MAG Silver Corp. (TSX NYSE American: MAG) ("MAG", or the "Company") announces the Company's unaudited consolidated financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2024 ("Q3 2024"). For details of the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 ("Q3 2024 Financial Statements") and management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 ("Q3 2024 MD&A"), please see the Company's filings on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval Plus ("SEDAR+") at ( www.sedarplus.ca ) or on the Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis, and Retrieval ("EDGAR") at ( www.sec.gov ).
Silver47 Commences Trading on the TSXV
Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) ("Silver47" or the "Company), is pleased to announce the commencement of trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") under the new symbol "AGA", effective at the open of trading on November 14, 2024.
Silver47's listing on the TSXV marks a major milestone for the Company as it advances its strategy to continue to develop its exploration projects, including its flagship Red Mountain VMS project located in central Alaska, USA. The Red Mountain VMS project is detailed in the technical report titled "Technical Report on the Red Mountain VMS Property, Bonnifield Mining District, Alaska, USA" commissioned by the Company and completed by Apex Geoscience Ltd. and has been filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.caand is available on the Company's website www.silver47.ca. Additional information about the Company can be found in Silver47's long form prospectus dated October 25, 2024 available at www.sedarplus.ca.
Gary R. Thompson, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are excited to bring Silver47 to the market at a time when silver and gold prices have made tremendous moves higher this year. Silver47 is well positioned to capitalize on this rising demand trend in metals. The objective of the Company is to rapidly grow its resource base toward a milestone development decision while generating new discoveries."
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.
About Silver47 Exploration Corp.
Silver47 is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing its mining projects. Silver47 wholly-owns three exploration projects: the flagship Red Mountain VMS silver-zinc-lead-copper-gold project located in south central Alaska, USA; the Adams Plateau silver-zinc-lead-copper Project located in southern British Columbia; and the Michelle silver-lead-zinc-gallium-antimony Project located in the Yukon Territory. For more information about Silver47, please visit our website at www.silver47.ca.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Mr. Gary R. Thompson, Director and CEO
info@silver47.ca
No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, including statements relating to the Company, its future plans and strategy relating to its properties or other similar expressions, the market for gold and silver and the Company's ability to capitalize on same, the Company's objectives, and all statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the securities herein. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mineral exploration; regulatory risks; fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; and the additional risks identified in the Company's disclosure filed under its issuer profile on SEDAR+ or other reports and filings with the TSXV and applicable Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.
MAG Silver Reports Third Quarter Financial Results
All amounts herein are reported in $000s of United States dollars ("US$") unless otherwise specified (C$ refers to thousands of Canadian dollars).
KEY HIGHLIGHTS FOR Q3 2024 (on a 100% basis unless otherwise noted)
- MAG reported net income of $22,292 ($0.22 per share) driven by income from Juanicipio (equity accounted) of $25,552, and adjusted EBITDA 1 (as defined herein) of $55,720.
- A total of 332,290 tonnes of ore at a silver head grade of 481 grams per tonne ("g/t") (equivalent silver head grade 2 735 g/t) was processed at Juanicipio.
- Juanicipio achieved silver production and equivalent silver production 2 of 4.9 and 7.1 million ounces, respectively.
- Juanicipio generated strong operating cash flow of $109,836 and free cash flow 1 of $96,948.
- Building on the robust cost performance of the first half of 2024, Juanicipio continued to improve delivering negative cash cost 1 of $0.12 per silver ounce sold ($8.38 per equivalent silver ounce sold 3 ) and all-in sustaining cost 1 of $3.28 per silver ounce sold ($10.83 per equivalent silver ounce sold 3 ).
- With continued operational outperformance, as reported by Fresnillo, silver grades are expected to be at the top end of the revised grade guidance range (420g/t to 460g/t) for 2024.
- Juanicipio returned a total of $22,649 in interest and loan principal repayments to MAG further augmenting MAG's cash position to $113,491 at the end of the quarter.
CORPORATE
- The Company published its 2023 sustainability report on July 18, 2024, underscoring its continued commitment to transparency with its stakeholders while providing a comprehensive overview of the Company's environmental, social and governance ("ESG") performance for 2023. A copy of MAG's 2023 sustainability report and 2023 ESG Data Table are available on the Company's website at https://magsilver.com/esg/reports 4 .
- On September 20, 2024, MAG and Apollo Silver Corp. ("Apollo") entered into an exploration, earn-in and option agreement (the "Option") pursuant to which Apollo has the option to acquire the Cinco de Mayo Project ("Cinco"). In order for Apollo to exercise the Option, Apollo is required to obtain the necessary licensing to access and conduct exploration activities on Cinco, and subsequently complete no less than 20,000 metres of drilling, all within a five-year period, and then finally issue consideration shares equivalent to 19.9% of the then issued and outstanding common shares of Apollo to MAG.
EXPLORATION
- Juanicipio:
- Underground infill drilling at Juanicipio continued in Q3 2024, primarily focused on upgrading mineralization in areas expected to be mined in the near to mid-term. During Q3 2024, 8,248 metres were drilled from underground. Results to date (mainly first half of 2024) focus on infill and confirm vein continuity including grade and thicknesses.
- Surface drilling started in April 2024 and is currently focused on the Cañada-Honda structure with three rigs turning. Since the beginning of the program, nine holes have been completed, with three in progress. During Q3 2024, 9,768 metres were drilled from surface.
- Results from three holes are showing thin mineralized epithermal veins with vein textures and negligible base metals consistent with being at high level and possibly above a productive boiling zone. Some holes were drilled deep enough to intercept the Juanicipio vein previous deepest holes including a 0.7 metre, base metal rich intercept extending the Juanicipio vein by 450 metres downdip.
- Deer Trail Project, Utah:
- During Q3 2024, 1,745 metres have been drilled from surface. During the first nine months of the year, three holes have been completed, two at Carrisa and one in the Deer Trail Mine Corridor. One hole is currently in progress at Carissa.
- Larder Project, Ontario:
- Surface drilling at Twist, Swansea, Long Conglomerate and Kir Vit, totalled 12,661 metres in Q3 2024. Targets tested include:
- the central and western portions of the Twist zone;
- a large induced polarization ("IP") target at Swansea that coincides with the recent drill program results and historic green carbonate altered komatiite horizons believed to be a second order splay off the Cadillac-Larder Break ("CLB") at the Swansea zone;
- an approximately 4km long conglomerate zone (which runs through the central portion of the property), that is a second order structure coincident with a parallel unconformity; and
- the southeast extensions of the Kir Vit zone with four high priority geophysical targets to test in 2024.
- Regional and field programs at the recently acquired Goldstake property led to outcrop stripping programs that discovered high grade gold values in both channel and grab samples at the T trench, including 32.1 g/t gold, 16.7 g/t gold, and 14.8 g/t gold.
- Surface drilling at Twist, Swansea, Long Conglomerate and Kir Vit, totalled 12,661 metres in Q3 2024. Targets tested include:
_________________________________
1 Adjusted EBITDA, cash cost per ounce, all-in sustaining cost per ounce and free cash flow are non-IFRS measures, please see below " Non-IFRS Measures " section and section 12 of the Q3 2024 MD&A for a detailed reconciliation of these measures to the Q3 2024 Financial Statements.
2 Equivalent silver head grade and equivalent silver production have been calculated using the following price assumptions to translate gold, lead and zinc to "equivalent" silver head grade and "equivalent" silver production: $23/oz silver, $1,950/oz gold, $0.95/lb lead and $1.15/lb zinc.
3 Equivalent silver ounces sold have been calculated using realized prices to translate gold, lead and zinc to "equivalent" silver ounces sold (metal quantity, multiplied by metal price, divided by silver price). Three months ended September 30, 2024 realized prices: $30.16/oz silver, $2,587.65/oz gold, $0.91/lb lead and $1.29/lb zinc.
4 Information contained in or otherwise accessible through the Company's website, including the 2023 sustainability report and 2023 ESG Data Table, do not form part of this publication and are not incorporated into this publication by reference.
JUANICIPIO RESULTS
All results of Juanicipio in this section are on a 100% basis, unless otherwise noted.
Operating Performance
The following table and subsequent discussion provide a summary of the operating performance of Juanicipio for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, unless otherwise noted.
|Key mine performance data of Juanicipio (100% basis)
|Three months ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2024
|2023
|Metres developed (m)
|3,278
|4,105
|Material mined (t)
|331,194
|297,575
|Material processed (t)
|332,290
|322,249
|Silver head grade (g/t)
|481
|523
|Gold head grade (g/t)
|1.32
|1.32
|Lead head grade (%)
|1.58
|%
|1.33
|%
|Zinc head grade (%)
|2.83
|%
|2.25
|%
|Equivalent silver head grade (g/t) (1)
|735
|760
|Silver ounces sold (koz)
|4,462
|4,289
|Gold ounces sold (koz)
|9.12
|7.76
|Lead pounds sold (klb)
|9,984
|7,603
|Zinc pounds sold (klb)
|15,426
|9,596
|Equivalent silver ounces sold (koz) (2)
|6,204
|5,710
|(1)
|Equivalent silver head grades have been calculated using the following price assumptions to translate gold, lead and zinc to "equivalent" silver head grade in 2024: $23/oz silver, $1,950/oz gold, $0.95/lb lead and $1.15/lb zinc (2023: $21.85/oz silver, $1,775/oz gold, $0.915/lb lead and $1.30/lb zinc).
|(2)
|Equivalent silver ounces sold have been calculated using realized prices to translate gold, lead and zinc to "equivalent" silver ounces sold (metal quantity, multiplied by metal price, divided by silver price). Three months ended September 30, 2024 realized prices: $30.16/oz silver, $2,587.65/oz gold, $0.91/lb lead and $1.29/lb zinc (three months ended September 30, 2023 realized prices: $23.51/oz silver, $1,911.99/oz gold, $1.00/lb lead and $1.15/lb zinc).
During the three months ended September 30, 2024, a total of 331,194 tonnes of ore were mined. This represents an increase of 11% over Q3 2023. Increases in mined tonnages at Juanicipio have been driven by the operational ramp-up of the mine towards steady state mining and milling targets.
During the three months ended September 30, 2024, a total of 332,290 tonnes of ore were processed through the Juanicipio plant. The 3% increase over Q3 2023 was mainly attributable to the Juanicipio plant operating at nameplate per operating day during 2024.
