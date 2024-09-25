Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Saga Metals Lists on TSX-V

Heritage Mining Announces Partnership with Altitude Capital Consultants Inc. and Non-Brokered Private Placement

Falcon Commences Drilling At Its Great Burnt Copper Project, NL

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Provides Corporate Update and Grants Incentive Stock Options

Significant Expansion of Stated Resources at Lake Maitland and the Wiluna Uranium Project

Lode Gold Signs Letter of Intent to Execute Tax-Efficient Spin-Out, Creating Two Pure Play Companies

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Saga Metals

SAGA:CA

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Avrupa Minerals

AVU:CA

Sirona Biochem

SBM:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
SIRONA BIOCHEM Poised for Profitability in 2025 with Anti-Aging Product Rollout

SIRONA BIOCHEM Poised for Profitability in 2025 with Anti-Aging Product Rollout

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona " or the " Company ") provides the following update:

Dear Shareholders,

We are thrilled to provide an update on our efforts to bring our innovative cosmeceutical portfolio to global markets, with the initial launch set for early 2025.

The commercialization of our first cosmetic product, a serum containing our GlycoProteMim™ active is progressing smoothly, in line with the timeline outlined in our previous update. Our Paris-based cosmetic branding expert has developed a compelling strategy to position this product as a premium offering in the anti-aging market. This strategy highlights GlycoProteMim's™ rejuvenating properties, which will set it apart in a crowded space. Backed by extensive testing and clinical data, we are confident that our GlycoProteMim™ serum will provide consumers with aging skin a breakthrough solution, delivering unmatched benefits without any observed adverse effects.

We have completed the serum formulation and are now undertaking the necessary regulatory steps to launch it on the market, including formulation stability and biocompatibility testing, patch testing, and clinical trials. Custom-designed containers have been finalized, and we are in the last stages of completing the packaging.

We are carefully assessing the most favorable markets for the initial launch to ensure long-term success. Our internal analysis, grounded in market data, suggests that a successful launch in just one key region could bring Sirona to profitability as early as 2025.

In parallel with our direct commercialization plans for GlycoProteMim™ active, our partnership efforts are advancing. We have engaged five consulting firms with expertise in key markets such as Japan, North America, Europe, and Latin America, and are expanding our reach into additional territories. We are in direct discussions with companies in India and Korea and are also building a team in China. Our strategy is to maximize shareholder value through multiple partnerships with established companies in the aesthetic space, while Sirona's direct product launch will serve as proof of GlycoProteMim's™ potential and source of near-term funding.

Financing

The Canadian small-cap market continues to face challenges, but we are seeing signs of improvement. We are in active discussions with investment funds to support our financial needs, and the approaching commercialization of our products has generated increased interest. We plan to provide a financing update shortly, in accordance with TSX Venture guidelines. Appropriate financing is essential to maintaining our momentum. While dilution concerns remain, we are confident that our plans will generate significant shareholder value, offsetting these concerns. Shareholder's continued support is crucial to our collective success, and we greatly appreciate your trust and confidence.

We continue to explore non-dilutive funding options in France and Canada, which remains our preferred approach whenever feasible.

Product Samples

Demand for product samples has surfaced earlier than expected, prompting us to adapt our plans. Interest in GlycoProteMim™ has surged, with key industry players eager to experience the product firsthand. Samples have already been shipped to several influential parties who have expressed strong interest.

Pipeline

Sirona Biochem is refining its focus on the cosmetic and therapeutic skincare sectors, where we see the greatest commercial potential. Our pipeline includes a range of projects, some of which are public, while others remain confidential for competitive and intellectual property reasons. Our French research facility is developing new generations of molecules to fuel future growth, with our scientific team leading the way in innovation and discovering promising new opportunities.

TFC-1067 Global License Agreement

Our commercial partner has recently informed us that they are actively progressing with the integration of TFC-1067 into their product lineup. We will keep our shareholders updated on any developments as allowed by our contractual agreements. We understand that shareholders are eager for more detailed updates, and we remain in close communication with our partner.

Summary

Sirona's management and scientific teams are excited about our upcoming milestones and are confident in the strong future we envision within the aesthetic skincare space. Thank you for your ongoing support as we continue to advance toward our goals.

