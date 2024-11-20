Sirona Biochem Announces Publication of Groundbreaking Study on TFC-1326 Compound in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Leigh Goehring: Gold's "Massive Bull Market" Just Starting; Uranium and Copper Outlook

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

When is the Starlink IPO Date and Can You Invest? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 4 Largest Lithium Reserves by Country (Updated 2024)

How Could Trump's US Election Win Affect the Gold Price?

Trending Press Releases

McDermitt PFS Demonstrates Multi-Decade Competitive Source of US Lithium Carbonate

OSISKO METALS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM AND ANNOUNCES C$100 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING

Silver47 Drills 2.48m of 14.95 g/t Gold, 249.50 g/t Silver, 21.97% Zinc, 7.03% Lead, 0.42% Copper at Its Red Mountain Project, Alaska

First Helium Reviewing Potential Follow Up Targets to Leduc Anomaly Drill

SAGA Metals Announces Assay Results from North Wind Iron Ore Project

Jindalee Lithium

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Silver47 Exploration

AGA:CC

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Syntheia

SYAI:CC

IODM Ltd

IOD:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Sirona Biochem Announces Publication of Groundbreaking Study on TFC-1326 Compound in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology

Sirona Biochem Announces Publication of Groundbreaking Study on TFC-1326 Compound in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology

Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) is proud to announce the publication of a pivotal research article in the prestigious Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology .

About the Study

The article, titled "TFC-1326 Compound Reduces Clinical Signs of Skin Aging: Evidence From In Vitro Human Adipose and Skin Models and Pilot Clinical Trial," highlights the groundbreaking efficacy of Sirona's proprietary compound TFC-1326 in reducing visible signs of skin aging.

Read the full article here:
Access the Study: TFC-1326 Compound Reduces Clinical Signs of Skin Aging. Evidence From In Vitro Human Adipose and Skin Models and Pilot Clinical Trial

The study, conducted by leading scientists at Diva Expertise in collaboration with Sirona Biochem, presents compelling data demonstrating the ability of TFC-1326 to target key mechanisms of skin aging.

Key Findings

Using advanced in vitro human adipose and skin models, as well as a pilot clinical trial, TFC-1326 was shown to:

  • Enhance skin elasticity and firmness
  • Stimulate the production of collagen and other extracellular matrix components
  • Reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles

Clinical Trial Results

The pilot clinical trial with a 1% TFC-1326 topical cream provided robust evidence supporting its safety and efficacy. Key results included:

  • Visible improvement in skin texture, hydration, and overall appearance

These findings reinforce the compound's potential as a next-generation anti-aging solution.

Statements from Leadership

"Our innovative approach to carbohydrate chemistry has once again delivered transformative results," said Dr. Howard Verrico, CEO of Sirona Biochem. "The publication of these findings in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology is a testament to the cosmeceutical benefits of TFC-1326 on aged skin. We believe this compound has the capacity to redefine anti-aging skincare solutions."

"This marks a significant milestone for Sirona Biochem," added Dr. Verrico. "We are actively advancing discussions with potential commercial partners while also laying the groundwork to launch our own product, ensuring this groundbreaking technology reaches the market and delivers its full potential to consumers globally."

TFC-1326 and Trademark Information

TFC-1326 and its salt form, TFC-1325, are being marketed under the trademarked name GlycoProteMim .

Read the full study here:
TFC-1326 Compound Reduces Clinical Signs of Skin Aging. Evidence From In Vitro Human Adipose and Skin Models and Pilot Clinical Trial

About Diva Expertise

Diva Expertise is an innovative French biotech based in Toulouse, in the Biotechnologies Center of Pierre Potier, specializing in applied research on human adipose tissue.

With more than 15 years of expertise in physiology and physiopathology, Diva Expertise has established itself as a leader in human adipose tissue research. Their high-tech platform provides personalized research support, from cellular studies to human applications.

Adipose tissue, which composes the hypodermis (the third layer of the skin), plays a crucial role in skin homeostasis and serves as a key target for innovative anti-aging solutions.

For more information, visit: https://www.diva-expertise.com .