The silver head grade and equivalent silver head grade for the ore processed in the three months ended September 30, 2024 was 481 g/t and 735 g/t, respectively (three months ended September 30, 2023: 523 g/t and 760 g/t, respectively). The higher silver head grade and lower lead and zinc head grades in Q3 2023 were the result of processing ore from the upper levels of the mine, characterized by higher silver grade, compared to deeper areas in Q3 2024. Silver metallurgical recovery during the three months ended September 30, 2024 was 95% (three months ended September 30, 2023: 88%) reflecting the commencement of commercial pyrite and gravimetric concentrate production during Q2 2024 delivering incremental silver and gold recovery paired with ongoing optimizations in the processing plant.
The following table provides a summary of the total cash costs and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") of Juanicipio for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and 2023.
|Key mine performance data of Juanicipio (100% basis)
|Three months ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2024
|2023
|Total cash costs (1)
|(555
|)
|20,067
|Cash cost per silver ounce sold ($/oz) (1)
|(0.12
|)
|4.68
|Cash cost per equivalent silver ounce sold ($/oz) (1)
|8.38
|9.37
|All-in sustaining costs (1)
|14,631
|39,411
|All-in sustaining cost per silver ounce sold ($/oz) (1)
|3.28
|9.19
|All-in sustaining cost per equivalent silver ounce sold ($/oz) (1)
|10.83
|12.75
|(1)
|Total cash costs, cash cost per ounce, cash cost per equivalent ounce, all-in sustaining costs, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, and all-in sustaining cost per equivalent ounce are non-IFRS measures, please see below "Non-IFRS Measures" section and section 12 of the Q3 2024 MD&A for a detailed reconciliation of these measures to the Q3 2024 Financial Statements. Equivalent silver ounces sold have been calculated using realized prices to translate gold, lead and zinc to "equivalent" silver ounces sold (metal quantity, multiplied by metal price, divided by silver price). Three months ended September 30, 2024 realized prices: $30.16/oz silver, $2,587.65/oz gold, $0.91/lb lead and $1.29/lb zinc (three months ended September 30, 2023 realized prices: $23.51/oz silver, $1,911.99/oz gold, $1.00/lb lead and $1.15/lb zinc).
Financial Results
The following table presents excerpts of the financial results of Juanicipio for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023.
|Three months ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2024
|2023
|$
|$
|Sales
|176,393
|125,046
|Cost of sales:
|Production cost
|(38,596
|)
|(43,782
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|(23,440
|)
|(21,646
|)
|Gross profit
|114,357
|59,618
|Consulting and administrative expenses
|(2,497
|)
|(3,458
|)
|Extraordinary mining and other duties
|(2,810
|)
|(1,635
|)
|Interest expense
|(1,839
|)
|(5,214
|)
|Exchange gains (losses) and other
|1,961
|420
|Net income before tax
|109,172
|49,731
|Income tax expense
|(52,937
|)
|(23,824
|)
|Net income (100% basis)
|56,235
|25,907
|MAG's 44% portion of net income
|24,743
|11,399
|Interest on Juanicipio loans - MAG's 44%
|809
|2,293
|MAG's 44% equity income
|25,552
|13,692
Sales increased by $51,348 during the three months ended September 30, 2024, mainly due to 26% higher realized metal prices and 13% higher metal volumes.
Production costs decreased by $5,186 due to Juanicipio depleting higher-cost stockpiles in Q3 2023 ($2,085), resulting from the operational ramp-up and processing facility commissioning in the first half of 2023, and lower mining, milling and general and administrative expenses ("G&A expenses") ($3,101).
Depreciation increased by $1,794 impacted by an increased depreciable asset cost base as the Juanicipio mill achieved commercial production and commenced depreciating the processing facility and associated equipment in June 2023. In addition, Juanicipio processed 3% more tonnes during Q3 2024, impacting units of production depreciation.
Cash operating margin increased from 65% to 78%, mainly due to positive commodity price movements, reduced operating costs, as well as operational leverage.
Other expenses decreased by $4,701 mainly as a result of lower consulting and administrative expenses ($960), higher exchange gains ($1,542) and lower interest expense ($3,375) as Juanicipio reduced its outstanding shareholder loans balance by $223,192 ($206,712 loan repayments and $16,480 converted to equity) over the course of September 2023 to September 2024, offset by higher selling costs and other duties ($1,176) which were impacted by the commencement of commercial pyrite and gravimetric concentrate production during Q2 2024.
Taxes increased by $29,113 mainly due to higher taxable profits generated during Q3 2024, as well as non-cash deferred tax charges on fixed assets driven by a weakening in the Mexican peso versus the US dollar.
Gross Profit from Ore Processed at Juanicipio Plant (100% basis)
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 (332,290 tonnes processed)
| Three Months Ended
September 30, 2023
Amount
$
|Metals Sold
|Quantity
| Average Price
$
| Amount
$
|Silver
|4,461,644 ounces
|30.16 per oz
|134,580
|100,841
|Gold
|9,118 ounces
|2,588 per oz
|23,594
|14,839
|Lead
|4,529 tonnes
|0.91 per lb.
|9,067
|7,571
|Zinc
|6,997 tonnes
|1.29 per lb.
|19,885
|11,005
|Treatment, refining, and other processing costs ( 1 )
|(10,733
|)
|(9,211
|)
|Sales
|176,393
|125,046
|Production cost
|(38,596
|)
|(43,782
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|(23,440
|)
|(24,646
|)
|Gross Profit
|114,357
|59,618
|(1)
|Q3 2023 includes toll milling costs from processing mineralized material at the Saucito plant.
Sales and treatment charges are recorded on a provisional basis and are adjusted based on final assay and pricing adjustments in accordance with the offtake contracts.
MAG FINANCIAL RESULTS – THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024
As at September 30, 2024, MAG had working capital of $113,657 (December 31, 2023: $67,262) including cash of $113,491 (December 31, 2023: $68,707) and no long-term debt. As well, as at September 30, 2024, Juanicipio had working capital of $187,234 including cash of $96,782 (MAG's attributable share is 44%).
The Company's net income for the three months ended September 30, 2024 amounted to $22,292 (September 30, 2023: $8,862) or $0.22/share (September 30, 2023: $0.09/share). MAG recorded its 44% income from equity accounted investment in Juanicipio of $25,552 (September 30, 2023: $13,692) which included MAG's 44% share of net income from operations as well as loan interest earned on loans advanced to Juanicipio (see above for a discussion of MAG's share of income from its equity accounted investment in Juanicipio).
|For the three months ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2024
|2023
|$
|$
|Income from equity accounted investment in Juanicipio
|25,552
|13,692
|General and administrative expenses
|(3,529
|)
|(4,094
|)
|General exploration and business development
|(138
|)
|(468
|)
|Operating Income
|21,885
|9,130
|Interest income
|1,336
|663
|Other income
|533
|269
|Financing costs
|(211
|)
|-
|Foreign exchange loss
|(41
|)
|(192
|)
|Income before income tax
|23,502
|9,870
|Deferred income tax expense
|(1,210
|)
|(1,008
|)
|Net income
|22,292
|8,862
NON-IFRS MEASURES
The following table provides a reconciliation of cash cost per silver ounce of Juanicipio to production cost of Juanicipio on a 100% basis (the nearest IFRS measure) as presented in the notes to the Q3 2024 Financial Statements.
|Three months ended September 30,
|(in thousands of US$, except per ounce amounts)
|2024
|2023
|Production cost as reported
|38,596
|43,782
|Depreciation on inventory movements
|(147
|)
|(1,145
|)
|Adjusted production cost
|38,448
|42,637
|Treatment, refining, and other processing costs
|10,733
|9,211
|By-product revenues (2)
|(52,546
|)
|(33,415
|)
|Extraordinary mining and other duties
|2,810
|1,635
|Total cash costs (1)
|(555
|)
|20,067
|Add back by-product revenues (2)
|52,546
|33,415
|Total cash costs for equivalent silver (1)
|51,992
|53,482
|Silver ounces sold
|4,461,644
|4,288,747
|Equivalent silver ounces sold (3)
|6,203,678
|5,709,900
|Cash cost per silver ounce sold ($/ounce)
|(0.12
|)
|4.68
|Cash cost per equivalent silver ounce sold ($/ounce)
|8.38
|9.37
|(1)
|As Q3 2023 represented the first full quarter of commercial production, information presented for total cash costs and total cash costs for equivalent silver together with their associated per unit values are not directly comparable.
|(2)
|By-product revenues relate to the sale of other metals namely gold, lead, and zinc.
|(3)
|Equivalent silver ounces sold have been calculated using realized prices to translate gold, lead and zinc to "equivalent" silver ounces sold (metal quantity, multiplied by metal price, divided by silver price). Three months ended September 30, 2024 realized prices: $30.16/oz silver, $2,587.65/oz gold, $0.91/lb lead and $1.29/lb zinc (three months ended September 30, 2023 realized prices: $23.51/oz silver, $1,911.99/oz gold, $1.00/lb lead and $1.15/lb zinc).
The following table provides a reconciliation of AISC of Juanicipio to production cost and various operating expenses of Juanicipio on a 100% basis (the nearest IFRS measure), as presented in the notes to the Q3 2024 Financial Statements.
|Three months ended September 30,
|(in thousands of US$, except per ounce amounts)
|2024
|2023
|Total cash costs
|(555
|)
|20,067
|General and administrative expenses
|2,497
|3,458
|Exploration
|2,728
|2,059
|Sustaining capital expenditures
|9,676
|13,604
|Sustaining lease payments
|232
|174
|Interest on lease liabilities
|(13
|)
|(15
|)
|Accretion on closure and reclamation costs
|66
|64
|All-in sustaining costs (1)
|14,631
|39,411
|Add back by-product revenues (2)
|52,546
|33,415
|All-in sustaining costs for equivalent silver (1)
|67,177
|72,827
|Silver ounces sold
|4,461,644
|4,288,747
|Equivalent silver ounces sold (3)
|6,203,678
|5,709,900
|All-in sustaining cost per silver ounce sold ($/ounce)
|3.28
|9.19
|All-in sustaining cost per equivalent silver ounce sold ($/ounce)
|10.83
|12.75
|Average realized price per silver ounce sold ($/ounce)
|30.16
|23.51
|All-in sustaining margin ($/ounce)
|26.88
|14.32
|All-in sustaining margin ($/equivalent ounce)
|19.34
|10.76
|All-in sustaining margin
|119,949
|61,430
|(1)
|As Q3 2023 represented the first full quarter of commercial production, information presented for all-in sustaining costs, all-in sustaining costs for equivalent silver, and all-in sustaining margin together with their associated per unit values are not directly comparable.
|(2)
|By-product revenues relate to the sale of other metals namely gold, lead, and zinc.
|(3)
|Equivalent silver ounces sold have been calculated using realized prices to translate gold, lead and zinc to "equivalent" silver ounces sold (metal quantity, multiplied by metal price, divided by silver price). Three months ended September 30, 2024 realized prices: $30.16/oz silver, $2,587.65/oz gold, $0.91/lb lead and $1.29/lb zinc (three months ended September 30, 2023 realized prices: $23.51/oz silver, $1,911.99/oz gold, $1.00/lb lead and $1.15/lb zinc).
