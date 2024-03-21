Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Sherritt Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Sherritt International Corporation ("Sherritt" or the "Corporation") (TSX:S) is pleased to announce the appointments of Louise Blais and Steven H. Goldman to its Board of Directors effective immediately. The appointments of Ms. Blais and Mr. Goldman are in accordance with Sherritt's Board succession planning with the retirements of Maryse Belanger and John Warwick, both of whom are not seeking re-election at the Corporation's 2024 Annual General Meeting ("AGM"). Ms. Belanger will be retiring from the Board as of today and Mr. Warwick will be retiring from the Board at the AGM on May 9, 2024.

Sir Richard Lapthorne, Chair of Sherritt's Board of Directors commented, "We are delighted to welcome Louise and Steven to our Board of Directors. Louise's 25 years of experience as a senior diplomat have cultivated strong government relationships in Canada and internationally which will be invaluable to Sherritt. Her government experience working in North America and in other markets of interest to Sherritt align well with our strategic objectives. Steven brings a differentiated blend of business and legal acumen to the Board as well as extensive experience fostering new avenues for companies to achieve success. His insights will be instrumental to Sherritt as our planned future growth ultimately enables us to consider new markets and strategies."

Sir Richard Lapthorne continued, "Additionally, I would like to extend my gratitude to both Maryse and John for their extensive contributions and tireless commitment."

Louise Blais was Canada's Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York from 2017 to 2021. During this time, she also served as Vice President to UNICEF's Executive Board. As a senior diplomat, she served abroad in Washington and Tokyo and as Minister-Counsellor for Political Affairs at the Embassy in Paris. In 2014 she was appointed Consul General of Canada in Atlanta, covering North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi. Ms. Blais is currently an Associate at the Pendleton Group and Special Senior Advisor, International Affairs, to the Business Council of Canada and the QG100 in Quebec. Ms. Blais holds a B.A. from McGill University.

Steven H. Goldman is a founding member of the Toronto law firm of Goldman Hine LLP which he retired from in January 2021. He is currently President, CEO and director of Comstock Metals Inc. and a director and audit committee member of Select Sands Corp. Mr. Goldman was formerly a director and audit committee member of Tribute Pharmaceuticals Inc. and a director of Allegro Health Corp. Mr. Goldman received his B.A. (President's Medal) from Carleton University and his JD from Queen's University.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt is a world leader in using hydrometallurgical processes to mine and refine nickel and cobalt – metals deemed critical for the energy transition. Sherritt's Moa Joint Venture has a current estimated mine life of 25 years and has embarked on an expansion program focused on increasing annual mixed sulphide precipitate production by approximately 20% of contained nickel and cobalt (100% basis). The Corporation's Power division, through its ownership in Energas S.A., is the largest independent energy producer in Cuba with installed electrical generating capacity of 506 MW, representing approximately 10% of the national electrical generating capacity in Cuba. The Energas facilities are comprised of two combined cycle plants that produce low-cost electricity from one of the lowest carbon emitting sources of power in Cuba. Sherritt's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "S".

Tom Halton
Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs
Email: investor@sherritt.com
Telephone: (416) 935-2451
www.sherritt.com

