Centrex Ord Fully Paid
ASX:CXM
Centrex Ltd is a mineral exploration company. The principal activity of the company is an exploration of the following areas: Phosphate project development in Queensland; Potash exploration over wholly-owned tenements in Western Australia; and gold and base metals exploration in New South Wales. Its projects include Ardmore Phosphate Rock Project, Oxley Potash Project, and Goulburn gold/base metals project. The company operates in one geographical segment; Australia.
