Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (US-OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") announces the release of a corporate update which highlights the company's recent team meeting in France, the current pipeline, and the latest deal structure.

With the success of the licensing deal with AbbVie, the company needs to prepare for its next phase of growth.

Dr. Wolfgang Bieber reports "In my professional opinion, as a chemist of over three decades, I've never seen anything like Sirona's technology platform, which is undoubtedly revolutionary in terms of its potential to provide endless solutions to current and future pharmaceutical obstacles."

The full corporate update can be viewed at the following link: https://www.sironabiochem.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Sirona-Corporate-Update-September-2022.pdf

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona's compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona's laboratory, TFChem, is in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com .

For more information regarding this press release, please contact:

Investor Enquiries:
Jonathan Williams
Managing Director
Momentum PR
Phone: 1.450.332.6939
Email: jwilliams@momentumpr.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

---------------------------------------------

Sirona Biochem cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based upon current expectations and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of release of the relevant information, unless explicitly stated otherwise.  Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, Sirona Biochem's forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Sirona Biochem's business including, without limitation, statements about: the progress and timing of its clinical trials; difficulties or delays in development, testing, obtaining regulatory approval, producing and marketing its products; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy of its products that could delay or prevent product development or commercialization; the scope and validity of patent protection for its products; competition from other pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies; and its ability to obtain additional financing to support its operations. Sirona Biochem does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.


Sirona Biochem Antiviral Compounds to be Tested Against SARS-CoV-2 by Top US Testing Facility

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") announces the advancement of 20 antiviral compounds to In Vitro testing. The compounds will be shipped to the Utah State University's Institute of Antiviral Research for evaluation against the SARS-CoV-2 virus (COVID-19).

Sirona's French subsidiary, TFChem, has created a novel and patentable library of 20 compounds that are designed to target the COVID-19 virus by targeting the host cell and not the virus itself. When a virus enters a cell, it induces a "cytopathic effect" which refers to structural changes in the host cell, that allow the virus to replicate. In SARS-CoV-2, the virus causes plaque-like effects in the human cells of the lung. Mechanisms such as cell fusion, apoptosis (death) and destruction of epithelium integrity are all observed in the plaque regions (Nature Communications, 2020, https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-020-17796-z ). Sirona's antiviral compounds are intended to prevent the cytopathic effect from occurring.

The results will be completed in approximately 6 weeks.

"Since the compounds are designed to target the host cell and not the virus itself, we have a unique approach that is based on our proprietary technology . We have seen the number of variants that the SARS-CoV-2 virus has. It will continue to mutate, creating new strains, so there is a strong need for compounds like these that are not targeted to a specific virus," said Dr. Howard Verrico , CEO of Sirona Biochem. "It is now time to push this program as quickly as possible, adding to a robust and valuable pipeline that will attract the right kind of partners. For this project, we have already been in preliminary discussion with a company that has expertise in antiviral clinical trials. The results from these preliminary studies will be key to moving forward with potential partners in 2022."

Sirona Biochem Provides Update on SGLT2 Inhibitor for Type 2 Diabetes in China

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") announces that it has received notice that the development of Sirona's SGLT2 inhibitor, TFC-039, will be discontinued by Wanbang Biopharmaceuticals (" Wanbang ") as a treatment for type 2 diabetes in China .

TFC-039 was licensed to Wanbang, a wholly owned subsidiary of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group, in 2014. Sirona received a total of USD 1.5 million in up front and milestone payments.

"To this point, Wanbang has remained dedicated to the development of the drug, completing the IND and advancing through and completing its Phase I clinical trials. During 2021, they indicated that they were extensively analyzing the clinical results and that delays were the result of COVID closures and restrictions. This year, Empagliflozin (developed by Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly ) failed to uphold patent protection in China , which created a generic environment for SGLT2 inhibitors. It was reported to us TFC-039 performed well in the clinical trials, however, given the generic situation, it did not make good business sense for Wanbang to continue a lengthy and costly development", said Dr. Howard Verrico , CEO of Sirona Biochem.

"While this is disappointing, we still see a path forward for TFC-039. We are working on several opportunities (both existing and new) for animal care globally. Our science team is also working on a new therapeutic indication, with potential strong advantages for TFC-039 compared to other compounds of the same class. This new indication has both unmet need and tremendous commercial value. The work done to date by Sirona and Wanbang will provide added value towards these opportunities, and we will also explore future involvement with Wanbang. Further dialogue will be occurring between Wanbang, and Sirona and any material news will be released accordingly."