For the three months ended September 30, 2024 the Company incurred corporate G&A expenses of $3,429 (three months ended September 30, 2023: $3,961), which exclude depreciation expense.
The Company's attributable silver ounces sold and equivalent silver ounces sold for the three months ended September 30, 2024 were 1,963,123 and 2,729,618 respectively (three months ended September 30, 2023: 1,887,049 and 2,512,356 respectively), resulting in additional all‐in sustaining cost for the Company of $1.75/oz and $1.26/oz respectively (three months ended September 30, 2023: $2.10/oz and $1.58/oz respectively), in addition to Juanicipio's all-in-sustaining costs presented in the above table.
The following table provides a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA attributable to the Company based on its economic interest in Juanicipio to net income (the nearest IFRS measure) of the Company per the Q3 2024 Financial Statements. All adjustments are shown net of estimated income tax.
|Three months ended September 30,
|(in thousands of US$)
|2024
|2023
|Net income after tax
|22,292
|8,862
|Add back (deduct):
|Taxes
|1,210
|1,008
|Depreciation and depletion
|100
|133
|Finance costs (income and expenses)
|(1,617
|)
|(740
|)
|EBITDA (1)
|21,985
|9,263
|Add back (deduct):
|Adjustment for non-cash share-based compensation
|991
|822
|Share of net earnings related to Juanicipio
|(25,552
|)
|(13,692
|)
|MAG attributable interest in Junicipio Adjusted EBITDA
|58,296
|33,527
|Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|55,720
|29,920
|(1)
|As Q3 2023 represents the first full quarter of commercial production, information presented for EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is not directly comparable.
The following table provides a reconciliation of free cash flow of Juanicipio to its cash flow from operating activities on a 100% basis (the nearest IFRS measure), as presented in the notes to the Q3 2024 Financial Statements.
|Three months ended September 30,
|(in thousands of US$)
|2024
|2023
|Cash flow from operating activities
|109,836
|57,271
|Less:
|Cash flow used in investing activities
|(12,656
|)
|(16,524
|)
|Sustaining lease payments
|(232
|)
|(174
|)
|Juanicipio free cash flow (1)
|96,948
|40,573
|(1)
|As Q3 2023 represents the first full quarter of commercial production, comparative information presented for free cash flow of Juanicipio is not directly comparable.
Qualified Persons: All scientific or technical information in this press release including assay results referred to, mineral resource estimates and mineralization, if applicable, is based upon information prepared by or under the supervision of, or has been approved by Gary Methven, P.Eng., Vice President, Technical Services and Lyle Hansen, P.Geo, Geotechnical Director; both are "Qualified Persons" for purposes of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .
About MAG Silver Corp.
MAG Silver Corp. is a growth-oriented Canadian mining and exploration company focused on advancing high-grade, district scale precious metals projects in the Americas. MAG is emerging as a top-tier primary silver mining company through its (44%) joint venture interest in the 4,000 tonnes per day Juanicipio Mine, operated by Fresnillo plc (56%). The mine is located in the Fresnillo Silver Trend in Mexico, the world's premier silver mining camp, where in addition to underground mine production and processing of high-grade mineralised material, an expanded exploration program is in place targeting multiple highly prospective targets. MAG is also executing multi-phase exploration programs at the 100% earn-in Deer Trail Project in Utah and the 100% owned Larder Project, located in the historically prolific Abitibi region of Canada.
Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the NYSE American has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.
Certain information contained in this release, including any information relating to MAG's future oriented financial information, are "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation (collectively herein referred as "forward-looking statements"), including the "safe harbour" provisions of provincial securities legislation, the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:
- statements that address maintaining the nameplate 4,000 tpd milling rate at Juanicipio;
- statements that address our expectations regarding exploration and drilling;
- statements regarding production expectations and nameplate;
- statements regarding the Apollo Option and activities at Cinco;
- statements regarding additional information from future drill programs;
- estimated project economics, including but not limited to, plant or mill recoveries, metals produced, metal grades, metals sold, underground mining rates;
- estimated future exploration and development operations and corresponding expenditures and other expenses for specific operations;
- the expected capital, sustaining capital and working capital requirements at Juanicipio, including the potential for additional cash calls;
- expected upside from additional exploration;
- expected results from Deer Trail Project and Carissa zones drilling;
- expected results from Larder Project at the Fernland, Cheminis, Bear, Swansea, Long Conglomerate, Kir Vit, and Twist zones and other regional targets;
- expected capital requirements and sources of funding;
- the Company's ability to repatriate capital form the Juanicipio Mine, obtain financing through the joint venturing of projects and raise additional debt, equity or other sources of financing;
- the Company's participation in equity investments;
- statements regarding the Company's ability to meet business objectives and milestones;
- statements regarding the 2023 sustainability report, including the contents therein; and
- other future events or developments.
When used in this release, any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events of performance (often but not always using words or phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", "project", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events, or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions), as they relate to the Company or management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions.
Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions, which are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control and many of which, regarding future business decisions, are subject to change. Assumptions underlying the Company's expectations regarding forward-looking statements contained in this release include, among others: MAG's ability to carry on its various exploration and development activities including project development timelines, the timely receipt of required approvals and permits, the price of the minerals produced, the costs of operating, exploration and development expenditures, the impact on operations of the Mexican tax and legal regimes, MAG's ability to obtain adequate financing, outbreaks or threat of an outbreak of a virus or other contagions or epidemic disease will be adequately responded to locally, nationally, regionally and internationally.
Although MAG believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements including amongst others: commodities prices; changes in expected mineral production performance; unexpected increases in capital costs or cost overruns; exploitation and exploration results; continued availability of capital and financing; general economic, market or business conditions; risks relating to the Company's business operations; risks relating to the financing of the Company's business operations; risks related to the Company's ability to comply with restrictive covenants and maintain financial covenants pursuant to the terms of the Credit Facility; the expected use of the Credit Facility; risks relating to the development of Juanicipio and the minority interest investment in the same; risks relating to the Company's property titles; risks related to receipt of required regulatory approvals; pandemic risks; supply chain constraints and general costs escalation in the current inflationary environment heightened by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and the events relating to the Israel-Hamas war; risks relating to the Company's financial and other instruments; operational risk; environmental risk; political risk; currency risk; market risk; capital cost inflation risk; risk relating to construction delays; the risk that data is incomplete or inaccurate; the risks relating to the limitations and assumptions within drilling, engineering and socio-economic studies relied upon in preparing economic assessments and estimates, including the updated Technical Report filed on March 27, 2024; as well as those risks more particularly described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 27, 2024 available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .
Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. The Company's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not attribute undue certainty to or place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Please Note: Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosures in MAG's annual and quarterly reports and other public filings, accessible through the Internet at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov .
LEI: 254900LGL904N7F3EL14
For further information on behalf of MAG Silver Corp., please contact Fausto Di Trapani, Chief Financial Officer. Phone: (604) 630-1399 Toll Free: (866) 630-1399 Email: info@magsilver.com
Pan American Silver Releases Quarterly Results, Gets Canada's Approval for La Arena Sale
Pan American Silver (TSX:PAAS,NASDAQ:PAAS) said on Tuesday (November 5) that it has received final regulatory approval from the Canadian government for the sale of its La Arena assets in Peru.
The company is selling the La Arena gold mine and development-stage La Arena II copper-gold project to Jinteng (Singapore) Mining, a subsidiary of Zijin Mining Group (OTC Pink:ZIJMF,HKEX:2899).
Under the terms of the deal, Zijin will pay US$245 million in cash for the properties. Pan American will also receive a 1.5 percent life-of-mine net smelter return royalty on gold production from La Arena II.
The agreement further provides a US$50 million contingent payment to Pan American once La Arena II starts commercial production. Pan American will also enter an offtake agreement with Zijin through which it will gain access to 60 percent of future copper concentrate supply from La Arena II on commercial terms for sale in North America.
The finalization of the La Arena sale is expected by the end of 2024.
Also on Tuesday, Pan American released its latest quarterly report, outlining record free cashflow of US$151.5 million.
President and CEO Michael Steinmann said higher silver and gold prices improved the company's operating margins during the period, noting that it is positioned to meet its 2024 production guidance. Pan American estimates it will produce between 21 million and 23 million ounces of silver and 880,000 to 1 million ounces of gold this year.
Steinmann also noted continued strength in production and cost management across various projects.
He noted that at the La Colorada mine in Mexico, new ventilation infrastructure led to a 59 percent increase in silver production and a 26 percent reduction in cash costs from the previous quarter.
Total throughput is expected to reach 2,000 metric tons per day by year end.
During Q3, the company directed an additional US$3.6 million in capital to the La Colorada skarn project, focusing on further exploration and completion of a ventilation system to support production scalability.
Regarding the Escobal mine in Guatemala, Pan American indicated it is still unclear when operations may resume.
The mine, which is one of the world’s largest silver deposits, has been inactive since 2017 due to a pending consultation process with the Xinka indigenous community. This process, governed by Guatemala’s constitutional court under International Labor Organization Convention 169, has experienced delays, and a new timeline has not been set.
Recently, the country’s energy and mines ministry appointed a deputy minister of sustainable development to oversee the consultation, but no significant progress has been reported.
