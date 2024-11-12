Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA)

Silver47 Commences Trading on the TSXV


Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) ("Silver47" or the "Company), is pleased to announce the commencement of trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") under the new symbol "AGA", effective at the open of trading on November 14, 2024.

Silver47's listing on the TSXV marks a major milestone for the Company as it advances its strategy to continue to develop its exploration projects, including its flagship Red Mountain VMS project located in central Alaska, USA. The Red Mountain VMS project is detailed in the technical report titled "Technical Report on the Red Mountain VMS Property, Bonnifield Mining District, Alaska, USA" commissioned by the Company and completed by Apex Geoscience Ltd. and has been filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.caand is available on the Company's website www.silver47.ca. Additional information about the Company can be found in Silver47's long form prospectus dated October 25, 2024 available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Gary R. Thompson, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are excited to bring Silver47 to the market at a time when silver and gold prices have made tremendous moves higher this year. Silver47 is well positioned to capitalize on this rising demand trend in metals. The objective of the Company is to rapidly grow its resource base toward a milestone development decision while generating new discoveries."

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the ‎securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United ‎States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may ‎not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and ‎applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.‎

About Silver47 Exploration Corp.

Silver47 is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing its mining projects. Silver47 wholly-owns three exploration projects: the flagship Red Mountain VMS silver-zinc-lead-copper-gold project located in south central Alaska, USA; the Adams Plateau silver-zinc-lead-copper Project located in southern British Columbia; and the Michelle silver-lead-zinc-gallium-antimony Project located in the Yukon Territory. For more information about Silver47, please visit our website at www.silver47.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Mr. Gary R. Thompson, Director and CEO
info@silver47.ca

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, including statements relating to the Company, its future plans and strategy relating to its properties or other similar expressions, the market for gold and silver and the Company's ability to capitalize on same, the Company's objectives, and all statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the securities herein. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mineral exploration; regulatory risks; fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; and the additional risks identified in the Company's disclosure filed under its issuer profile on SEDAR+ or other reports and filings with the TSXV and applicable Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

Click here to connect with Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) to receive an Investor Presentation

Source

×