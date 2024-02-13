- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Sirona Biochem Eyes 2025 Launch of New Anti-aging Product
“Developing a new brand is a good way, also, to be acquired. And usually it also leads to better deals,” said Géraldine Deliencourt-Godefroy, chief scientific officer at Sirona Biochem.
Following successful clinical trials for its groundbreaking anti-aging and anti-wrinkle molecule, TFC-1326, Sirona Biochem (TSXV:SBM) is pursuing a path to commercialization for a final cosmetic product, according to the company’s chief scientific officer, Géraldine Deliencourt-Godefroy.
“We are still pursuing a final compound to launch on the market, which is pretty good because it will allow us to have a better control on the final product. We can launch fast on the market, we can generate revenue earlier and also the level of revenue will be higher,” Deliencourt-Godefroy said.
Sirona has already trademarked its anti-aging skincare ingredient, GlycoProteMim, as one of the first steps for commercialization. In January of this year, the company also launched a new cosmetics subsidiary, Sirona Laboratories, which is dedicated to maximizing the commercial potential of GlycoProteMim.
“We have completed the process development, and we are now able to scale up (the compound) for any quantity,” explained Deliencourt-Godefroy. She said the company is currently developing a premium formula for the final cosmetic product, and is working with a cosmetic brand designer and other teams needed to build and market the product.
The company plans to launch the product in early 2025, beginning in the US and Canadian markets and eventually introducing it in the European market. The product will be made in France, Deliencourt-Godefroy said.
Watch the full interview with Géraldine Deliencourt-Godefroy, chief scientific officer of Sirona Biochem, above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Sirona Biochem (TSXV:SBM). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Sirona Biochem in order to help investors learn more about the company. Sirona Biochem is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Sirona Biochem and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
