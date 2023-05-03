Centrex Ord Fully Paid

ASX:CXM

Centrex Ltd is a mineral exploration company. The principal activity of the company is an exploration of the following areas: Phosphate project development in Queensland; Potash exploration over wholly-owned tenements in Western Australia; and gold and base metals exploration in New South Wales. Its projects include Ardmore Phosphate Rock Project, Oxley Potash Project, and Goulburn gold/base metals project. The company operates in one geographical segment; Australia.