The suspension at Escobal has limited Pan American’s production capabilities. The site previously produced approximately 20 million ounces of silver annually before the stoppage.
As it awaits an outcome, Pan American is keeping the property on care and maintenance.
First Majestic Announces Financial Results for Q3 2024 and Quarterly Dividend Payment
First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: AG) (FSE: FMV) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce the Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. The full version of the financial statements and the accompanying management's discussion and analysis can be viewed on the Company's website at www.firstmajestic.com or on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.govedgar. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless stated otherwise.
THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS
Increased Production: The Company produced 5.5 million silver equivalent ("AgEq") ounces, a 4% increase when compared to Q2 2024, consisting of 1,967,574 silver ("Ag") ounces and 41,761 gold ("Au") ounces.
Increased Revenue: In the third quarter of 2024, the Company generated revenues of $146.1 million, a 10% increase compared to $133.2 million in the third quarter of 2023. This was primarily attributed to higher average realized silver prices, partially offset by a decrease in payable AgEq ounces sold primarily due to lower production levels at San Dimas and higher inventory levels held at First Mint at the end of the third quarter.
Built Inventory: The Company held 767,386 silver ounces in finished goods inventory as of September 30, 2024, inclusive of coins and bullion. The fair value of this inventory (which is not included in the third quarter revenues as of September 30, 2024) if sold, would have added $23.8 million in revenues.
Improved Mine Operating Earnings: The Company realized mine operating earnings of $28.5 million compared to $13.0 million in the third quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 119%. The increase in consolidated mine operating earnings was primarily attributed to a 67% increase in operating earnings at Santa Elena when compared to the third quarter of 2023, driven by higher average realized silver prices in Q3 2024.
Increased Cash Flow from Operations: Operating cash flow before changes in working capital and taxes in the quarter was $39.8 million compared to $14.1 million in the third quarter of 2023. This was primarily driven by a $15.5 million increase in mine operating earnings, a $6.4 million reduction in restructuring costs related to workforce optimization and a $1.0 million reduction in general and administrative expenses compared to the third quarter of 2023.
Improved Earnings Before Income Tax, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA"): EBITDA for the quarter was $36.9 million compared to $11.5 million in the third quarter of 2023. The increase in EBITDA was primarily attributable to the increase in mine operating earnings and lower restructuring costs compared to the third quarter of 2023.
Strengthened Cash Position and Liquidity: The Company ended the quarter with a strong cash and cash equivalents position of $154.7 million compared to $138.3 million in the third quarter of 2023, while working capital increased to $238.2 million compared to $197.8 million in the third quarter of 2023. Cash and cash equivalents exclude an additional $103.9 million that is held in restricted cash.
Improved Cash Cost: Consolidated cash cost of $15.17 per AgEq ounce for the quarter represented a 1% improvement from $15.29 per AgEq ounce in the previous quarter. The decrease in cash costs was primarily attributable to the continued strong performance and increase in gold production at Santa Elena and San Dimas, along with the softening of the Mexican peso which averaged 10% weaker than the prior quarter. This was partially offset by an increase in royalty payments due to higher silver and gold prices, and a decrease in production at La Encantada due to the limited water supply, which was resolved by quarter end, partially offset by an increase in silver recoveries.
Decreased All-in Sustaining Cost ("AISC"): Consolidated AISC in the third quarter was $21.03 per AgEq ounce, representing a 3% decrease from $21.64 per AgEq ounce in the previous quarter. This was primarily attributable to lower cash costs along with lower worker participation costs.
Improved Sustainability Score: First Majestic achieved a score of 37 in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment ("CSA") published on October 31, 2024, a 32% improvement over our 2023 performance. Our 2024 score places the Company in the top third of the mining and metals industry. Improvements were equally reflected across all three categories of the CSA - Environmental, Social, and Governance & Economic. The assessment noted significant improvements in First Majestic's Risk & Crisis Management, Business Ethics, IT Security, Water Management, Human Rights and Labour Practices.
Acquisition of Gatos Silver, Inc. ("Gatos"): On September 5, 2024, the Company announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement (the "Merger Agreement") to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Gatos common stock pursuant to a merger under Delaware law (the "Merger"). The Merger is expected to close in early 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including approvals of the shareholders of First Majestic and Gatos, clearance under Mexican anti-trust laws, and approval of the listing of the First Majestic common shares to be issued under the Merger on both the TSX and the NYSE. The Merger Agreement has been unanimously approved by the board of directors of each of First Majestic and Gatos, and in the case of Gatos, on the unanimous recommendation of a special committee of independent directors of Gatos.
Third Quarter Dividend: Declared a cash dividend of $0.0048 per common share for the third quarter of 2024 for shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 15, 2024, to be paid out on or about November 29, 2024.
OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|Key Performance Metrics
|2024-Q3
|2024-Q2
|Change
Q3 vs Q2
|2023-Q3
|Change
Q3 vs Q3
|Operational
|Ore Processed / Tonnes Milled
|678,397
|674,570
|1%
|670,203
|1%
|Silver Ounces Produced
|1,967,574
|2,104,181
|(6%)
|2,461,868
|(20%)
|Gold Ounces Produced
|41,761
|39,339
|6%
|46,720
|(11%)
|Silver Equivalent ("AgEq) Ounces Produced
|5,490,416
|5,289,439
|4%
|6,285,790
|(13%)
|Cash Costs per Silver Equivalent Ounce(1)
|$
|15.17
|$
|15.29
|(1%)
|$
|14.13
|7%
|All-in Sustaining Cost per Silver Equivalent Ounce(1)
|$
|21.03
|$
|21.64
|(3%)
|$
|19.74
|6%
|Total Production Cost per Tonne(1)
|$
|109.81
|$
|113.16
|(3%)
|$
|125.81
|(13%)
|Average Realized Silver Price per Silver Equivalent Ounce(1)
|$
|29.84
|$
|27.81
|7%
|$
|22.41
|33%
|Financial (in $millions)
|Revenues
|$
|146.1
|$
|136.2
|7%
|$
|133.2
|10%
|Mine Operating Earnings
|$
|28.5
|$
|15.5
|84%
|$
|13.0
|119%
|Net Loss
|($26.6
|)
|($48.3
|)
|45%
|($27.1
|)
|2%
|Operating Cash Flows before Non-Cash Working Capital and Taxes
|$
|39.8
|$
|23.8
|67%
|$
|14.1
|181%
|Capital Expenditures
|$
|34.7
|$
|28.3
|23%
|$
|32.2
|8%
|Cash and Cash Equivalents
|$
|154.7
|$
|152.2
|2%
|$
|138.3
|12%
|Restricted Cash
|$
|103.9
|$
|117.5
|(12%)
|$
|119.0
|(13%)
|Working Capital(1)
|$
|238.2
|$
|229.9
|4%
|$
|197.8
|20%
|Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization(1)
|$
|36.9
|$
|21.6
|71%
|$
|11.5
|NM
|Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|$
|39.8
|$
|26.8
|49%
|$
|24.0
|66%
|Free Cash Flow(1)
|$
|31.3
|$
|6.4
|NM
|$
|6.4
|NM
|Shareholders
|Loss per Share ("EPS") - Basic
|($0.09
|)
|($0.17
|)
|47%
|($0.09
|)
|0%
|Adjusted EPS(1)
|($0.03
|)
|($0.07
|)
|57%
|($0.04
|)
|21%
|
(1) The Company reports certain non-GAAP measures which include cash costs per AgEq ounce produced, cash costs per Au ounce produced, AISC per AgEq ounce produced, AISC per Au ounce produced, total production cost per tonne, average realized silver price per AgEq ounce sold, average realized Au price per ounce sold, working capital, adjusted EPS, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow. These measures are widely used in the mining industry as a benchmark for performance, but do not have a standardized meaning under the Company's financial reporting framework, and the methods used by the Company to calculate such measures may differ from methods used by other companies with similar descriptions. See "Non-GAAP Measures" below for further details of these measures.
THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS
The Company ended the quarter with a strong cash and cash equivalents position of $154.7 million compared to $138.3 million in the third quarter of 2023, while working capital increased to $238.2 million compared to $197.8 million in the third quarter of 2023. Cash and cash equivalents exclude an additional $103.9 million that is held in restricted cash.
The Company generated revenues of $146.1 million during the quarter, a 10% increase compared to $133.2 million of revenues generated in the third quarter of 2023. This was primarily attributed to higher average realized silver prices, partially offset by a decrease in payable AgEq ounces sold primarily due to lower production levels at San Dimas and higher inventory levels held at the end of the third quarter of 2024.
The Company realized mine operating earnings of $28.5 million compared to $13.0 million in the third quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 119%. The increase in consolidated mine operating earnings was primarily attributed to a 67% increase in operating earnings at Santa Elena when compared to the third quarter of 2023, driven by higher average realized silver prices in the third quarter of 2024.
EBITDA for the quarter was $36.9 million compared to $11.5 million in the third quarter of 2023. The increase in EBITDA was primarily attributable to the increase in mine operating earnings and lower restructuring costs, related to workforce optimization mainly at San Dimas, compared to the third quarter of 2023.
Adjusted EBITDA, normalized for non-cash or non-recurring items such as share-based payments and unrealized losses on marketable securities for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, was $39.8 million compared to $24.0 million in the third quarter of 2023.
Net loss for the quarter was $26.6 million (EPS of ($0.09)) compared to a net loss of $27.1 million (EPS of ($0.09)) in the third quarter of 2023. Net loss for the quarter includes non-cash foreign exchange loss of $5.8 million (EPS of ($0.02)) and non-cash deferred income tax expense of $13.2 million (EPS of ($0.04)), relating primarily to the weakening of the Mexican peso at the end of the quarter compared to the third quarter of 2023. On September 30, 2024, the Company held $151.4 million of its cash and value added taxes receivable in Mexican pesos (there is a $9.7 million non-cash impact on the Company's reported net earnings or loss per 10% change in the value of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar). The slight decrease in net loss was primarily attributed to a $13.0 million increase in mine operating earnings partially offset by a $20.9 million income tax expense increase as compared to the same quarter of the prior year. Q3 2023 was also impacted by non-recurring restructuring efforts and holding costs at La Parrilla along with a one-time loss on the sale of mining interest incurred following the disposition of La Parrilla.