Sincerely,
Sirona Biochem Management Team

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a biotechnology company focussing on innovative cosmetic and dermatology active ingredients with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona's compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona's laboratory, TFChem, is in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com .

For more information regarding this press release, please contact:

Investor Enquiries:

Christopher Hopton
Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (604) 641-4466
Email: info@sironabiochem.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

sirona biochemsbm:catsxv:sbmbiotech investingBiotech Investing
SBM:CA
Sirona Biochem
Sign up to get your FREE

Sirona Biochem Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
GlycoProteMim Featured in Stonegate Healthcare's Latest Anti-Aging Research Report

GlycoProteMim Featured in Stonegate Healthcare's Latest Anti-Aging Research Report

Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) is pleased to announce that its innovative anti-aging ingredient, GlycoProteMim™, has been featured in Stonegate Healthcare's newly published research report, "Novel Treatments for Age-Related Skin Problems." The report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest advancements in the $12.5 billion anti-aging skincare market.

The research highlights GlycoProteMim alongside other prominent active ingredients such as OneSkin's OS-01, Sisley Paris' Soy Peptides, SK-II's Pitera™, and SkinMedica's TNS Advanced Serum. GlycoProteMim is recognized for its unique approach to skin rejuvenation, addressing both surface-level appearance and underlying cellular mechanisms, making it a standout in the evolving landscape of skincare treatments.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Stonegate Healthcare Partners Announces Publication of Thematic Report on Anti-Aging Dermatology Innovations

Stonegate Healthcare Partners Announces Publication of Thematic Report on Anti-Aging Dermatology Innovations

Stonegate Healthcare Partners, a leading name in healthcare consultancy and market intelligence, is pleased to announce the publication of a comprehensive thematic report titled "Leading Innovations in Anti-Aging Dermatology." This report delves into the transformative advancements in the treatment of age-related skin conditions, focusing on cutting-edge technologies and personalized holistic approaches that are poised to revolutionize the skincare industry.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • Emerging novel topicals: Innovations like OneSkin's OS-01, Sirona Biochem's GlycoProteMim, and SK-II's Pitera offer signficant benefits that will let them take market share away from existing treatments.
  • Personalized and holistic skincare: Advances ingenomics, skin diagnostics, and AI-driven tools enable tailored treatment plans ushering in a new era of skincare.
  • Companies highlighted in this report are: SkinMedica, SK-II, Sirona Biochem (TSXV: SBM), One Skin, and CTEK Sisley.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/213432_figure1_550.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sirona Biochem Engages Stonegate Healthcare Partners

Sirona Biochem Engages Stonegate Healthcare Partners

Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) has announced a partnership with Stonegate Healthcare Partners. Stonegate is a leading corporate advisory firm based in Dallas, Texas that offers research driven business development and investor outreach services. Leveraging Stonegate's extensive global network of corporate and institutional investor relationships, Stonegate has begun an evaluation of Sirona's anti-aging ingredient, GlycoProteMimTM, to effectively assess and demonstrate its market potential within the global anti-aging skincare industry.

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SIRONA BIOCHEM Corporate Update April 2024

SIRONA BIOCHEM Corporate Update April 2024

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona " or the " Company ") provides the following update:

Dear shareholders,

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sirona Biochem Announces Close of Private Placement

Sirona Biochem Announces Close of Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia – April 4, 2024 Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (Frankfurt: ZSB) (" Sirona ") has closed its private placement (Private Placement") for gross proceeds of $132,500 CAD. The Private Placement consists of 1,325,000 units, (the "Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one transferable share purchase warrant, each whole warrant exercisable into one additional common share of the Company for a period of 2 years from the date of issue at a price of $0.15 per Share in year one and $0.25 per Share in year two. All securities issued under the Private Placement are subject to statutory hold periods expiring on August 4, 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

TEPEZZA® RECEIVES APPROVAL IN JAPAN FOR THE TREATMENT OF ACTIVE THYROID EYE DISEASE

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced TEPEZZA ® (JAN: Teprotumumab (Genetical Recombination)) has been approved for the treatment of active or high clinical activity score (CAS) Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) by Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW).