About Wanbang Biopharmaceuticals and Fosun Pharmaceuticals

Wanbang Biopharmaceuticals develops, manufactures and sells drugs with indications for chronic disease treatment, antibiotics, and other endocrine diseases in China . Founded in 1981, they are presently headquartered in Xuzhou, China , and are a subsidiary of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group. Fosun is a leader in the pharmaceutical industry and regarded as one of the top five domestic pharmaceutical companies in China . For more information on Fosun and Wanbang, please visit www.fosunpharma.com/en .

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF)  (" Sirona ") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), held in Vancouver, British Columbia on November 10, 2021 . The total number of shares represented by shareholders present in person and by proxy at the meeting was 33,335,079, representing 14.45% of Sirona's issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Sirona Biochem Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Sirona Biochem Corp.)

All matters put forward to shareholders for consideration and approval, as set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated 12 th of October, 2021, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting. These were:

1. To elect Sirona's board of directors; 2. to fix the number of directors of the Company at five; 3. to appoint DeVisser Gray LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and authorize the directors to set the auditor's remuneration; and 4. to confirm and approve the Company's existing stock option plan.

"We thank our shareholders for their participation and continued support," said Dr. Howard Verrico , CEO of Sirona. "We look forward to further building and commercializing our pipeline."

Featuring an update on anticipated deal for TFC-1067

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (US-OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to inform its shareholders that a video interview with CEO, Dr. Howard Verrico has been published by Investing News Network https:investingnews.com in Vancouver BC Canada .

Sirona Biochem: Investing News Network Interview with CEO, Dr. Howard Verrico

Featuring an update on anticipated deal for TFC-1067

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (US-OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to inform its shareholders that a video interview with CEO, Dr. Howard Verrico has been published by Investing News Network https:investingnews.com in Vancouver BC Canada .

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentation at The Annual Scientific Meeting of the Heart Failure Society of America

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases ("CVD"), announced today that an abstract submitted by its international research collaborators from Houston Methodist DeBakey Heart & Vascular Center was accepted for poster presentation at The Annual Scientific Meeting of the Heart Failure Society of America ("HFSA2022") to be held in person September 30th to October 3rd, 2022 in Washington, DC.

The poster will be presented for general viewing within the "Basic and Translational Science" category of the HFSA2022 Scientific Programme on September 30, 2022, from 6:15 – 6:30 PM EDT.

The Gummy Project Achieves Another Milestone with Purchase Order from Canada Life Centre, Home of the National Hockey League's Winnipeg Jets and American Hockey League's Manitoba Moose

  • Purchase from an NHL sports and entertainment venue marks an important milestone in The Gummy Project's multi-channel sales strategy.
  • The Gummy Project's Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks will be featured for sale in all concessions, starting with the Winnipeg Jets pre-season home opener.
  • Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks now available in an NHL sports and entertainment venue, major grocery chains, a national airline, hotels (in both US and Canada) and one of the largest passenger ferry lines in the world.

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS0) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received a purchase order from The Canada Life Centre, home of the National Hockey League's Winnipeg Jets and American Hockey League's Manitoba Moose.

"We are absolutely thrilled that our Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks will be available for fans to enjoy at Jets and Moose games," said Charlie Lamb, President & CEO of GUMY. "Our multi-channel sales strategy now includes high traffic sports and entertainment venues, with Canada Life Centre marking our entrance into this sector and a key milestone for the Company. In a very short time period, we have been able to form partnerships with and have our gummies for sale in major grocery chains, a national airline, hotels (both in the US and Canada), one of the largest passenger ferry systems in the world and now a professional sports stadium and we very much look forward to continuing to execute our strategic expansion both in Canada and the US."

XEN® 63 Gel Implant available now for patients with primary open angle glaucoma where previous medical treatments have failed

  • The XEN 63 Gel Implant is intended to reduce intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with primary open angle glaucoma 1
  • XEN 63 is a minimally invasive, micro-incisional glaucoma surgery designed to lower IOP 2
  • XEN 63 Gel Implant provides innovative treatment option for Canadians impacted by glaucoma

 ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) announced today the availability of the XEN ® 63 Gel Implant, a surgical implant designed to lower high eye pressure in open angle glaucoma sufferers, where previous medical treatment options have failed. 1 The XEN 63 Gel Implant is an additional option for surgeons, clinically proven to reduce intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with primary open angle glaucoma. 3

AbbVie Logo (CNW Group/AbbVie Canada)

"I see the impact of glaucoma on patients' quality of life every day in my practice. Glaucoma typically damages the peripheral vision first, so it often goes unnoticed by patients as the disease worsens. That's why glaucoma is known as the silent thief of sight," said Dr. David Yan , Ophthalmologist-in-Chief, Mount Sinai Hospital, University of Toronto and Glaucoma Service Director, Kensington Eye Institute. "XEN 63 Gel Implant offers patients a new surgical option to reduce intraocular pressure when medical therapy cannot adequately control the disease and renewed hope to prevent optic nerve damage."