Adjusted net loss, normalized for non-cash or non-recurring items such as share-based payments, unrealized losses on marketable securities, and deferred income tax for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, was $10.5 million (adjusted EPS of ($0.03)) compared to adjusted net loss of $10.9 million (adjusted EPS of ($0.04)) in the third quarter of 2023.
The Company's total capital expenditures in the third quarter of 2024 were $34.7 million (Q3 2023 - $32.2 million) consisting of $13.8 million for underground development (Q3 2023 - $14.8 million), $14.8 million in exploration (Q3 2023 - $8.1 million), and $6.1 million in property, plant and equipment (Q3 2023 - $9.3 million).
OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
The table below represents the quarterly operating and cost performance at each of the Company's three producing mines during the quarter.
|Third Quarter Production Summary
|Santa Elena
|San Dimas
|La Encantada
|Jerritt Canyon(1)
|Consolidated
|Ore Processed / Tonnes Milled
|259,919
|195,279
|223,200
|-
|678,397
|Silver Ounces Produced
|376,203
|1,046,340
|545,031
|-
|1,967,574
|Gold Ounces Produced
|27,435
|12,582
|59
|1,684
|41,761
|Silver Equivalent Ounces Produced
|2,685,375
|2,110,905
|550,042
|144,093
|5,490,416
|Cash Costs per Silver Equivalent Ounce(2)
|$11.96
|$16.50
|$25.24
|$17.25
|$15.17
|AISC per Silver Equivalent Ounce(2)
|$14.38
|$21.44
|$30.10
|$17.25
|$21.03
|Cash Cost per Gold Ounce(2)
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|$1,491
|N/A
|AISC per Gold Ounce(2)
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|$1,491
|N/A
|Total Production Cost per Tonne(2)
|$107.80
|$168.45
|$60.86
|$-
|$109.81
(1) Jerritt Canyon was placed on temporary suspension in March 2023. In-circuit recovery efforts performed in Q3 2024 resulted in the production of 1,684 gold ounces.
(2) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for further details regarding these measures.
The Company produced 5.5 million AgEq ounces, consisting of 1,967,574 Ag ounces and 41,761 Au ounces, a 4% increase when compared to Q2 2024.
Consolidated cash costs of $15.17 per AgEq ounce for the quarter represented a 1% improvement from $15.29 per AgEq ounce in the previous quarter. The decrease in cash costs was primarily attributable to the continued strong performance and increase in gold production at Santa Elena and San Dimas, along with the weakening of the Mexican peso, which averaged 10% weaker than the prior quarter. This was partially offset by a decrease in production at La Encantada due to the limited water supply, which was resolved by quarter end, partially offset by an increase in silver recoveries.
Consolidated AISC in the third quarter was $21.03 per AgEq ounce, representing a 3% decrease from $21.64 per AgEq ounce in the previous quarter. This was primarily attributable to lower cash costs along with lower worker participation costs.
Q3 2024 DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT
The Company is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend in the amount of $0.0048 per common share for the third quarter of 2024. The dividend will be paid to holders of record of First Majestic's common shares as of the close of business on November 15, 2024, and will be paid out on or about November 29, 2024.
Under the Company's dividend policy, the quarterly dividend per common share is targeted to equal approximately 1% of the Company's net quarterly revenues divided by the number of the Company's common shares outstanding on the record date.
The amount and distribution dates of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors. This dividend qualifies as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes. Dividends paid to shareholders outside Canada (non-resident investors) may be subject to Canadian non-resident withholding taxes.
ABOUT FIRST MAJESTIC
First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine, and the La Encantada Silver Mine as well as a portfolio of development and exploration assets, including the Jerritt Canyon Gold project located in northeastern Nevada, U.S.A.
First Majestic is proud to own and operate its own minting facility, First Mint, LLC, and to offer a portion of its silver production for sale to the public. Bars, ingots, coins and medallions are available for purchase online at www.firstmint.com, at some of the lowest premiums available.
On September 5, 2024, First Majestic and Gatos Silver, Inc. announced that they entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which First Majestic will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Gatos Silver's common stock. The proposed transaction would consolidate three world-class, producing silver mining districts in Mexico to create a leading intermediate primary silver producer. Information relating to the proposed transaction can be found on the Company's website.
For further information, contact info@firstmajestic.com, visit our website at www.firstmajestic.com or call our toll-free number 1.866.529.2807.
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP.
"signed"
Keith Neumeyer, President & CEO
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This news release includes reference to certain financial measures which are not standardized measures under the Company's financial reporting framework. These measures include cash costs per silver equivalent ounce produced, all-in sustaining cost (or "AISC") per silver equivalent ounce produced, cash costs per gold ounce produced, AISC per gold ounce produced, total production cost per tonne, average realized silver price per ounce sold, average realized gold price per ounce sold, working capital, adjusted net earnings and EPS and free cash flow. The Company believes that these measures, together with measures determined in accordance with IFRS, provide investors with an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company. These measures are widely used in the mining industry as a benchmark for performance but do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore they may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies. The data is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. For a complete description of how the Company calculates such measures and a reconciliation of certain measures to GAAP terms please see "Non-GAAP Measures" in the Company's most recent management discussion and analysis filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward‐looking information" and "forward‐looking statements" under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (collectively, "forward‐looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management made in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Forward‐looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the timing for the payment of the Company's cash dividend for the second quarter of 2024. Assumptions may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Consequently, guidance cannot be guaranteed. As such, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon guidance and forward‐looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, assumptions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements. Statements concerning proven and probable mineral reserves and mineral resource estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward‐looking statements to the extent that they involve estimates of the mineralization that will be encountered as and if the property is developed, and in the case of measured and indicated mineral resources or proven and probable mineral reserves, such statements reflect the conclusion based on certain assumptions that the mineral deposit can be economically exploited. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "forecast", "potential", "target", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward‐looking statements".
Actual results may vary from forward‐looking statements. Forward‐looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by such forward‐looking statements, including but not limited to: the duration and effects of the COVID‐19, and any other pandemics on our operations and workforce, and the effects on global economies and society; general economic conditions including inflation risks; actual results of exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; commodity prices; variations in ore reserves, grade or recovery rates; availability of sufficient water for operating purposes; actual performance of plant, equipment or processes relative to specifications and expectations; accidents; labour relations; relations with local communities; changes in national or local governments; changes in applicable legislation or application thereof; delays in obtaining approvals or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities; exchange rate fluctuations; requirements for additional capital; government regulation; environmental risks; reclamation expenses; outcomes of pending litigation; limitations on insurance coverage as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Description of the Business ‐ Risk Factors" in the Company's most recently filed AIF, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and as an exhibit to the Company's most recently filed Form 40‐F available on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar. Although First Majestic has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward‐looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.
The Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included herein should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.
Silver47 Exploration: Advancing the “Red Mountain” Silver-Gold Rich VMS Deposit, SEDEX Targets in Alaska
Silver47 Exploration (TSXV:AGA) is a compelling investment story, well-positioned to capitalize on the increasing global demand for silver, gold, copper, zinc, antimony, tin and graphite driven by its vast industrial applications and investment potential. The company wholly owns a diverse portfolio of silver-polymetallic projects across North America, including Red Mountain VMS (Alaska), Adams Plateau (British Columbia) and Michelle (Yukon).
Focused on rapid resource growth and new discoveries, Silver47 is backed by an experienced technical and management team that brings decades of successful experience in mineral exploration. Silver47 has outlined aggressive drill programs to rapidly advance its projects toward development.
The Red Mountain VMS project is Silver47's flagship asset located about 100 kilometers south of Fairbanks, Alaska. Red Mountain is a polymetallic VMS deposit, rich in silver, gold, zinc, copper, and lead. Red Mountain holds an NI 43-101 inferred resource of 15.6 million tonnes (Mt) at 7 percent zinc equivalent, or 168.6 Moz of silver equivalent at a grade of 335.7 grams per ton (g/t) silver equivalent. The project is located in a mining-friendly jurisdiction on state managed lands with reasonable access to infrastructure.
Company Highlights
- Silver47 Exploration wholly owns a diverse portfolio of silver-polymetallic projects across North America, including Red Mountain VMS (Alaska), Adams Plateau (British Columbia) and Michelle (Yukon).
- In 2022, Silver47 made a significant new silver discovery at the Michelle project with 7.68m of 1,577 g/t Ag, 45 percent Pb, 4 percent Zn within 15m of 907 g/t Ag, 26 percent Pb, 2.7 percent Zn at the Silver Matt Target, Michelle Project.
- The Red Mountain VMS project currently holds an inferred resource of 168.6 million ounces of silver equivalent, with the “Exploration Target” of 500 to 900 Moz silver equivalent through further exploration.
- The Company’s focus on rapid resource growth and new discoveries for silver, copper, and gold is supported by an extensive number of targets identified across its properties.
- Silver47 is poised to capitalize on increasing global demand for silver, driven by its critical role in industrial applications including solar, Ai and AgZn, AgC batteries and investments.
- A projected silver supply deficit of 240 Moz further strengthens the market outlook.
- Backed by an experienced technical and management team, and led by seasoned geologist and company builder Gary R. Thompson, the team brings decades of successful experience in mineral exploration.
- Aggressive drill programs are planned to rapidly advance its projects toward development.
Endeavour Silver Announces Q3 2024 Financial Results; Earnings Call at 10AM PDT Today
Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) announces its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024. All dollar amounts are in US dollars (US$).
"Q3 2024 presented its share of challenges as the Company operated at reduced capacity due to the trunnion failure at the Guanaceví mine," said Dan Dickson, Chief Executive Officer. "While we are eager to return to full production at Guanaceví, we are most excited to be in the final sprint towards commissioning at the Terronera project, which promises to be a transformative milestone for the Company."
Q3 2024 Highlights
- Production tracking toward the updated 2024 production guidance: Production decreased in August and September due to a trunnion failure of the primary ball mill at the Guanaceví mine ( see news release from August 12, 2024). Q3 production of 874,717 silver ounces (oz) and 9,290 gold oz, for silver equivalent ("AgEq") production of 1.6 million oz.
- Strong Revenue from Higher Realized Prices: $53.4 million from the sale of 1,017,392 oz of silver and 9,412 oz of gold at average realized prices of $29.63 per oz silver and $2,528 per oz gold.
