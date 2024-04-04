Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Trump and the Gold Standard (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Chris Blasi: Gold's Price Move is Real, Long-awaited Returns Coming

Trending Press Releases

Galan Increases Total Mineral Resource by 18% to 8.6Mt LCE @ 859mg/L Lithium

Helium Evolution Confirms Additional Drilling of Up to 9 New Wells on Joint Land and Provides Operations Update

Atlantic Lithium Applies for Listing on the Ghana Stocks Exchange

Lancaster Resources Closing of Spin-Off of Nelson Lake Copper Corp.

Integrated Cyber Solutions Unveils Joint Venture Partnership with Hospitality Company in the Middle East

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

RecycLiCo Battery Materials

AMY:CA

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Battery Metals Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Nickel Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
PDAC 2024
Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Silver North Increases Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement to $650,000

Silver North Increases Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement to $650,000

(TheNewswire)

Silver North Resources Ltd.

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States.

Silver North Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SNAG, OTCQB: TARSF, Frankfurt: I90, " Silver North " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the non-brokered private placement of 5 million Units of the Company at a price of C$0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of up to $500,000 (the " Offering ") is fully subscribed and the Company has increased to $650,000 for 6.5 million Units.  The Company will close the financing on or around April 10 th

The Units to be issued consist of one common share and one non-transferable common share purchase warrant allowing the holder to buy an additional share for each full warrant held for a period of three years at $0.20 per additional share.

The closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals including the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V"). Finder's fees of 7% in cash will be paid to eligible parties. The securities issued with respect to the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements.

About Silver North Resources Ltd.

Silver North's primary assets are its 100% owned Haldane silver project (next to Hecla Mining Inc.'s Keno Hill Mine project) and the Tim silver project (under option to Coeur Mining, Inc.).  Silver North also holds gold and base metal projects in Yukon Territory, Colorado and Nevada and is actively seeking partners for them. Silver North also plans to acquire additional silver properties in favourable jurisdictions.

The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SNAG", trades on the OTCQB market in the US under the symbol "TARSF", and under the symbol "I90" on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

For further information, contact:

Jason Weber, President and CEO

Sandrine Lam, Shareholder Communications

Tel:  (604) 807-7217

Fax: (888) 889-4874

To learn more visit: www.silvernorthres.com

Twitter:

LinkedIn:

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. STATEMENTS IN THIS NEWS RELEASE, OTHER THAN PURELY HISTORICAL INFORMATION, INCLUDING STATEMENTS RELATING TO THE COMPANY'S FUTURE PLANS AND OBJECTIVES OR EXPECTED RESULTS, MAY INCLUDE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE BASED ON NUMEROUS ASSUMPTIONS AND ARE SUBJECT TO ALL OF THE RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES INHERENT IN RESOURCE EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT. AS A RESULT, ACTUAL RESULTS MAY VARY MATERIALLY FROM THOSE DESCRIBED IN THE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Silver NorthSNAG:CCTSXV:SNAGPrecious Metals Investing
SNAG:CC
Silver North
Sign up to get your FREE

Silver North Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Silver North (TSXV:SNAG)

Silver North


Keep reading...Show less
Silver North Outlines 2024 Tim Silver Property Drilling Program

Silver North Outlines 2024 Tim Silver Property Drilling Program

(TheNewswire)

Silver North Resources Ltd.

Silver North Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SNAG, OTCQB: TARSF) " Silver North " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce plans for the 2024 drilling program at the Tim Property, under option to Coeur Mining, Inc. ("Coeur" NYSE-CDE). Coeur intends to commence exploration on the property in June, and plans to complete approximately 2,000 metres of drilling targeting silver-lead-zinc Carbonate Replacement Deposit ("CRD") mineralization similar to that found at Coeur's Silvertip Mine Property, 19 km to the south of Tim

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver North Announces $500,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

Silver North Announces $500,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Silver North Resources Ltd.

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver North Reviews 2023 Activities and 2024 Plans

Silver North Reviews 2023 Activities and 2024 Plans

(TheNewswire)

Silver North Resources Ltd.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - February 29, 2024 Silver North Resources Ltd. (TSXV:SNAG ) ( OTC:TARSF) (" Silver North " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide a summary of accomplishments in 2023 and its strategy and plans for 2024, including its flagship Haldane Silver Property in the historic Keno Hill District, Yukon and its Tim Silver Property, currently under option to Coeur Mining, Inc. ("Coeur").  With two high grade silver projects slated for drilling and management actively seeking new silver exploration opportunities, Silver North is planning for a busy 2024.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver North and Coeur Amend Tim Property Exploration Agreement

Silver North and Coeur Amend Tim Property Exploration Agreement

(TheNewswire)

Silver North Resources Ltd.

Silver North Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:SNAG ) ( OTC:TARSF) (" Silver North " or the " Company ") is pleased to report that it has amended its agreement with Coeur Explorations Canada, Ltd. (a subsidiary of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE)) that grants Coeur an option on the Tim Property in southern Yukon Territory, Canada. The amendment paves the way forward for Coeur to undertake drilling at Tim in 2024, which will target identifying silver-zinc-lead mineralization that management believes may be similar to that found at Coeur's Silvertip project, 19 km to the south of the Tim Property

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver North Closes Private Placement Tranche

Silver North Closes Private Placement Tranche

(TheNewswire)

Silver North Resources Ltd.