XEN 63 is a gel implant consisting of a small 6mm long tube, delivered via a micro-incisional glaucoma surgery. 1 , 2 It creates a new fluid outflow channel using a similar principle to conventional trabeculectomy, but allows fluid to bypass the impaired trabecular meshwork, the drainage system that becomes impaired in glaucoma. 2 ,4

"Glaucoma affects more than 728,000 Canadians. It is one of the leading causes of preventable blindness. Anyone can develop glaucoma but there are several different factors that can increase your risk of developing the disease," said Doug Earle , President and CEO of Fighting Blindness Canada. "It's both exciting and important to see new, innovative treatment options being approved that could have a positive impact on Canadians living with primary open angle glaucoma."

"As a leader in Eye Care in Canada , we are committed to help preserve and protect people's vision through innovating and addressing the greatest unmet needs in glaucoma," says Tracey Ramsay , Vice President and General Manager, AbbVie Canada. "Today, we're pleased to launch the XEN 63 Gel Implant and offer a minimally invasive solution for uncontrolled primary open angle glaucoma."

The glaucoma treatment spectrum extends from pharmacotherapy involving topical medications (eye drops) as the first-line therapy to traditional, invasive filtration surgeries, such as trabeculectomy and aqueous shunt implantation. 5,6,7 Common challenges associated with pharmacotherapy include ineffective use (e.g., incorrect dose timing or administration), 8 ,9 local or systemic side effects (e.g., irritation) or toxicity, 10,11 and considerable lifetime costs. 12 Filtration surgical options are typically used in advanced glaucoma cases or when targeting a very low intraocular pressure as a treatment outcome. 13 These invasive surgeries may be considered for medically refractory cases, or when there are such issues as intolerable side effects or from ineffective use of medications. 14

About Glaucoma

Glaucoma affects more than 728,000 Canadians and takes the form of several related disease types, the most common being open angle glaucoma. 15 Glaucoma is characterized by a build-up of aqueous humour fluid and increased intraocular pressure (IOP) that damages the optic nerve. 15 There is no cure for glaucoma, but early detection and treatment can help prevent damage to the optic nerve, and as a result, save vision. 15

About XEN 63

XEN is a gel implant consisting of a small 6mm long tube, delivered via a micro-incisional glaucoma surgery, which is intended to reduce intraocular pressure in patients with primary open angle glaucoma where previous medical treatments have failed. 1 The XEN filtration procedure creates a new fluid outflow channel using a similar principle to trabeculectomy, but allows fluid to bypass the impaired trabecular meshwork. 2,3 XEN is inserted via an ab-interno approach 1 (from within the anterior chamber) and allows aqueous humor to flow out from the anterior chamber into the subconjunctival space, minimizing tissue disruption seen with trabeculectomy or traditional glaucoma drainage implants. 1,3, 16 XEN 63 consists of a small tube that is 6mm long. 1 The inner diameter of XEN63 is 63µm and the external diameter is 170µm. 1 XEN63 has an outflow resistance of 2-3mmHg. 6 XEN63 was developed to increase the aqueous humor ﬂow rate with the intention of potentially providing lower IOPs.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.ca . Follow @abbviecanada on Twitter and Instagram , or find us on LinkedIn.

1

AbbVie Canada. Add XEN 63 Gel Implant Health Canada directions for use.

2

European Glaucoma Society Terminology and Guidelines for Glaucoma, 5th Edition. (2021). British Journal of Ophthalmology , 105(Suppl 1), pp.1–169. doi:10.1136/bjophthalmol-2021-egsguidelines

3

Lavin-Dapena C, Cordero-Ros R, D'Anna O, Mogollón I. XEN 63 gel stent device in glaucoma surgery: A 5-years follow-up prospective study. Eur J Ophthalmol. 2021 Jul;31(4):1829-1835. doi: 10.1177/1120672120952033. Epub 2020 Aug 18. PMID: 32811168. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32811168/

4

De Gregorio A, et al. Clin Ophthalmol. 2018;12:773-782. doi:10.2147/OPTH.S146919.

5

Samuelson TW, Katz LJ, Wells JM, Duh YJ, Giamporcaro JE, US iStent Study Group. Randomized evaluation of the trabecular micro-bypass stent with phacoemulsification in patients with glaucoma and cataract. Ophthalmology. 2011 Mar;118(3):459-67.

6

Malvankar-Mehta MS, Iordanous Y, Chen YN, Wang WW, Patel SS, Costella J, et al. iStent with phacoemulsification versus phacoemulsification alone for patients with glaucoma and cataract: A meta-analysis. PLoS One [Internet]. 2015 [cited 2018 Jan 2];10(7):e0131770. Available from: http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4492499/

7

Saheb H, Ahmed II. Micro-invasive glaucoma surgery: current perspectives and future directions. Curr Opin Ophthalmol. 2012 Mar;23(2):96-104.