- Mine Operating Cash Flow: $19.6 million in mine operating cash flow before taxes ( 2) , compared to $10.6 million in Q3 2023 and operating cash flow before working capital changes of $4.5 million compared to $3.3 million in Q3 2023.
- Adjusted Earnings: Recognized an adjusted income of $1.6 million or earnings of $0.01 per share after excluding loss on derivative contracts, mark to market deferred share units, unrealized foreign exchange and investments losses.
- Healthy Balance Sheet: Cash position of $54.9 million and working capital ( 2) of $29.4 million.
- Drawdown on Terronera Senior Secured Debt Facility: During the third quarter of 2024 the Company completed drawdowns of $25 million from the senior secured debt facility. Subsequent to the end of Q3, the Company completed a final drawdown of $35 million.
- Construction Continues on Schedule at the Terronera Mine: Overall project progress reached 77% completion, with more than $258 million of the project's budget spent to date. Project commitments total $270 million, which is 99% of the $271 million capital budget, and remains on track for commissioning near the end of Q4 2024. ( see news release dated October 21, 2024 ).
Operating And Financial Overview
|Three months ended September 30
|Q3 2024 Highlights
| Nine months ended September 30
|2024
|2023
| % Change
|2024
| 2023
| % Change
|Production
|874,717
|1,148,735
|(24%)
|Silver ounces produced
|3,647,295
|4,266,280
|(15%)
|9,290
|9,089
|2%
|Gold ounces produced
|29,972
|28,250
|6%
|867,293
|1,140,597
|(24%)
|Payable silver ounces produced
|3,621,062
|4,231,064
|(14%)
|9,112
|8,929
|2%
|Payable gold ounces produced
|29,429
|27,749
|6%
|1,617,925
|1,875,855
|(14%)
|Silver equivalent ounces produced (1)
|6,045,055
|6,526,280
|(7%)
|11.35
|17.94
|(37%)
|Cash costs per silver ounce (2)
|12.83
|13.80
|(7%)
|18.65
|24.10
|(23%)
|Total production costs per ounce (2)
|19.41
|18.85
|3%
|25.51
|29.64
|(14%)
|All-in sustaining costs per ounce (2)
|23.02
|23.41
|(2%)
|175,065
|214,270
|(18%)
|Processed tonnes
|615,848
|653,918
|(6%)
|138.54
|135.45
|2%
|Direct operating costs per tonne (2)
|137.90
|129.28
|7%
|189.85
|176.37
|8%
|Direct costs per tonne (2)
|187.95
|171.78
|9%
|Financial
|53.4
|49.5
|8%
|Revenue ($ millions)
|175.4
|155.0
|13%
|1,017,392
|1,370,032
|(26%)
|Silver ounces sold
|3,991,055
|4,337,112
|(8%)
|9,412
|8,760
|7%
|Gold ounces sold
|30,179
|27,769
|9%
|29.63
|23.99
|24%
|Realized silver price per ounce
|26.71
|23.75
|12%
|2,528
|1,948
|30%
|Realized gold price per ounce
|2,328
|1,940
|20%
|(17.3)
|(2.3)
|(643%)
|Net earnings (loss) ($ millions)
|(32.5)
|3.1
|(1,157%)
|1.6
|(8.3)
|119%
|Adjusted net earnings (loss) (2) ($ millions)
|0.9
|(1.5)
|158%
|12.5
|2.7
|364%
|Mine operating earnings ($ millions)
|34.3
|31.3
|10%
|19.6
|10.6
|85%
|Mine operating cash flow before taxes (2) ($ millions)
|59.1
|51.8
|14%
|4.5
|3.3
|37%
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes (2)
|21.5
|27.2
|(21%)
|(5.6)
|8.8
|(164%)
|EBITDA (2) ($ millions)
|5.7
|39.5
|(86%)
|13.9
|3.7
|278%
|Adjusted EBITDA (2) ($ millions)
|42.0
|37.8
|11%
|29.4
|75.9
|(61%)
|Working capital (2) ($ millions)
|29.4
|75.9
|(61%)
|Shareholders
|(0.07)
|(0.01)
|(600%)
|Earnings (loss) per share – basic ($)
|(0.14)
|0.02
|(800%)
|0.01
|(0.04)
|125%
|Adjusted earnings (loss) per share – basic ($) (2)
|0.00
|(0.01)
|100%
|0.02
|0.02
|0%
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes per share (2)
|0.09
|0.14
|(36%)
|246,000,878
|194,249,283
|27%
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|238,827,655
|192,003,752
|24%
( 1 ) Silver equivalent (AgEq) is calculated using an 80:1 silver:gold ratio.
(2) These are non-IFRS financial measures and ratios. Further details on these non-IFRS financial measures and ratios are provided at the end of this press release and in the MD&A accompanying the Company's financial statements, which can be viewed on the Company's website, on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov .
In Q3 2024, direct operating costs per tonne increased to $138.54, 2% higher than Q3 2023. The increase in the cost per tonne compared to the prior period was due to 18% lower tonnes processed, predominantly caused by the temporarily reduced capacity at Guanaceví. Effective in September, the Company ceased contract mining activities and local third-party material purchases to lessen the impact of lower throughput on direct operating costs and cash flow.
Consolidated cash costs per silver ounce, net of by-product credits, is $11.35 per silver ounce, a 37% decrease compared with $17.94 per silver ounce in Q3 2023, driven by a 39% increase in by-product gold sales, partially offset by a 24% decrease in silver ounces produced.
All-In-Sustaining Costs ("AISC") decreased by 14% to $25.51 per silver ounce compared to Q3 2023 due to the lower cash costs as noted above, and reduced sustaining capital expenditures, partially offset by higher general and administrative costs.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, consolidated direct operating cost per tonne is above the previously noted annual guidance (since retracted) due to lower throughput to date in 2024 following the Guanaceví trunnion failure, partially offset by the cost saving measures actioned in the third quarter. Per ounce guidance metrics are impacted by metal price estimates, royalties, special mining duties and normal variations in ore grades. The higher gold price realized has offset increased input costs in calculating per ounce guidance metrics.
Due to the reduced operating capacity at Guanacevi, operating costs and all in sustaining cost metrics were higher in the quarter than originally guided for 2024. Due to the significant number of variables, estimates and remaining uncertainties, management withdrew its 2024 cost guidance in August.
The Company reported a net loss of $17.3 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2024, compared to a net loss of $2.3 million in Q3 2023. Excluding certain non-cash and unusual items, and items that are subject to volatility which are unrelated to the Company's operation, adjusted income was $1.6 million compared to an adjusted loss of $8.3 million in Q3 2023.
For the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Company reported revenue of $53.4 million, net of $0.5 million of smelting and refining costs, increased by 8% compared to $49.5 million, net of $0.5 million of smelting and refining costs, in Q3 2023. Gross sales of $53.9 million in Q3 2024 represented an 8% increase over the gross sales of $49.9 million for the same period in 2023. A 26% decrease in silver oz sold during the period, offset by a 24% increase in the realized silver price resulted in an 8% decrease to silver sales. A 7% increase in gold oz sold in combination with a 30% increase in realized gold prices resulted in a 39% increase in gold sales. During the period, the Company sold 1,017,392 oz silver and 9,412 oz gold, for realized prices of $29.63 and $2,528 per oz, respectively, compared to sales of 1,370,032 oz silver and 8,760 oz gold, for realized prices of $23.99 and $1,948 per oz, respectively, in the same period of 2023. For the three months ended September 30, 2024, the realized prices of silver and gold were within 2% of the London spot prices.
The Company decreased its finished goods silver inventory to 117,921 oz and decreased its finished goods gold inventory to 961 oz at September 30, 2024 compared to 268,020 oz silver and 1,261 oz gold at June 30, 2024. The cost allocated to these finished goods was $3.1 million as at September 30, 2024, compared to $6.1 million at June 30, 2024. As of September 30, 2024, the finished goods inventory fair market value was $6.2 million, compared to $10.8 million at June 30, 2024.
Cost of sales for Q3 2024 was $41.0 million, a decrease of 12% over the cost of sales of $46.7 million for Q3 2023. The lower cost of sales compared to the prior period was driven by lower silver ounces sold in the quarter as well as cost management measures undertaken at Guanaceví following the trunnion failure in Q3 2024, including the termination of contract mining activities. At Guanaceví in Q3 2023 higher costs were experienced due to lower mine productivity, an increase in the purchase of third-party ore and additional repair costs associated with the plant shutdown at that time.
Exploration and evaluation expenses were $4.7 million, in line with $4.2 million incurred in the same period of 2023. General and administrative expenses of $4.0 million in Q3 2024 were higher compared to the $2.4 million incurred for the same period of 2023, primarily due to the revaluation of the cash-settled DSU liability caused by an increase in Company's share price, amounting to $0.9 million increase.
The Company incurred a foreign exchange loss of $3.1 million in Q3 2024 compared to a foreign exchange loss of $0.4 million in Q3 2023 due to a weakening of the Mexican peso at the end of the reporting period, which decreased the US dollar value of the Mexican peso denominated working capital surplus. In Q3 2024, the Company incurred $0.5 million in finance charges primarily from interest on loans related to mobile equipment and accretion of reclamation and rehabilitation liabilities, compared to $0.3 million in the same period in 2023. The Company recognized $19.4 million loss for the period on the revaluation of the gold and foreign exchange derivatives (2023 – nil) due to the increase in gold forward prices and appreciation of the US dollar in relation to the Mexican peso.
The complete financial statements and management's discussion & analysis can be viewed on the Company's website, on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . All shareholders can receive a hard copy of the Company's complete audited financial statements free of charge upon request. To receive this material in hard copy, please contact Allison Pettit, Director Investor Relations at 604-640-4804, toll free at 1-877-685-9775 or by email at apettit@edrsilver.com
Conference Call
Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's Q3 2024 financial results today at 1:00pm Eastern time (EDT).
|Date:
|Tuesday, November 5, 2024
|Time:
|10:00am Pacific (PDT) / 1:00pm Eastern (EDT)
|Telephone:
|Canada & US +1-844-763-8274
|International +1-647-484-8814
|Replay:
|Canada/US Toll Free +1-855-669-9658
|International +1-412-317-0088
|Passcode is 1771202
To access the replay using an international dial-in number, please click here .