Silver North Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:SNAG ) ( OTC:TARSF) (" Silver North " or the " Company ") is pleased to report that it has closed the first tranche of the financing originally announced on August 29, 2023

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alma Gold Closes Debt Settlement

Alma Gold Closes Debt Settlement

Alma Gold Inc. (CSE: ALMA) ("Alma Gold" or the "Company") announces that it has closed the previously announced debt settlement agreements (the "Settlement Agreements") to settle outstanding debts owed to creditors totaling $404,997.17 which includes outstanding fees owed to management and contractors working for Alma Gold (the "Debt Settlement"). Pursuant to the Settlement Agreements, the Company has issued an aggregate of 4,049,971 Common shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per Common share.

Securities issued pursuant to the Settlement Agreements have a statutory hold period which will expire on August 4, 2024 in accordance with applicable securities laws.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference Today

Element79 Gold Corp to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference Today

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - April 3, 2024 - "Element79 Gold Corp" ( OTC:ELMGF ) ( CSE:ELEM ) ( FSE:7YS0, a mining company focused on the exploration for and production of gold and silver (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on April 3, 2024

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Announces 2023 Annual Financial Results

Steppe Gold Announces 2023 Annual Financial Results

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) (" Steppe Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GOLD ROYALTY PROVIDES UPDATE ON THE CÔTÉ GOLD MINE ROYALTY; FIRST GOLD POUR SUPPORTS 100% REVENUE GROWTH IN 2024

GOLD ROYALTY PROVIDES UPDATE ON THE CÔTÉ GOLD MINE ROYALTY; FIRST GOLD POUR SUPPORTS 100% REVENUE GROWTH IN 2024

 Gold Royalty Corp. (" Gold Royalty " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: GROY) is pleased to announce that IAMGOLD Corporation (" IAMGOLD ") has completed its first gold pour at the Côté Gold Mine ("Côté Gold" or "Côté"), located in Ontario, Canada . Gold Royalty holds a 0.75% net smelter return (" NSR ") royalty over the southern portion of the mine, which is expected to be incorporated into phase I of the mine plan.

David Garofalo , Chairman and CEO of Gold Royalty, commented: "We are thrilled to see IAMGOLD achieve first gold pour at Côté and are excited to see the continued ramp up of the mine through the remainder of the year. For Gold Royalty, this is a significant catalyst as Côté will be a meaningful contributor to our 100% growth in expected revenue in 2024. As one of our cornerstone assets, Côté represents the high-quality, long-life, and reliable operations which build the foundation of our portfolio and underpin our industry leading growth profile which extends towards the end of the decade."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Placement

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Placement

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - March 28, 2024 - Element79 Gold Corp (the "Company") (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS0) Further to the Corporation's previous Financings announcement, Element79 is pleased to announce the successful completion of its second tranche of its placement for an addition $300,075 of funding through its Non-Brokered Private placement.  This second tranche of closing will see the Company issue a total of 1,304,674 Units for this tranche. The second tranche of the placement was largely subscribed to by a strategic investor who recognizes the long-term value and potential of the Company. This investor brings not only capital but also invaluable expertise and connections within the sector which will accelerate the Company's corporate development.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Announces Executive Changes

Steppe Gold Announces Executive Changes

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") announces today that Aneel Waraich has resigned as a director and executive vice president of the Company and Greg Wood has resigned as Chief Operating Officer of the Company, each effective March 28, 2024, and the board of directors has accepted their resignations. The Company would like to thank Mr. Wood and Mr. Waraich for their contributions and wishes them every success in their future endeavors.

In connection with Mr. Waraich's resignation, Steppe Gold has issued an aggregate of 1,250,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.77 per share, in addition to a cash payment of US$100,000, to settle all amounts owing by Steppe Gold to Mr. Waraich (the "Waraich Settlement Transaction"). The Toronto Stock Exchange has not approved the Waraich Settlement Transaction at this time. The common shares issued to Mr. Waraich are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation, and such further restrictions as apply under foreign securities laws.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News
Silver North
Sign up to get your FREE

Silver North Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Bold Ventures Presenting at the 2024 Ontario Prospectors Exploration Showcase

ARway.ai Introducing AR Navigation with Generative AI ChatGPT 4D Avatars in New Partner Deal with AVR Labs in UAE

FPX Nickel Establishes Technical Advisory Committee with Representatives from Strategic Investors

Related News

Gold Investing

Outstanding New High-Grade Hits Extend Kamperman Strike Length to 350 Metres

Uranium Investing

Toro Energy Limited (ASX: TOE) – Trading Halt

Oil and Gas Investing

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

Resource Investing

Spodumene Bearing Pegmatite Swarm Mapped with Samples up to 3.01% Li20 – West Spargoville Project

Gold Investing

Partially Underwritten Renounceable Rights Issue to Raise up to $2.5 Million

Gold Investing

Rights Issue Prospectus

Copper Investing

Capital Raising to Progress Bangemall Exploration and Drilling

×