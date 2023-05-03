Fireweed Announces Plans for 16,000m Drill Program at Macmillan Pass and Appoints New Vice President of Operations

Phosphate Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

AVENIRA FPO [AEV]

ASX:AEV

Avenira Ltd is an investment holding company. The company is engaged in the development of the Wonarah phosphate project in the Northern Territory and the acquisition of the Jundee South project in Western Australia. It generates revenue from the Wonarah phosphate project.

Press Releases
The Conversation (0)
×