SilverCrest Provides Notice of Second Quarter Results and Conference Call

TSX: SIL | NYSE American: SILV

SilverCrest Metals Inc. ("SilverCrest" or the "Company") announces that it will release its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2023 after market close on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 . SilverCrest will hold a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time ( 8 a.m. Pacific Time ).

SilverCrest Metals Inc. Logo (CNW Group/SilverCrest Metals Inc.)

Conference Call and Webcast
Conference Call Dial-In Numbers:

Toronto : +1-416-764-8646
North America Toll Free : 1-888-396-8049
Conference ID: 44514275

Webcast:

https://silvercrestmetals.com/investors/presentations/

ABOUT SILVERCREST METALS INC.

SilverCrest is a Canadian precious metals producer headquartered in Vancouver, BC , with an ongoing initiative to increase its asset base by expanding current resources and reserves, acquiring, discovering and developing high value precious metals projects and ultimately operating multiple silver-gold mines in the Americas. The Company's principal focus is its Las Chispas Operation in Sonora, Mexico . The Company is led by a proven management team in all aspects of the precious metal mining sector, including taking projects through discovery, finance, on time and on budget construction, and production.

N. Eric Fier , CPG, P.Eng
Chief Executive Officer
SilverCrest Metals Inc.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silvercrest-provides-notice-of-second-quarter-results-and-conference-call-301877732.html

SOURCE SilverCrest Metals Inc.

http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2023/17/c3017.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

×