8

Okeke CO, Quigley HA, Jampel HD, Ying GS, Plyler RJ, Jiang Y, et al. Adherence with topical glaucoma medication monitored electronically the Travatan Dosing Aid study. Ophthalmology. 2009 Feb;116(2):191-9.

9

Terminology and guidelines for glaucoma [Internet]. 4th ed. Savona (ITA): European Glaucoma Society; 2014 Jun. [cited 2017 Aug 8]. Available: http://www.icoph.org/dynamic/attachments/resources/egs_guidelines_4_english.pdf

10

Everitt DE, Avorn J. Systemic effects of medications used to treat glaucoma. Ann Intern Med. 1990 Jan 15;112(2):120-5.

11

Sambhara D, Aref AA. Glaucoma management: relative value and place in therapy of available drug treatments. Ther Adv Chronic Dis [Internet]. 2014 Jan [cited 2017 Dec 22];5(1):30-43. Available: http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3871276

12

Iordanous Y, Kent JS, Hutnik CM, Malvankar-Mehta MS. Projected cost comparison of Trabectome, iStent, and endoscopic cyclophotocoagulation versus glaucoma medication in the Ontario Health Insurance Plan. J Glaucoma. 2014 Feb;23(2):e112-e118.

13

Perez-Torregrosa VT, Olate-Perez A, Cerda-Ibanez M, Gargallo-Benedicto A, Osorio-Alayo V, Barreiro-Rego A, et al. Combined phacoemulsification and XEN45 surgery from a temporal approach and 2 incisions. Arch Soc Esp Oftalmol. 2016 Sep;91(9):415-21.

14

Michael Raj, Charlotte Wells, Caitlyn Ford. Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery: Implementation Considerations. Ottawa: CADTH; 2018. (Environmental scan; no. 76). https://www.cadth.ca/minimally-invasive-glaucoma-surgery-implementation-considerations-0

15

Fighting Blindness. Glaucoma. Available at: https://www.fightingblindness.ca/eyehealth/eye-diseases/glaucoma/

16

Lewis RA. J Cataract Refract Surg. 2014;40(8):1301–6. doi: 10.1016/j.jcrs.2014.01.032.

Gilead Joins First-of-its-Kind Public-Private Initiative to Improve Management of Viral Hepatitis in Vietnam and the Philippines

- Public-Private Effort to Shift Traditional Model of Hepatitis Management to Primary Care and Help to Expand Care to More People in Need -

Gilead Sciences, Inc. today announced a new public-private initiative with the Partnership for Health Advancement in Vietnam (HAIVN), a collaboration between Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. This multi-year initiative will have a phased approach to help address barriers that limit viral hepatitis diagnosis and care at primary healthcare facilities in Vietnam and the Philippines, two countries with high burdens of hepatitis B and C.

The Forces of Beauty® Report from The DREAM Initiative® Reveals Demand for New Standards of Beauty and Imagery

--Initiative Creates Groundbreaking New, Royalty Free Inclusive Image Gallery In Strategic Partnership with Shutterstock Studios--

Today, Allergan Aesthetics, an ABBVie company (NYSE: ABBV), and skinbetter science ® announce a new report from their DREAM (Driving Racial Equity in Aesthetic Medicine) Initiative ® along with a long-term partnership with Shutterstock Studios. The report, titled Forces of Beauty ® provides a new understanding of what inclusive and representative beauty looks like today by shedding light on how narrowly defined Eurocentric ideals continue to impact women of color. By surveying over 4,000 women aged 21-65, from multiple geographic locations and backgrounds, the report explores what defines beauty, how beauty impacts women's lives, and the interplay between beauty and race. Some key insights include:

The Gummy Project Expands in US After Receiving Purchase Order from 5-Star Luxury Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco to Become Supplier of Gummy Products for Guest Room Mini-Bars

  • The Gummy Project's Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks expected to be featured for sale in all 277 guest rooms at the 5-star luxury Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco
  • Purchase order from world class hotel marks the achievement of another milestone in The Gummy Project's ongoing multi-channel sales strategy

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a purchase order from the 5-star luxury Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco to become a supplier of gummies for each of the hotel's 277 guest room mini-bars.

"We are thrilled to continue our strategic expansion in the US and honoured to have been selected by the luxury 5-star Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco to be a supplier of Peachy Bees and Watermelon sharks for hotel guest rooms," said Charlie Lamb, President & CEO of GUMY. "We very much look forward to developing a long-term relationship with The Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco, who not only are a world class hotel but who also share our commitment to a more sustainable future for everyone."