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a biotechnology company focusing on innovative cosmetic and dermatology active ingredients with a proprietary platform technology.

Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules to improve their efficacy and safety. Its patented compounds are licensed to leading companies worldwide, generating revenue through licensing fees, milestone payments, and royalties.

Sirona's laboratory, TFChem , is based in France and has received multiple French national scientific awards and grants from the European Union and French government.

For more information, visit: www.sironabiochem.com .

Contact Information

Investor Enquiries:
Christopher Hopton
Chief Financial Officer
(604) 641-4466
info@sironabiochem.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ

materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

sirona biochemsbm:catsxv:sbmbiotech investingBiotech Investing
SBM:CA
Sirona Biochem
Sign up to get your FREE

Sirona Biochem Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Sirona Biochem (TSXV:SBM)

Sirona Biochem


Keep reading...Show less
SIRONA BIOCHEM Poised for Profitability in 2025 with Anti-Aging Product Rollout

SIRONA BIOCHEM Poised for Profitability in 2025 with Anti-Aging Product Rollout

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona " or the " Company ") provides the following update:

Dear Shareholders,

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GlycoProteMim Featured in Stonegate Healthcare's Latest Anti-Aging Research Report

GlycoProteMim Featured in Stonegate Healthcare's Latest Anti-Aging Research Report

Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) is pleased to announce that its innovative anti-aging ingredient, GlycoProteMim™, has been featured in Stonegate Healthcare's newly published research report, "Novel Treatments for Age-Related Skin Problems." The report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest advancements in the $12.5 billion anti-aging skincare market.

The research highlights GlycoProteMim alongside other prominent active ingredients such as OneSkin's OS-01, Sisley Paris' Soy Peptides, SK-II's Pitera™, and SkinMedica's TNS Advanced Serum. GlycoProteMim is recognized for its unique approach to skin rejuvenation, addressing both surface-level appearance and underlying cellular mechanisms, making it a standout in the evolving landscape of skincare treatments.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Stonegate Healthcare Partners Announces Publication of Thematic Report on Anti-Aging Dermatology Innovations

Stonegate Healthcare Partners Announces Publication of Thematic Report on Anti-Aging Dermatology Innovations

Stonegate Healthcare Partners, a leading name in healthcare consultancy and market intelligence, is pleased to announce the publication of a comprehensive thematic report titled "Leading Innovations in Anti-Aging Dermatology." This report delves into the transformative advancements in the treatment of age-related skin conditions, focusing on cutting-edge technologies and personalized holistic approaches that are poised to revolutionize the skincare industry.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • Emerging novel topicals: Innovations like OneSkin's OS-01, Sirona Biochem's GlycoProteMim, and SK-II's Pitera offer signficant benefits that will let them take market share away from existing treatments.
  • Personalized and holistic skincare: Advances ingenomics, skin diagnostics, and AI-driven tools enable tailored treatment plans ushering in a new era of skincare.
  • Companies highlighted in this report are: SkinMedica, SK-II, Sirona Biochem (TSXV: SBM), One Skin, and CTEK Sisley.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/213432_figure1_550.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sirona Biochem Engages Stonegate Healthcare Partners

Sirona Biochem Engages Stonegate Healthcare Partners

Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) has announced a partnership with Stonegate Healthcare Partners. Stonegate is a leading corporate advisory firm based in Dallas, Texas that offers research driven business development and investor outreach services. Leveraging Stonegate's extensive global network of corporate and institutional investor relationships, Stonegate has begun an evaluation of Sirona's anti-aging ingredient, GlycoProteMimTM, to effectively assess and demonstrate its market potential within the global anti-aging skincare industry.

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SIRONA BIOCHEM Corporate Update April 2024

SIRONA BIOCHEM Corporate Update April 2024

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona " or the " Company ") provides the following update:

Dear shareholders,

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Young female researcher working in a lab.

Radiopharmaceuticals Take Investors to the Forefront of Precision Oncology

Radiopharmaceuticals are emerging as one of the most promising innovations in modern medicine, particularly in precision oncology, and if recent billion-dollar investment deals are any indication, the potential for growth can be significant. Investors eyeing exposure to this emerging technology would benefit from a deeper understanding of the technology, its strategic applications and investment opportunities.

