with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") under the multijurisdictional disclosure system. A final prospectus supplement in respect of the offering of the senior notes will be filed with the same regulatory authorities in Canada and the SEC.

About Nutrien

Nutrien is a leading provider of crop inputs and services, helping to safely and sustainably feed a growing world. We operate a world-class network of production, distribution and ag retail facilities that positions us to efficiently serve the needs of growers. We focus on creating long-term value by prioritizing investments that strengthen the advantages of our integrated business and by maintaining access to the resources and the relationships with stakeholders needed to achieve our goals.

Advisory

The senior notes are being offered in the United States pursuant to an effective registration statement (including a base shelf prospectus) filed with the SEC. Nutrien has filed a preliminary prospectus supplement related to the offering of the senior notes. Before you invest, you should read the preliminary prospectus supplement, the accompanying base shelf prospectus and other documents that are incorporated by reference therein for more complete information about Nutrien and this offering.

The preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying base shelf prospectus are available for free on the SEC website at www.sec.gov . Alternatively, the documents may be obtained by contacting CIBC World Markets Corp., 300 Madison Avenue, 8 th Floor, New York, NY 10017, Attention: Execution Management, email at DLCIBUSEMG@cibc.com and toll-free at +1 (800) 282-0822; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282-2198, Attention: Registration Department, email at registration-syndops@ny.email.gs.com and toll-free at +1 (866) 471-2526; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, 383 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10179, Attention: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk, at +1 (212) 834-6081 and RBC Capital Markets, LLC, toll-free at +1 (866) 375-6829 .

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the senior notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and other information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") under applicable securities laws (such statements are often accompanied by words such as "should", "could", "expect", "may", "anticipate", "forecast", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "plan" or other similar words). All statements in this press release, other than those relating to historical information or current conditions, are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, forecasts and statements as to management's expectations with respect to, among other things, the intended use of proceeds of the offering and the timing of closing of the offering. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, as well as various assumptions and business sensitivities, including those risk factors referred to in the preliminary prospectus supplement referenced in this press release and those referred to under the heading "Risk Factors" in Nutrien's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2023 and under the heading "Key Enterprise Risks" in Nutrien's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Nutrien, which includes the offering being delayed or not completed, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Nutrien disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of new information or future events, except as may be required under applicable Canadian securities legislation or applicable U.S. federal securities law. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments as well as other factors we believe are appropriate in the circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements contained herein are qualified by these cautionary statements and by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements. Although we believe these assumptions are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these assumptions and such forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations
Jeff Holzman
Vice President, Investor Relations
(306) 933-8545

Media Relations
Megan Fielding
Vice President, Brand & Culture Communications
(403) 797-3015

Contact us at: www.nutrien.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

NTR:CA,NTR
The Conversation (0)

Nutrien to Highlight Strategic Priorities and 2026 Targets at Investor Day

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) today is hosting an Investor Day at the New York Stock Exchange beginning at 10:00 a.m. EDT. At the event, management will detail plans to fortify its leadership position across the ag value chain and position the Company to deliver long-term growth.

"Nutrien operates the most extensive crop inputs and services ecosystem with low-cost upstream production assets, global supply chain capabilities, and the leading downstream retail channel to the farmer. Our differentiated business model is centred on our ability to efficiently produce and distribute the products and services needed in key agriculture markets around the world," commented Ken Seitz, Nutrien's President and CEO.

Keep reading...Show less

Nutrien Announces Results of 2024 Annual Meeting

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today the results of its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 8, 2024 (the " Meeting "). A total of 369,251,444 common shares, representing 74.66% of common shares outstanding, were represented at the Meeting.

Results of the matters voted on at the Meeting are set out below.

Keep reading...Show less

Nutrien Declares Quarterly Dividend of US$0.54 per Share

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.54 per share payable on July 19, 2024, to shareholders of record on June 28, 2024.

Registered shareholders who are residents of Canada as reflected in Nutrien's shareholders register, as well as beneficial holders (i.e., shareholders who hold their common shares through a broker or other intermediary) whose intermediary is a participant in CDS Clearing and Depositary Services Inc. or its nominee, CDS & Co., will receive their dividend in Canadian dollars, calculated based on the Bank of Canada daily average exchange rate on June 28, 2024. Registered shareholders resident outside of Canada as reflected in Nutrien's shareholders register, including the United States, as well as beneficial holders whose intermediary is a participant in The Depository Trust Company or its nominee, Cede & Co., will receive their dividend in US dollars. However, registered shareholders of Nutrien may elect to change the currency of their dividend payments to US dollars or Canadian dollars, as applicable. In addition, Nutrien offers registered shareholders direct deposit by electronic funds transfer for dividend payments.

Keep reading...Show less

Nutrien Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

  • First quarter results supported by strong grower demand for crop inputs, increased potash shipments to key global markets, higher fertilizer operating rates and lower costs.
  • Maintaining full-year 2024 Retail adjusted EBITDA and fertilizer sales volume guidance ranges.

All amounts are in US dollars except as otherwise noted

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today its first quarter 2024 results, with net earnings of $165 million ($0.32 diluted net earnings per share). First quarter 2024 adjusted EBITDA 1 was $1.1 billion and adjusted net earnings per share 1 was $0.46.

Keep reading...Show less

Nutrien Announces Release Dates for First Quarter 2024 Results and Conference Call

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today plans to release first quarter 2024 results on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, after market close. Nutrien will host a conference call the following day, Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. EDT to discuss and answer investor questions on first quarter results and the outlook.

Investors can access the call by dialing 1-646-307-1865 or 1-800-717-1738. A webcast of the call can be accessed by visiting Nutrien's website at www.nutrien.com/investors/events .

Keep reading...Show less
×