The replay will also be available on the Company's website at www.edrsilver.com .
About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour is a mid-tier precious metals company with a strong commitment to sustainable and responsible mining practices. With operations in Mexico and the development of the new cornerstone mine in Jalisco state, the company aims to contribute positively to the mining industry and the communities in which it operates. In addition, Endeavour has a portfolio of exploration projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer.
Contact Information
Allison Pettit, Director Investor Relations
Tel: (877) 685 - 9775
Email: apettit@edrsilver.com
Website: www.edrsilver.com
Follow Endeavour Silver on Facebook , X , Instagram and LinkedIn
Endnotes
1 Silver equivalent ( AgEq )
AgEq is calculated using an 80:1 silver:gold ratio.
2 Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures and R atios
Certain non-IFRS and other non-financial measures and ratios are included in this press release, including cash costs per silver ounce, total production costs per ounce, all-in costs per ounce, all-in sustaining cost ("AISC") per ounce, direct operating costs per tonne, direct costs per tonne, silver co-product cash costs, gold co-product cash costs, realized silver price per ounce, realized gold price per ounce, adjusted net earnings (loss) adjusted net earnings (loss) per share, mine operating cash flow before taxes, working capital, operating cash flow before working capital adjustments, operating cash flow before working capital changes per share, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted EBITDA per share and sustaining and growth capital.
Please see the September 30, 2024 MD&A for explanations and discussion of these non-IFRS and other non-financial measures and ratios. The Company believes that these measures and ratios, in addition to conventional measures and ratios prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), provide management and investors an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company. The non-IFRS and other non-financial measures and ratios are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures or ratios of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures and ratios do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to other issuers. Certain additional disclosures for these non-IFRS measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the section "Non-IFRS Measures" in the September 30, 2024 MD&A available on SEDAR+ atwww.sedarplus.ca.
Reconciliation of Working Capital
|Expressed in thousands US dollars
|As at September 30, 2024
|As at December 31, 2023
|Current assets
|$104,120
|$100,773
|Current liabilities
|74,744
|58,244
|Working capital
|$29,376
|$42,529
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) and Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) Per Share
|Expressed in thousands US dollars
| Three months ended September 30
| Nine months ended September 30
|(except for share numbers and per share amounts)
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Net earnings (loss) for the period per financial statements
|($17,300)
|($2,328)
|($32,501)
|$3,074
|Unrealized foreign exchange (loss)
|1,445
|(409)
|3,777
|1,205
|Gain (loss) on derivatives
|17,109
|-
|26,362
|-
|Change in fair value of investments
|(109)
|1,944
|1,177
|1,997
|Gain on sale of Cozamin royalty
|-
|(6,990)
|-
|(6,990)
|Change in fair value of cash settled DSUs
|454
|(482)
|2,078
|(823)
|Adjusted net earnings (loss)
|$1,599
|($8,265)
|$893
|($1,537)
|Basic weighted average share outstanding
|246,000,878
|194,249,283
|238,827,655
|192,003,752
|Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share
|$0.01
|($0.04)
|$0.0
|($0.01)
Reconciliation of Mine Operating Cash Flow Before Taxes
|Expressed in thousands US dollars
| Three months ended September 30
| Nine months ended September 30
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Mine operating earnings per financial statements
|$12,483
|$2,692
|$34,335
|$31,259
|Share-based compensation
|73
|44
|226
|(118)
|Depreciation
|7,032
|7,855
|24,548
|20,704
|Mine operating cash flow before taxes
|$19,588
|$10,591
|$59,109
|$51,845
Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flow Before Working Capital Changes and Operating Cash Flow Before Working Capital Changes Per Share
|Expressed in thousands US dollars
| Three months ended September 30
| Nine months ended September 30
|(except for per share amounts)
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Cash from (used in) operating activities per financial statements
|$8,467
|$613
|$23,963
|$5,065
|Net changes in non-cash working capital per financial statements
|4,012
|(2,650)
|2,480
|(22,158)
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes
|$4,455
|$3,263
|$21,483
|$27,223
|Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|246,000,878
|194,249,283
|238,827,655
|192,003,752
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes per share
|$0.02
|$0.02
|$0.09
|$0.14
Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
|Expressed in thousands US dollars
| Three months ended September 30
| Nine months ended September 30
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Net earnings (loss) for the period per financial statements
|($17,300
|)
|($2,328
|)
|($32,501
|)
|$3,074
|Depreciation – cost of sales
|7,032
|7,855
|24,548
|20,704
|Depreciation – exploration, evaluation and development
|221
|-147
|568
|448
|Depreciation – general & administration
|99
|63
|304
|179
|Finance costs
|357
|170
|595
|658
|Current income tax expense
|4,523
|2,250
|13,068
|11,137
|Deferred income tax expense (recovery)
|(512
|)
|888
|(908
|)
|3,330
|EBITDA
|($5,580
|)
|$8,751
|$5,674
|$39,530
|Share based compensation
|564
|863
|2,896
|2,904
|Gain on sale of Cozamin royalty
|-
|(6,990
|)
|-
|(6,990
|)
|Unrealized foreign exchange (loss)
|1,445
|(409
|)
|3,777
|1,205
|Gain (loss) on derivatives
|17,109
|-
|26,362
|-
|Change in fair value of investments
|(109
|)
|1,944
|1,177
|1,997
|Change in fair value of cash settled DSUs
|454
|(482
|)
|2,078
|(823
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$13,883
|$3,677
|$41,964
|$37,823
|Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|246,000,878
|194,249,283
|238,827,655
|192,003,752
|Adjusted EBITDA per share
|$0.04
|$0.08
|$0.11
|$0.18
Reconciliation of Cash Cost Per Silver Ounce, Total Production Costs Per Ounce, Direct Operating Costs Per Tonne, Direct Costs Per Tonne
|Expressed in thousands US dollars
| Three months ended September 30, 2023
| Nine months ended September 30, 2024
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|Total
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|Total
|Direct production costs per financial statements
|$18,968
|$9,737
|$28,705
|23,863
|10,157
|$34,020
|'Purchase of the third-party material
|(2,796
|)
|-
|(2,796
|)
|(3,556
|)
|-
|(3,556
|)
|Smelting and refining costs included in net revenue
|-
|496
|496
|0
|$494
|494
|Opening finished goods
|(4,038
|)
|(557
|)
|(4,595
|)
|(10,257
|)
|($962
|)
|(11,219
|)
|Closing finished goods
|1,725
|718
|2,443
|8,627
|656
|9,283
|Direct operating costs
|13,859
|10,394
|24,253
|18,677
|10,345
|29,022
|'Purchase of the third-party material
|2,796
|-
|2,796
|3,556
|-
|3,556
|Royalties
|5,060
|91
|5,151
|4,754
|67
|4,821
|Special mining duty (1)
|463
|573
|1,036
|306
|85
|391
|Direct costs
|22,178
|11,058
|33,236
|27,293
|10,497
|37,790
|By-product gold sales
|(8,289
|)
|(15,505
|)
|(23,794
|)
|(5,326
|)
|(11,737
|)
|(17,063
|)
|Opening gold inventory fair market value
|2,187
|751
|2,938
|1,629
|1,268
|2,897
|Closing gold inventory fair market value
|(1,059
|)
|(1,478
|)
|(2,537
|)
|(2,345
|)
|(815
|)
|(3,160
|)
|Cash costs net of by-product
|15,017
|(5,174
|)
|9,843
|21,251
|(787
|)
|20,464
|Depreciation
|4,656
|2,376
|7,032
|4,684
|3,171
|7,855
|Share-based compensation
|59
|14
|73
|31
|13
|44
|Opening finished goods depreciation
|(1,326
|)
|(144
|)
|(1,470
|)
|(2,318
|)
|(288
|)
|(2,606
|)
|Closing finished goods depreciation
|515
|184
|699
|1,509
|222
|1,731
|Total production costs
|$18,921
|($2,744
|)
|$16,177
|$25,157
|$2,331
|$27,488
|Three months ended September 30, 2024
|Three months ended September 30, 2023
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|Total
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|Total
|Throughput tonnes
|67,094
|107,971
|175,065
|103,345
|110,925
|214,270
|Payable silver ounces
|766,599
|100,694
|867,293
|1,038,087
|102,510
|1,140,597
|Cash costs per silver ounce
|$19.59
|($51.38
|)
|$11.35
|$20.47
|($7.68
|)
|$17.94
|Total production costs per ounce
|$24.68
|($27.25
|)
|$18.65
|$24.23
|$22.74
|$24.10
|Direct operating costs per tonne
|$206.56
|$96.27
|$138.54
|$180.72
|$93.26
|$135.45
|Direct costs per tonne
|$330.55
|$102.42
|$189.85
|$264.10
|$94.63
|$176.37
|Expressed in thousands US dollars
| Nine months ended September 30, 2024
| Nine months ended September 30, 2023
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|Total
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|Total
|Direct production costs per financial statements
|$68,855
|$30,258
|$99,113
|$56,886
|$29,128
|$86,014
|'Purchase of the third-party material
|(10,231
|)
|-
|(10,231
|)
|(7,505
|)
|-
|(7,505
|)
|Smelting and refining costs included in net revenue
|-
|1,436
|1,436
|-
|1,945
|1,945
|Opening finished goods
|(7,137
|)
|(699
|)
|(7,836
|)
|(4,953
|)
|(245
|)
|(5,198
|)
|Closing finished goods
|1,725
|718
|2,443
|8,627
|656
|9,283
|Direct operating costs
|53,212
|31,713
|84,925
|53,055
|31,484
|84,539
|'Purchase of the third-party material
|10,231
|-
|10,231
|7,505
|-
|7,505
|Royalties
|16,948
|259
|17,207
|16,904
|201
|17,105
|Special mining duty (1)
|2,113
|1,270
|3,383
|2,800
|379
|3,179
|Direct costs
|82,504
|33,242
|115,746
|80,264
|32,064
|112,328
|By-product gold sales
|(27,642
|)
|(42,622
|)
|(70,264
|)
|(22,228
|)
|(31,654
|)
|(53,882
|)
|Opening gold inventory fair market value
|2,909
|619
|3,528
|2,740
|354
|3,094
|Closing gold inventory fair market value
|(1,059
|)
|(1,478
|)
|(2,537
|)
|(2,345
|)
|(815
|)
|(3,160
|)
|Cash costs net of by-product
|56,712
|(10,239
|)
|46,473
|58,431
|(51
|)
|58,380
|Depreciation
|16,436
|8,112
|24,548
|11,539
|9,165
|20,704
|Share-based compensation
|181
|45
|226
|(50
|)
|(68
|)
|(118
|)
|Opening finished goods depreciation
|(1,459
|)
|(197
|)
|(1,656
|)
|(862
|)
|(60
|)
|(922
|)
|Closing finished goods depreciation
|515
|184
|699
|1,509