A groundbreaking technology in the field of oncology, radiopharmaceuticals combine radioactive substances with targeted molecules to revolutionise cancer detection and treatment. These innovative compounds are gaining significant attention due to their ability to deliver precise and targeted cancer therapies, minimising damage to healthy tissues while maximising therapeutic efficacy.

At their core, radiopharmaceuticals leverage the unique properties of radioactive isotopes, pairing them with molecules that have a high affinity for cancer cells. This combination allows for both diagnostic imaging and therapeutic applications, offering a level of precision previously unattainable in traditional cancer treatments.

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN ANNOUNCES SENIOR EXECUTIVE RESEARCH APPOINTMENT

Howard Chang , M.D., Ph.D.,   Joins as Senior Vice President of Research and Chief Scientific Officer

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced that Howard Chang M.D., Ph.D., will join the company as senior vice president of Research, effective Dec. 16, 2024 . Chang will also assume the title and responsibility of serving as Amgen's chief scientific officer, reporting to Jay Bradner M.D., executive vice president of Research and Development.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Top 5 Life Science ETFs in 2024

Top 5 Life Science ETFs in 2024

Taking a position in a life science exchange-traded fund (ETF) provides exposure to a basket of stocks focused on the healthcare sector, while mitigating the risks of holding shares in a single company.

While ETFs provide diversification by their nature, fund managers often narrow down their offerings to follow a specific aspect of the market — for example, biotech or pharma. They also typically adjust the weight of ETF holdings to match movements in the life science industry in an effort to give investors the best possible returns.

There are many choices when it comes to life science ETFs, and to help investors understand their options, the Investing News Network has listed the top life science ETFs by year-on-year performance.

Keep reading...Show less
Radiopharm Theranostics

Australian Ethics Committee Approval to Expand PD-L1 Nanobody (RAD204) Phase 1 Trial in Multiple Tumor Types

Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD, “Radiopharm” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative oncology radiopharmaceuticals for areas of high unmet medical need, is pleased to announce it has been granted Human Research Ethics Committee (HREC) approval to include participants with Programmed Death-Ligand 1 (PD-L1) positive Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC), Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC), Melanoma, Head and Neck Cancer (HNSCC), and Endometrial Cancer, as part of its ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of 177Lu-labelled RAD204 for the treatment of PD-L1 expressing cancers.
Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics' Phase II MAvERIC-Pilot Clinical Results in Recurrent Pericarditis Presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2024

Cardiol Therapeutics' Phase II MAvERIC-Pilot Clinical Results in Recurrent Pericarditis Presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2024

Marked and rapid reductions in both pericarditis pain and inflammation
maintained throughout the 26-week study

Episodes of pericarditis per year substantially reduced

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD)

Radiopharm Theranostics CEO Shares Company Milestones as NASDAQ Listing Nears

Description

During a fireside chat with analysts from Brookline Capital Markets, Radiopharm Theranostics’ (ASX:RAD) CEO Riccardo Canevari provided clinical and corporate updates highlighting the company’s achievements while waiting for the completion of its listing on the NASDAQ expected at the end of 2024.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Sirona Biochem
Sign up to get your FREE

Sirona Biochem Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Proceeds from Exercise of Options

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX: WCN) – Trading Halt

Takeover Offer for Mako Gold Limited – Share Offer Unconditional and Status of Offers Conditions

xReality Group Limited Chairman’s Address 2024 Annual General Meeting – 22 November 2024

Related News

Gold Investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Baru Gold Sparkles with 125 Percent Gain

Critical Metals Investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Proceeds from Exercise of Options

Lithium Investing

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX: WCN) – Trading Halt

Gold Investing

Takeover Offer for Mako Gold Limited – Share Offer Unconditional and Status of Offers Conditions

graphite investing

Altech – Cerenergy® Battery Project Funding Update

Gold Investing

Top 10 Gold Reserves by Country

Gold Investing

A Guide to Investing in Physical Gold (Updated 2024)

×