TED is a serious, progressive and potentially vision-threatening rare autoimmune disease that can cause proptosis (eye bulging), diplopia (double vision), eye pain, redness and swelling. 1 There are approximately 25,000 - 35,000 people living with TED in Japan , inclusive of both active and chronic (low CAS) TED. 2 TEPEZZA is now the first and only medicine approved in Japan to treat active TED. A separate trial to study the efficacy of TEPEZZA in chronic TED patients in Japan is currently ongoing.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN TO HOST CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS NEW TOPLINE DATA IN INFLAMMATION AND RARE DISEASE

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will host a webcasted call for the investment community at 1:30 p.m. PT on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024 to discuss new topline clinical data from the rocatinlimab (AMG 451KHK4083) and UPLIZNA ® (inebilizumab-cdon) Phase 3 programs. Jay Bradner executive vice president of Research and Development and chief scientific officer at Amgen, and other members of the Amgen team will participate. The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given by management at certain investor and medical conferences, can be found on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com , under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen's Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN TO PRESENT DATA FROM MULTIPLE EARLY-STAGE CLINICAL TRIALS AT ESMO 2024

Results Illustrate Depth and Diversity of Amgen's Targeted Therapies Across Tumor Types

- Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) today announced the presentation of new data across its broad oncology pipeline and portfolio at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2024, taking place Sept. 13-17 in Barcelona . The abstracts showcase data from Amgen-sponsored and investigator-sponsored studies for colorectal, lung, prostate and gastric cancers using molecularly targeted modalities.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Completion of the MAvERIC Phase II Study in Recurrent Pericarditis with Results to be Presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2024

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Completion of the MAvERIC Phase II Study in Recurrent Pericarditis with Results to be Presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2024

Full clinical data will be reported in an oral presentation at the premier global event for advancements in cardiovascular science and medicine on November 18, 2024

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease, today announced the data from its Phase II open-label MAvERIC-Pilot study investigating the impact of CardiolRx™ administered to patients with symptomatic recurrent pericarditis will be reported in an oral presentation as part of the Laennec Clinician-Educator Award & Lecture that runs from 9:45 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Central Time, on Monday, November 18th, 2024, at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2024. Dr. S. Allen Luis, Co-Director, Pericardial Diseases Clinic and Associate Professor of Medicine, Department of Cardiovascular Medicine at the Mayo Clinic, will present on behalf of the MAvERIC-Pilot investigators.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN PRESENTS NEW DATA FOR FIRST-IN-CLASS IMDELLTRA IN SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER AT WCLC 2024

DeLLphi-303 Study Results Show Potential for IMDELLTRA in Combination with a PD-L1 Inhibitor as First-Line Maintenance Therapy in ES-SCLC

DeLLphi-301 Long-Term Follow-up Data Demonstrate Sustained Safety and Efficacy for IMDELLTRA

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN TO PRESENT AT THE 2024 WELLS FARGO HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will present at the 2024 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference at 9:30 a.m. ET on Thursday Sept. 5, 2024. Peter Griffith executive vice president and chief financial officer at Amgen, and Jay Bradner executive vice president of Research and Development and chief scientific officer at Amgen, will present at the conference. The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given by management at certain investor and medical conferences, can be found on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com , under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen's Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Sirona Biochem
Sign up to get your FREE

Sirona Biochem Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Cardiol Therapeutics Achieves Target Patient Enrollment in its Phase II ARCHER Trial Investigating CardiolRx(TM) for Acute Myocarditis

SAGA Metals Completes IPO with Focus on Uranium Exploration and Rio Tinto Partnership

Couloir Capital is Pleased to Announce it has Initiated Research Coverage on Prospect Ridge Resources

Zodiac Gold Inc. Announces Significant Iron Ore Potential on Newly Acquired Exploration Licenses in Liberia

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Completes IPO with Focus on Uranium Exploration and Rio Tinto Partnership

Precious Metals Investing

Couloir Capital is Pleased to Announce it has Initiated Research Coverage on Prospect Ridge Resources

Precious Metals Investing

Zodiac Gold Inc. Announces Significant Iron Ore Potential on Newly Acquired Exploration Licenses in Liberia

Resource Investing

Maximus Hits 19m @ 3.21 g/t Gold at Hilditch as Development Activities Advance

Gold Investing

Mulga Bill Delivers Exceptional Assays Ahead of Resource Update

Gold Investing

Astral Funded through to Final Investment Decision Following Strongly Supported $25M Placement

Nickel Investing

Nordic Raises A$1.05 Million to Advance Critical Minerals Projects in Finland

×