|222
|1,731
|Total production costs
|$72,385
|($2,095
|)
|$70,290
|$70,567
|$9,208
|$79,775
|Three months ended September 30, 2024
|Three months ended September 30, 2023
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|Total
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|Total
|Throughput tonnes
|294,995
|320,853
|615,848
|322,628
|331,290
|653,918
|Payable silver ounces
|3,290,499
|330,563
|3,621,062
|3,822,057
|409,007
|4,231,064
|Cash costs per silver ounce
|$17.24
|($30.97
|)
|$12.83
|$15.29
|($0.12
|)
|$13.80
|Total production costs per ounce
|$22.00
|($6.34
|)
|$19.41
|$18.46
|$22.51
|$18.85
|Direct operating costs per tonne
|$180.38
|$98.84
|$137.90
|$164.45
|$95.03
|$129.28
|Direct costs per tonne
|$279.68
|$103.61
|$187.95
|$248.78
|$96.79
|$171.78
Reconciliation of All-In Costs Per Ounce and AISC per ounce
|Expressed in thousands US dollars
| Three months ended September 30, 2024
| Three months ended September 30, 2023
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|Total
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|Total
|Cash costs net of by-product
|$15,017
|($5,174
|)
|$9,843
|$21,251
|($787
|)
|$20,464
|Operations share-based compensation
|59
|14
|73
|31
|13
|44
|Corporate general and administrative
|2,034
|1,154
|3,188
|1,087
|514
|1,601
|Corporate share-based compensation
|428
|267
|695
|475
|219
|694
|Reclamation - amortization/accretion
|85
|68
|153
|77
|69
|146
|Mine site expensed exploration
|313
|52
|365
|362
|339
|701
|Equipment loan payments
|0
|19
|19
|189
|489
|678
|Capital expenditures sustaining
|5,696
|2,092
|7,788
|6,697
|2,787
|9,484
|All-In-Sustaining Costs
|$23,632
|($1,508
|)
|$22,124
|$30,169
|$3,643
|$33,812
|Growth exploration, evaluation and development
|7,624
|3,476
|Growth capital expenditures
|89,375
|22,252
|All-In-Costs
|$119,123
|$59,540
|Three months ended September 30, 2024
|Three months ended September 30, 2023
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|Total
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|Total
|Throughput tonnes
|67,094
|107,971
|175,065
|103,345
|110,925
|214,270
|Payable silver ounces
|766,599
|100,694
|867,293
|1,038,087
|102,510
|1,140,597
|Silver equivalent production (ounces)
|995,146
|622,779
|1,617,925
|1,294,091
|581,764
|1,875,855
|All-In-Sustaining cost per ounce
|$30.83
|($14.98
|)
|$25.51
|$29.06
|$35.54
|$29.64
|Expressed in thousands US dollars
| Nine months ended September 30, 2024
| Nine months ended September 30, 2023
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|Total
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|Total
|Cash costs net of by-product
|$56,712
|($10,239
|)
|$46,473
|$58,431
|($51
|)
|$58,380
|Operations share-based compensation
|181
|45
|226
|(50
|)
|(68
|)
|(118
|)
|Corporate general and administrative
|6,501
|2,865
|9,366
|4,931
|1,869
|6,800
|Corporate share-based compensation
|1,802
|794
|2,596
|1,924
|730
|2,654
|Reclamation - amortization/accretion
|288
|218
|506
|235
|197
|432
|Mine site expensed exploration
|776
|701
|1,477
|1,068
|1,002
|2,070
|Equipment loan payments
|206
|306
|512
|679
|1,465
|2,144
|Capital expenditures sustaining
|15,657
|6,557
|22,214
|18,687
|8,008
|26,695
|All-In-Sustaining Costs
|$82,123
|$1,247
|$83,370
|$85,905
|$13,152
|$99,057
|Growth exploration, evaluation and development
|11,148
|9,792
|Growth capital expenditures
|127,280
|49,622
|All-In-Costs
|$221,798
|$158,471
|Nine months ended September 30, 2024
|Nine months ended September 30, 2023
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|Total
|Guanaceví
|Bolañitos
|Total
|Throughput tonnes
|294,995
|320,853
|615,848
|322,628
|331,290
|653,918
|Payable silver ounces
|3,290,499
|330,563
|3,621,062
|3,822,057
|409,007
|4,231,064
|Silver equivalent production (ounces)
|4,196,000
|1,849,055
|6,045,055
|4,732,278
|1,794,002
|6,526,280
|All-In-Sustaining cost per ounce
|$24.96
|$3.77
|$23.02
|$22.48
|$32.16
|$23.41
Reconciliation of Sustaining Capital and Growth Capital
|Expressed in thousands US dollars
| Three months ended September 30
| Nine months ended September 30
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Capital expenditures sustaining
|$7,788
|$9,484
|$22,214
|$26,695
|Growth capital expenditures
|89,375
|22,252
|127,280
|49,622
|Property, plant and equipment expenditures per Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|$97,163
|$31,736
|$149,494
|$76,317
|Expressed in thousands US dollars
| Three months ended September 30
| Nine months ended September 30
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Mine site expensed exploration
|$365
|$701
|$1,477
|$2,070
|Growth exploration, evaluation and development
|7,624
|3,476
|11,148
|9,792
|Total exploration, evaluation and development
|7,989
|4,177
|12,625
|11,862
|Exploration, evaluation and development depreciation
|221
|(147
|)
|568
|448
|Exploration, evaluation and development share-based compensation
|(204
|)
|125
|74
|368
|Exploration, evaluation and development expense
|$8,006
|$4,155
|$13,267
|$12,678
Reconciliation of Realized Silver Price Per Ounce and Realized Gold Price Per Ounce
|Expressed in thousands US dollars
| Three months ended September 30
| Nine months ended September 30
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Gross silver sales
|$30,145
|$32,864
|$106,601
|$103,027
|Silver ounces sold
|1,017,392
|1,370,032
|3,991,055
|4,337,112
|Realized silver price per ounce
|$29.63
|$23.99
|$26.71
|$23.75
|Expressed in thousands US dollars
|Three months en ded September 30
|Nine month s ended September 30
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Gross gold sales
|$23,794
|$17,063
|$70,264
|$53,882
|Gold ounces sold
|9,412
|8,760
|30,179
|27,769
|Realized gold price per ounce
|$2,528
|$1,948
|$2,328
|$1,940
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States private securities litigation reform act of 1995, as amended and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements and information herein include but are not limited to statements regarding the development and financing of the Terronera Project: anticipated timing of the project; estimated Terronera project economics, Terronera project's forecasted operations, costs and expenditures, and the timing and results of various related activities, estimated timeline for fabrication and installation of the new trunnion at Guanacevi; Endeavour's anticipated performance in 2024 including changes in mining operations and forecasts of production levels, anticipated production costs and all-in sustaining costs and the timing and results of various activities. The Company does not intend to and does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.
Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and are based on assumptions that may cause the actual results, level of activity, production levels, performance or achievements of Endeavour and its operations to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors and assumptions include but are not limited changes in production and costs guidance; the ongoing effects of inflation and supply chain issues on mine economics; national and local governments, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada and Mexico; financial risks due to precious metals prices; operating or technical difficulties in mineral exploration, development and mining activities; risks and hazards of mineral exploration, development and mining; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; risks in obtaining necessary licenses and permits; the Company's ability to continue to comply with the terms of the Debt Facility; the Company's ability to replace the new trunnion in the anticipated timeframe; the successful continued operation of the repurposed regrind mill as the primary ball mill; the ongoing effects of inflation and supply chain issues on the Terronera Project economics; fluctuations in the prices of silver and gold, fluctuations in the currency markets (particularly the Mexican peso, Chilean peso, Canadian dollar and U.S. dollar); and challenges to the Company's title to properties; as well as those factors described in the section "risk factors" contained in the Company's most recent form 40F/Annual Information Form filed with the S.E.C. and Canadian securities regulatory authorities.
Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to: the continued operation of the Company's mining operations, no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, forecasted mine economics as of 2024, mining operations will operate and the mining products will be completed in accordance with management's expectations and achieve their stated production outcomes, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.
Appointment of Dr Jason Berton as Non-Executive Chairman
Eastern Metals Limited (ASX: EMS) (“Eastern Metals” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of experienced mining executive, Dr Jason Berton, as the Company’s Non-Executive Chairman. Dr Berton’s appointment follows the recent retirement of Mr Robert Duffin from the Board1.
Dr Berton has been on the Board of Eastern Metals as a Non-Executive Director since before its listing in October 2021, and is a seasoned, well-credentialled corporate director who brings extensive entrepreneurial, corporate and technical skills to the Company. He is currently the Managing Director of PolarX Ltd, where he played a major role in negotiating the acquisition of key tenements in North America, and a former Managing Director of Estrella Resources Ltd. He is also a Non-Executive Director of Lithium Plus Minerals Ltd.
Dr Berton’s honours thesis focused on the geology of the Lake Cargelligo area in New South Wales, close to the Company’s Cobar Project, and his doctorate was in structural geology. He commenced his career at the Plutonic Gold Mine in Western Australia, before moving to BHP Billiton in South Australia, where he worked on the Olympic Dam Mine expansion project. He has also previously worked with SRK, an international firm of consulting geologists, and spent two years in private equity assessing resource sector investment opportunities.
This appointment is a strategic step for the growth of Eastern Metals, and the Company will benefit from Dr Berton’s continuity as a Board member and as Chairman.
1 Eastern Metals Ltd (ASX:EMS), ASX Announcement 15 October 2024, ‘Retirement of Mr Robert Duffin as a Director’.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Eastern Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
